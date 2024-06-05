Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding Recipe (2024)

Well, wanting to use up the oat milk my vegetarian son left, and reading the recipe only took 15 minutes, i jumped in. However, as I’m stirring the mixture I see I missed the fact I would need to add bittersweet chocolate. Not wanting to waste the already started pudding, I chopped up 2.5 ounces of unsweetened chocolate, then added three of those little Ghiradelli dark chocolate sea salt caramel squares. Delicious!

Can I substitute coconut milk- I always have some on hand- usually opem another recipe

Just made this - again - last night, this time adding some cinnamon. I always add extra salt to offset the sweetness and richness. This is now my go to dessert for company or sick friends! Mixing tip to avoid cornstarch lumps: combine the dry ingredients in a bowl and then sift together into the pot.

As per a reader comment, may sub double the amount of tapioca starch (or arrowroot starch?) for cornstarch

This turned out fabulous. I plan to make this my go to chocolate pudding recipe. I did boil the mixture for 1 1/2 minutes before adding the chopped chocolate.

I followed the recipe and ended up with slightly lumpy chocolate soup. Not sure where I went wrong. Love the flavor though. It's great in my coffee. Wish I had some churros...

Based on the rave reviews I had high hopes for this pudding, but I was sorely disappointed. The recipe in my ancient Better Homes and Gardens, while a little more work, is so much richer and tastier.

if you are dairy intolerant or simply avoiding it, this is a great alternative with great consistency and gorgeous deep chocolate color. That said, it tastes a bit thin to me, even after adding a bit more sea salt and vanilla. I used Droste cocoa and Lindt 70% chocolate. Give me a pudding made with milk and eggs any day.

Great texture and rich flavor. I added orange zest based on a suggestion here - love the flavor but not the bits between my teeth so I wouldn’t do that again. Maybe a little grand marnier

Less chocolate, used 1/4 cup sugar and that was still too sweet.

This pudding is delicious. The 2nd time I cooked it I increased all ingredients by 50% ( i.e., made 9 servings) except the chocolate, which I kept the same. Using a 4 oz bar of Ghirardelli 60% cacao baking chocolate it is so rich, you don't need more chocolate. I also added espresso powder as recommended in the notes. Great recipe!!

OMG this was so easy and amazing! Adding the oat milk in a bit at a time to the dry ingredients will allow it to incorporate more easily without need for sifting. Didn't realize we were out of corn starch so subbed double the amount of tapioca starch. It thickened well and is very smooth and creamy.

Inspired by Magnolia’s pumpkin gingersnap banana pudding and the abundance of oat milk on hand, I made this recipe but nixed the cocoa powdered and chocolate, instead adding a few spoonfuls of canned pumpkin, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and nutmeg. So easy, so amazing.

Saw this and 15 min later, it was done. It’s THAT easy and quick.

No - that distinction only matters when baking with leavening agents (Dutch is often paired with baking powder, natural is paired with baking soda). You can use either cocoa here successfully, but the taste of each will be different - Dutch is mellower and deeper (like the cookie part of Oreos), natural is more conventional, like what those of us who grew up in the U.S. expected "chocolate" flavor to taste like (Hershey's). Some companies even offer a blend of Dutch and natural, like Penzey's.

Thanks to Andy and EVR!I "sifted" the dry ingredients in a mini Cuisinart which I then used to chop the TCHO bittersweet chocolate, which is 66%. Per the Tip, I decided to go for the 4 iz but could have done 3.5. I used the silicone whisk in a non-stick pot so clean-up was easy.I used a combination of cashew almond milk I had on hand and the results were absolutely delicious! First time this lactose-free woman has had chocolate pudding in 35 years! What a treat!

This got rave reviews from husband who loves chocolate pudding but is allergic to dairy. Consistency with oat milk is incredibly creamy but the dessert has none of the unpleasant aftertaste of some other dairy alternatives. It tastes like essence of chocolate - I used Valrhona 70% for the bar chocolate and Trader Joe's 100% cocoa for the powder. I think the quality of chocolate is paramount in this recipe as the taste is so forward, unmasked by cream, eggs or other additions. Not too sweet!

Cornstarch needs boiling temp + time to fully activate, so after the mixture gets to the "coating back of spoon" stage (5-10 min), I actually let it come to a fairly vigorous boil and constantly stir/monitor for at least 2 full minutes at that boil. I've made this numerous times and get chocolate soup every 3rd time because I forget about this step, which isn't specified in the recipe.

Borrowed a tip from Ina Garten and added a little espresso powder (1/4 teaspoon) to bring out even more chocolate flavor. Yum!

I so appreciate this as the mom of two dairy-free littles. I sprinkled some flaked sea salt on my husband’s and my bowls, but could also see a good addition of some chili and cinnamon as well. I also used a silicone-coated whisk to prevent clumping. Worked great.

There aren’t enough stars. I don’t want to eat anything else. I’m not going to brush my teeth.

To make oat milk for the recipe: 2 cups of water and 30 grams of dry oats. Blend on high for 2 minutes in a Vitamix and ready to go. Don't need to soak oats or filter milk. It ends up nice and smooth in the end. YUM!

Adding the zest of one orange with the chopped chocolate makes this already delicious dessert just that bit more luxurious!

I would recommend sifting the dry ingredients to prevent clumping when integrating into the oat milk. Delicious pudding!

Why would anyone want to prevent skin from forming on top? Pudding-skin is the best thing ever!

FAQs

Cornstarch - This is used to thicken the pudding. I did a test with arrowroot powder and it gave the oat milk pudding a slightly different texture. Vanilla extract - This can be skipped but does add a nice vanilla flavor to pair with the chocolate.

Here, nondairy milk is swapped in for the milk and the cream with equally wonderful results. When developing this recipe, we found that oat milk created a pudding with the plushest texture. Soy, almond and coconut milks work, too, although they might impart their own flavor and the pudding texture may vary.

Can you make instant pudding with oat milk? Yes, just not at a 1-to-1 ratio when making instant pudding. What is this? To substitute oat milk for regular milk in instant pudding, use 3/4 of the amount of milk called for in the instructions.

To make oat milk simply add 1 cup rolled oats + 4 cups water to a high-speed blender and blend on high for 30-45 seconds. Then strain through a clean t-shirt or towel for best results. We found nut milk bags let too much pulp through. Fine mesh strainers also let too much pulp through, so we don't recommend using them.

The secret ingredient to making creamy oat milk? Drumroll please... after testing I found that adding ¼ unsweetened shredded coconut made the oat milk extra rich and creamy! You do not taste the coconut flavor, it's just a quick simple hack that really takes this oat milk recipe to the next level.

If you want your oatmilk to be thicker, similar to what you purchase in the store, you will need an added gum. Xanthan gum works great to thicken cold liquids and you don't need much for a batch.

Coconut milk is one of the best substitutes for regular milk in instant pudding. It is rich and creamy, providing the perfect texture for a smooth and creamy pudding. Try this dairy-free pumpkin pie pudding.

Oat milk is thicker and creamier than almond milk. Almond milk can be pretty watery and mild in taste unless it contains extra ingredients that thicken it up. But again, different brands do different things to their products. Almond milk brands might add sugar or thickeners to make the milk taste more like cow milk.

Mixing too vigorously can make the pudding watery, while mixing too little can prevent the ingredients from combining properly. Adjusting the mixing technique and following the recipe carefully can help achieve the desired thickness [3]. Adding gelatin: Gelatin can be used to thicken pudding.

Making Store-Bought Instant Pudding



If you are using a smaller packet of instant pudding mix, about 3.4 ounces (96 grams), use 2 cups (475 milliliters) of milk. If you are using a larger packet of instant pudding mix, about 5.1 ounces (144 grams), use 3 cups (700 milliliters) of milk.

Set the bowl, uncovered, in the refrigerator. After 15 minutes, cover the pudding with a sheet of plastic wrap pressed against the surface and refrigerate until fully thickened, about 2 hours. To serve: Whip the thickened pudding with a hand or stand mixer for a full minute to restore its creamy texture.

To summarise, if you're consuming a large quantity of oat milk without any fibre, fat or protein to combat it, then it will likely raise blood sugar. “People are too obsessed with spiking blood sugar levels,” says Shah. “Food is meant to spike blood sugar levels,” she continues.

Oat milk contains a good quantity of fatty acids, protein, minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, and a variety of micronutrients and provides several health benefits, as it reduces blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, and prevents cancer (Jeske et al., 2018). Therefore, oats are a promising alternative to traditional milk.

Homemade oat milk is cheaper and creamier. But that doesn't mean that it's for you.

If you notice that your oat milk has become too thin, don't worry—simply blend it again to restore that creamy texture.

In conclusion, oat milk does thicken when heated due to the starch content in oats. The starch granules absorb water and create a gel-like texture, resulting in a thicker consistency. This makes oat milk an excellent option for adding creaminess to hot beverages and various recipes.

In addition, other additives, such as thickeners, have been added to oat milk to improve emulsion properties (Mcclements et al., 2017). Compared to cow's milk, oat milk lacks some nutrients; thus, it is necessary to add some nutrients, such as vitamins, calcium carbonate, and minerals (Singhal et al., 2017).