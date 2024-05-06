No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » Chocolate Recipes » No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe

  • Recipe
  • Comments
  • Print

This very easy to make and delicious No Fail Chocolate Fudge recipe is originally from the Nestle Carnation Evaporated Milk Company. The recipe seems to have appeared in the 1950s. This recipe has become very popular and famous with many generations of families! You and your family will love this very rich and delicious No Fail Chocolate Fudge. Sometimes the easiest recipes are the best recipes, and this it one!

Photo from the My Very Best Baking web site.

Print

No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe:

Prep Time

15 mins

Course:Dessert

Cuisine:American

Keyword:No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Servings: 48 pieces

Author: What's Cooking America

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2cups granulatedsugar
  • 2/3cup (5 fluid ounces)Carnation Evaporated Milk
  • 2tablespoonsbutteror margarine
  • 1/4teaspoonsalt
  • 2cups miniaturemarshmallows
  • 1 1/2cups (9 ounce) semisweetchocolatemorsels (chips)
  • 1/2cuppecansor walnuts, chopped (optional)
  • 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with either aluminum foil or waxed paper.

  2. In a large saucepan, combine sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and salt. Over medium heat, bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Let boil, stirring constantly, for approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

    See Also
    Baked Parmesan Crisps Recipe30 Minute Homemade Rolls RecipeKeto Cheese Crisps Recipe in 5 MinutesHomemade Buttermilk Syrup Recipe - I Heart Naptime

  3. Stir in marshmallows, chocolate morsels, nuts, and vanilla extract. Stir vigorously for approximately 1 minutes or until marshmallows are completely melted.

  4. Pour the fudge mixture into the prepared baking pan. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until firm. When firm, lift from pan and remove foil. Using a sharp knife, cut the fudge into squares.

Troubleshooting Soft Fudge:

Scrape the fudge back into a saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups of water. Place it over low heat and stir until the fudge has dissolved and is blended with the water.
Increase the heat to medium and bring it to a boil for an additional 4 to 5 minutes (or until temperature reaches 244 degrees F with a candy thermometer) , washing down the sides of the pan frequently with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals. Remove the fudge from the heat and taste carefully. You might need to add more vanilla flavoring, as the old flavor will now be diluted. Stir the fudge until it loses some of its gloss and thicken noticeably before you pour it into the pan.

Storage – How To Store Fudge:

No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2)Room Temperature:Fudge stored at room temperature in an air-tight container will last 7 to 14 days. Fudge should be stored in an air-tight container (tin or plastic), each layer separated by a sheet of waxed paper. Fudge stored in an air-tight container at room temperature will “ripen” over the first 24 hours.

Refrigerator:Fudge stored in the refrigerator can last 2 to 3 weeks when kept in an air-tight container.

Freezer:Frozen fudgewill keep for months if wrapped in waxed paper, then again in aluminum foil, and stored in an air-tight container. Wrap each individual slice or the entire box with plastic or aluminum foil and seal thoroughly. Properly wrapped it should keep for several months. Leave fudge in its wrapping for at least two hours upon removal from the freezer to permit it to return to room temperature.


Fudge Variations Ideas:

Milk Chocolate Fudge
Substitute 1 3/4 cups (11.5-ounce package) Milk Chocolate Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels.

Butterscotch Fudge
Substitute 1 2/3 cups (11-ounce package) Butterscotch Flavored Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels.

Peanut-Chocolate Fudge
Substitute 1 2/3 cups (11-ounce package) Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels and 1/2 cup chopped peanuts for pecans or walnuts.

Related Recipes

Categories:

Chocolate and Bark Candies Chocolate Recipes Fudge Recipes

Comments and Reviews

22 Responses to “No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe”

  1. Deng Santos

    Me and Adi Yapyuco at DDB totally love fudge.

    Reply

    • Kathy craft

      Pizza cutter works great for cutting the fudge.I just made this recipe and its the bomb.Thanks my husband never liked fudge,he said it’s always to rich.this he loves.

      Reply

      • Sharon Urschel

        I tried your tip on using the pizza cutter to cut the fudge. It works out so well, pieces were more uniform size and it is so much easier than using a knife. Thanks for the great tip 🙂

        Reply

  2. Debbie

    I’ve been looking for my ex MIL fudge recipe for years. This is very much like it, but I am disappointed that it didn’t set enough. I have to use a spoon as it won’t cut into squares.

    Reply

  3. Kelly

    Do I have to use marshmallows

    Reply

    See Also
    Copycat Little Caesars Crazy Bread Recipe - Cooking With Karli

  4. Christine

    After Messing up 3 other batches from 3 different recipes THIS ONE WORKED!!!!! Omg thank you sooo much! My holiday hits are now complete!!
    I actually used 1 marshmallow creme jar instead of mini marshmallows (as requested). Omg all I can say is Delish! They are lighter than expected to be?? I don’t care i have fudge!!!! 👏🏼

    Reply

  5. Tina Bonnewell

    Please do share Thx TLB

    Reply

    • Carolyn Cook

      How big a jar of the marshmallow crème did you use?

      Reply

    • John Pruitt

      There are usually only two sizes available in the supermarket. Virtually all recipes call for the smaller size. It’s what I use and it is terrific!

      Reply

  6. JuliaAnn Bruenderman

    As anyone used white chips?

    Reply

  7. Laura S.

    I have used a variety of chips and it works with all of them.

    Reply

  8. Carly

    Do you need to prepare the evaporated milk, or just use the flakes?

    Reply

    • Whats Cooking America

      This recipe calls for canned evaporated milk.

      Reply

  9. Jennifer

    My fudge isn’t getting hard. It’s like goopy? Help!

    Reply

    • Whats Cooking America

      It sounds like your fudge was not heated long enough. Here’s a suggestion to try and salvage your batch: If your fudge will not set after heating and stirring, and it does not have a grainy texture, you have cooled your fudge properly, but you did not heat it to high enough a temperature during the cooking stage. To reset soft fudge, return it to the pot and add in 1 to 1 1/2 cups of water per batch of fudge.

      Reply

      • Tamara uriarte

        And reheat for 4 minutes again? Mine failed as well

        Reply

        • Whats Cooking America

          Troubleshooting soft fudge: Scrape the fudge back into a saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups of water. Place it over low heat and stir until the fudge has dissolved and is blended with the water.
          Increase the heat to medium and bring it to a boil for an additional 4 to 5 minutes (or until temperature reaches 244 degrees F with a candy thermometer) , washing down the sides of the pan frequently with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals. Remove the fudge from the heat and taste carefully. You might need to add more vanilla flavoring, as the old flavor will now be diluted. Stir the fudge until it loses some of its gloss and thicken noticeably before you pour it into the pan.

          Reply

  10. Pamela Thurston

    Is there an easy fudge not made with marsh mallows or fluff?

    Reply

  11. Heather

    Something went wrong, huge fail! I followed the recipe to a T, and as soon as the marshmallows and chips were melted the fudge turn very dry and crumbly. I still put it in the Pan and have it in the fridge but I do not think it is going to turn out. Could the weather be a factor, huge cold front moving in tonight?

    Reply

  12. Liz

    This was really easy to make. My 4 and 2 year olds helped and it came out really delish! Will make this again and try adding different things to it next time. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  13. Deborah

    This is the best fudge ,and turns out perfect every time…

    Reply

  14. EW

    Altitude cooking requires a temp rather than time due to differences in boiling point–what temperature do you recommend?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)
Top Articles
5 Best Free VPN Downloads for Samsung TV (in 2024)
Free VPN for LG Smart TV [Updated and Tested - 2024]
10 Questions for Berkshire Hathaway’s 2024 Annual Meeting
História Imagines - Jotaro Kujo
Latest Posts
8 Best VPNs for Android TV (Free and Paid)
VPN Smart-TV: Wie nutzt man ein VPN auf Smart-TV? | NordVPN
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6300

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.