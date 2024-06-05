Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Tobias
Why would anyone want to prevent skin from forming on top? Pudding-skin is the best thing ever!
Andy Milder
I would recommend sifting the dry ingredients to prevent clumping when integrating into the oat milk. Delicious pudding!
Bob Hewis
Adding the zest of one orange with the chopped chocolate makes this already delicious dessert just that bit more luxurious!
Whirlyball
To make oat milk for the recipe: 2 cups of water and 30 grams of dry oats. Blend on high for 2 minutes in a Vitamix and ready to go. Don't need to soak oats or filter milk. It ends up nice and smooth in the end. YUM!
Anne H.
There aren’t enough stars. I don’t want to eat anything else. I’m not going to brush my teeth.
EVR_NH
I so appreciate this as the mom of two dairy-free littles. I sprinkled some flaked sea salt on my husband’s and my bowls, but could also see a good addition of some chili and cinnamon as well. I also used a silicone-coated whisk to prevent clumping. Worked great.
Julia
Borrowed a tip from Ina Garten and added a little espresso powder (1/4 teaspoon) to bring out even more chocolate flavor. Yum!
RoLo
Cornstarch needs boiling temp + time to fully activate, so after the mixture gets to the "coating back of spoon" stage (5-10 min), I actually let it come to a fairly vigorous boil and constantly stir/monitor for at least 2 full minutes at that boil. I've made this numerous times and get chocolate soup every 3rd time because I forget about this step, which isn't specified in the recipe.
joel
Holy Mother of God that’s delicious! A wonderful way to celebrate losing ten lbs!
Jacqueline
This got rave reviews from husband who loves chocolate pudding but is allergic to dairy. Consistency with oat milk is incredibly creamy but the dessert has none of the unpleasant aftertaste of some other dairy alternatives. It tastes like essence of chocolate - I used Valrhona 70% for the bar chocolate and Trader Joe's 100% cocoa for the powder. I think the quality of chocolate is paramount in this recipe as the taste is so forward, unmasked by cream, eggs or other additions. Not too sweet!
Maryan Jaross
Thanks to Andy and EVR!I "sifted" the dry ingredients in a mini Cuisinart which I then used to chop the TCHO bittersweet chocolate, which is 66%. Per the Tip, I decided to go for the 4 iz but could have done 3.5. I used the silicone whisk in a non-stick pot so clean-up was easy.I used a combination of cashew almond milk I had on hand and the results were absolutely delicious! First time this lactose-free woman has had chocolate pudding in 35 years! What a treat!
RoLo
No - that distinction only matters when baking with leavening agents (Dutch is often paired with baking powder, natural is paired with baking soda). You can use either cocoa here successfully, but the taste of each will be different - Dutch is mellower and deeper (like the cookie part of Oreos), natural is more conventional, like what those of us who grew up in the U.S. expected "chocolate" flavor to taste like (Hershey's). Some companies even offer a blend of Dutch and natural, like Penzey's.
CSN
Saw this and 15 min later, it was done. It’s THAT easy and quick.
Laura
Inspired by Magnolia’s pumpkin gingersnap banana pudding and the abundance of oat milk on hand, I made this recipe but nixed the cocoa powdered and chocolate, instead adding a few spoonfuls of canned pumpkin, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and nutmeg. So easy, so amazing.
Brian
OMG this was so easy and amazing! Adding the oat milk in a bit at a time to the dry ingredients will allow it to incorporate more easily without need for sifting. Didn't realize we were out of corn starch so subbed double the amount of tapioca starch. It thickened well and is very smooth and creamy.
CindyLuhu
This pudding is delicious. The 2nd time I cooked it I increased all ingredients by 50% ( i.e., made 9 servings) except the chocolate, which I kept the same. Using a 4 oz bar of Ghirardelli 60% cacao baking chocolate it is so rich, you don't need more chocolate. I also added espresso powder as recommended in the notes. Great recipe!!
Chef Boy Oh Boy
Love this!
Dana
And stir constantly
Adjustments
Less chocolate, used 1/4 cup sugar and that was still too sweet.
AK baker
Great texture and rich flavor. I added orange zest based on a suggestion here - love the flavor but not the bits between my teeth so I wouldn’t do that again. Maybe a little grand marnier
Golddogs
if you are dairy intolerant or simply avoiding it, this is a great alternative with great consistency and gorgeous deep chocolate color. That said, it tastes a bit thin to me, even after adding a bit more sea salt and vanilla. I used Droste cocoa and Lindt 70% chocolate. Give me a pudding made with milk and eggs any day.
Suzy Q
Based on the rave reviews I had high hopes for this pudding, but I was sorely disappointed. The recipe in my ancient Better Homes and Gardens, while a little more work, is so much richer and tastier.
Allison
This recipe makes great fudgesicles too. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze.
Robin
I followed the recipe and ended up with slightly lumpy chocolate soup. Not sure where I went wrong. Love the flavor though. It's great in my coffee. Wish I had some churros...
Edie
This recipe merits all the accolades!! Super delicious
Christina
This turned out fabulous. I plan to make this my go to chocolate pudding recipe. I did boil the mixture for 1 1/2 minutes before adding the chopped chocolate.
Anlod
As per a reader comment, may sub double the amount of tapioca starch (or arrowroot starch?) for cornstarch
Ann Daniels
Just made this - again - last night, this time adding some cinnamon. I always add extra salt to offset the sweetness and richness. This is now my go to dessert for company or sick friends! Mixing tip to avoid cornstarch lumps: combine the dry ingredients in a bowl and then sift together into the pot.
barry
Can I substitute coconut milk- I always have some on hand- usually opem another recipe
Jayne
Well, wanting to use up the oat milk my vegetarian son left, and reading the recipe only took 15 minutes, i jumped in. However, as I’m stirring the mixture I see I missed the fact I would need to add bittersweet chocolate. Not wanting to waste the already started pudding, I chopped up 2.5 ounces of unsweetened chocolate, then added three of those little Ghiradelli dark chocolate sea salt caramel squares. Delicious!
