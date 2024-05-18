No Bake Turmeric Ginger Energy Balls - Easy Snack Recipe (2024)

Introducing a new easy and nourishing snack recipe: Turmeric Ginger Energy Balls.

These vegan, no bake bites are sweet and nutty with a little kick from fresh ginger, and they’re the perfect way to stay energized and satisfied throughout the afternoon.

Zesty Protein Balls with Ginger

Something I work on often with my AnneTheRD nutrition clients is managing stress, and part of that involves staying on top of hunger.

No need to add “hangry” stress on top of regular life/workday stress, right?!

Life gets busy, so staying prepared with make-ahead snacks like these balls is key. I have “just in case” snacks in pretty much every single one of my purses, the car, my laptop backpack, and my diaper bags now – you never know when you’ll need them!

Once you’ve got the hangry stress under control and are consistently eatingbeforeyou get too hungry, take a look at your more general wellness, in particular overall stress and energy levels.

In today’s go-go-go culture, most of us are leading pretty busy, high stress lives, and in addition to getting enough sleep and moving your body in a way that feels good for you, it’s important to make sure that you are taking in the nutrients you need for support on a day to day basis as well.

Along those lines, I love that turmeric and ginger, in addition to being delicious in recipes like these balls, are also a power duo for stress relief and general wellness.

Turmeric Benefits

I chose to use turmeric in this recipe because it has long been used as an anti-inflammatory ingredient in traditional Indian and Chinese medicine. Considering inflammation is a key factor in many chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic syndrome, reducing inflammation is a key benefit.

Ginger Benefits

Ginger is closely related to turmeric, and it’s another spice that’s been used medicinally for centuries. Ginger is also known for its anti-inflammatory benefits , as well as its ability to reduce nausea (including pregnancy-related nausea , if that’s relevant for you at the moment).

These energy bites get a subtle kick from fresh ginger, which makes them a tasty snack for anyone, but they would be an especially effective mid-morning snack for anyone struggling with nausea.

Recipe Ingredients

In addition to turmeric and ginger, these energy bites are packed with additional nutritious ingredients.

The combination of dried fruit, nuts, and flaxseeds provides energizing carbs balanced with filling protein and fat for a snack that boosts your energy without leading to a crash later on.

In addition to being filling and energizing, these bites are alsosuper tasty. Apricots and golden raisins bring sweetness and a bit of tartness, so they’re sweet but nottoo sweet, while almonds and cashews add nutty and buttery flavors.

All of that plus the subtle spicy-savoriness of ginger and turmeric = perfection.

How to Make Ginger Turmeric Energy Bites

To make these, just whirl everything in a food processor, shape into balls (or bars, if you prefer), and let them sit for at least 15 minutes in the fridge.

That’s it – they’re all set for you to grab and go during the week!

I find that the spiciness of the ginger tends to mellow out as all of the flavors meld together over several days, so if the kick is a little strong straight out of the food processor, let them sit for a bit and give them another shot! 😉

Here’s the full recipe:

2/3 cup roasted, unsalted cashews

2/3 cup dried apricots

2/3 cup golden raisins

3 tablespoons ground flax

1 & 1/2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 & 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric

pinch of salt Instructions: Place all ingredients in a food processor and process until mixture is finely ground and starts to

stick together. Roll into 24 balls and enjoy immediately or refrigerate until firm. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

