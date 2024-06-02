Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (2024)

(Maryland, USA)
- Forecast
- Hourly Forecast
- 12 Day Forecast
- Maps
- Live
- Tides
- Spot Guide
- Surf/Wind Alert
- Maps
- Wave Height
- Wave Energy
- Wind
- Live
- Live Weather
- Surf Webcam
- Wave Buoys
- Weather State
- Tides
- Surf/Wind Alert
- Water Temperature
- Spot Information
- Spot Guide
- Photos (13)
Photo by: Kaityln
Ocean City Surf Guide
Ocean City in Maryland is an exposed beach break. Offshore winds are from the west northwest. Windswells and groundswells in equal measure and the best swell direction is from the east southeast. The beach break provides left and right handers. Good surf at all stages of the tide. Often Crowded. Take care of rips and locals.
Ocean City Spot Info
|Type:
|Rating:
|Beach
|3.8
|Reliability:
|Todays Sea Temp*:
14.4°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite
Surfing Ocean City:
The best conditions reported for surf at Ocean City occur when a East-southeast swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the West-northwest.
Surf Forecasts:
- Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
What's the best time of year to surf Ocean City (for consistent clean waves)?
julyBest Season: summer
The best time of year for surfing Ocean City with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Summerand most often the month of July. Clean surfable waves are typically found 33% of the time in July while 50% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 17% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.
clean
33%
Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.
blown out
50%
Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).
too small
17%
Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).
Explore Ocean City Location Map
Interactive Ocean City surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Ocean City is Salisbury Ocean City Wicomico Rgnl Airport (SBY) in USA, 40 km (25 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Ocean City is Wallops Flight Facility Airport (WAL), also in USA, 63 km (39 miles) away.
- Map Icons:
- Break
- Live Wave Height (m)
- Live Wind Speed (km/h)
- Surf Rating (10 Max)
- Ocean Swells (m)
- Wind Speed (km/h)
Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.
Ocean City Surf Forecasts:
- Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
Credit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle Muller
Ocean City Sea TemperatureThe water temperature (14.4 °C) at Ocean City is quite cool. If the sun does come out as forecast, it should feel warm enough to surf in a good sealed spring wetsuit. Some surfers would prefer to wear gloves and boots too. Effective windchill factor of (13.0 °C) will make the air and water feel about the same temperature.Today, many surfers would wear a spring wetsuit, neoprene gloves and boots.Current Temp*: 14.4°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map
Swell History at Ocean City
Surf stats for Ocean City, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.
Average Swell
Wind History at Ocean City
Wind stats for Ocean City, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.
Average Wind
Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:
Discover surf breaks near Ocean City. Click below to view there surf guides.
48th Street
- Beach/jetty
- 3.2
Reliability: consistent
1km away
120th Street
- Beach/jetty
- 3.2
Reliability: consistent
4km away
Fenwick
- Beach/jetty
- 3.3
Reliability: consistent
8km away
The Inlet and Pier
- Beach/jetty
- 3.7
Reliability: very consistent
9km away
Wedge
- Beach and reef
- 2.6
Reliability: inconsistent
10km away
Wave Buoys Nearest To Ocean City:
- Closest Wave BuoyDelaware Bay Buoy20 mi
- Second closest Wave BuoyWallops Island, VA47 mi
- Third closest Wave BuoyPotomac Buoy75 mi
- Fourth closest Wave BuoyGooses Reef, MD75 mi
- Fifth closest Wave BuoyStingray Point Buoy88 mi