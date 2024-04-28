No-Fail Gluten Free Pie Crust Recipe (flaky + easy!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Your search for the perfect gluten free pie crust recipe ends here! This no-fail recipe is surprisingly easy to make and makes a perfectly flaky pie crust. Works with most gluten-free flour blends so you don’t have to buy anything special.

Pie crust is an ever-elusive art, and finding a gluten-free pie crust that even comes close to flaky can be a daunting task!

For the past seven years, I’ve been attempting to crack the code, and I’m happy to announce that this recipe is not only gluten free, it’s also one of the flakiest pie crusts I’ve ever had!

I have to admit I’m a bit of a pie snob…

I spent a lot of Thanksgivings at my aunt’s house where she made more pies than there were people.

Of course, my aunt made regular pie crust with wheat flour, so I watched and listened to her techniques in order to apply them to a gf pie crust recipe to make one that is flaky, tender, and, well, perfect.

I am so excited to share everything I’ve learned with you!

Table of Contents Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Tips for Making FLAKY Gluten-Free Pie Crust

Ingredients in Gluten Free Pie Crust

Best Gluten-Free Flour for Pie Crust

How to Make Gluten-Free Pie Crust

Make a Single or Double-Crust Pie

Pro Tips for Pies

Can I Make this Gluten Free Pie Crust Recipe Dairy Free?

Favorite Pie Recipes

Gluten Free Pie Crust Recipe

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

I know that once you make this recipe, you’ll never go back to any other. Here’s what makes this the best gluten-free pie crust:

No pastry cutter or grating the butter. Yep, you read that right! You can use a stand mixer or a food processor which means less time and effort on your part (high five!) Simple ingredients and works with pretty much any gluten-free all purpose flour blend so you don’t have to go out and buy anything crazy or spend time mixing flours (unless you want to) Easy for everyone. Whether this is your first time making pie crust or you’re a pie connoisseur, this recipe will work for you!

Tips for Making FLAKY Gluten-Free Pie Crust

There are a few simple tips that will help you make a flaky pie crust every time:

Don’t over-mix. You should have bits of butter in varying sizes throughout the dough. This is what creates pockets of air and makes the gluten free pie crust flaky.

You should have bits of butter in varying sizes throughout the dough. This is what creates pockets of air and makes the gluten free pie crust flaky. Use cold butter . Starting with cold butter means the butter will melt while baking, creating that tender and flaky crust you’re going for!

. Starting with cold butter means the butter will melt while baking, creating that tender and flaky crust you’re going for! refrigerate the dough . This keeps the butter cold right up until the pie crust goes in the oven.

. This keeps the butter cold right up until the pie crust goes in the oven. Get a pie crust bag. This is one of my favorite kitchen tools! It makes it so easy to roll out pie crust without all the mess and hassle or overworking the dough. I also use my pie crust bag for making gluten free crescent rolls . You can also use parchment paper or plastic wrap.

Ingredients in Gluten Free Pie Crust

This recipe uses just a few simple ingredients. Amounts and full instructions can be found in the recipe card below.

salted butter – it should be fresh out of the fridge to make those flaky layers

shortening – I like using butter flavored shortening for a richer flavor

sugar

baking powder – this is a bit unusual, but it’s a tip from pastry chef Nick Malgieri that helps the pie crust expand in the pan instead of creeping down the sides.

salt

Instant powdered milk – gluten-free flours don’t brown as well, so powdered milk gives the crust a golden appearance and also helps provide a richer flavor.

gluten-free flour blend – Just about any blend will work, but see below for my recommendations

ice-cold water – temp is key! You want your water to be nice and cold to help with a flaky texture.

egg – this is not mixed into the dough, so it can be left out if you’re egg free. I always do an egg wash because it makes a beautiful, golden brown crust!

Best Gluten-Free Flour for Pie Crust

Gluten-free flour blends vary widely in their performance so it’s important to select the right one when making a gluten-free pie crust recipe. Cup4Cup and Better Batter all purpose flour blends tend to work best in pie crust recipes, providing a flaky texture without grittiness.

That being said, this is a versatile recipe that I’ve tested successfully with many gluten-free flour blends. Here are a few tips to ensure your success:

Use an all purpose flour blend, not a single gluten-free flour such as rice or almond flour. While I prefer Cup4Cup or Better Batter, I’ve also used gfJules, Bob’s Red Mill 1:1, and King Arthur Measure for Measure with great results. Always use the stir, scoop, and level method when measuring your flour to ensure you’re adding the correct amount. Too much flour in pie crust makes it tough and, for gluten-free, gritty. If you’re making your own flour blend or using one without xanthan gum, add 3/4 teaspoon xanthan gum to this recipe

How to Make Gluten-Free Pie Crust

I love this easy gluten-free pie crust recipe because you don’t have to mix the ingredients with a pastry blender or by hand – you can use your stand mixer or food processor!

Here’s how you make homemade gluten-free pie crust (see the corresponding pictures below)

Briefly cream the fats together – you’ll want to have pieces of cold butter throughout so don’t over mix. (see left photo)

Add dry ingredients: salt, instant dry milk, sugar, baking powder, and part of the flour. Use the lowest setting of your stand mixer to stir it together. (see middle photo)

Add remaining flour and ice cold water, and stir together just until combined. You can see from the picture on the right that the pie crust dough will be a little chunky and not a smooth and uniform like cookie dough. It should be fairly sticky.

Divide the pie dough in half being careful not to overwork the dough

Place a piece of plastic wrap on the counter and set half of the dough on top. It will be loose instead of a solid dough ball and that’s how you want it. Just gently press it together enough for it to form a disc and seal all the way around with the plastic wrap.

As you can see, the gluten-free pie dough is still kind of chunky and not smooth and cohesive. That’s what makes the flaky layers!

Refrigerate dough for 30-60 minutes.

Preheat your oven, and roll out the pie crust – I love using a pie crust bag for this step They are inexpensive and make it so much easier to make gluten-free pie crusts!

Only take out one dough disc at a time, keeping the other one cold in the fridge.

You can use a pie crust bag, or place the pie dough between 2 pieces of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Dust it lightly with gluten free flour before rolling into a circle with a rolling pin.

PRO TIP: If using a wooden rolling pin, be sure it’s never come into contact with gluten as wood is porous

To easily transfer your dough to the pie pan, invert pie pan on top of the rolled out dough, gently slide a hand underneath, and quickly flip it over.

Be careful not to stretch the dough as you fit it in the pan, as this will lead to shrinkage and/or holes in your crust.

Can you spot the chunks of butter in the finished crust?

Make a Single or Double-Crust Pie

This recipe makes a 2 pie crusts, enough for 2 single-crust pies or 1 double-crust pie.

This pie crust works great for savory pies, apple pie, pumpkin pie, or with your other favorite pie filling!

To make a single gluten-free crust:

Invert a single dough disc into a pie dish. Trim the edges and crimp using your fingers or a fork. Prick with a fork 2-3 times. Brush with egg wash or heavy cream. Use pie weights to prevent your crust from shrinking as it bakes. Blind bake for 14-17 minutes. It will not brown as much as a double-crust pie.

To make a double crust pie:

Roll out bottom crust and invert onto a pie plate. Fill with desired pie filling Roll out second disc and invert onto top of pie. Seal and flute the edges using your fingers or a fork. Cut a few slits in the top crust to release steam, then brush with an egg wash or heavy cream. Sprinkle with sparkling sugar or regular white sugar, and bake according to recipe directions, usually 50-60 minutes.

Pro Tips for Pies

Level up a chocolate cream pie by sprinkling a handful of milk chocolate chips on the crust as soon as it comes out of the oven. Once they’ve melted, use a pastry brush to spread it in a thin layer over the crust. Cool completely and allow the chocolate to harden before filling with chocolate pudding – this will create a barrier that will keep the crust from getting soggy, and add another element of flavor and texture to your pie! I recommend milk chocolate chips because a darker variety will make chocolate layer harder to cut through. Always use an egg wash for single or double-crusted pies. Brushing the dough with an egg wash before baking gives it a beautiful golden brown hue and adds to the flakiness. If you can’t do eggs, you can substitute heavy cream. Sprinkle sparkling sugar on top of a double-crusted pie before baking to give it a beautiful finish and delightful crunch Always allow the pie to cool completely before serving. I know, I know, it’s hard to wait! But the crust and filling will be at their best when cool.

Can I Make this Gluten Free Pie Crust Recipe Dairy Free?

Using 3 different types of fat in the recipe is what gives this crust lift and flakiness so I definitely recommend sticking to the original recipe if you can.

If you need a dairy-free option, you can use only shortening or a combination of vegan shortening and vegan butter. Be sure to use dairy-free butter in stick form-my favorite for taste and texture is Melt brand.

If you’re looking for more dairy free pies, this gluten free pecan pie is a great recipe!

Favorite Pie Recipes

Check out my fun, quick, and EASY Gluten Free Ice Cream Pies!

Gluten Free Pie Crust Recipe

Here’s the printable recipe, I hope you enjoy it! If you have any questions along the way, you can leave a comment on this post or reach out to @LifeAfterWheat on social media.

Happy baking!