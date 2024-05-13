Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I may receive a commission if you make a purchase using these links. As an Amazon Associate, and a King Arthur Baking affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Being Lutheran with German heritage on both sides of my husband’s family, we enjoy lots of German food. Which means, we eat a lot of cabbage and sausage! Every year, our church holds a celebration of food for Oktoberfest – German Food Recipes.

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is a 16-18 day folk festival held each September in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. It started out as a wedding celebration in Bavaria when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese of Saxony in October 1810.

Nowadays here in America, you can expect to see community celebrations in parks with small tents, hear Polka music from Oompah bands, see folks walking around in traditional costume such as men in lederhosen and women in dirndls. Oh, and maybe an alpine hat or a Viking helmet or two.

Our Favorite German Food Recipes

As for foods, you might see lots of pork, sausage, and bratwurst, soft pretzels, and dumplings. Expect large quantities of cabbage and sauerkraut, cheese spreads, kuchens, and strudels. And of course, German beer. Here are a few of our family’s favorite German recipes.

Snacks or Appetizers – Lets Get the Party Started!

We love Sourdough Pretzels with Mustard Dip at any time of year–not just during baseball season. They are best served warm, fresh from the oven

Beer-Battered Onion Rings are so delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Light and crunchy with thick slices of sweet onion. And the dipping sauce is pretty amazing, too!

A Few Side Dishes – Can you say Cabbage?

Red Cabbage with Apples– Red cabbage is a traditional German recipe that you will see at nearly every Oktoberfest. The addition of apples compliments this cabbage dish quite well.

German Style Cabbage Salad – This is anice alternative to the creamy coleslaw recipes that abound in summer.

German Spaetzle with Cabbage – We’ve been making spaetzle in our home for many years. This German pasta Spatz means Little Sparrows. You won’t want to celebrate Oktoberfest without this side dish.

This German Cabbage with Bacon recipe is a tangy, delicious side dish to serve your family, especially good with a pork or corned beef dinner. Filled with cabbage, onion, bell peppers, and bacon, it’s perfect for your next Oktoberfest celebration!

German Main Dishes and Soups

Pork Schnitzel with Cream Sauce – Pork Schnitzel is one of our favorite comfort dinners. It works well for a Sunday dinner or for your next Oktoberfest celebration.

Bierocks with Sausage and Cabbage – Unlike most bierock recipes, this one uses sausage instead of ground burger. I like to serve them with Country Potato Soup or Creamed Cabbage Soup.

Bratwurst with Roasted Vegetables (and Gnocchi) is loaded with roasted potatoes, green peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, brussels sprouts, and delicious potato gnocchi.

German Venison Rouladen is fabulously flavorful and possibly my new favorite German food. If you’re not familiar with this recipe, think thin slices of venison rolled up around bacon, onion, and cornichons (German pickles), then slow-cooked in wine until they are fall-apart-fork-tender. Delicious!

German Venison Rouladen is fabulously flavorful and possibly my new favorite German food. If you're not familiar with this recipe, think thin slices of venison rolled up around bacon, onion, and cornichons (German pickles), then slow-cooked in wine until they are fall-apart-fork-tender. Delicious!

This recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls is another favorite and is a great choice for a potluck dinner. Similar to stuffed peppers with a beef and rice base, then enveloped inside cabbage leaves and topped with a spiced tomato sauce.

German Style Meatballs – Flavorful meatballs in a sweet and sour sauce, loaded with sauerkraut and cranberries.

Kielbasa Potato Skillet Dinner – A one-pot, quick and easy meal, sure to please your entire family! We love the combination of kielbasa, potatoes, and cabbage. And we love the sweet and sour flavors often found in German Cuisine.

Creamy Cabbage and Bratwurst Soup is a recipe I made when I had some cabbage sitting in my refrigerator. Although creamy, there is a lightness to it that seems perfect for a cool evening. Serve with a hard crusty bread such as myTangy Sourdough Bread.

Time for Dessert – Apples, Fritters, and Kuchens

Fried Apples – Fried apples are so delicious and the perfect comfort food to welcome in the autumn season.

Blueberry Kuchen – A moist dessert, filled with a pint of fresh, plump blueberries and topped with a streusel topping.

Traditional Apple Crisp – I have been baking this apple dessert for years. It is an old family recipe I hope you’ll enjoy.

Make this Twisted Apple Speculaas Bread when you want to impress your family or friends. It’s the perfect bread to serve during the holiday season, as it makes two delightful loaves that are so pretty with their twisted form.

Apple Pie with Crumb Topping – Amix between a Dutch Apple Pie and an Apple Crisp. Tart apples in a sweetly spiced filling, topped with a crunchy oat crumb.

Apple Cider Fritters is a delicious recipe we enjoy in the fall that I make using my dad’s fresh apple cider. I’m not sure there is a better way to welcome in Autumn than by enjoying one of these lovelies.

If you have the opportunity, I encourage you to attend at least one Oktoberfest in your life–and be sure to try some of these recipes.

See more German Recipes HERE.