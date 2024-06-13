Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad - My Recipe Treasures (2024)

Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad recipe is one of the most delicious salads ever. I could eat it every day. I love the taste of the blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and the coated almonds. The almonds are so delicious and can be eaten without the guilt.
I do not feel bad because they have coconut oil, cinnamon, and maple syrup. I made this salad for our family get together the other day and it was all that I could do to keep my grand kids from eating all of the berries before I got them into the salad. They do love their berries. My weakness is the candied almonds.
What Ingredients Do I Need For Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad?
Here’s a list of ingredients you’ll need to make this salad (scroll down for the full recipe):
Salad:
- Romaine lettuce
- Spinach
- Fresh berries (like strawberries, blackberries, blueberries or raspberries)
Candied almonds:
- Coconut oil
- Sliced almonds
- Maple syrup or sugar
- Vanilla
- Cinnamon
Poppy Seed Dressing:
- Coconut milk or regular milk
- White wine vinegar
- Mayonnaise or plain yougurt
- Honey
- Poppy seeds
How Do I Make Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad?
Here’s the simple steps you’ll follow to make this salad (scroll down for the full recipe):
Salad:
- Wash and dry the lettuce, spinach and the berries.
- Place them in a medium side bowl.
Candied almonds:
- Place the coconut oil in a small frying pan, over medium to medium-low heat, and melt the coconut oil.
- Add the maple syrup, vanilla, and the cinnamon; stir until blended.
- Place the almonds in the pan and coat them with the mixture.
- Stir continually for about 5-7 minutes.
- Remove them from the heat, and let them cool on a piece of wax paper, or a plate that has been greased.
Poppy Seed Dressing:
- Combine the milk, vinegar, mayonnaise, honey, and poppy seeds.
- Mix well.
- You can either place the dressing on the whole salad or place a small amount on each individual plate.
We celebrated Pioneer Day this week. I was thinking about what kind of pioneers we all are. We all have things that we are pioneers at. I have had health issues for about ten years and I am a pioneer at trying to find a way to deal with Lyme’s disease.
In 2008, I became so sick I could hardly move. I was tired all the time and I felt like I had the flu. My legs had terrible pains in them, and my right arm hurt so bad that I could hardly stand it. I wasn’t able to sleep at night and it took me over a year to get a diagnosis. They put me on medication for the pain and it really helped me, however, I did not like the medication because it made me so loopy that I could hardly think straight.
One thing that I did was change the way I ate; I ate a lot more fresh vegetables and fruits. So I do love this Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad. I just started making healthier choices and I found out that I could live without a lot of unhealthy foods. I have gone back to eating sugar, I just try not to eat it too often.
Can I Make the Candied Almonds Ahead of Time and Store Them?
- Yes, I like to make a big batch of Candied Almonds and store them in a container.
- They will stay fresh for up to two months.
- This way, you can make lots of Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad, without having to make the Candied Almonds each time.
And I must say that I was able to significantly decrease the amount of medication that I was on; I started with six tablets a day and now I am on one a day. My health is a lot better than it was and I have tried to keep a better outlook on life. I am always trying to help my kids with their health and sometimes they listen and sometimes they don’t.
I just hope that they do not have to go through the same things that I have, but if they do, I will be here for them. Many of my ancestors were pioneers, and I could never have walked the path that they walked. But I am sure that they look down at us and wonder how we do what we do in this ever-changing world.
Can I Make the Poppy Seed Dressing Ahead of Time?
- Yes, the Poppy Seed Dressing for Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad can be made ahead of time.
- It should be stored in the refrigerator in a closed container. It can be stored for up to one week. Stir right before serving.
We are so blessed to have so many different options now a days. When you go to the store, the sky is the limit. However, I try to do most of my shopping on the outside perimeter of the store. And, there are even some pretty good choices at some of the restaurants.
I do get a little picky when it comes to eating out because what we eat is not a diet, it is a way of life. I love Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad, and I love making it myself because I know just exactly what is in it. Try it and I think that you will love it as much as we do. Take care of your health and enjoy your summer.
More Green Salads For You:
Chopped Greek Salad
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
Lion House Layered Salad
Yield: 6 people
Nuts about berries Zupas copycat salad is a delicious salad, and very popular. Now you can make this amazing salad right at home.
Prep Time15 minutes
Cook Time5 minutes
Total Time20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup Romaine lettuce (iceberg or any other greens)
- 1 cup spinach
- 3 cups fresh berries (like strawberries, blackberries, blueberries or raspberries)
Candied almonds:
- 1 Tablespoon unrefined coconut oil
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 2 Tablespoons pure maple syrup or sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Poppy Seed Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons coconut milk or regular milk
- 1 Tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons mayonnaise or plain yougurt
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 3/4 Tablespoon poppy seeds
Instructions
- Wash and dry the lettuce, spinach and the berries.
- Place them in a medium side bowl.
Candied almonds:
- Place the coconut oil in a small frying pan, over medium to medium-low heat, and melt the coconut oil.
- Add the maple syrup, vanilla, and the cinnamon; stir until blended.
- Place the almonds in the pan and coat them with the mixture.
- Stir continually for about 5 - 7 minutes.
- Remove them from the heat, and let them cool on a piece of wax paper, or a plate that has been greased.
Poppy Seed Dressing:
- Combine the milk, vinegar, mayonnaise, honey, and poppy seeds.
- Mix well.
- You can either place the dressing on the whole salad or place a small amount on each individual plate.
Nutrition Information
Yield 6
Serving Size 1
Amount Per ServingCalories 310Total Fat 20gSaturated Fat 5gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 13gCholesterol 8mgSodium 109mgCarbohydrates 29gFiber 6gSugar 18gProtein 9g
This data was provided and calculated by Nutritionix
patrick@looneyforfood.comon July 26, 2018 at 5:47 pm
I have had lyme disease 2 times, not fun. This salad is yummy sounding. I have never herd of Zupas but i know id like this salad
Reply
Amyon July 26, 2018 at 8:38 pm
I am so sorry to hear that you have had lyme disease. I hope that you are doing well. Thank you for stopping by, and I hope you get to try the salad. Hang in there.
Reply
LINDAon July 27, 2018 at 7:25 pm
This salad looks amazing. I’m going to have to give it a try. Thank you sharing your link on the Classy Flamingos Blog Party we’ve enjoyed it. Please hurry back soon. poinsettiadr.com
Reply
Amyon July 27, 2018 at 8:27 pm
I was happy that I ran across another blogger who had visited your link party and that I decided to check it out. Thank you for coming by and leaving a comment. We love this salad.
Reply
Kelly @ Kelly Lynns Sweets and Treatson July 29, 2018 at 12:53 pmSee AlsoSushi Rice Instant Pot Recipe
Oh my goodness!! I had Lyme disease when I was 4-years old, before they knew what it was. It was crazy all the tests and procedures I went through before they just gave me penicillin to see if that would help. I definitely try to eat healthy too. This salad has the best of both worlds for me: greens and fruit!! Yum!
Reply
Amyon July 30, 2018 at 12:32 pm
You poor kid! I am so sorry for you. It is really interesting how we think that we have it so rough and then we find someone that has things worse than we do and then we say, ” I think I will keep my problems”! Thank you for your support and I love all the amazing treat that you always share. Thank you Kelly!
Reply
Angelinaon July 31, 2018 at 12:24 pm
This salad looks so good! I’ve never heard of Zupas but it looks tasty! Thanks for sharing with Thursday Favorite Things! I’ve pinned away!
Reply
Amyon July 31, 2018 at 4:22 pm
Yes, I guess that Zupas is more local than I originally thought it was. But the salad is fabulous. Thank you for coming by.
Reply
Marilyn Lesniakon August 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm
Congratulations! Your post was my feature pick at #WWBlogHop this week. Visit me at https://www.marilynstreats.com on Tuesday evening to see your feature! All hosts choose their own features from the comments left on their blog so be sure to stop by and see your feaure. I invite you to leave more links to be shared and commented upon. Please be sure to leave your link number or post title so we can be sure to visit!
Reply
Amyon August 7, 2018 at 9:30 pm
Thank you so much for the feature of our Nuts About Berries Zupas Copycat Salad. We appreciate you hosting the party.
Reply
Carleeon August 8, 2018 at 11:31 am
Salads with berries and candied nuts are one of my weaknesses. This looks fabulous!
Reply
Amyon August 8, 2018 at 11:36 am
Mine too Carlee. Maybe we should add some frosting to the top! 😉 ha ha Thank you for stopping by and checking out this salad. I hope your summer is going well!
Reply
Janell Johnsonon January 20, 2020 at 2:18 pm
I love the easiness of the nuts. I let them dry on parchment so they don’t absorb extra oil. And so friendly to the gut. This salad is delicious! Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Amyon January 20, 2020 at 5:24 pm
Letting the nuts dry on parchment is a great idea – thank you for sharing that idea. Thank you for coming by and leaving a comment. I’m glad that you enjoyed the salad.
Reply
Submit a Comment
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.