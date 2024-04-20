Oh Fudge! (Over 100 Fudge Recipes) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, read my disclosure policy.

If you love fudge, you’ll love this round up of over 100 fudge recipes! From chocolate fudge to lemon, fruit, peanut butter fudge and more, this list has all of your favorite fudge!

Table of Contents Chocolate Fudge Recipes

White Chocolate Fudge

Fruit Flavored Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

Holiday Fudge Recipes

I love fudge, especially at Christmas. It’s one of my favorite treats to make and give. Time to get your pinning finger ready – here are over 100 fudge recipes for you to choose from!

What will you make first?? From peanut butter to pecan pie fudge, chocolate fudge to amaretto fudge, this list has so many recipes. Easy fudge, cooked fudge, the possibilities are endless all year long!

Chocolate Fudge Recipes

This is the classic go-to fudge recipe – Chocolate Fudge is easy and has so many different variations.

Coconut Pecan Fudge Easy 2 ingredient Coconut Pecan Fudge is such a great candy recipe! Also called German Chocolate Fudge, it disappears fast because everyone loves it so much! Get The Recipe

Creamy Chocolate Fudge Recipe This chocolate fudge is easy to make and super creamy thanks to a secret ingredient: cheese! You’ll never know the cheese is in the fudge; it’s there to add texture and creaminess. This will become a favorite chocolate fudge recipe! Get The Recipe

Amaretto Fudge Easy chocolate fudge infused with the amazing almond flavor of Amaretto! Get The Recipe

Easy Kit Kat Fudge Recipe This Kit Kat Fudge is super easy with only 4 ingredients. It’s no-fail and perfect for anyone who loves fudge or Kit Kat candy bars! Get The Recipe

S’mores Fudge S’mores Fudge with a graham cracker crust anddelicious marshmallow fudge topping sandwiching delicious chocolate fudge! Get Recipe

Salted Caramel Fudge This fudge is as EASY as it is DELICIOUS! If you love sweet and salty (and easy!), this fudge is for YOU! Get Recipe

Chocolate Bourbon Fudge This fudge is super chocolately with just a hint of bourbon. I’m all for the heavy cream cooked fudge and I do find that it yields the creamiest, richest result, but this version is too simple to pass up. You might also already have most of the ingredients. Get Recipe

Samoa Fudge Samoa Fudge –The coconut caramel delite in the form of creamy homemade fudge! If you love the taste of Samoas girl scout cookies, stop everything and give this easy fudge recipe a try! Get Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Fudge This fudge is different–the texture is creamy and rich and it melts in your mouth, just like fudge made with dairy butter. It doesn't have that buttery finish that real fudge has, but it does have a faint coconut flavor that makes up for it. Get Recipe

Homemade Fudge Homemade fudgeis easy to make and perfect for the holidays. You can add it to a Christmas cookie platter and wrap it up to give as holiday food gifts. This easy homemade fudge recipe is a favorite holiday treat. Get Recipe

Mint Brownie Swirl Fudge A pan of this Mint Brownie Swirl Fudge is the perfect addition to your holiday treat trays. Swirls of white chocolate and mint in every bite will have you grabbing another square in a hurry. Get Recipe

Caramel Potato Chip Fudge Thiscaramel potato chip fudgecombines dark chocolate, gooey caramel, and potato chips to make a delicious sweet & salty, irresistiblefudge. This recipe uses a shortcut fudge base, which means there's no need for a thermometer or endless babysitting at the stove! Get Recipe

Nutella Caramel Pretzel Fudge Want aneasy fudge recipethat is sure to satisfy your chocolate cravings? This is it!Nutella spreadmakes thecreamiest fudgeyou’ve ever tasted!Caramelandpretzelsmake thisfudgeirresistible! Get Recipe

Spicy Mexican Chocolate Fudge This Mexican Chocolate Fudgerecipe is the most amazing combination of spicy and sweet! Get Recipe

White Chocolate Fudge

White chocolate fudge recipes are so easy to flavor!

5 Minute White Chocolate Fudge Recipe EASY 5 Minute White Chocolate Fudge made 3 ways: peanut butter fudge, mint chip fudge, and Cookies & Milk Fudge. 4 Ingredients, infinite fudge recipes! Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Peanut, Pretzel and Chocolate Chip Fudge You make this no-bake and microwave-friendly white chocolate fudge because it would be too easy to just eat them, as is. Get Recipe

No Bake Mint Oreo Fudge Mint Oreo Fudgeis a quick and easy dessert ready to share with others. This 5 minute, no-bake treat is a rich and creamy peppermint fudge filled and sprinkled with chocolatey Oreo cookies. Your new favorite holiday treat! Get Recipe

White Chocolate Pretzel Fudge White chocolate fudge with pretzels mixed in! This is an easy microwave fudge that’s so simple to toss together! Get Recipe

Brown Sugar Fudge ThisBrown Sugar Fudge Reciperequires only 4 ingredients, 10 minutes, and a little patience until the first sweet, heavenly bite. Get Recipe

Fruit Flavored Fudge

From pumpkin to strawberry it’s fun to make fruit flavored fudge!

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Fudge Recipe This peanut butter pumpkin fudge has only 5 ingredients and comes together in minutes! Peanut butter and pumpkin belong together, especially in fudge. Get The Recipe

Strawberry Daiquiri Pie Fudge This strawberry daiquiri pie fudge is just like a strawberry daiquiri pie but in fudge form, and made with Bacardi Classic co*cktails Light! Get The Recipe

Lemon Meringue Pie Fudge This Lemon Meringue Pie Fudge is like lemon meringue pie in fudge form! It’s fudge with a crust!! Easy, fast, no cook – this is the perfect lemon fudge recipe. Get The Recipe

Blueberry Pie Fudge Get The Recipe

White Chocolate Cranberry Fudge ThisWhite Chocolate Cranberry Fudgeis so smooth, so creamy, so rich with the refreshing zip of cranberries! Just perfect for the holidays! Get Recipe

Banana Cream Fudge A creamyBanana Fudgewith a Nilla wafer crust is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. It's easy to make and tastes so delicious. Trust me, you won't be able to resist a few squares of this pudding fudge. Get Recipe

Chocolate Pumpkin Fudge This recipe makes a large batch of fudge so there is plenty to enjoy yourself and share with others. Rather than mix the pecans into the fudge, I spread a thin layer over the top to add another dimension and a little bit of crunch. Get Recipe

Caramel Apple Fudge Sweet and creamy caramel apple fudge is SO quick and easy. It requires only 2 ingredients, and takes minutes to prepare! Get Recipe

Pumpkin Butterscotch Fudge You’re going to love the delicious flavor of thisButterscotchPumpkinFudge! Creamy and incredibly delicious! Perfect for the fall and holiday season! Get Recipe

Pina Colada Fudge EasyPina Colada Fudge!This creamy and delicious fudge is soeasy to make and one bite will take you to Pina Colada heaven! This fudge is so perfect for summer gatherings or a taste of summer during winter months! Enjoy! Get Recipe

Fudge with Candy Mix-Ins

Fudge recipes are so easy to make and fun to add lots of candy and other fun mix ins!

Payday Fudge Easy peanut butter fudge is filled with peanuts and candy corn, making it taste like a PayDay candy bar! With only 6 ingredients, this easy fudge comes together in under 15 minutes. Get The Recipe

Reese’s Fudge Recipe Reese’s Fudge: The easiest and best fudge recipe ever! Simple ingredients come together in minutes to form a delicious peanut butter and chocolate fudge! Get The Recipe

Butterfinger Fudge This easy 3-ingredient Butterfinger Fudge tastes just like the candy bar and it’s made with candy corn!

Kisses Fudge Cookies & Cream Chocolate Fudge is a decadent, rich, and uniquely flavored dessert combination that you didn’t know you needed. Get Recipe

Andes Mint Chocolate Chip Fudge A giant Andes mint in fudge form. So good and dangerously easy! No candy thermometer required. Get Recipe

Peppermint Patty Fudge Fudge is so easy to make, you just need to be a little patient because the fudge has to set for a few hours. This fudge is pretty amazing if I do say so myself. You have a layer of dark chocolate fudge, topped with a thick layer of peppermint patties, another layer of dark chocolate fudge and swirled with white chocolate on top. Plus, there is a bonus layer of peppermint patty on very top. Get Recipe

Neopolitan Fudge Layers of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry make thisNeapolitan Fudgea knockout treat when it comes to dessert! Such an easy no bake dessert for any party! Get Recipe

Peanut Butter Fudge

My classic peanut butter fudge recipe is the best!

Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe This is an easy FOOLPROOF recipe for peanut butter fudge with just 4 ingredients. It's fast and simple and SO creamy and good! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Nutella Fudge Peanut Butter Nutella Fudge is the perfect combo of your favorite flavors in one delightful treat. Super easy to make and totally scrumptious! Get Recipe

Peanut Butter Microwave Fudge This Microwave Fudge Recipe is perfect for the busy holiday season. Make this quick, easy treat for your family and friends. Peanut Butter Fudgewith a smooth layer of chocolate and marshmallow swirl is a guaranteed crowd pleaser! Get Recipe

Peanut Butter & Jelly Protein Fudge Combining chocolate protein powder with honey, peanuts, and peanut butter is the best use ever for protein powder. Get Recipe

Tiger Butter Fudge Tiger Butter Fudgeis a gourmet, simple fudge recipe, and all you need are 3 ingredients to make it. This addictive fudge has the perfect blend of peanut butter and chocolate. Get Recipe

Holiday Fudge Recipes

When the holidays come along make fun holiday fudge! From Christmas fudge to all the other holidays like Thanksgiving, halloween and Valentine’s Day, there is a fudge recipe for every single one.

Pecan Pie Fudge Pecan Pie Fudge is an easy cooked fudge recipe that tastes just like pecan pie! Get The Recipe

Peppermint Mocha Fudge Peppermint Mocha Fudge is an easy chocolate fudge recipe flavored like a peppermint mocha drink. This cooked fudge is SO easy to make and so smooth! Get The Recipe

Halloween Fudge Recipe An Easy Fudge that's a fun mixture ofchocolate and orange white chocolate fudge layers! Get The Recipe

Salted Butterscotch Fudge Recipe Salt and butterscotch meet to form an amazing Salted Butterscotch Fudge! Get The Recipe

Oreo Peppermint Bark Fudge Recipe This Oreo Peppermint Bark Fudge is an EASY fudge recipe! Oreo chocolate fudge is topped with white chocolate peppermint fudge – a gorgeous layered fudge perfect for the holidays. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Fudge Gingerbread spiced white chocolate fudge – this is an easy cooked fudge recipe with tons of holiday flavor. It sets up perfectly! Get The Recipe

Cookies ‘n Cream Fudge Recipe Oreo Fudge Fudge – an easy homemade cooked fudge recipe full of white chocolate and Oreos.

Valentine’s Day Fudge A layered fudge that's guaranteed to make someone smile for Valentine's Day. Get The Recipe

Cinnabon Fudge Take care of a cinnamon roll craving and a fudge craving all in one bite! This easyCinnamon Fudgecombines the best of both treats for a creamy indulgence you can make in your own kitchen. Get Recipe

Eggnog Fudge Creamy and rich eggnog fudge that combines all of the best flavors of Christmas! Makes the perfect edible gift for the holidays. Get Recipe

Cookie Butter Fudge Cookie Butter Butterscotch Fudge! This fudge is so delicious and so easy that it is a must make for your holiday season! Get Recipe

Cotton Candy Fudge Creamy pieces of chocolate fudge flavored with Cotton Candy…yes please! Get Recipe

Brown Sugar Fudge An old-fashioned fudge recipe with the flavor of caramel and a little crunch of toasted walnuts. Get Recipe

Red Velvet Cake Batter Fudge Red Velvet Cake Batter Fudge-so easy to make and even better to eat! Get Recipe

Snowflake Fudge Snowflake Fudge – white chocolate and orange fudge that doesn’t need a therometer and gets some help from marshmallows. Package and give as gifts. Get Recipe

Biscoff Fudge Biscoff Fudge ~ Only TWO Ingredients! It doesn’t get much easier or quicker than this! Get Recipe

Snickerdoodle Fudge Rich and creamysnickerdoodle fudgewith a cinnamon-sugar crunch on top. Made in just 10 minutes with 5 simple ingredients! Get Recipe

