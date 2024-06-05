Old-Fashioned Divinity Recipe (2024)

Home | RECIPE | Desserts | Old-Fashioned Divinity Recipe Jump to Recipe By: Shinee Published: Dec 14, 2022 4.56 from 9 votes This post may contain affiliate links. Read full disclosure.

Light as air, divinity is a sweet and creamy Southern candy, a popular holiday treat. This old-fashioned divinity candy recipe is easy to follow with time-tested tips and tricks for your success!

Table of Contents What is divinity?

Key Ingredient Notes:

How to make divinity candy recipe:

1. Make sugar syrup



2. Make the divinity

3. Shape and set the candies

Divinity Tips for Success:

Why stand mixer is necessary for making divinity?

Divinity Variations:

Storing Tips:

FAQs:

Old-Fashioned Divinity Recipe

Ever since my mother-in-law taught me how to make divinity 10+ years ago, it has become my favorite holiday treat! Every year, I whip up a batch and share the treat with her. It brings fun memories of us making them together with her hand-held electric mixer, almost burning the motor as the mixer started to heat-up and smell of burn.

What is divinity? Divinity is a classic southern Christmas treat made of egg whites, sugar and corn syrup. It has melt-in-your-mouth soft and fluffy texture, sweet and creamy taste. The name says it all. It’s divine! Nothing brings holiday cheer quite like old-fashioned divinity.

Key Ingredient Notes: Sugar – You’ll need granulated sugar for this recipe. It’s one of the main components of the recipe, and there’s no substitution for it.

– You’ll need granulated sugar for this recipe. It’s one of the main components of the recipe, and there’s no substitution for it. Corn syrup is another key ingredient for proper set. Sometimes, you can substitute honey or maple syrup for cornstarch.

is another key ingredient for proper set. Sometimes, you can substitute honey or maple syrup for cornstarch. Egg whites – Be sure to keep the egg whites away for any form of fat/grease/yolk. Or you won’t be able to beat into a nice meringue.

– Be sure to keep the egg whites away for any form of fat/grease/yolk. Or you won’t be able to beat into a nice meringue. Vanilla – In vintage recipe, you might see it’s advised to use clear imitation vanilla to keep its bright and white color. But I’m a passionate advocate for pure vanilla extract . In my experience, it doesn’t affect the color as much!

– In vintage recipe, you might see it’s advised to use clear imitation vanilla to keep its bright and white color. But I’m a passionate advocate for . In my experience, it doesn’t affect the color as much! Pecans are classic add-in in divinity candy. But walnuts are also a popular option.

How to make divinity candy recipe: 1. Make sugar syrup In a heavy-bottomed medium (2qt) saucepan, combine sugar, waterand corn syrup and cook the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously until sugar is dissolved.

Once the sugar is fully dissolved, turn the heat up to medium high and continue to cook the mixture without stirring until it reaches 250°F oncandy thermometer.

As the syrup approaches 240°F, start whipping the egg whites.

2. Make the divinity In a large mixing bowl with whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until hard peaks form.

Reduce the speed to low and slowly and continuously pour the hot syrup mixture in to the egg whites.

Addvanilla extract.

Increase the mixer to high speed and continue to beat the mixtureuntil itloses its gloss and holds its shape, about15 minutes. Check the consistency after 15 minutes. If the mixture is stilly runny and shiny, beat for another 5 minutes and check again.

Tip Divinity is ready for shaping once the mixture is thick and no longer glossy, it slowly falls into a ribbon and holds its shape too.

3. Shape and set the candies Line a baking sheet with wax paper and spray 2 spoons with non-stick cooking spray.

Using the buttered spoons, drop a spoonful of divinitymixture onto the prepared sheet.

Let the candies set at room temperature for up to 2 hours. Tip As soon as divinity batter is ready, work quickly to shape the divinity candies right away.

Divinity Tips for Success: Wait for a dry day to make divinity, because sugar attracts water from humidity. And it takes longer for the mixture to reach proper consistency and candies take longer to set. If it’s a humid day or raining , you better put it off for another day.

to make divinity, because sugar attracts water from humidity. And it takes longer for the mixture to reach proper consistency and candies take longer to set. If it’s a humid day or raining , you better put it off for another day. A stand mixer and a thermometer are your best friends in making these sweet confections. Because it takes a long time to beat the mixture, hand-held mixers are just not powerful enough and you may burn the motor of your mixer. A thermometer is a must in divinity-making affair. If the syrup isn’t cooked to hard ball stage, your divinity won’t set, and that’d be sad.

and a are your best friends in making these sweet confections. Because it takes a long time to beat the mixture, hand-held mixers are just not powerful enough and you may burn the motor of your mixer. A thermometer is a must in divinity-making affair. If the syrup isn’t cooked to hard ball stage, your divinity won’t set, and that’d be sad. Be patient. It does take a fair amount of whipping to get that perfectly matte batter, even with a stand mixer.

Why stand mixer is necessary for making divinity? Your grandma probably made this candy by hand, but there’s just no way I can whip this batter by hand for 15+ minutes! It’s also supereasy (…and much safer) to beat the egg whites in a stand mixer while pouring hot sugar mixture, unless you have a helper. Even if you have someone there to help you, it’s 100 times easier to have the mixer do all the mixing and your job is to watch the process, because otherwise it’s quite a workout!

Storing Tips: Once the divinity candies are set, place them in an airtight container with parchment paper in between layers and store a cool, dry place for up to 1 week.

FAQs: What is divinity made of? Divinity is made of egg whites, sugar and corn syrup. Optional add-ons are pecans/walnuts and vanilla or other extracts for flavoring. What is the difference between divinity and meringue? Although both made of similar ingredients, divinity and meringue have very different textures.

Divinity is fudge or nougat-type of candy made with hot sugar syrup that’s cooked till 250°F.

4.56 from 9 votes Old-Fashioned Divinity By Shinee Light as air, divinity is a sweet and creamy Southern candy, a popular holiday treat. This old-fashioned divinity candy recipe is easy to follow with time-tested tips and tricks for your success! Prep: 45 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr Servings: 25 candies Save RecipePin RecipeCommentPrint Recipe Ingredients ▢ 2 cups (400g) granulated sugar

▢ ½ cup (120ml) light corn syrup

▢ ½ cup (120ml) water

▢ 2 egg whites

▢ 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

▢ Pecan halves Instructions To make the syrup: In a heavy-bottomed medium (2qt) saucepan, mix together sugar, waterand corn syrup. Cook the mixture on low heat, stirring continuously until sugar is dissolved.

Once the sugar is dissolved, turn the heat up to medium high and continue to cook the mixture without stirring until it reaches 250°F on thermometer. To make divinity batter: As the syrup approaches 240°F, start whipping the egg whites.

In a large mixing bowl with whisk attachment, beat the egg whites until hard peaks form.

Stir invanilla extract.

Increase the speed to high and continue to beat the mixtureuntil itloses its gloss and holds its shape, about15 minutes. Check the consistency after 15 minutes. If the mixture is stilly runny and shiny, beat for another 5 minutes and check again. To shape and set: Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper and spray 2 spoons with non-stick cooking spray.

Using the buttered spoons, drop a spoonful of divinitymixture onto the prepared sheet.

Push a pecan half on top of each divinity. Alternatively, you may chop the pecans into smaller pieces and stir them into the divinity batter.

Let thedivinity set at room temperaturefor up to 2 hours. Tips & Notes Note 1: Feel free to chop up pecans and stir it into the batter. You may also add walnuts, pecans, pistachios, chocolate chips, etc. To make colored divinity, prepare a piping bag with large round tip and draw a few alternating lines with red and green gel food coloring inside the piping bag. Then transfer the divinity mixture into prepared piping bag and pipe out 2-inch swirls on prepared sheet. To store: Once the divinity candies are set, place them in an airtight container with parchment paper in between layers and store at room temperature for up to 1 week. You can also freeze them in airtight container for up to 2 months. Nutrition Calories: 83kcal Carbohydrates: 21g Protein: 1g Fat: 1g Sugar: 21g Sodium: 9mg Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Did you make this?Share a comment or a review below!

This recipe was originally published on December 18th, 2013.