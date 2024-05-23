Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (2024)

By Brandy 24 Comments
Home » Recipes » Dessert Recipes
Filed Under: Dessert Recipes, Kids in the Kitchen
Jump to Recipe
Use this old-fashioned butter mints recipe to make your own delicious mints for weddings, showers or parties! Beautiful pastel colors and deliciously minty!
I love making candy. Be sure to try our English toffee recipe as well as our homemade tootsie rolls!This post was originally shared in 2012 and now includes a step by step video.
What Are Butter Mints?
Butter mints are often served at weddings and parties. They come in a variety of colors and are hard in texture until you pop them in your mouth. Then they become soft and melt in your mouth.
My kids and I LOVE old-fashioned butter mints.I remember my grandparents putting butter mints out for my aunt’s wedding when I was a child. She had two receptions, and I think most of my memories revolve around playing with my cousins and eating the butter mints and mixed nuts off of the tables. With 7 daughters, they went through a lot of butter mints for all of those wedding receptions.
My kids ate these homemade butter mints right up. They said they were just right in the minty-flavored department. They had fun choosing what colors to make them and a few are swirled with 2 colors.
Flavoring Butter Mints
I use peppermint extract. I also have peppermint flavoring oils (NOT to be confused with essential oil). The flavoring oils are more potent and require less, but the flavor is very similar.
You can flavor these using any flavor of extract you like, but peppermint is my favorite.
Storing Mints
There aren’t any preservatives in homemade butter mints and they are slightly softer than their store-bought counterparts. The butter will make them soften and stick together so it is best to store them in the refrigerator after drying out.
Old-Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe
recipe adapted from Averie Cooks
Old Fashioned Butter Mints
Use this old-fashionedbutter mints recipeto make your own delicious mints for weddings, showers or parties! Beautiful pastel colors and deliciously minty!
4.65 from 28 votes
Print Pin Rate
Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes minutes
Servings: 12 portions
Calories: 178kcal
Equipment
mixing bowl
electric mixer
Pizza Cutter
cutting board
measuring cups and spoons
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup butter softened
- 3 1/4 cups powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 teaspoon extract peppermint, cinnamon, lemon, etc.
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- food coloring variety of colors
Instructions
Beat butter using electric mixer until smooth, 30-45 seconds.
Add powdered sugar, milk, peppermint extract (or any other kind of extract) and vanilla, and mix until a dough forms. Add an additional 1/4 cup of powdered sugar if the dough is too sticky.
Divide dough into 3 or 4 portions for coloring. Add a few drops of coloring and knead into dough.
Tip: If you have a Kitchenaid mixer you can use the paddle attachment to color the dough or use gloves to color the dough by hand to save your fingers from staining.
Pinch off a 2" ball of colored dough and roll out into long ropes. Cut each rope into tiny bite sized pieces using a pizza cutter on a cutting board.
Let candy dry on baking sheet for 24 hours.
Notes
Tthe colored dough will look swirly, and not be solid in color. That's normal.
Finished mints can be refrigerated for several weeks or in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Nutrition
Calories: 178kcal
Brandy
Website | + posts
Welcome! I'm Brandy, mother to 5 darling kiddos and a cute black lab named Toby. My husband is in the Coast Guard so we've lived all over the place, turning each house into a home. I love baking, sewing, making cute things with my kids, and sharing what I've learned with all of you!
More Posts Like This
About Brandy
Welcome! I'm Brandy, mother to 5 darling kiddos and a cute black lab named Toby. My husband is in the Coast Guard so we've lived all over the place, turning each house into a home. I love baking, sewing, making cute things with my kids, and sharing what I've learned with all of you!
Disclaimer: I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for me to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com without any additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous Post: « Christmas Sugar Cookies Decorating Tutorial (Video)
Next Post: Gingerbread Cookie Boxes (Video) »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Mary says
So glad that you made these. I have been wanting to try the recipe, but wasn’t sure how well they’d come out. Yippee…I’ll have to make these soon.
Reply
Melissa says
Life. Changing. I had NO idea you could make butter mints and I have a good working knowledge of candy! I’m so pleased that you shared this!
Reply
Erin Alldredge says
My hubby really loves mints. Whenever we find a good mint at a restaurant we always sneak a huge handful. I’ll have to try these for sure. I’d love it if you shared this at my link party. http://acraftycook.blogspot.com/2012/08/1-month-of-fun-august-link-party.html
Reply
The Daily Smash says
Yummy these look great.. What a great blog it makes me hungry lol check out my food blog if you get a min and have not done it already..
Reply
Melissa Lind says
Mmmmmm. I am excited to try these! 😀
Melissa http://www.mywatermelonmoon.com, I am (now) a follower and I would appreciate you following along with me too! Have a fabulous day!
Reply
Renee Hagloch says
Yummy! My recipe for mints is very similar but I use cream cheese. I would love for you link this up at my first LINK PARTY!
http://www.thecreativeorchard.blogspot.com/2012/08/tutorial-link-party.html
Reply
Megan @ PolishTheStars.com says
Yum! I have always loved eating these when they are served at parties but I never learned to make them myself. Can’t wait to try this recipe. Thanks!
Reply
Paula says
I could seriously eat buttermints by the pound! What a great recipe! We’d love for you to share this at our party! http://housewivesofriverton.blogspot.com/2012/09/riverton-housewives-round-up-31.html
Reply
Hannah Harper says
WOW! These look amazing! I have to try them. I wonder if you could use a piping bag with a large tip, like a star tip, and make a cool shape…
Reply
Jo and Sue says
Aaaaaw…I remember these from when I was little. My grandma used to have these on her table whenever we went to visit her. I will have to give these a try. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Reply
Laura says
Oh. my. gosh. I love those mints. I will HAVE to make some. I am pinning this immediately! Thanks for sharing!
Laura @ The Experimental Home
Reply
Gentle Joy Homemaker says
Those look great…. I have never made them, but need to. 🙂
Reply
Donna @ Modern on Monticello says
I have always loved butter mints since I was a kid and my mom used to make them for weddings. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing at #HomeMattersParty
Reply
Kim says
These looks so yummy!Thank you for sharing on Merry Monday! Have a great week!
Kim
Reply
roseannmhampton says
My mom used to have butter mints every time we had company over for dinner! These look delicious!
Reply
Amy says
These butter mints caught my eye since I have always loved them. When I clicked for the recipe, it said that that link was no longer available. I was dissapointed. Maybe I will try back again and see if I can get it. I found you at Tasty Tuesdays link party.
Reply
Miz Helen says
I just love Butter Mints and a perfect mint for the June celebrations! Your post is awesome and thanks so much for sharing it with us at Full Plate Thursday. Hope you are having a great day and come back to see us real soon!
Miz Helen
Reply
Robin says
These are my favorite even as a kid. I added 1 teaspoon mint instead of half and go the perfect mint! Thank you again for sharing! I will be posting on my food page and will be giving you credit 😉
Reply
Brandy says
So glad to hear!! Thank you!
Reply
Deanna Grelinger says
My niece is using a dark green for one of her wedding colors. Has anyone tried to dye these mints darker colors?
Reply
Lily Johnson says
These were AMAZING!!!!!
Reply
Brandy says
So glad to hear, Lily!
Reply
Anna Kinopka says
I just made your mints for my Christmas goodie gift packs. Thank you soooooo much! Simple, easy, and FABULOUS! Next I’ll try another fun flavor!
Reply
Brandy says
Love it! Let me know what flavor you end up making next!
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.