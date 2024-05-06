No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » Chocolate Recipes » No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe
This very easy to make and delicious No Fail Chocolate Fudge recipe is originally from the Nestle Carnation Evaporated Milk Company. The recipe seems to have appeared in the 1950s. This recipe has become very popular and famous with many generations of families! You and your family will love this very rich and delicious No Fail Chocolate Fudge. Sometimes the easiest recipes are the best recipes, and this it one!
Photo from the My Very Best Baking web site.
No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 1/2cups granulatedsugar
- 2/3cup (5 fluid ounces)Carnation Evaporated Milk
- 2tablespoonsbutteror margarine
- 1/4teaspoonsalt
- 2cups miniaturemarshmallows
- 1 1/2cups (9 ounce) semisweetchocolatemorsels (chips)
- 1/2cuppecansor walnuts, chopped (optional)
- 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract
Instructions
Line an 8-inch square baking dish with either aluminum foil or waxed paper.
In a large saucepan, combine sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and salt. Over medium heat, bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Let boil, stirring constantly, for approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in marshmallows, chocolate morsels, nuts, and vanilla extract. Stir vigorously for approximately 1 minutes or until marshmallows are completely melted.
Pour the fudge mixture into the prepared baking pan. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until firm. When firm, lift from pan and remove foil. Using a sharp knife, cut the fudge into squares.
Troubleshooting Soft Fudge:
Scrape the fudge back into a saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups of water. Place it over low heat and stir until the fudge has dissolved and is blended with the water.
Increase the heat to medium and bring it to a boil for an additional 4 to 5 minutes (or until temperature reaches 244 degrees F with a candy thermometer) , washing down the sides of the pan frequently with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals. Remove the fudge from the heat and taste carefully. You might need to add more vanilla flavoring, as the old flavor will now be diluted. Stir the fudge until it loses some of its gloss and thicken noticeably before you pour it into the pan.
Storage – How To Store Fudge:
Room Temperature:Fudge stored at room temperature in an air-tight container will last 7 to 14 days. Fudge should be stored in an air-tight container (tin or plastic), each layer separated by a sheet of waxed paper. Fudge stored in an air-tight container at room temperature will “ripen” over the first 24 hours.
Refrigerator:Fudge stored in the refrigerator can last 2 to 3 weeks when kept in an air-tight container.
Freezer:Frozen fudgewill keep for months if wrapped in waxed paper, then again in aluminum foil, and stored in an air-tight container. Wrap each individual slice or the entire box with plastic or aluminum foil and seal thoroughly. Properly wrapped it should keep for several months. Leave fudge in its wrapping for at least two hours upon removal from the freezer to permit it to return to room temperature.
Fudge Variations Ideas:
Milk Chocolate Fudge
Substitute 1 3/4 cups (11.5-ounce package) Milk Chocolate Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels.
Butterscotch Fudge
Substitute 1 2/3 cups (11-ounce package) Butterscotch Flavored Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels.
Peanut-Chocolate Fudge
Substitute 1 2/3 cups (11-ounce package) Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels and 1/2 cup chopped peanuts for pecans or walnuts.
Comments and Reviews
22 Responses to “No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe”
-
Deng Santos
Me and Adi Yapyuco at DDB totally love fudge.
Reply
-
Kathy craft
Pizza cutter works great for cutting the fudge.I just made this recipe and its the bomb.Thanks my husband never liked fudge,he said it’s always to rich.this he loves.
Reply
-
Sharon Urschel
I tried your tip on using the pizza cutter to cut the fudge. It works out so well, pieces were more uniform size and it is so much easier than using a knife. Thanks for the great tip 🙂
Reply
-
-
-
Debbie
I’ve been looking for my ex MIL fudge recipe for years. This is very much like it, but I am disappointed that it didn’t set enough. I have to use a spoon as it won’t cut into squares.
Reply
-
Kelly
Do I have to use marshmallows
Reply
-
Christine
After Messing up 3 other batches from 3 different recipes THIS ONE WORKED!!!!! Omg thank you sooo much! My holiday hits are now complete!!
I actually used 1 marshmallow creme jar instead of mini marshmallows (as requested). Omg all I can say is Delish! They are lighter than expected to be?? I don’t care i have fudge!!!! 👏🏼
Reply
-
Tina Bonnewell
Please do share Thx TLB
Reply
-
Carolyn Cook
How big a jar of the marshmallow crème did you use?
Reply
-
John Pruitt
There are usually only two sizes available in the supermarket. Virtually all recipes call for the smaller size. It’s what I use and it is terrific!
Reply
-
-
JuliaAnn Bruenderman
As anyone used white chips?
Reply
-
Laura S.
I have used a variety of chips and it works with all of them.
Reply
-
Carly
Do you need to prepare the evaporated milk, or just use the flakes?
Reply
-
Whats Cooking America
This recipe calls for canned evaporated milk.
Reply
-
-
Jennifer
My fudge isn’t getting hard. It’s like goopy? Help!
Reply
-
Whats Cooking America
It sounds like your fudge was not heated long enough. Here’s a suggestion to try and salvage your batch: If your fudge will not set after heating and stirring, and it does not have a grainy texture, you have cooled your fudge properly, but you did not heat it to high enough a temperature during the cooking stage. To reset soft fudge, return it to the pot and add in 1 to 1 1/2 cups of water per batch of fudge.
Reply
-
Tamara uriarte
And reheat for 4 minutes again? Mine failed as well
Reply
-
Whats Cooking America
Troubleshooting soft fudge: Scrape the fudge back into a saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups of water. Place it over low heat and stir until the fudge has dissolved and is blended with the water.
Increase the heat to medium and bring it to a boil for an additional 4 to 5 minutes (or until temperature reaches 244 degrees F with a candy thermometer) , washing down the sides of the pan frequently with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals. Remove the fudge from the heat and taste carefully. You might need to add more vanilla flavoring, as the old flavor will now be diluted. Stir the fudge until it loses some of its gloss and thicken noticeably before you pour it into the pan.
Reply
-
-
-
-
Pamela Thurston
Is there an easy fudge not made with marsh mallows or fluff?
Reply
-
Heather
Something went wrong, huge fail! I followed the recipe to a T, and as soon as the marshmallows and chips were melted the fudge turn very dry and crumbly. I still put it in the Pan and have it in the fridge but I do not think it is going to turn out. Could the weather be a factor, huge cold front moving in tonight?
Reply
-
Liz
This was really easy to make. My 4 and 2 year olds helped and it came out really delish! Will make this again and try adding different things to it next time. Thanks for the recipe!
Reply
-
Deborah
This is the best fudge ,and turns out perfect every time…
Reply
-
EW
Altitude cooking requires a temp rather than time due to differences in boiling point–what temperature do you recommend?
Reply