No Fail Fudge Recipe (2024)

This EASY FUDGE RECIPE is so easy because it’s just a three-ingredient chocolate fudge! Heat, stir, and set, wow! A totally no-fail fudge recipe!

In under 10 minutes, you can be well on your way to a thick, rich, and chocolaty dark fudge that will tempt your taste buds all day. No double boiler, marshmallow, or candy thermometer makes this homemade fudge recipe a perfect treat for holiday parties.

These simply delicious traditional fudge squares are also amazing gift chocolate and wrap up beautifully.

Why you will love this 3 Ingredient Fudge Recipe

No fail Fudge is one of those desserts people love to buy, with entire shops set up and hoards of incredible flavors. But it’s also SO incredibly easy to make that buying it seems like a shame!

From easy peanut butter fudge, to classic chocolate to even mint fudge, this three-ingredient recipe makes even the most novice chef look like a pro.

Call this fudge old-fashioned or classic, but no matter what you call it, you will call it DELICIOUS!

In this recipe, I used semi-sweet chocolate chips, so I think technically, this could count as a dark chocolate fudge recipe.

This perfect treat is so rich and comes together quickly (in only 10 minutes!), and then time to chill and set. I always chill overnight for the best results.

As with all simple fudge recipes, you can probably get away with an hour or two in the freezer if you need it quickly.

Easy Fudge Ingredients

Simply done, you only need chocolate chips, condensed milk, and butter for a smooth chocolaty finish. Amazing fudge should not be gritty, grainy, or chewy – just a melt-in-your-mouth sweet treat fudgy mixture!

semi-sweet chocolate chips

sweetened condensed milk

unsalted butter

How to make No Fail Fudge

Line an 8×8 square baking pan with aluminum foil and spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Add chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter to a heavy saucepan. (note: in the video, you probably see a variety of sizes of chips – that is because when I made the video, I had several opened bags and used the rest of some of the smaller ones up.)

Heat your chocolate mixture over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until butter and chocolate are melted, and the mixture is smooth and creamy. It is VERY important to continue to stir and not walk away from your fudge! This process takes me about 7 minutes on my gas stove. Your chocolate should be smooth and slightly thick (not soupy) or hard. To me, the consistency is a bit like frosting, but officially the terminology is called a “soft ball” stage.

Pour your melted chocolate into the prepared baking dish and spread evenly with the back of a spoon. Refrigerate fudge overnight or until firm.

Once firm, remove homemade fudge from the refrigerator and peel fudge edges away from the foil. Use a large, sharp knife to cut fudge into squares. Makes 42 creamy fudge squares.

Will Fudge Firm in Freezer?

If you need your fudge quickly, I have never had a problem popping it into the freezer for a few hours instead of the fridge to set.

Also, note when cutting, the knife can get really fudgy, and as you go along, your cuts may not be as clean. Simply wipe off the knife after a few slices to get an even cut on the squares.

Can I use Fat-Free Sweetened Condensed Milk?

We have all been there- you get home and realize that you grabbed the fat-free, sweetened condensed milk and do not want to run back to the store. DO NOT USE IT IN FUDGE.

I am so sorry to say that, but I have done it to test, and it’s just NOT the same.

The texture and taste are both really off, and it doesn’t set as well. If that happens to you, maybe try my peanut butter fudge recipe because it does NOT have condensed milk.

