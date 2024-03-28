Old Brethren Recipe: Raisin-Filled Cookies (2024)

I have a love-hate relationship with raisins. For instance, I don't like when people ruin a perfectly good loaf of cinnamon bread by sticking raisins in it. And, Heavens, don't pollute my oatmeal cookies with raisins. No need for them. On the other hand, Amish raisin pie is something I can more than tolerate. It actually is pretty good.

I suppose we all have food inconsistencies. Forexample, my sister-in-law won't eat sliced tomatoes, but she'll enjoy tomato sauce. Anyway, I have a feeling that these raisin cookies are probably pretty darn good. This is an old recipe that comes from a German Baptist settlement in Indiana. I'd be tempted to leave the walnuts out of this, but that is just me...I might be pushing it have two foods that I have love-hate relationships with crammed into the same cookie: raisins and walnuts. Anyway, SIGH, the German Baptist woman who sent me the recipe did what many Plain people do in the instructions, she wrote simply "bake until done." Not the most helpful instructions in the world.

But I looked up a similar recipe online and found 10 - 13 minutes at 350, I was guessing 8 - 10 minutes, so let's just say 10 - 12 minutes. From her description in the recipe it doesn't sound like you're going to get a very golden cast to the cookie, so don't let that be your guide.

Raisin-filled cookies, old Brethren recipe.

I am posting a photo of raisin-filled cookies from Taste of Home because it gives you a visual guide as to what these cookies should look like. The recipe on Taste of Home is a bit different, the one posted here (I'm not biased) sounds better to me. Anyone have any idea why the baker would cool these particular cookies on newspaper?

DOUGH

2 cups sugar

1 cup shortening (lard or butter)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

Approx 6 cups of flour

FILLING

2 cups ground raisins

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1 1 /2 cups chopped walnuts

Cook filling ingredients in a medium saucepan until it thickens. Add walnuts.

Roll dough out very thin. Using a 3-inch wide biscuit or doughnut cutter, cut enough to fill a cookie sheet. Put a tablespoon full or a nice big blob of filling in the center of each cookie. Now, using the same cookie cutter cut tops of each cookie. Using a thimble, cut a hole in the center of each of the "top" cookies on each of the raisin blobs, sealing all around with fingertips. Bake until done, usually not being brown at all. My Grandma always put them on newspaper to cool, so I do too!)