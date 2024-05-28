Old Fashioned Tartar Sauce Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

In this post I am sharing the Old Fashioned Tartar Sauce recipe.

Hey Y’all! Fish Fridays just got a whole lot better. Why? Because I’m sharing how to make the best tartar sauce ever at home. You may never buy the bottled stuff again.

A homemade tartar sauce is rich, tangy and so fresh. It is the perfect condiment for seafood meals or as a spread on a classic fried fish filet sandwich.

Recipes for tartar sauce can be found in cookbooks from the 1800’s but the sauce itself has been around a bit longer. Who knew? I didn’t but we all do now.

What’s Tartar Sauce Made Of?

Tartar sauce is a mayonnaise based condiment with chopped capers, chopped dill pickle relish, a bit of minced onion, Dijon mustard, some lemon juice, a dash of hot sauce and a few seasonings.

I love that you can make a small batch that you’re likely to use up in a month or so rather than the bottled stuff that seems to sit on the shelf forever and eventually expire.

Homemade Tartar Sauce Recipe

How Long Does Homemade Tartar Sauce Last?

If properly stored and refrigerated, your homemade tartar sauce will last several months (up to six) and keep its integrity and flavor. We’ve never had a jar last more than a month before it is all used up….a benefit of making a small batch.

Many of you may be observing Lent this time of year so this sauce will become a staple.

Tartar Sauce with Capers and Dill

How Do You Make Tartar Sauce?

Preparing your homemade tartar sauce is very easy. A tiny bit of chopping to make sure the dill pickle cubes and capers are minced is the extent of hard work and then you just have to mix the ingredients together.

Although you are using dill pickle relish, you still want to chop through it to mince up so that it incorporates well into your sauce recipe. That ensures that all of the flavors are found in each tasty bite of tartar sauce.

Southern Tartar Sauce

I believe it has always been fairly obvious to most of us that tartar sauce has pickles in it. The real star of the show in this recipe is the capers. There aren’t a lot of capers but they are what really makes a true bona fide traditional tartar sauce recipe.

I remember my attempt at making tartar sauce when I was a lot younger and didn’t know capers should be included. Tartar sauce is just not the same without them. It’s a must in this recipe.

So the next time you need a sauce for your Friday night seafood platter or those tasty fish sandwiches, make yourself a fresh batch of tartar sauce.

Old Fashioned Tartar Sauce Recipe

Let’s make this Old Fashioned Tartar Sauce Recipe!

Yield: about 1/2 a cup

Tangy and delicious homemade tartar sauce, the perfect condiment for seafood

Prep Time10 minutes
Total Time10 minutes

Ingredients
1/2 c Mayonnaise (I use Dukes)

1 tsp Dried Minced Onion

1.5 tsp Lemon Juice

1.5 tbs Dill Relish

1 tsp Capers, chopped

1/2 tsp Dijon Mustard (I use Grey Poupon)

1/8 tsp Garlic Powder

Pinch of Salt

1/2 tsp Hot Sauce

Dash of Old Bay Seasoning

Dash of Cayenne (optional) Instructions Begin by adding the mayonnaise to a small mixing bowl. To the side of the mayonnaise, add the minced onion. Add the lemon juice to the same area as the minced onion. This will allow them to soak in some of the moisture. Mince the dill relish and capers then add to the mixing bowl. Next, add the remaining ingredients and whisk to combine. Transfer the tartar sauce to a covered container and store in the refrigerator until ready to use. Notes Use mayonnaise, NOT Miracle Whip, when making tartar sauce

Properly stored tartar sauce may be refrigerated up to six months

Use tartar sauce as a condiment for seafood or as a sandwich spread Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Adorox 4 Piece Set Square Glass Jars Hinge Lid Rubber Gasket Clear Canisters food kitchen Storage (88.72 ml) Nutrition Information: Yield: 8 Serving Size: 1 tablespoon

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 95Total Fat: 10gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 8gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 142mgCarbohydrates: 0gFiber: 0gSugar: 0gProtein: 0g

Thank you for stopping by! I hope you’ll share this recipe with a friend.

Old Fashioned Tartar Sauce Recipe