Nutritional Yeast Recipes: 25 Essential Recipes for Every Meal (2024)

I am always looking for ways to make the food I serve my twins more nutritious. That’s when I stumbled upon nutritional yeast. It can be used a variety of ways, so we curated this ultimate list ofnutritional yeast recipes.
How do we ensure our kids are eating wellwhen sometimes they just aren’t? In our article series, we’ll be introducing a number of foods that are not commonlytalked about that can enhance the food you are already making at home.
Nutritional Yeast Recipes to Pump Up the Nutrition in Your Meals
Yes! You can pump up the nutrition of your family favorite foods with little-to-no extra effort with nutritional yeast!
Nutritional yeast (sometimes called “nooch”) has many benefits and uses. It can be a cheese substitute, a salt replacement and a great gravy for any meal that requires—well, gravy. Nutritional yeast is rich in nutrients. This unknown superfood is good for cholesterol levels, helps to increaseenergy levels and a good food to wardoff anemia. Nutritional yeast is high in:
- Protein
- Fiber
- Vitamin B-12
- Folic acid
Naturally gluten free and extraordinarily universal, nutritional yeast will be your next best friend. And, with these nutritional yeast recipes, you won’t even miss that cheese!
But before we go into more details, just what is nutritional yeast and how is it different than other yeasts? Are there simple nutritional yeast recipes?
What is Nutritional Yeast?
It’s no mystery that many healthy foods come from either the earth or a plant—but for yeast, it comes from the last place you’d think. It’s a byproduct of molasses, that thick, tar-like sugar. It not only can grow off molasses, but it also can come from beet root and other similar habitats (1). It’s the same yeast that you’d use to leaven bread, except it’s been pasteurized (2).
Nutritional yeast comes in the form of flakes or powder and is normally a yellow color (2).
How to Use it
Put a dash ofnutritional yeast on your pasta, add it to your pasta sauce, make it into a gravy for dinner, or throw it into your favorite dish as a cheese substitute; nutritional yeast has many uses. Since it has a cheesy flavor, it is a favorite among vegans and health connoisseurs.
As a salt replacement on popcorn, it keeps your blood pressure down. Depending on the recipes you use, it can be added in an infinite number of ways.
So justsprinkle some nutritional yeast on top of the food you are already making. Also, check out the list of nutritional yeast recipes below for more ideas on how to use it on a daily basis.
Health Benefits
Two tablespoons of nutritional yeast is only 20 calories, making it a very low-calorie add in (2).
With such a small serving, it contains about 9 grams of protein (3). This means that by adding 2 Tablespoons to the foods you already serve your kids, you can add an extra9 grams of protein to your favoritemeals. That’s more than in 1 cup of whole milk (8g), a large egg (6g), or one oz. of beef (7g).
Not only is nutritional yeast high in protein, it is also high in vitamin B-12. This vitamin helps the preservation of the nervous system and helps stave off anemia (2). It is good source of folic acid, which means nutritional yeast is good to have during pregnancy for cell growth—it’s good for just about anyone for cell maintenance (4).
Don’t forget the fiber!Nutritional yeast provides 3 grams of fiber per serving.
Now, what does all of this mean? It means that nutritional yeast is a superfood.
So whether you’re feeling like having a , some tasty vegan lasagna or a cheesy popcorn, be sure to add some nutritional yeast to your foods. Try these nutritional yeast recipes below and be amazed by this incredible superfood!
Quinoa Mac And Cheese
image credit:rabbitfoodformybunnyteeth
Get the recipe here for thisVegan (Quinoa) Mac And Cheese
2 Minute Vegan Parmesan Cheese
image credit:veganinsanity
Get the recipe here for this2 Minute Vegan Parmesan Cheese
Broccoli Breadsticks
image credit:purelytwins /Michelle & Lori
Get the recipe here for thisBroccoli Breadsticks
Delicious Vegan Taco Casserole
image credit:blueridgebabe /Joy
Get the recipe here for thisDelicious Vegan Taco Casserole
Vegan Cheese
image credit:simpleveganblog /Alberto
Get the recipe here for thisVegan Cheese
Savory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
image credit:simplyquinoa / Alyssa
Get the recipe here for thisSavory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
Cauliflower Mac And Cheeze
image credit:produceonparadeKatie
Get the recipe here for thisCauliflower Mac And Cheeze
Vegan Cabbage Soup
image credit:healthiersteps /Michelle Blackwoodon
Get the recipe here for thisVegan Cabbage Soup
Easy Lasagna
image credit:mamashire /MamaShire
Get the recipe here for thisEasy Lasagna
5 Minute Quinoa Pesto Zucchini Noodles
image credit:simplyquinoa /Alyssa
Get the recipe here for this5-Minute Quinoa Pesto Zucchini Noodles
Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
image credit:rawmanda /Amanda Le
Get the recipe here for this Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
Zucchini Pizza Boats
image credit:insonnetskitchen /Sonnet
Get the recipe here for thisZucchini Pizza Boats
Dreena’s No-fu Love Loaf
image credit:fatfreevegan /Susan Voisin
Get the recipe here for thisDreena’s No-fu Love Loaf
Cheese, Peas And Pasta
image credit:lunchboxbunch
Get the recipe here for thisCheese, Peas And Pasta
Vegan Cheese Breadsticks
image credit: foodgawker /52kitchenadventures
Get the recipe here for thisVegan Cheese Breadsticks
Crispy Hash Browns
image credit:divinehealthyfood
Get the recipe here for thisCrispy Hash Browns
Cheezy Spinach And Cilantro Rice
image credit:onegreenplanet /Allyson Kramer
Get the recipe here for thisCheezy Spinach And Cilantro Rice
Crusted Tofu
image credit:dgmgv
Get the recipe here for thisCrusted Tofu
Pizza Tofu
image credit:frieddandelions
Get the recipe here for thisPizza Tofu
Sweet Potato Strings
image credit: thepamperedvegan /Baylie Martin
Get the recipe here for thisSweet Potato Strings
Nooch Popcorn
image credit:gimmesomeoven /Ali
Get the recipe here for thisNooch Popcorn
Creamy Ranch Roasted Chickpeas
image credit:liveeatlearn
Get the recipe here for thisCreamy Ranch Roasted Chickpeas
Eggplant Lasagna Roll Ups
image credit:minimalistbaker
Get the recipe here for this Eggplant Lasagna Roll Ups
Roasted Butternut Squash With Kale And Almond Pecan Parmesan
image credit:ohsheglows
Get the recipe here for thisRoasted Butternut Squash With Kale And Almond Pecan Parmesan
Simple Vegan Omelet
image credit:minimalistbaker
Get the recipe here for thisSimple Vegan Omelet
Healthy Cream Corn Casserole Recipe
image credit: feedingmykid
Get the recipe here for this Healthy Cream Corn Casserole Recipe
