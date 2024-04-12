Nutritional Yeast Recipes: 25 Essential Recipes for Every Meal (2024)

I am always looking for ways to make the food I serve my twins more nutritious. That’s when I stumbled upon nutritional yeast. It can be used a variety of ways, so we curated this ultimate list ofnutritional yeast recipes.

How do we ensure our kids are eating wellwhen sometimes they just aren’t? In our article series, we’ll be introducing a number of foods that are not commonlytalked about that can enhance the food you are already making at home.

Nutritional Yeast Recipes to Pump Up the Nutrition in Your Meals

Yes! You can pump up the nutrition of your family favorite foods with little-to-no extra effort with nutritional yeast!

Nutritional yeast (sometimes called “nooch”) has many benefits and uses. It can be a cheese substitute, a salt replacement and a great gravy for any meal that requires—well, gravy. Nutritional yeast is rich in nutrients. This unknown superfood is good for cholesterol levels, helps to increaseenergy levels and a good food to wardoff anemia. Nutritional yeast is high in:

Protein

Fiber

Vitamin B-12

Folic acid

Naturally gluten free and extraordinarily universal, nutritional yeast will be your next best friend. And, with these nutritional yeast recipes, you won’t even miss that cheese!

But before we go into more details, just what is nutritional yeast and how is it different than other yeasts? Are there simple nutritional yeast recipes?

What is Nutritional Yeast?

It’s no mystery that many healthy foods come from either the earth or a plant—but for yeast, it comes from the last place you’d think. It’s a byproduct of molasses, that thick, tar-like sugar. It not only can grow off molasses, but it also can come from beet root and other similar habitats (1). It’s the same yeast that you’d use to leaven bread, except it’s been pasteurized (2).

Nutritional yeast comes in the form of flakes or powder and is normally a yellow color (2).

How to Use it

Put a dash ofnutritional yeast on your pasta, add it to your pasta sauce, make it into a gravy for dinner, or throw it into your favorite dish as a cheese substitute; nutritional yeast has many uses. Since it has a cheesy flavor, it is a favorite among vegans and health connoisseurs.

As a salt replacement on popcorn, it keeps your blood pressure down. Depending on the recipes you use, it can be added in an infinite number of ways.

So justsprinkle some nutritional yeast on top of the food you are already making. Also, check out the list of nutritional yeast recipes below for more ideas on how to use it on a daily basis.

Health Benefits

Two tablespoons of nutritional yeast is only 20 calories, making it a very low-calorie add in (2).

With such a small serving, it contains about 9 grams of protein (3). This means that by adding 2 Tablespoons to the foods you already serve your kids, you can add an extra9 grams of protein to your favoritemeals. That’s more than in 1 cup of whole milk (8g), a large egg (6g), or one oz. of beef (7g).

Not only is nutritional yeast high in protein, it is also high in vitamin B-12. This vitamin helps the preservation of the nervous system and helps stave off anemia (2). It is good source of folic acid, which means nutritional yeast is good to have during pregnancy for cell growth—it’s good for just about anyone for cell maintenance (4).

Don’t forget the fiber!Nutritional yeast provides 3 grams of fiber per serving.

Now, what does all of this mean? It means that nutritional yeast is a superfood.

So whether you’re feeling like having a , some tasty vegan lasagna or a cheesy popcorn, be sure to add some nutritional yeast to your foods. Try these nutritional yeast recipes below and be amazed by this incredible superfood!

Quinoa Mac And Cheese

image credit:rabbitfoodformybunnyteeth

Get the recipe here for thisVegan (Quinoa) Mac And Cheese

2 Minute Vegan Parmesan Cheese

image credit:veganinsanity

Get the recipe here for this2 Minute Vegan Parmesan Cheese

Broccoli Breadsticks

image credit:purelytwins /Michelle & Lori

Get the recipe here for thisBroccoli Breadsticks

Delicious Vegan Taco Casserole

image credit:blueridgebabe /Joy

Get the recipe here for thisDelicious Vegan Taco Casserole

Vegan Cheese

image credit:simpleveganblog /Alberto

Get the recipe here for thisVegan Cheese

Savory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

image credit:simplyquinoa / Alyssa

Get the recipe here for thisSavory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Cauliflower Mac And Cheeze

image credit:produceonparadeKatie

Get the recipe here for thisCauliflower Mac And Cheeze

Vegan Cabbage Soup

image credit:healthiersteps /Michelle Blackwoodon

Get the recipe here for thisVegan Cabbage Soup

Easy Lasagna

image credit:mamashire /MamaShire

Get the recipe here for thisEasy Lasagna

5 Minute Quinoa Pesto Zucchini Noodles

image credit:simplyquinoa /Alyssa

Get the recipe here for this5-Minute Quinoa Pesto Zucchini Noodles

Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

image credit:rawmanda /Amanda Le

Get the recipe here for this Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn

Zucchini Pizza Boats

image credit:insonnetskitchen /Sonnet

Get the recipe here for thisZucchini Pizza Boats

Dreena’s No-fu Love Loaf

image credit:fatfreevegan /Susan Voisin

Get the recipe here for thisDreena’s No-fu Love Loaf

Cheese, Peas And Pasta

image credit:lunchboxbunch

Get the recipe here for thisCheese, Peas And Pasta

Vegan Cheese Breadsticks

image credit: foodgawker /52kitchenadventures

Get the recipe here for thisVegan Cheese Breadsticks

Crispy Hash Browns

image credit:divinehealthyfood

Get the recipe here for thisCrispy Hash Browns

Cheezy Spinach And Cilantro Rice

image credit:onegreenplanet /Allyson Kramer

Get the recipe here for thisCheezy Spinach And Cilantro Rice

Crusted Tofu

image credit:dgmgv

Get the recipe here for thisCrusted Tofu

Pizza Tofu

image credit:frieddandelions

Get the recipe here for thisPizza Tofu

Sweet Potato Strings

image credit: thepamperedvegan /Baylie Martin

Get the recipe here for thisSweet Potato Strings

Nooch Popcorn

image credit:gimmesomeoven /Ali

Get the recipe here for thisNooch Popcorn

Creamy Ranch Roasted Chickpeas

image credit:liveeatlearn

Get the recipe here for thisCreamy Ranch Roasted Chickpeas

Eggplant Lasagna Roll Ups

image credit:minimalistbaker

Get the recipe here for this Eggplant Lasagna Roll Ups

Roasted Butternut Squash With Kale And Almond Pecan Parmesan

image credit:ohsheglows

Get the recipe here for thisRoasted Butternut Squash With Kale And Almond Pecan Parmesan

Simple Vegan Omelet

image credit:minimalistbaker

Get the recipe here for thisSimple Vegan Omelet

Healthy Cream Corn Casserole Recipe

image credit: feedingmykid

Get the recipe here for this Healthy Cream Corn Casserole Recipe

Citations:

The information on this website is designed for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. The information provided is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. Please consult a doctor with any questions or concerns regarding your child’s condition. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses.

This post containsaffiliatelinks through Amazon. If you purchase a product through this link, your cost will be thesame, but I will receive a small commission to help with operating costs of this blog. Thanks for your support! We have hand curated all of our products to make selecting the right products for your family easier.