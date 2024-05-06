No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe, Whats Cooking America (2024)

What's Cooking America » Cooking Articles » Chocolate Recipes » No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe

This very easy to make and delicious No Fail Chocolate Fudge recipe is originally from the Nestle Carnation Evaporated Milk Company. The recipe seems to have appeared in the 1950s. This recipe has become very popular and famous with many generations of families! You and your family will love this very rich and delicious No Fail Chocolate Fudge. Sometimes the easiest recipes are the best recipes, and this it one!

Print No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe: Prep Time 15 mins Course:Dessert Cuisine:American Keyword:No Fail Chocolate Fudge Recipe Servings: 48 pieces Author: What's Cooking America Ingredients 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup (5 fluid ounces) Carnation Evaporated Milk

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 1/2 cups (9 ounce) semisweet chocolate morsels (chips)

1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped (optional)

Line an 8-inch square baking dish with either aluminum foil or waxed paper. In a large saucepan, combine sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and salt. Over medium heat, bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Let boil, stirring constantly, for approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in marshmallows, chocolate morsels, nuts, and vanilla extract. Stir vigorously for approximately 1 minutes or until marshmallows are completely melted. Pour the fudge mixture into the prepared baking pan. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until firm. When firm, lift from pan and remove foil. Using a sharp knife, cut the fudge into squares.

Troubleshooting Soft Fudge:

Scrape the fudge back into a saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups of water. Place it over low heat and stir until the fudge has dissolved and is blended with the water.

Increase the heat to medium and bring it to a boil for an additional 4 to 5 minutes (or until temperature reaches 244 degrees F with a candy thermometer) , washing down the sides of the pan frequently with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals. Remove the fudge from the heat and taste carefully. You might need to add more vanilla flavoring, as the old flavor will now be diluted. Stir the fudge until it loses some of its gloss and thicken noticeably before you pour it into the pan.

Storage – How To Store Fudge:

Room Temperature:Fudge stored at room temperature in an air-tight container will last 7 to 14 days. Fudge should be stored in an air-tight container (tin or plastic), each layer separated by a sheet of waxed paper. Fudge stored in an air-tight container at room temperature will “ripen” over the first 24 hours.

Refrigerator:Fudge stored in the refrigerator can last 2 to 3 weeks when kept in an air-tight container.

Freezer:Frozen fudgewill keep for months if wrapped in waxed paper, then again in aluminum foil, and stored in an air-tight container. Wrap each individual slice or the entire box with plastic or aluminum foil and seal thoroughly. Properly wrapped it should keep for several months. Leave fudge in its wrapping for at least two hours upon removal from the freezer to permit it to return to room temperature.



Fudge Variations Ideas:

Milk Chocolate Fudge

Substitute 1 3/4 cups (11.5-ounce package) Milk Chocolate Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels.

Butterscotch Fudge

Substitute 1 2/3 cups (11-ounce package) Butterscotch Flavored Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels.

Peanut-Chocolate Fudge

Substitute 1 2/3 cups (11-ounce package) Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Morsels for Semisweet Chocolate Morsels and 1/2 cup chopped peanuts for pecans or walnuts.

