Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad - My Recipe Treasures (2024)

Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad recipe is one of the most delicious salads ever. I could eat it every day. I love the taste of the blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and the coated almonds. The almonds are so delicious and can be eaten without the guilt.

I do not feel bad because they have coconut oil, cinnamon, and maple syrup. I made this salad for our family get together the other day and it was all that I could do to keep my grand kids from eating all of the berries before I got them into the salad. They do love their berries. My weakness is the candied almonds.

What Ingredients Do I Need For Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad?

Here’s a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this salad (scroll down for the full recipe):

Salad:

Romaine lettuce

Spinach

Fresh berries (like strawberries, blackberries, blueberries or raspberries)

Candied almonds:

Coconut oil

Sliced almonds

Maple syrup or sugar

Vanilla

Cinnamon

Poppy Seed Dressing:

Coconut milk or regular milk

White wine vinegar

Mayonnaise or plain yougurt

Honey

Poppy seeds

How Do I Make Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad?

Here’s the simple steps you’ll follow to make this salad (scroll down for the full recipe):

Salad:

Wash and dry the lettuce, spinach and the berries.

Place them in a medium side bowl.

Candied almonds:

Place the coconut oil in a small frying pan, over medium to medium-low heat, and melt the coconut oil.

Add the maple syrup, vanilla, and the cinnamon; stir until blended.

Place the almonds in the pan and coat them with the mixture.

Stir continually for about 5-7 minutes.

Remove them from the heat, and let them cool on a piece of wax paper, or a plate that has been greased.

Poppy Seed Dressing:

Combine the milk, vinegar, mayonnaise, honey, and poppy seeds.

Mix well.

You can either place the dressing on the whole salad or place a small amount on each individual plate.

We celebrated Pioneer Day this week. I was thinking about what kind of pioneers we all are. We all have things that we are pioneers at. I have had health issues for about ten years and I am a pioneer at trying to find a way to deal with Lyme’s disease.

In 2008, I became so sick I could hardly move. I was tired all the time and I felt like I had the flu. My legs had terrible pains in them, and my right arm hurt so bad that I could hardly stand it. I wasn’t able to sleep at night and it took me over a year to get a diagnosis. They put me on medication for the pain and it really helped me, however, I did not like the medication because it made me so loopy that I could hardly think straight.

One thing that I did was change the way I ate; I ate a lot more fresh vegetables and fruits. So I do love this Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad. I just started making healthier choices and I found out that I could live without a lot of unhealthy foods. I have gone back to eating sugar, I just try not to eat it too often.

Can I Make the Candied Almonds Ahead of Time and Store Them?

Yes, I like to make a big batch of Candied Almonds and store them in a container.

They will stay fresh for up to two months.

This way, you can make lots of Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad, without having to make the Candied Almonds each time.

And I must say that I was able to significantly decrease the amount of medication that I was on; I started with six tablets a day and now I am on one a day. My health is a lot better than it was and I have tried to keep a better outlook on life. I am always trying to help my kids with their health and sometimes they listen and sometimes they don’t.

I just hope that they do not have to go through the same things that I have, but if they do, I will be here for them. Many of my ancestors were pioneers, and I could never have walked the path that they walked. But I am sure that they look down at us and wonder how we do what we do in this ever-changing world.

Can I Make the Poppy Seed Dressing Ahead of Time?

Yes, the Poppy Seed Dressing for Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad can be made ahead of time.

It should be stored in the refrigerator in a closed container. It can be stored for up to one week. Stir right before serving.

We are so blessed to have so many different options now a days. When you go to the store, the sky is the limit. However, I try to do most of my shopping on the outside perimeter of the store. And, there are even some pretty good choices at some of the restaurants.

I do get a little picky when it comes to eating out because what we eat is not a diet, it is a way of life. I love Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad, and I love making it myself because I know just exactly what is in it. Try it and I think that you will love it as much as we do. Take care of your health and enjoy your summer.

