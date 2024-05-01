Northern Thai Laab (Larb) Recipe (2024)

How to eat: this dish is typically eaten by hand, and I recommend watching the video tutorial at the end to see how it's done! But basically you take a small amount of sticky rice and ball it up into a tight ball. Then “dip” the rice ball into the laab and use your fingers to “pinch” the laab onto the sticky rice - then into your mouth. Follow it up with veg and/or crispy pork rind!

Plate, top with fried garlic, fried shallots, and mint, and place extra fresh herbs on the side. Serve with sticky rice, fresh veggies, and crispy pork rind.

Turn the heat up to high and add the pork and keep stirring and smashing it to break up the lumps. Keep going until fully cooked; there should be a little bit of liquid left in the pan but not a ton. Taste and adjust more seasoning with fish sauce as needed.

In a wok over medium high heat, add about 2 tablespoon of garlic oil (keep leftover oil in the fridge, it’s good on everything), then add the shallots, lemongrass, and galangal, and fry until the lemongrass starts to brown.

Make fried garlic and garlic oil. In a small pot, add 3 tablespoon of the oil and one small bit of chopped garlic and set it over medium high heat. Once the garlic starts to bubble, add the rest of the garlic and turn the heat down to medium low, adding more oil as needed to keep the garlic barely submerged. Keep frying, stirring frequently, until the garlic is golden (not brown) and the bubbling subsides, about 5 minutes. Drain the garlic with a metal sieve, reserving the garlic oil.

In a medium mixing bowl, insert the ground pork and flatten it in the bowl, then pour the spice mixture over the pork and knead it with your hands until well combined. Add the chopped liver (if using) and knead gently just until mixed.

Place all of the whole spices and any ground spices you’re using into a spice grinder and grind into a fine powder. Store in a cool dark place, in an airtight container, for up to 6 months.

Place all of the remaining whole spices into the pan and toast over medium to medium-high heat, stirring constantly until the coriander seeds start to pop and darken slightly. Pour onto the same plate to cool.

Place the cumin seeds in a small skillet and toast them over medium to medium-high heat, stirring constantly until they start to pop and darken slightly. Immediately pour them onto a plate to cool.

Not the laab you know! This laab hails from the north, and it's made from ground pork or ground beef mixed with a ton of aromatic spices. Topped with fried garlic, fried shallots, and served with sticky rice, it is unlike any other dish in Thai cuisine!

To make it vegan, you can use TVP, or crumbled pressed tofu, like the one I used in my Vegan Laab Recipe. I'd recommend mixing it with finely chopped mushrooms for some extra umami and chew, then use soy sauce instead of fish sauce.

Worth noting: if you're using sashimi grade fish, you can actually eat it raw! Mince the fish and then mix with the spices, seasonings, and fresh herbs as per the recipe.

You can also make laab with fish! Any kind of fish will work. If using fish, you will need to mince the fish yourself as they don't sell ground fish, last I checked :). Simply chop the fish into small pieces and then use a cleaver or a sturdy chef's knife to mince. You can see my laab chicken recipe video for how to hand-mince meats, starting at around minute 3:20.

Pork and beef are the most popular options for making laab kua in Thailand, but you absolutely can use any other kinds of ground meat . Lamb would work beautifully with all of the spices in this dish, though ground chicken and ground turkey instead as well, and I would recommend dark meat for both of those.

This is a lot of things to do if you do it all in one go, but there are things you can do to make this weeknight-friendly:

Here's a bird's eye view of all the steps. If this is your first time I recommend watching the video tutorial to ensure success. For the full instructions see the recipe card below.

*To save time, you can buy pre-made prik laab here (US only) made by my good friend Chef Hong Thaimee. You can also buy prik laab at most markets in Northern Thailand. If you see other brands, please check first that it is a spice blend for NORTHERN laab, and not just a "laab seasoning mix" which is for the other kind of laab.

Gathering spices for laab kua is really the hardest part, but if you're missing a thing or two, it's fine to skip them. There are many recipes for prik laab; some use more spices, while others use less, so this is by no means the golden standard!

Here are all the ingredients you need and important notes about them. It looks like a lot, but you probably have many of the spices at home already! For amounts, see the recipe card below.

In Northern Thailand laab is sometimes served raw (called laab dib, dib = raw). Think beef tartare, but with Thai spices! While I don't suggest you do this at home because of the obvious food safety risk (unless you're using sashimi-grade fish), it's an important thing to be aware of when you go to Thailand! And this is why the cooked version that we're making is called laab kua, because kua means to stir in a hot pan.

Laab was originally a dish made for large gatherings. Villagers would butcher a whole animal specifically to make laab for whatever the occasion might be, and it would be a communal effort to make this dish. This is why traditional laab kua uses a lot of offal -and by a lot I mean ALL of the offal - because they wanted to use the whole animal! (But do not worry, for my recipe I've made it homecook-friendly, using only meat and, if you like, liver.)

Whatever the name, it refers to a dish made from minced meat - typically but not exclusively pork or beef - and the meat is flavoured with a special spice blend. This spice blend is called prik laab. It is served with fresh herbs, fresh vegetables, and sticky rice is a must.

Let's get the names straight because it is a dish that goes by a few different names. Laab kua ลาบคั่ว is also called laab nuea ลาบเหนือ or laab mueang ลาบเมือง. Sometimes it's referred to as the laab of the province in which it is made - so if you're in Chiang Mai they might call it laab chiang mai, for example. And laab found in different northern provinces can have slight variations, as with most regional foods.

It hails from the North, so it is specifically called laab nuea (nuea = north) or laab kua (more on this below). If you've been to Chiang Mai, you might have tried it, but outside of northern Thailand it's very hard to find - a truly hidden gem! It's made from ground meat mixed with a unique blend of spices, giving it a flavour unlike any other dish in Thai cuisine.

If you frequent Thai restaurants you probably know of a dish called larb or laab - a salad made of ground meat so popular that is was even mentioned in a Spider Man movie! But the laab I'm sharing in this post is something entirely different...it's not even a salad.

FAQs

Yes, laab and larb are the same thing. The same goes for laap and larp. That said, laab and laap provide much better approximations of the correct pronunciation for the word in Thai, as the "ar" sound in English resembles the Thai pronunciation the least. With that out of the way, we can turn to the recipe.

Larb means that the dish is chopped. Chopped to the max. And how you add flavor to these chopped creations varies vastly from region to region. The larb spice mix that we have just received comes from Northern Thailand. Laap Muang.

Lao style. In Laos, depending on how the dish is prepared, it may be known by different names, including nam tok, goi/saa, yum/sua. Modern laab is most often made with chicken, beef, duck, fish, pork or mushrooms, flavored with fish sauce, lime juice, padaek, roasted ground rice and fresh herbs.

Beef larb tends to have spicy heat followed by salty and sour flavours. Bitter larb gets its signature taste from the animal's digestive juices. Back to the fish version, that distinctive tartness adds a brightness to the dish's texture,” explained Saehu.

People love green curry because of the gentle balance of heat, sweet, and acid from the chiles, lime, and fresh herbs. Green curry is great with chicken and shrimp because it offers a punch of seasoning to the protein. The long list of herbs also makes green curry one of the healthiest Thai cuisine dishes.

While typically perceived as Thai, larb actually originated in Laos — where it is largely considered the national dish! Over time, the dish migrated and became popular in Thailand. Today, the dish is regional to both Laos and Isan, the northeastern region of Thailand.

Yum, meaning “mix,” is a hearty dish consisting mostly of meat, fish, or seafood together with many other typically Thai ingredients which may include peanuts, fruit, and herbs.

Tum Pok Pok is the sound when you. make Somtum, the chillies are beaten.

Why? Authentic larb gai is made with padaek which is a fermented fish made into a thick fish sauce. Fermented fish is what makes larb smell. If you can't get over the smell, this is one of the ingredients that can be omitted from the recipe without any substitutions.

Larb is said to have originated in Laos but today, the dish is regional to Laos and Isaan (or Isan), the northeastern region of Thailand bordering Laos and Cambodia. The largest region of Thailand is where most of the nation's rice is grown and has a rich Khmer era history going back at least 5,000 years.

Larb should be served warm or at room temperature with a mixture of crunchy fresh vegetables (lettuce leaves, cucumber sticks, raw beans or cabbage) and steamed sticky rice.

If you want to eat laap like the Lao do, order it plus any other dishes and sticky rice family style and try eating it with your hands: grab enough sticky rice to fit inside a closed hand and use it to scoop of a bit of laap.

Larb is typically intensely seasoned -spicy, tangy, salty, all the flavors, so to help “mellow” this out, I like to serve it with rice and cool crunchy veggies – cucumber, radish, jicama, lettuce, etc. Serve larb over sticky rice or jasmine rice, with cucumber and radishes for a heartier meal.

Nam tok, sister-salad to Larb



It is said that when grilling meat, you know it is ready when you hear the sizzling sound of the juices running out of the meat, like a waterfall! Traditionally, this type of salad is made with beef (neua), so we call it Neua Nam Tok. Unlike larb, raw meat is not used to cook nam tok.

Bitter flavors do not dominate in the majority of Thai dishes. Any bitterness you do encounter primarily comes from a few kinds of fruit and vegetables which are believed to have medicinal benefits.

You may have seen it spelled laap, lahb, laap, and larb. Many people mispronounce it when they see larb because they think there is a hard “r” sound in the word. Laab is pronounced with no “r” but with a long “a” vowel and soft “b” sound.

Larb and nam tok are different because larb uses minced meat whereas nam tok larb uses sliced meat with the salad mixture. Nam tok uses sliced grilled beef with the rendered juices used within the salad itself, which is where the name "nam tok" originates from, referring to waterfall of juices.