Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (2024)

by Edie Wadsworth 116 Comments

Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (1)

This is a recipe that I have memorized and have made countless times. It’s a family heirloom. The family jewels.

It was recently entered in a county fair by my Aunt Rosemary and won 1st place. Which makes it award-winning fudge as well.

I give it to you as a token of my love and deep gratitude for all the countless ways you’ve encouraged me these past few years.

The taste of this fudge could well be my favorite taste in the whole wide world.

This fudge recipe is my love language.

And I don’t like any other fudge at all. It has to be this one.

Well, I mean I’d eat other fudge. But no other fudge does what this fudge does to me.

If I were transformed into a confection, it would most definitely be fudge.

And just so happens, it’s pretty easy to make. You must give it a try.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 sticks of butter

6 cups of sugar

1 can of evaporated milk

1 can of marshmallow cream

18 oz (1 1/2 packages) of chocolate chips

2 t. good vanilla

Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (2)

In a large dutch oven on medium heat, melt butter, sugar and evaporated milk. Heat to boiling and once it has come to a rolling boil, set a 6 minute timer. After 6 minutes, remove from heat and add the marshmallow cream and chocolate chips.
And if I happen to be making this fudge with my mother around (who we affectionately call Grannie), this is where she gets bossy. Even though I’m a grown woman who cooks all the time and who’s cooked this particular fudge a million times, when Granny’s around I’m 12 and can’t turn on the stove. Do you do this too? Start asking your mother how to do something you clearly know how to do? It’s kind of endearing,really. Back to the fudge. You have to stir it just right and we all know that only Grannie can do it just right. Just try your best. After it’s well combined, add the vanilla and continue to stir until the fudge no longer runs quickly off the spoon. It kinda collapses off the spoon. That’s when you know it’s ready. Otherwise, ask Grannie. She knows exactly when it’s ready.

Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (3)
You are now ready to pour the fudgy goodness onto the jelly roll pan and spread the mixture evenly around.
Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (4)

And this is my favorite part. Licking the bowl. Or the dutch oven. It’s the best ever.
Warm fudge from a spoon. Hide it from the children if you can. Hoard it all for yourself.
Wear your stretch pants.
Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (5)
Now pull yourself together long enough to slice it up. But wait about 30 minutes or so and it’ll be just right for slicin’.
And then once you eat this, it’s like we’re blood brothers.
But more like fudge sisters.
We’re for real friends now.
This chocolate bond can never be broken.
Your welcome.
xo,
edie
Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (6)

Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (7)

Award Winning Fudge aka Grannie’s Fudge aka There’s No Other Fudge For Me

5 from 1 vote

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Cook Time 30 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks of butter
  • 6 cups white sugar
  • 1 12 oz can evaporated milk
  • 1 7 oz container marshmallow cream
  • 2 t. good vanilla extract
  • 18 oz of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Grease a 10x15 jelly roll pan.

  • Combine butter, sugar and evaporated milk into a dutch oven or other heavy duty (deep) pot.

  • Bring to a rolling boil and boil for 6 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and add marshmallow cream and chocolate chips.

  • Stir until it begins to thicken and then add the vanilla.

  • Stir until it no longer pours from the spoon and spead into greased pan.

Old-Fashioned Homemade Fudge Recipe (8)

