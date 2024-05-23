Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (2024)

By Brandy 24 Comments

Use this old-fashioned butter mints recipe to make your own delicious mints for weddings, showers or parties! Beautiful pastel colors and deliciously minty!

I love making candy. Be sure to try our English toffee recipe as well as our homemade tootsie rolls!This post was originally shared in 2012 and now includes a step by step video.

Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (1)

What Are Butter Mints?

Butter mints are often served at weddings and parties. They come in a variety of colors and are hard in texture until you pop them in your mouth. Then they become soft and melt in your mouth.

My kids and I LOVE old-fashioned butter mints.I remember my grandparents putting butter mints out for my aunt’s wedding when I was a child. She had two receptions, and I think most of my memories revolve around playing with my cousins and eating the butter mints and mixed nuts off of the tables. With 7 daughters, they went through a lot of butter mints for all of those wedding receptions.

Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (2)

My kids ate these homemade butter mints right up. They said they were just right in the minty-flavored department. They had fun choosing what colors to make them and a few are swirled with 2 colors.

Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (3)

Flavoring Butter Mints

I use peppermint extract. I also have peppermint flavoring oils (NOT to be confused with essential oil). The flavoring oils are more potent and require less, but the flavor is very similar.

You can flavor these using any flavor of extract you like, but peppermint is my favorite.

Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (4)

Storing Mints

There aren’t any preservatives in homemade butter mints and they are slightly softer than their store-bought counterparts. The butter will make them soften and stick together so it is best to store them in the refrigerator after drying out.

Old-Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe

Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (6)

Old Fashioned Butter Mints

Use this old-fashionedbutter mints recipeto make your own delicious mints for weddings, showers or parties! Beautiful pastel colors and deliciously minty!

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes minutes

Servings: 12 portions

Calories: 178kcal

Equipment

  • mixing bowl

  • electric mixer

  • Pizza Cutter

  • cutting board

  • measuring cups and spoons

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup butter softened
  • 3 1/4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon extract peppermint, cinnamon, lemon, etc.
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • food coloring variety of colors

Instructions

  • Beat butter using electric mixer until smooth, 30-45 seconds.

  • Add powdered sugar, milk, peppermint extract (or any other kind of extract) and vanilla, and mix until a dough forms. Add an additional 1/4 cup of powdered sugar if the dough is too sticky.

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (7)

  • Divide dough into 3 or 4 portions for coloring. Add a few drops of coloring and knead into dough.

    Tip: If you have a Kitchenaid mixer you can use the paddle attachment to color the dough or use gloves to color the dough by hand to save your fingers from staining.

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (8)

  • Pinch off a 2" ball of colored dough and roll out into long ropes. Cut each rope into tiny bite sized pieces using a pizza cutter on a cutting board.

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (9)

  • Let candy dry on baking sheet for 24 hours.

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (10)

Notes

Tthe colored dough will look swirly, and not be solid in color. That's normal.

Finished mints can be refrigerated for several weeks or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Nutrition

Calories: 178kcal

Brandy

Welcome! I'm Brandy, mother to 5 darling kiddos and a cute black lab named Toby. My husband is in the Coast Guard so we've lived all over the place, turning each house into a home. I love baking, sewing, making cute things with my kids, and sharing what I've learned with all of you!

  1. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (13)Mary says

    So glad that you made these. I have been wanting to try the recipe, but wasn’t sure how well they’d come out. Yippee…I’ll have to make these soon.

    Reply

  2. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (14)Melissa says

    Life. Changing. I had NO idea you could make butter mints and I have a good working knowledge of candy! I’m so pleased that you shared this!

    Reply

  4. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (16)The Daily Smash says

    Yummy these look great.. What a great blog it makes me hungry lol check out my food blog if you get a min and have not done it already..

    http://www.thedailysmash101.blogspot.com

    Reply

  7. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (19)Megan @ PolishTheStars.com says

    Yum! I have always loved eating these when they are served at parties but I never learned to make them myself. Can’t wait to try this recipe. Thanks!

    Reply

  9. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (21)Hannah Harper says

    WOW! These look amazing! I have to try them. I wonder if you could use a piping bag with a large tip, like a star tip, and make a cool shape…

    Reply

  10. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (22)Jo and Sue says

    Aaaaaw…I remember these from when I was little. My grandma used to have these on her table whenever we went to visit her. I will have to give these a try. Thanks for sharing the recipe!

    Reply

  11. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (23)Laura says

    Oh. my. gosh. I love those mints. I will HAVE to make some. I am pinning this immediately! Thanks for sharing!

    Laura @ The Experimental Home

    Reply

  12. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (24)Gentle Joy Homemaker says

    Those look great…. I have never made them, but need to. 🙂

    Reply

  13. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (25)Donna @ Modern on Monticello says

    I have always loved butter mints since I was a kid and my mom used to make them for weddings. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing at #HomeMattersParty

    Reply

  14. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (26)Kim says

    These looks so yummy!Thank you for sharing on Merry Monday! Have a great week!
    Kim

    Reply

  15. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (27)roseannmhampton says

    My mom used to have butter mints every time we had company over for dinner! These look delicious!

    Reply

  16. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (28)Amy says

    These butter mints caught my eye since I have always loved them. When I clicked for the recipe, it said that that link was no longer available. I was dissapointed. Maybe I will try back again and see if I can get it. I found you at Tasty Tuesdays link party.

    Reply

  17. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (29)Miz Helen says

    I just love Butter Mints and a perfect mint for the June celebrations! Your post is awesome and thanks so much for sharing it with us at Full Plate Thursday. Hope you are having a great day and come back to see us real soon!
    Miz Helen

    Reply

  18. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (30)Robin says

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (31)
    These are my favorite even as a kid. I added 1 teaspoon mint instead of half and go the perfect mint! Thank you again for sharing! I will be posting on my food page and will be giving you credit 😉

    Reply

    • Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (32)Brandy says

      So glad to hear!! Thank you!

      Reply

  19. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (33)Deanna Grelinger says

    My niece is using a dark green for one of her wedding colors. Has anyone tried to dye these mints darker colors?

    Reply

  20. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (34)Lily Johnson says

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (35)
    These were AMAZING!!!!!

    Reply

    • Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (36)Brandy says

      So glad to hear, Lily!

      Reply

  21. Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (37)Anna Kinopka says

    Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (38)
    I just made your mints for my Christmas goodie gift packs. Thank you soooooo much! Simple, easy, and FABULOUS! Next I’ll try another fun flavor!

    Reply

    • Old Fashioned Butter Mints Recipe To Make For Party Favors and Treats (39)Brandy says

      Love it! Let me know what flavor you end up making next!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

