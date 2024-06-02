Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (2024)

Table of Contents
(Maryland, USA) Ocean City Surf Guide Ocean City Spot Info Surfing Ocean City: What's the best time of year to surf Ocean City (for consistent clean waves)? Explore Ocean City Location Map Ocean City Sea Temperature Swell History at Ocean City Wind History at Ocean City Other Nearby Breaks Closest To: Wave Buoys Nearest To Ocean City:
(Maryland, USA)

Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (1)Photo by: Kaityln

Ocean City Surf Guide

Ocean City in Maryland is an exposed beach break. Offshore winds are from the west northwest. Windswells and groundswells in equal measure and the best swell direction is from the east southeast. The beach break provides left and right handers. Good surf at all stages of the tide. Often Crowded. Take care of rips and locals.

Ocean City Spot Info

Type:Rating:
Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (2)BeachOcean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (3)3.8
Reliability:Todays Sea Temp*:

14.4°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite

Surfing Ocean City:

The best conditions reported for surf at Ocean City occur when a East-southeast swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the West-northwest.

Surf Forecasts:

    Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast

What's the best time of year to surf Ocean City (for consistent clean waves)?

julyBest Season: summer

The best time of year for surfing Ocean City with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Summerand most often the month of July. Clean surfable waves are typically found 33% of the time in July while 50% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 17% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.

Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.

blown out

50%

Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).

too small

17%

Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).

Explore Ocean City Location Map

Interactive Ocean City surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Ocean City is Salisbury Ocean City Wicomico Rgnl Airport (SBY) in USA, 40 km (25 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Ocean City is Wallops Flight Facility Airport (WAL), also in USA, 63 km (39 miles) away.

  • Map Icons:
  • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (4)Break
  • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (5)Live Wave Height (m)
  • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (6)Live Wind Speed (km/h)
  • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (7)Surf Rating (10 Max)
  • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (8)Ocean Swells (m)
  • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (9)Wind Speed (km/h)

Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (10)

Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.

Ocean City Surf Forecasts:

    Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
Todays Surf SummaryMonday, 20 May 2024, 22:22 Local Time m, °C MonTuesday 21ft, °F 11PM2AM5AM8AM Wave (m) 0.7E 0.7E 0.7E 0.7E Period (s) 7 8 8 8 Wind (km/h) 10 5 5 Wind State on on glass glass
What does Ocean City look like?Latest photos from Ocean City. Upload your own or view all photos on the gallery page.

Credit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle MullerCredit: Kyle Muller

    Tides at Ocean City Current tide and informaton For Fenwick Island Light, Delaware, 5 km from Ocean City.Next High Water: 06:55am | 1.07mNext Low Water: 12:56am | 0.11mNEXTIS AT (local time)remaininghigh tidelow tide

    Ocean City Sea Temperature

    The water temperature (14.4 °C) at Ocean City is quite cool. If the sun does come out as forecast, it should feel warm enough to surf in a good sealed spring wetsuit. Some surfers would prefer to wear gloves and boots too. Effective windchill factor of (13.0 °C) will make the air and water feel about the same temperature.Today, many surfers would wear a spring wetsuit, neoprene gloves and boots.Current Temp*: 14.4°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map

    Swell History at Ocean City

    Surf stats for Ocean City, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.

    Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (18)

    Average Swell

    View Swell Statistics

    Wind History at Ocean City

    Wind stats for Ocean City, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.

    Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (21)

    Average Wind

    View Wind Statistics

    Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:

    Discover surf breaks near Ocean City. Click below to view there surf guides.

    • 48th Street

      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (24)Beach/jetty
      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (25)3.2

      Reliability: consistent

      1km away

    • 120th Street

      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (26)Beach/jetty
      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (27)3.2

      Reliability: consistent

      4km away

    • Fenwick

      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (28)Beach/jetty
      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (29)3.3

      Reliability: consistent

      8km away

    • The Inlet and Pier

      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (30)Beach/jetty
      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (31)3.7

      Reliability: very consistent

      9km away

    • Wedge

      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (32)Beach and reef
      • Ocean City Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Maryland, USA) (33)2.6

      Reliability: inconsistent

      10km away

    Wave Buoys Nearest To Ocean City:

    • Closest Wave BuoyDelaware Bay Buoy20 mi
    • Second closest Wave BuoyWallops Island, VA47 mi
    • Third closest Wave BuoyPotomac Buoy75 mi
    • Fourth closest Wave BuoyGooses Reef, MD75 mi
    • Fifth closest Wave BuoyStingray Point Buoy88 mi
