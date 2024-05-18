Old Fashioned Hard Fudge Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

I am 60 yrs old and have been eating this fudge since I was a little boy and still think it is the best there is. My four grandkids think so to-----

Yes this is the best fudge! thanks for the recipe because the recipe has not been printed on the cocoa tins for quite sometime. This also makes a great ice cream topping--- once the fudge didn;t harden enough by accident!

This is the recipe my mother always used. I don't time it, and I do stir the entire time it is cooking. She taught me to pay more attention to the way the mixture looks and feels when you stir it.This can be a very fussy recipe, stir too much and it's too hard, don't cook or stir it enough and it's rubber.You can make it without the cocoa and use peanut butter, add it at the end with the butter and let it melt in a bit before stirring. The plain peanut butter fudge is very sweet.Since I find the plain chocolate too sweet as well, I add peanut butter to that one, two or three table spoons, sometimes more. :)

The recipe isn't "wrong." If the fudge turned out rubbery it's because it wasn't cooked at the right temperature. Sounds like maybe you need a new candy thermometer? If it's cooked at too low a heat it will retain too much water and that makes it rubbery. Fudge is very particular.

Followed this recipe exactly as written and was left with a pan full of tootsie roll material... Not fudge. Find another recipe elsewhere because this one is wrong!

This is the best fudge you can make. It is very touchey,you have to cook it to a good soft ball stage. It is also very important to stir it until good and thick. I have been making it over 50 years and it does not turn out every time. Also add nuts to it to make it even better.

I'm quite good at baking and cooking; however, fudge is a beast to get right. This was my first attempt at your recipe and the directions yielded a perfect old style hard fudge. Thx.

Similar to my recipe. I find that weather has a big play in fudge. We aim for a dry not cloudy day. Also, the time of day. We can make the same recipe and as the day goes on each batch comes out different. We had a marathon a few years ago and as the day went out it came out different.

Fudge can be tricky. If it's too soft the usual culprits are not cooking it long enough at the right temp or not beating it long enough. Another reason fudge doesn't "fudge" is due to humidity. If the weather was different from the last time you made it, that could be the reason.

I used to make "hard" fudge years ago but then something went wrong each time and I could not get it right,again,until I found your recipe. So, I made it four times before Christmas and it turned out. Everyone loved it! They asked me to make it for New Year's Eve. Well, I am on my second batch and both batches are like "taffy". What did I do wrong?

Best fudge ever,just like my mom made, recipe was spot on, IF you follow directions. Will be making this again, great when you have all the ingredients already in your pantry. Thanks

This is delicious! Albeit mine is still runny 12 hours later haha but the batter is yum!

This recipe had a really good taste & delicious. The whole family enjoyed this recipe and easy to make.

Favorite fudge recipe handed down through the centuries. Our family will butter hands and mold into rows. Mastered in utah but now in So Cal. I find a bit more difficult to get to set.

Have not used your recipe yet but my mother used to make it with an Old Hershey recipe I am 63 years old and as long as I can remember she made it by this recipe Hershey's you say weather has a lot to do with it you're right that also pertains to Divinity and the seven minute frosting

You could use whole milk or evaporated milk. I've used 2% in it just fine. What problems are you having?

I love this recipe,but having a hard time with it. What kind of milk do you use,whole or canned milk?

I beat till I can't beat any longer I still think mine did not set up because I didn't beat long enough Will try mixer next time

I was wondering if I use evaporated milk how much do I use?

I've been making this fudge 50 years. I've made it in all kinds of weather, from extremely hot & humid to 30 below zero. It has no effect on the fudge. The two biggest reasons fudge doesn't turn out: Not cooking it long enough, cook it until you can make a soft ball when dropped in cold water. Use PURE vanilla, not imitation. Never put fudge in the refrigerator to set. You'll have a platter of taffy.

See the notes in the recipe about substituting marshmallow cream for some of the sugar

This is the recipe my grandmother used except she used marshmallow fluff at the end. How do I adjust the recipe to reflect that addition? Do I add more cocoa? Less sugar?

I am 78 years old I have made this recipe for many years and the secret to this recipe is beating it long enough for it to get stiff I have made it with milnot cream half-and-half use half water and half milnot and it turns out beautiful you can also use regular milk any kind of canned cream but remember the secret is to beating it long enough for it to get stiff also make sure you've cooked it long enough you can drop a little bit into some ice water and if it forms a ball then it's ready to go further ready to start beating or storing

I am going to try this fudge. It sounds like what my mother made when I was a little girl. My question is, you mentioned using marshmallow fluff in the fudge. With the 3 cups of sugar, how much should I reduce the sugar by, and how much fluff should I use to have the greatest chance of it turning out good? Thank you for your advice.

I'm 70 years old and my grandmother used to make this fudge. I've been making fudge with this recipe for more than 45 years. I'd say that 90% of the time it turns out perfect. Follow the recipe exactly and you will find success! EVERYBODY loves my fudge!!!!!

My husband an I made this fudge yesterday. Follow the recipe closely! Boy did it give our arms a workout but was so worth it. It is so creamy and delicious! Use a candy thermometer! My mom always used the water method and a lot of her candy wouldn't turn out. I'm a believer in using the thermometer. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!!

I'd try buying a new candy thermometer. Shouldn't be burning your pot so my guess is the temperature reading isn't accurate.

I have tried this recipe twice both times I cooked it to 234 on my candy thermometer and it burnt in my pot. I cooked it on medium heat first time and slightly lower temp the second time. This recipe is unfortunately not for me can't afford to keep buying pots.

I have to try this recipe. I have one my dad always made and we all loved it so much that as we moved and started our own families, a batch of his fudge became our Christmas gifts and was hoarded like gold every year. I tried to get him to write his recipe down one time and when I got it and read it, I just shook my head. It was full of "plus a little more", "and add a little more" ... I tried to make it after he had passed away and it just wasn't the same. This recipe caught my eye because the picture looks so much like his did. The ingredients are pretty close to the same -- he had dark corn syrup in his. But this one fills in the directions where he just knew what to do. He had 4 versions that we could choose as "our" batch -- plain, nuts, raisins, or raisin/nut combo. He also used basically the same recipe and, depending on the boil stage, used it for either chocolate ice cream syrup, chocolate frosting for Mom's famous white cake or his fudge. Good memories -- thanks for posting this recipe. It gives me the incentive to try again "one more time."

Thank you for posting this recipe, I have been trying to remember the exact recipe my mom used to make. I don't remember her using cocoa, but 2 squares of semi-sweet baking chocolate. We did have a candy thermometer, but can't find it now. Perhaps I will wing it and get a thermometer later.

Thank-you for this recipe!Oh my gosh its been years since my Mom made this Fudge. It was worth its weight in gold and only lasted a few hours and was gone quickly. I've tried to copy from memory how she made it but always ended up with a Big Mess. I'll be making this recipe for gifts for all of us this Christmas.Here's a Big Texas Hug for all of you!

I followed the recipe exactly. Itâs been in the refrigerator for 3 hours now and still hadnât hardened. Thatâs never happened to me before with fudge. Any ideas?

OMG! I have been looking for this recipe for YEARS! I used to make it as a teenager from a little pamphlet my Mom had! It was printed by Hershey's & is missing from her stack of cook books. She's 97 now, & who knows where things are.All the directions are spot on, you just need to follow them *exactly*For anyone with a problem,You do really need to know how to judge "hard ball" & "soft ball" stages. ( I never had a candy thermometer- this is more reliable )After cooking, stir it carefully until JUST no longer shiny! The BEST fudge ever! :) Nora

Often if fudge doesn't set up it is because it wasn't quite cooked long enough or hot enough. You can try adding a little milk to it and reheating it. Sometimes that works (otherwise, turn it into and ice cream or cake topping!)

Tried this recipe last night, the taste is amazing and I know this is the recipe Iâm looking for. But mine didnât set up, I guess I didnât beat it long enough? Is there any way to salvage it after itâs been fully cooled?

Simply add the butter and vanilla without stirring. Once you hit the required temperature you don't want to stir, just add the butter and vanilla and let it sit. The butter will melt while the fudge cools.

Was I supposed to stir in butter and vanilla till butter melted then let it cool to 110? Or drop it in and leave it and DO NOT STIR??? 🤷‍♀️

OMG this was amazing and came out perfect... just as I remember when I was younger! This is my new favorite.

Oh gosh, this is the fudge the my Mom used to make, she learned it from her Mom. Both of them thought thermometers were for wimps, so chances were 1/3 that it would turn out right. Sometimes it would get poured on ice cream (a very good idea, FYI) and every once in a while it would set up too fast and we would have to chip it out of the pan. Thanks for the memory!

I'm 68 years old and this is the recipe my mother always used for her fudge. The recipe was on the back of the Hershey's cocoa can.She would make it ,then butter a big plate and pour it on the plate to cool. It would get hard and my 2 brothers and myself couldn't wait to have a big square of it. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I'm going to make this for Christmas,just like my mother use to do.I wish she was here to enjoy a piece. R.I.P Mama, and thanks for the sweet memories.

Perfect! Iâve tried this 2 countless times useing the soft ball method. I could never get it to work, finally got a digital thermometer! Perfection!

I haven't made this fudge for years, but I will today. I remember you stir it till it snaps. Does anyone else remember that? I love this fudge much better than soft fudge.

Ive been working on this fudge for the past few Christmas seasons with mixed success. I use the same recipe but do it differently. I add all the ingredients at once except vanilla. I stir continuously on medium heat until temp reaches about 253-255 degrees using digi thermometer. I then pull from the stove,add vanilla then stir for about 2 minutes 20 seconds. I then pour into a buttered 14Ã9 glass pan. Wait about ten minutes then cut into squares. It works most of the time. Would you do anything different?

my mother made this for us as kids. i love the fudge best on ice cream. im so glad that i saw this. i dont have a thermometer so i boiled it for a while. wish me luck on it getting hard. well, if it doesent ill have a bunch for ice cream

Used a candy thermometer to heat to 234 and cooled to 110. As I was trying to stir it with the wooden spoon, it started to thicken and the butter and vanilla would not absorb. It turned to taffy in the pot. Any ideas what I did wrong?

I give you five stars just for posting this traditional fabvorite. Thank you from my heart.

Followed everything to a tee. Never thickened have no idea what went wrong.

My mother made this fudge. She added peanut butter. Would I eliminate the butter if I add the pb ? Or I could use PB2. She also said the weather made a difference on how the fudge turned out.

Yes, just make sure to watch it as it can get overmixed using a stand mixer

Can you put it in a stand mixer to beat for the 20 minutes after it reaches temp?

This is the fudge recipe Iâve made for years! So delicious! Iâve never had a candy thermometer, just cook it to the soft ball stage, as directed. I have an old cast iron pot that I cook it in. Turns out every time. Make sure to use real butter, not margarine. I love to add chopped pecans as Iâm beating the fudge, right before pouring it up.

Fudge does not set until poured into pan. This is regarding a previous post. She said, "Followed everything to a tee. Never thickened have no idea what went wrong." It will not set till poured into pan. My family loves this recipe. First time I made it I overcooked it expecting it to thicken in the post while cooking. My bad. Could this be a reason why? Second time it set just right.

Did you cut it before you refrigerated it? Usually if fudge crumbles it's because it's cold. Cut it at room temperature then store it in the fridge.

Turned out great until I tried to cut it. Then it just cracked. Should I have cut it before it was fully set?

This milk is listed in the first sentence of the second paragraph of the directions.

So got everything to make it. I have never made fudge so I'm following instructions and noticed it says you need milk but nowhere in the instructions does it tell you when to add so im sitting here kinda confused! :( That would have been very helpful to add.

I wouldn't alter this recipe. Feel free to experiment but this recipe is tried and true as written.

My fudge came out Perfect. My first time to make the recipe...beginner's luck.

Made this with my grandmother as a child. This year made it with my son. Great memories thank you for the recipe

I MADE THIS TWICE. First time I didnt use candy thermometer and it didnt set up. This time it set up perfect. Both time however it was really bitter. Very very dark chocolate taste. I used EXACT measurements both times. What am i doing wrong? I want to taste my moms fudge so badly. Please help!

I tried this recipe but so far it has not set up right. I tried leaving it in the freezer and after about 3 hours it still was hardened like it say and like in the picture. So I was thinking of leaving over night but i'm not sure. I follwed every direction very carefully and precise. But I did mix in the butter and vanilla because i had misread that part. But it is very good but I want it to set up correctly so I don't waste it because I dont have ice cream or anything.

As far as I am concerned this is the ONLY fudge recipe. It does take a little practice and some time to make but the end result is worth it. Do not cook to 110. It will thicken too much to stir. Let it sit until the butter melts and then beat it to death until it loses its gloss. Then quickly pour into buttered pan. Do not scrape the sides of the pan as this will cause your fudge to be grainy.

The taste was really really good!! But..................It didn't thicken it litterally was just LIQUID! Im now waiting for it to harden in the fridge but I doubt it will get any better. If there is a way to gaet it better can you please tell me, I really wanted it to turn out and its really yummy, after all i could enjoy a treat or two!

The exact time I use after itâs boiling is 45 minutes, make sure heat is medium and beat it till it stiffens up in the end pour quickly.

I've been trying to find a great fudge recipe for years, and I've tried a lot of them but none have been "it" until now! Wonderful recipe, just perfect. I don't like the creamy floppy fudge everyone has these days, or the fudge made with marshmallow cream. I've tried ordering from many fudge shops from all around the country, I've tried fudge from local shops and bakeries, I've tried many recipes online and haven't come across what I would consider perfect fudge until now. People who have a problem with the recipe probably need to calibrate their candy thermometer, most thermometers need to be calibrated, some can be way off. Thanks for posting this!

I'm not so sure that this recipe is as sensitive as you say it is. It is however really fun to work with when it is the lukewarm stage and seems more like modeling chocolate. I think it would be fun to next time I make it to put it in molds. (heat safe of course!) but Just to be clear this is MEANT to be hard. like tap tap hard right? My mom is just so confused, heh.

This is the real deal, true old-fashion fudge not melted chips in a microwave. Followed recipe as written here are my takeaways: use a larger pot than you think. Made 1st batch with 3 qt saucepan and it overflowed when got to rolling boil.. stir, stir stir...like making risotto up to boiling point.I agree with previous reviewer, cooling to 110,made to too thick, next time I will stir and pour at 125-135. Cut before putting in fridge. The taste and texture is perfect. Thx for posting.

I have a question. I have a Taylor candy thermometer. Do I go by the 234' or do I go by the 240' (soft ball notation on the thermometer)? My fudge turns a bit like taffy and I am wondering which temperature to remove it from the heat.

This recipe is PERFECT!! I made it and it was smooth and perfect tasting fudge. I had accidentally started in a too-small pot and it bubbled over, so I immediately poured it into a large pot and finished cooking it - a perfect result!! The second time I made it,Inatartes it in the big pot and followed all other directions perfectly, but UGH it was gritty - sugar must have entered the fudge at some point and made it seize. As the only difference in my procedure was changing the pot after the ingredients had just come to a boil, I intentionally started in the small pot, waited until it bubbled up, and poured it into the big pot, being careful to not use any utensils that had had sugar on them. This time the result was again perfect!! I suggest the double pot method, although Joy of Cooking says to cover the pot for several minutes and the steam will wash down the sugar molecules. I might try that next time. GREAT recipe and WONDERFUL results!!

ive failed at fudge before but this recipe really worked for me!! i didnât have normal milk so i used almond milk and it turned out completely fine, i donât know if it changed the taste but i think it still tastes great!!!

Ohmygoodness!!! This recipe is EXACTLY as I remember my mama making us every Christmas. I followed the recipe just as written. I probably could've taken the pit off the heat 1 minute sooner. It's absolutely delicious. I had to have a piece while still a little warm, you know, for quality control! I wish I could upload my photo! Yum yum yum!

It's not a gooey fudge if that's what you are asking. It has a firm texture.

I just have a question.. I am going to try and make this fudge.. I've looked everywhere for hard fudge and just want to confirm that it is indeed 'hard'?! Thanks!!

Love the taste- any advice about how and when to cut to prevent cracking?

This recipe uses salted butter. If you want to use unsalted, increase the salt to 1/4 tsp. The rule of thumb is that if a recipe just says "butter" for the ingredient, it's usually safe to assume they mean salted.

I am looking forward to trying this recipe but not sure if I use unsalted butter or salted

You might need a new candy thermometer. They can become inaccurate over time.

I've tried it 3 times tastes great, but it hardens as I try to pour it out of the pan. I can't get a nice smooth finish. I would prefer that it takes some time to harden so I can salt the top. What can I do differently?

This fudge it amazing. It is as close to the fudge I remember my grandmother made as I ever tasted. Thanks You!

You may need a new candy thermometer. If fudge is rubbery it's usually because it wasn't boiled at the proper temperature (or for long enough). Excess liquid in the fudge is what causes it to be rubbery and not boiling it properly means the liquid doesn't cook off enough.

I'm so glad I read the reviews. I made it exactly as it says and it was rubbery. Got a new candy thermometer and tried again and it was PERFECT! Have made it 3 times since and every time it's perfect. Definitely check your candy thermometers if it turns out less than perfect.

Just add the butter and vanilla to the pan and leave it. Don't mix it in. The butter will melt. Then let the fudge sit as directed. The butter and vanilla will get mixed in when you beat it once cooled.

HELP When it says to add butter and vanilla and not stir, it also says to whip it later I don't understand how you add vanilla and butter and not stir it in? thank you

Crumbly fudge is usually either from over cooking or over beating. It sounds like you didn't over cook it if you had two thermometers to check the temp so it may be the latter is the culprit.

Ok- so this is delicious. My husband and I have been trying to find his grandmas dry fudge recipe. I think this is it, but I keep messing it up. Today- I thought I had it, but itâs very crumbly. It just crumbles- which is delicious, but something went wrong. I had 2 thermometers going to make sure I had it right. So- could it be that I beat it too long? What could have caused the crumbliness?

Perfect!I followed the recipe exactly as written. This is the melt in your mouth hard fudge Iremember from my childhood. The only problem is I want to eat the whole pan myself.

This fudge is so delicious! I followed the recipe to a T and everything was going as planned until the end. I think I beat it just a few too many beats. The transition from glossy and smooth to chalky was quick. Next time Iâll be more careful to not beat too much. The consistency is off but I was able to press it into a pan. I guarantee it will get eaten!

Fudge can be tricky. Make sure you're using an accurate candy thermometer (they can go bad over time).

I made this last night and it is completely liquid. I followed the recipe as it is written and my fudge has now become chocolate ice cream sauce! What did I do wrong? Help, please!

Donât know what went wrong, I followed the directions to a tee. Fudge started harding during cooling. Most of it stuck to the bottom of the pot I cooked it in. I had to boil water in it to get it out because it was stuck so hard! On the hunt for a different recipe.☹️

Excelente, just the way it was prepared for us in 1955. Canât be better, maybe more pecans, hahah.

This fudge is so hard u can barely cut it. I have never made fudge that when u go to stir it its like taffy n can hardly get butter stirred in. I followed this exactly.wont be using this one again for sure but thanks

I make a recipe nearly identical to this every year. For people saying it was too hard and stuck the pan you may want to try beating it at 150 degrees instead of 110. Youâll have to beat it a little longer but it will be easier. Also a nonstick pot will help as well. Also you can add 1.5 cups of chopped nuts after the butter melts. Of course donât stir it in, just wait until you beat it and it will incorporate.

This fudge is amazing! I was nervous with the mixed reviews but it's clear who has made fudge before and who hasn't! Fudge is picky for sure. You have to be PRECISE. That's why grandma was always the only one who could make it right, she had lots of practice!! Took me two tries to get it right I will admit. The hard part is keeping the kids from eating it all at once. Will make more for actual christmas since I am pretty sure no one in the house will let this batch last that long.

97 calories, 2 grams fat, 20 grams carbohydrates, 1 grams protein per ounce. This recipe is low in sodium. This recipe is low in fat.

Yes, fudge can be frozen. Wrap it well in plastic wrap and then in foil. Thaw at room temperature when ready to eat.

It usually takes a few hours to set completely. It's best to let it cool at room temperature.

You can use 2% or whole milk, or you can use evaporated milk. Do not use skim or low fat milk as it will throw off the fat ratio too much.

We don't recommend it. Margarine usually has a higher water content and that can affect the outcome of the fudge.

This recipe uses salted butter. If you want to use unsalted, increase the salt to 1/4 tsp. The rule of thumb is that if a recipe just says "butter" for the ingredient, it's usually safe to assume they mean salted.

Yes, you can use the cold water test. Drop a small amount of the mixture into cold water; it should form a soft ball that flattens when removed.

Wrap the fudge in foil or wax paper and store it in an airtight container. It can be kept at room temperature for a short period or refrigerated for longer storage.

Cooking at too high a temperature can burn the mixture. Use a heavy-bottomed pan for even heat distribution and cook at a medium to low heat.

Not greasing the pan enough can lead to fudge sticking to the pan. Line the pan with parchment paper or foil and grease it well with butter.

Overcooking or incorrect proportions of ingredients can lead to dry, crumbly fudge. Double-check ingredient measurements and cook the fudge to the exact recommended temperature.

Too much evaporation due to overcooking can lead to rubbery fudge. Cook the fudge for a shorter time and at a controlled temperature. Consistent, moderate heat is key.

Sugar crystallization is the main culprit. Stirring the mixture too much after it starts boiling can cause this. Avoid stirring the fudge once it starts boiling. Also, you can brush down the sides of the pan with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals from forming.

This usually happens if the mixture hasn’t been cooked long enough or didn't reach the correct temperature. Make sure the mixture reaches the soft-ball stage. If it's already cooled and still soft, you can try recooking it, bringing it back to the right temperature.

Overcooking the sugar mixture often leads to hard fudge. Cooking it to a temperature higher than the soft-ball stage (234-240 degrees F) can cause this issue. Use a reliable candy thermometer to monitor the temperature closely. Next time, remove the mixture from heat as soon as it reaches the soft-ball stage.

Cut the fudge with a sharp, hot knife for clean slices. Dip the knife in hot water, dry it off, and then slice.

Be patient when waiting for the fudge to cool before beating it. This step is crucial for the right texture.

Buy a new candy thermometer every few seasons. They can lose their accuracy over time, even when they haven't been used much.

You can use other flavor extracts in place of vanilla (peppermint, caramel, strawberry, coffee, etc). Add-ins such as dried fruit or nuts can be added as it sets.

Once cooled, beat the fudge with the wooden spoon until it thickens and has lost some of its glossiness. Quickly spread the fudge in the greased pan. Let cool slowly (do not rush the cooling process or it may not set up) then cut into squares when completely cooled. Store the fudge wrapped loosely in foil in the refrigerator.

Remove the pan from the heat. Add the butter and vanilla to the saucepan but DO NOT STIR. Just let the mixture sit until it has reached 110-120 degrees F.

Combine the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Mix well. Using a wooden spoon (do not use a whisk), stir in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until the milk comes to a full, rolling boil. Once it is at a full boil, let it boil without stirring until it reaches 234 degrees F on a candy thermometer.

Sink your teeth into this decadent fudgy treat and let yourself be transported back to Grandma's house with this mouth-watering confection. Quick and easy-to-make, this rich and irresistible fudge will be a favorite for you and your family to savor.

FAQs

​Harden the fudge:​ Place your container or tins in the fridge for 2 hours, which is the time it takes for the fudge to set. Once it's hardened, cut the fudge into 12 pieces or remove it from the muffin tins. Store in the fridge or the freezer (if you don't devour it right away).

If there is too much evaporation, when the cooking time is too long, there will not be enough water left in the fudge and it will be too hard. Conversely, if the cooking time is too brief and there is not enough evaporation, too much water will remain and the fudge will be too soft.

The difference comes in temperature, which ranges from 113C from Behan, which gives a very soft, almost fondant-like result, to Aikens's 121C, which is brittle and chewy, more like a hard caramel than a fudge.

Tiny microcrystals in fudge are what give it its firm texture.

The amount of time you cook fudge directly affects its firmness. Too little time and the water won't evaporate, causing the fudge to be soft. Conversely, cook it too long and fudge won't contain enough water, making it hard with a dry, crumbly texture.

However, homemade fudge doesn't always set up into a semi-firm, melt-in-your-mouth confection. If your fudge doesn't firm up after a few hours, you either have too high an amount of liquid to sugar, or your mixture hasn't reached the soft-ball stage. Using a candy thermometer can help home cooks avoid this problem.

Tips for Making Fudge Monitor the Temperature with a Candy Thermometer. If you end up with soft fudge that turns into a puddle in your hands or hard fudge that is a bit reminiscent of a crunchy candy, improper temperature is likely to blame. ...

Avoid Stirring Once the Mixture Comes to a Simmer. ...

Beat Thoroughly. Mar 8, 2023

You have to control two temperatures to make successful fudge: the cooking temperature AND the temperature at which the mixture cools before stirring to make it crystallize. Confectionery experiments have shown that the ideal cooking temperature for fudge is around 114 to 115 °C (237 to 239 °F).

If the sugar crystals are not properly dissolved before cooling, they can create a gritty texture. To avoid this, ensure that you stir the fudge mixture consistently and remove any sugar crystals that form on the sides of the pan using a wet pastry brush.

Condensed milk is thicker and sweetened. If you want it to be the right consistency and flavor do not substitute. How can I make a fudge recipe without using evaporated milk? Evaporated milk is used to richen the texture of the fudge.

The ingredients for fudge are combined and cooked to 234 degrees, cooled to 110 degrees without stirring, then beaten until creamy. Candy that isn't cooked long enough will end up too soft; overcooking makes fudge crumbly or hard.

If the candy forms thick threads when it drips from the spoon, it is in the hard ball stage or 250°—265°F. If you gather the candy mixture into a ball it will be a hard ball.

The trick to good homemade fudge is to cook the ingredients to the right temperature to form a sugar syrup, and cool the mixture properly so the texture of the fudge turns out smooth and firm, but soft enough to cut.

If your fudge has a texture like soft toffee, it could be due to overcooking, using too much sugar or butter, or not cooking it to the right temperature.

Yes. Fudge can be frozen and most fudge recipes will freeze and thaw well. The texture of the fudge matters here; fudge with a denser texture tends to freeze better than fudge with a lighter texture. Freezing fudge can be a good option for long term storage as opposed to refrigeration.

Once it's at room temperature, stick the fudge into the fridge for 1-2 hours. Lastly, to set fudge completely, put it in the freezer.

You should be able to pick up a good chunk of it without it deforming it in any way, but if you press on it you should get an indentation. I often find that fudge in chain stores tends to be on the hard side. You can bite it easily, but it's very firm to the touch. Better fudge should yield.

Let the fudge rest at room temperature for 15 minutes before placing in the refrigerator, uncovered. Refrigerate until the fudge is firm, about 2-3 hours (or overnight), before slicing and serving.