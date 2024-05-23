Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (2024)

Use this old-fashioned butter mints recipe to make your own delicious mints for weddings, showers or parties! Beautiful pastel colors and deliciously minty!

I love making candy. Be sure to try our English toffee recipe as well as our homemade tootsie rolls!

What Are Butter Mints?

Butter mints are often served at weddings and parties. They come in a variety of colors and are hard in texture until you pop them in your mouth. Then they become soft and melt in your mouth.

My kids and I LOVE old-fashioned butter mints.I remember my grandparents putting butter mints out for my aunt’s wedding when I was a child. She had two receptions, and I think most of my memories revolve around playing with my cousins and eating the butter mints and mixed nuts off of the tables. With 7 daughters, they went through a lot of butter mints for all of those wedding receptions.

My kids ate these homemade butter mints right up. They said they were just right in the minty-flavored department. They had fun choosing what colors to make them and a few are swirled with 2 colors.

Flavoring Butter Mints I use peppermint extract. I also have peppermint flavoring oils (NOT to be confused with essential oil). The flavoring oils are more potent and require less, but the flavor is very similar. You can flavor these using any flavor of extract you like, but peppermint is my favorite.

Storing Mints

There aren’t any preservatives in homemade butter mints and they are slightly softer than their store-bought counterparts. The butter will make them soften and stick together so it is best to store them in the refrigerator after drying out.

Old-Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe

recipe adapted from Averie Cooks