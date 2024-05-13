Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (2024)

Being Lutheran with German heritage on both sides of my husband’s family, we enjoy lots of German food. Which means, we eat a lot of cabbage and sausage! Every year, our church holds a celebration of food for Oktoberfest – German Food Recipes.

Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (1)

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest is a 16-18 day folk festival held each September in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. It started out as a wedding celebration in Bavaria when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese of Saxony in October 1810.

Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (2)

Nowadays here in America, you can expect to see community celebrations in parks with small tents, hear Polka music from Oompah bands, see folks walking around in traditional costume such as men in lederhosen and women in dirndls. Oh, and maybe an alpine hat or a Viking helmet or two.

Our Favorite German Food Recipes

Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (3)

As for foods, you might see lots of pork, sausage, and bratwurst, soft pretzels, and dumplings. Expect large quantities of cabbage and sauerkraut, cheese spreads, kuchens, and strudels. And of course, German beer. Here are a few of our family’s favorite German recipes.

Snacks or Appetizers – Lets Get the Party Started!

We love Sourdough Pretzels with Mustard Dip at any time of year–not just during baseball season. They are best served warm, fresh from the oven

Sourdough Pretzels with Mustard Dip

We love these soft pretzels at any time of year. They are best served warm, fresh from the oven, but they're also good hours later warmed in a toaster oven or even the next day. But trust me, they won't last long.

Check out this recipe

Beer-Battered Onion Rings are so delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Light and crunchy with thick slices of sweet onion. And the dipping sauce is pretty amazing, too!

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beer-Battered Onion Rings are so delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Light and crunchy with thick slices of sweet onion. And the dipping sauce is pretty amazing, too!

Check out this recipe

A Few Side Dishes – Can you say Cabbage?

Red Cabbage with Apples– Red cabbage is a traditional German recipe that you will see at nearly every Oktoberfest. The addition of apples compliments this cabbage dish quite well.

Red Cabbage with Apples

Here's a delicious recipe that my mother-in-law makes. It's the perfect accompaniment to any German or Holiday fare. Enjoy!

Check out this recipe

German Style Cabbage Salad – This is anice alternative to the creamy coleslaw recipes that abound in summer.

German Style Cabbage Salad

This cooked cabbage salad is a nice alternative to the creamy coleslaw recipes that abound in the summer. Perfect for your next German Oktoberfest celebration!

Check out this recipe

German Spaetzle with Cabbage – We’ve been making spaetzle in our home for many years. This German pasta Spatz means Little Sparrows. You won’t want to celebrate Oktoberfest without this side dish.

German Spaetzle with Cabbage

Being Lutheran with German heritage on both sides of my husband's family, we enjoy lots of German food. Which means, we eat a lot of cabbage and sausage! Here are our favorite Oktoberfest – German Food Recipes.

Check out this recipe

This German Cabbage with Bacon recipe is a tangy, delicious side dish to serve your family, especially good with a pork or corned beef dinner. Filled with cabbage, onion, bell peppers, and bacon, it’s perfect for your next Oktoberfest celebration!

German Cabbage with Bacon

This German Cabbage with Bacon recipe is a tangy, delicious side dish to serve your family, especially good with a pork or corned beef dinner. Filled with cabbage, onion, bell peppers, and bacon, it's perfect for your next Oktoberfest celebration!

Check out this recipe

German Main Dishes and Soups

Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (10)

Pork Schnitzel with Cream Sauce – Pork Schnitzel is one of our favorite comfort dinners. It works well for a Sunday dinner or for your next Oktoberfest celebration.

Pork Schnitzel with Cream Sauce

Here's a delicious recipe to try for your next Sunday Dinner or Oktoberfest celebration.

Check out this recipe

Bierocks with Sausage and Cabbage – Unlike most bierock recipes, this one uses sausage instead of ground burger. I like to serve them with Country Potato Soup or Creamed Cabbage Soup.

Bierocks with Sausage and Cabbage

Here is a fun recipe to make for Oktoberfest, with a substitution of sausage for the usual hamburger. I like to serve this with Country Potato Soup or Creamy Cabbage with Bratwurst Soup.

Check out this recipe

Bratwurst with Roasted Vegetables (and Gnocchi) is loaded with roasted potatoes, green peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, brussels sprouts, and delicious potato gnocchi.

Bratwurst with Roasted Vegetables

Bratwurst with Roasted Vegetables (and Gnocchi) is an amazingly easy sheet pan dinner to prepare for your family. Packed with vegetables, it's loaded with roasted potatoes, green peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and brussels sprouts. Plus it has the added bonus of crisp, yet chewy and oh, so delicious potato gnocchi.

Check out this recipe

German Venison Rouladen is fabulously flavorful and possibly my new favorite German food. If you’re not familiar with this recipe, think thin slices of venison rolled up around bacon, onion, and cornichons (German pickles), then slow-cooked in wine until they are fall-apart-fork-tender. Delicious!

German Venison Rouladen

This dish is fabulously flavorful and possibly my new favorite German food. If you're not familiar with Rouladen, think thin slices of venison rolled up around bacon, onion, and cornichons (German pickles), then slow-cooked in wine until they are fork-tender. Delicious!

Check out this recipe

This recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls is another favorite and is a great choice for a potluck dinner. Similar to stuffed peppers with a beef and rice base, then enveloped inside cabbage leaves and topped with a spiced tomato sauce.

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls is a favorite family recipe and is a great choice for a potluck dinner. Similar to stuffed peppers with a beef and rice base, then enveloped inside cabbage leaves and topped with a spiced tomato sauce.

Check out this recipe

German Style Meatballs – Flavorful meatballs in a sweet and sour sauce, loaded with sauerkraut and cranberries.

German Style Meatballs

Many people celebrate Oktoberfest with German food. Here is a family favorite we make for our annual German Dinner at church. Great with Bierocks and/or Spaetzel.

Check out this recipe

Kielbasa Potato Skillet Dinner – A one-pot, quick and easy meal, sure to please your entire family! We love the combination of kielbasa, potatoes, and cabbage. And we love the sweet and sour flavors often found in German Cuisine.

Kielbasa Potato Skillet Dinner

Here's a quick and easy recipe for you to try, sure to please your entire family!

Check out this recipe

Creamy Cabbage and Bratwurst Soup is a recipe I made when I had some cabbage sitting in my refrigerator. Although creamy, there is a lightness to it that seems perfect for a cool evening. Serve with a hard crusty bread such as myTangy Sourdough Bread.

Creamy Cabbage and Bratwurst Soup

I made this soup last spring when I had some extra cabbage sitting in my refrigerator. Although creamy, there is a delicious lightness to it that seems perfect for a cool evening.

Check out this recipe

Time for Dessert – Apples, Fritters, and Kuchens

Fried Apples – Fried apples are so delicious and the perfect comfort food to welcome in the autumn season.

Fried Apples

Here's a recipe that reminds me of apples served at Cracker Barrel. Enjoy!

Check out this recipe

Blueberry Kuchen – A moist dessert, filled with a pint of fresh, plump blueberries and topped with a streusel topping.

Blueberry Kuchen

Here's a yummy German coffee cake to serve to your family!

Check out this recipe

Traditional Apple Crisp – I have been baking this apple dessert for years. It is an old family recipe I hope you’ll enjoy.

Traditional Apple Crisp

Here is an old family recipe I hope you'll enjoy. Serve with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

Check out this recipe

Make this Twisted Apple Speculaas Bread when you want to impress your family or friends. It’s the perfect bread to serve during the holiday season, as it makes two delightful loaves that are so pretty with their twisted form.

Twisted Apple Speculaas Bread

Here's a delightful recipe to try when you're craving apples, raisins, and fall spices.

Check out this recipe

Apple Pie with Crumb Topping – Amix between a Dutch Apple Pie and an Apple Crisp. Tart apples in a sweetly spiced filling, topped with a crunchy oat crumb.

Apple Pie with Oat Crumb

Here's a recipe that is a mix between a Dutch Apple Pie and Apple Crisp. Very sweet, but quite delicious with some whipped cream or ice-cream.

Check out this recipe

Apple Cider Fritters is a delicious recipe we enjoy in the fall that I make using my dad’s fresh apple cider. I’m not sure there is a better way to welcome in Autumn than by enjoying one of these lovelies.

Apple Cider Fritters

Here's a delicious recipe we enjoy in the fall that I make using my dad's fresh apple cider. So good!!

Check out this recipe

Oktoberfest - German Food Recipes (25)

If you have the opportunity, I encourage you to attend at least one Oktoberfest in your life–and be sure to try some of these recipes.

See more German Recipes HERE.

FAQs

What is the traditional German Oktoberfest? ›

The current iteration of Oktoberfest is a celebration of German culture, food, and (of course) beer. The only beer served at the event comes from the original 6 breweries in Munich, and the celebration gets kicked off with the mayor tapping the keg in as few swings of the hammer as possible.

View More
What Bavarian fare is often served with sauerkraut? ›

Schweinshaxe – This popular bavarian meal typically includes a crispy braised pork shank served alongside Sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) and fried potatoes.

Get More Info Here
What is on a German charcuterie board? ›

German charcuterie is all about hearty, savory flavors. Think bratwurst, liverwurst and black forest ham. This style often uses strong spices like caraway and mustard to give the meat its signature flavor.

Discover More Details
What is a common sausage served at Oktoberfest? ›

The most common types of sausages served at Oktoberfest are Bratwurst (made of pork) and Weißwurst (made of veal and flour). They are usually served with a soft pretzel (Brezen) and mustard.

View Details
What do Germans yell at Oktoberfest? ›

"O'zapft is!"

A Bavarian saying and the official call for the start of Oktoberfest. It means the beer has been tapped. Without this phrase, Oktoberfest doesn't begin and you don't get your beer and pretzels. Listen for this phrase during the first day and enjoy!

Discover More Details
What do German locals call Oktoberfest? ›

If you want to fit in with the locals, DON'T call it Oktoberfest. Instead, you go to the “Wies'n”. This is actually a nickname for the place where Oktoberfest is actually held - Theresienwiese in central Munich.

Learn More
What do Germans say during Oktoberfest? ›

The greetings Annee dePelerinage mentioned are common in Bavaria and thus common at the Oktoberfest as well. If you approach a group that is eating, you might also say “An guad'n” (“enjoy your meal”); and for a group that is drinking, you might say “Prost” (“cheers”), “Zum Wohl” (“to your health”). “Aluhut Akbar!”

Keep Reading
What are traditional German foods? ›

Check out our list of 20 traditional German dishes that you need to try when you travel there.
  • Königsberger klopse. ...
  • Maultaschen. ...
  • Labskaus. ...
  • Sausages. ...
  • Currywurst. ...
  • Döner kebab. ...
  • Schnitzel. ...
  • Käsespätzle.

Learn More Now
How to do Oktoberfest at home? ›

Your Own Oktoberfest
  1. 1) Set a Capacity and Budget. First decide how many guests you can or want to accommodate for a private Oktoberfest. ...
  2. 2) Make a Checklist. ...
  3. 3) Decide on a Venue. ...
  4. 4) Entertainment. ...
  5. 5) Set Up Beer Tents. ...
  6. 6) Long Tables. ...
  7. 7) Decorations. ...
  8. 8) Food.
Sep 13, 2022

Show Me More
What is the main dish of Bavarian? ›

Famous Food Locals Love to Eat in Bavaria

Typical dishes include baked meatloaf, traditional German pork roast, and preservative-free veal and pork sausages. Apart from meat, you can find Bavarian-style pretzels served with soft creamy cheese dip and caramelized pancakes with berries.

Learn More Now

What is traditional Bavarian food? ›

But let's get down to the crux of the matter: Bavarian cuisine: Schweinebraten (roast pork), Schweinshaxe (pork knuckle), Weisswurst sausages and, of course, dumplings, dumplings and more dumplings. To top it off you need a litre of beer and a good serving of Bavarian hospitality.

Learn More
Does Oktoberfest serve anything other than beer? ›

All the beer that is served at the Oktoberfest comes from famous Munich breweries, such as Paulaner and Augustiner. If you don't like one of Germany's favorite beverages, you can also get all kinds of other drinks, including non-alcoholic beverages, wine and cider.

Read More
Do they serve anything other than beer at Oktoberfest? ›

Yes, of course! It is always best to drink some water with the Oktoberfest-"Maß". More about the offer for non-alcoholic drinks can be found here. Wine is also served in the small tents and several festival halls.

Discover More
