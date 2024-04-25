Norwegian Kringla Recipe - Updated | My Other More Exciting Self (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Note: I may have some affiliate links in this post for items I recommend. If you click those links and purchase an item, I may get compensation; however, this in no way increases the cost of the item to you.

Norwegian kringla (or kringle, depending on how you spell it) is a Christmas tradition in my family. I remember my Grandma Anderson making it every holiday season and several years ago, I decided it should be one of my traditions too.

A couple of years ago, I posted one of our family recipes for this treat, but it was always a really finicky combination of ingredients. I could never quite get the dough to roll easily without using too much flour. And as any self-respecting Norwegian knows, too much flour will ruin a good kringla.

My Uncle Allan in New York posted his recipe from Grandma Anderson (his mom) a couple of years ago on Facebook and I saved it. This year, I decided to give this version a whirl to see if I would have more success.

Behold … I am happy to report this recipe yields a more perfect kringla!!

What is kringla?

It’s complicated. 😉

I suppose it’s considered a cookie – but it’s definitely more pillowy and cake-like in texture and just slightly sweet. Kringla is shaped like the letter “B” (that’s how my Grandma described it) although sometimes it turns out closer to a figure-eight – think pretzel shape. It’s light and a little fluffy and magnificent!

I love my kringla with a swipe of butter on the top but you can enjoy them plain too.

Is kringla Norwegian?

Kringla is definitely has Scandinavian roots. If you believeWikipedia, then the Norwegian version is actually called “Kringle” (or ‘kring-al”) and the Swedish version is “Kringla”, but my very Norwegian family has always said kringla so that’s what I’m going with.

How many recipes for kringla are there?

Like any good traditional family recipe, probably way too many to count! My mom said Grandma Anderson had several different kringla recipes because she was always trying to perfect the cookie for Grandpa Anderson, who was very picky about his kringla!

Is making kringla difficult?

It is definitely not that complicated – the dough is easy to put together and you let it sit in the refrigerator overnight. Once you get the hang of handling the doll, rolling out the pieces in the shape of a pencil, and making the “B” shape, you’ll get into a groove. And kringla only take 5-7 minutes to bake!

What tools do I need to make kringla?

The best cookies during the holiday season always have family traditions tied to them, don’t you think? If you try this kringla recipe, let me know what you think! (And if you want to save the recipe, be sure to Pin the graphic below to Pinterest.)

Norwegian Kringla A traditional Norwegian treat during the holidays! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Dessert Cuisine Christmas, Norwegian Ingredients 1 cup sugar

1.5 cups sour cream use full fat

3 egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups flour

Extra flour for rolling See Also Gluten Free Vanilla Sugar Cookies Recipe - No Spread and No Chill!! Instructions Mix the egg yolks, sugar, sour cream and salt with a hand mixer on medium speed.

Add the baking soda, baking powder and vanilla and continue to beat on low speed until combined.

Add 3 cups of flower and continue to beat on low speed until incorporated.

Cover bowl and put in refrigerator and chill the dough overnight (or at least 8 hours)

When you are ready to make the kringla, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. and move a rack to the top shelf.

Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

On a clean, flat surface, cover your work area with a silicone baking mat if you have one and then dust that with a bit of flour. (You can also use a large cutting board, clean countertop, or pastry board as your work surface.)

Take the cookie dough out of the refrigerator and spoon out a heaping tablespoon of dough. Roll this in flour on all sides to form a ball, then cut it into 3 equal pieces with a sharp paring knife.

Roll out each section with your hands into a strip in the shape and thickness of a pencil. If the dough sticks to the surface, add a tiny bit of flour until it doesn't stick anymore. Don’t roll the strip too thin or they won’t raise. Place the strip onto the cookie sheet and form into a shape like the letter "B".

Bake at 350 degrees F. on the top rack in the oven. (This is so the bottoms won’t over-bake and get hard.)

Bake until just a very small hint of browning shows on top. (This was about 7 minutes in my oven, but watch your first batch closely to get a feel for timing as this could be as little as 5 minutes depending on your oven!) Notes You may need to experiment a little with this process. Don’t get too hung up on the shape … if you get something close to a “B” or even a figure eight/pretzel shape, you are doing great! Keyword Christmas cookies, Kringla recipe, Norwegian cookies, Norwegian tradition Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! See Also 15 Best Vegan Christmas Desserts: Holiday Recipes | Aglow LifestyleThe BEST Vegan Eggnog Recipe | mindful avocadoTraditional Irish Christmas Cake RecipeSouth African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld

Related