Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Table of Contents Why We Love This Recipe Ingredients Garlic Butter Ingredients Variations Ideas Step by Step Instructions Recipe Tips How to Store Can Breadsticks be Frozen? What to Serve with Breadsticks? More Olive Garden Copycat Recipes Olive Garden Breadsticks Ingredients Instructions Nutrition Facts Try these other recipes Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup Starbucks Grilled Cheese Recipe Cincinnati Chili Recipe Kickin Chicken Seasoning Recipe Homemade Chili Seasoning Recipe Homemade Crescent Rolls Taco Bell Creamy Jalapeño Sauce Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Recipe FAQs

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Enjoy Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe at home any day of the week. These soft and fluffy breadsticks topped with garlic butter never disappoint.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (1)

Your friends and family will love this copycat recipe for Olive Garden Breadsticks. It is so simple to make at home and really delicious.

These bread sticks are yummy served warm and pairs nicely with a host of dishes. Once you learn how simple it is to prepare Olive Garden breadsticks, you will be hooked. It is an all around great recipe. They are even better dipped into Crock Pot Pasta fa*gioli.

Table of Contents

  • Why We Love This Recipe
  • Ingredients
  • Garlic Butter Ingredients
  • Variations Ideas
  • Step by Step Instructions
  • Recipe Tips
  • How to Store
  • Can Breadsticks be Frozen?
  • What to Serve with Breadsticks?
  • More Olive Garden Copycat Recipes
  • Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe

Why We Love This Recipe

This copycat Olive Garden breadstick recipe is an easy recipe with simple ingredients. These simple steps will have you enjoying homemade breadsticks with all your favorite soups, pizza and Italian Recipes.

Ingredients

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (2)
  • Warm Water
  • Active Dry Yeast
  • Granulated Sugar
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt
  • All Purpose Flour

Garlic Butter Ingredients

  • unsalted butter, melted
  • salt
  • garlic powder

Scroll to the bottom of the post for the full list of ingredients and recipe.

Variations Ideas

  • Cheese. Coat the breadsticks with butter and sprinkle your favorite type of cheese on top. Some ideas include: Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella and more. Bake until the cheese has melted.
  • Cinnamon and Sugar. Try making sweet breadsticks with a cinnamon and sugar mixture. Omit the garlic. Spread melted butter on the breadsticks and then sprinkle with the mixture. If you like the flavor of cinnamon sugar pretzels, you will love this.

We absolutely love the traditional garlic and salt breadsticks. However, both of these options are tasty ways to change the flavor.

Both options are really simple and so delicious. Give them a try for another way to enjoy these.

Step by Step Instructions

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (3)

Step 1 – Combine the yeast. Mix warm water, instant yeast, and sugar in bowl or mixer. Let stand for 5 minutes until frothy.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (4)

Step 2 – Mix in the olive oil. Add in the olive oil, salt and flour to yeast mixture. We recommend mixing together with stand mixer.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (5)

Step 3 – Mix everything together. Knead the dough. Mix with the dough hook for 6-8 minutes on medium low speed until smooth.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (6)

Step 4 – Prepare a bowl for the dough. Transfer to an oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap sprayed with cooking spray.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (7)

Step 5 – Allow to rise. Let rise until doubled in size. It should be about an hour. Then Preheat the oven. It needs to be set to 425.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (8)

Step 6 – Punch the dough. Punch down the dough and turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (9)

Step 7 – Separate the dough. Divide the dough into 12 even portions, approximately 2 oz each.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (10)

Step 8 – Shape into breadsticks. Roll out into 8-9 inch logs and set on baking sheet. Let the breadsticks rest on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes. The bread needs time to rest before baking. Please do not skip this step.

See Also
Traditional Irish Soda Bread RecipeEasy Traditional Shortbread Recipe (Scottish Recipe)Italian Sourdough Starter - Lievito Madre RecipeThe Best Sugar Cookie Icing Recipe (No Corn Syrup) | Wholefully
Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (11)

Step 9 – While dough is resting, mix together the melted butter, salt and garlic powder to make the garlic butter. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until golden brown.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (12)

Step 10 – Top with butter. Brush immediately with garlic butter. I love to generously coat each one in this delicious topping. It is so yummy.

Recipe Tips

  • Let Dough Rise – Allow ample time for the breadsticks to rise. This step can’t be rushed or skipped.
  • Baking Breadsticks – Don’t over bake the breadsticks or they will be dry. Also, don’t under the bake or the inside will be doughy.
  • Serving Breadsticks – These breadsticks are best served warm.
  • Butter Option – Unsalted butter is best to use in this recipe. Since you are also using salt in the coating, you do not want it to be overly salty.

This recipe really is simple and easy. While there are a few steps, each one is very easy. Anyone can make this recipe.

How to Store

While these are best served warm, you can still use leftovers. Just make sure they are cool and place inside an airtight container.

When ready to enjoy, reheat for about 5 minutes in the oven set at 350. Wrap the breadsticks in foil so they don’t get too brown on top.

It does not take long to reheat so keep a close eye on them. You can also microwave the breadsticks if you prefer. They will only take a few seconds.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (13)

Can Breadsticks be Frozen?

Yes, these breadsticks definitely can be frozen.

  • Dough. You can freeze them prior to baking. Shape them into the breadsticks but do not let them rise the second time. Place into a freezer container and freeze up to 3 months. Just thaw and let them rise at room temperature and then bake.
  • Baked. Another options is to freeze the baked breadsticks. Allow them to cool and place inside a freezer container or bag. They can be frozen up to 2 months. You can reheat them in the oven or microwave until warmed through.

Either option is a great way to freeze these breadsticks. However, if you like fresh baked breadsticks, I would freeze the dough. This will allow you to enjoy just baked bread without all of the prep work involved.

I actually like to keep some in the freezer for dinners and get togethers. It makes it super easy to serve homemade breadsticks without much effort.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (14)

What to Serve with Breadsticks?

If you like to dip the breadsticks, try some of our favorite sauces. There are several options and pair nicely with these yummy breadsticks.

  • Marinara– This classic dipping sauce is always a crowd pleaser with breadsticks.
  • Alfredo– My favorite dipping sauce for breadsticks and this homemade recipe is so easy.
  • Pizza Sauce– I love to sprinkle cheese on top of the pizza sauce. Then bake until just melted.
  • Ranch – My kids love ranch with everything so this is very popular!

You can use store bought sauces but it is so easy to make homemade. I think they taste better as well. My family loves when I set out several ramekins of various sauces.

Everyone can choose their favorite ones. It works great as an appetizer too. Whenever we do this, everyone raves about it.

More Olive Garden Copycat Recipes

  • Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup Recipe
  • Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi Recipe
  • Crock Pot Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup
  • Slow Cooker Olive Garden Chicken Alfredo Pasta Recipe

We love to hear from you. If you make this Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe, please leave us a comment or a star review.

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (15)

Review

Pin Print

Olive Garden Breadsticks

5 from 20 votes

Enjoy Olive Garden Breadsticks at home any day of the week. These soft and fluffy breadsticks topped with garlic butter never disappoint.

Prep Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

Cook Time 12 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr 42 minutes mins

Servings 12

Cuisine Italian

Course Side Dish

Calories 224

Author Carrie Barnard

See Also
Vegan Christmas Cookies - Recipes, Top Tips and FAQs!

Ingredients

Garlic Butter Ingredients:

  • 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter melted
  • 1 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

  • Mix warm water, yeast, and sugar in bowl or mixer. Let stand for 5 minutes until frothy.

  • Add in the olive oil, salt and flour. Mix with the dough hook for 6-8 minutes on medium low speed until smooth.

  • Transfer to an oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap sprayed with cooking spray. Let rise until doubled in size. It should be about an hour.

  • Preheat oven to 425.

  • Punch down the dough and turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface.

  • Cut into 12 even portions, approximately 2 oz each. Roll out into 8-9 inch logs and set on baking sheet.

  • Let rest on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes.

  • While dough is resting, mix together the melted butter, salt and garlic powder to make the garlic butter.

  • Bake for 12-15 minutes, until golden brown.

  • Brush immediately with garlic butter.

  • Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Calories 224kcal, Carbohydrates 30g, Protein 4g, Fat 10g, Saturated Fat 4g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1g, Monounsaturated Fat 4g, Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 15mg, Sodium 390mg, Potassium 49mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 2g, Vitamin A 175IU, Vitamin C 1mg, Calcium 8mg, Iron 2mg

Pin This Now to Remember It Later

Pin Recipe

Try these other recipes

Easy Slow Cooker

Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Easy Copycat

Starbucks Grilled Cheese Recipe

Easy Copycat

Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Easy Copycat

Kickin Chicken Seasoning Recipe

Homemade Seasoning Blends

Homemade Chili Seasoning Recipe

Quick Bread

Homemade Crescent Rolls

Easy Copycat

Taco Bell Creamy Jalapeño Sauce

Easy Copycat

Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Recipe

About the Author

Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (24)

Hi, I’m Carrie. Welcome to Eating on a Dime!

I’m on a mission to help you cook delicious meals without busting your budget. Together we are going to cook real food… for real families!

About Carrie Page
Olive Garden Breadsticks Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How to make unbaked breadsticks from Olive Garden? ›

Bake the unbaked Olive Garden breadsticks in the preheated oven for the time specified on the package or until they are golden brown and cooked through. This typically takes around 10-12 minutes, but it's important to follow the instructions on the package for the best results.

View More
What is the breadstick rule at Olive Garden? ›

Olive Garden does have a policy on breadsticks. Typically, a server is supposed to bring one stick per person plus one extra for the first basket. After that, the rule of thumb is one breadstick per person. Here are the sneaky menu tricks that influence your order.

Get More Info Here
What brand breadsticks does Olive Garden use? ›

It's no longer a secret that Olive Garden's breadsticks aren't made in-house, but where the restaurant actually gets them from isn't common knowledge. According to Darden Restaurants — the company that owns Olive Garden and a number of other chains — Turano Baking Company is the longtime supplier of its breadsticks.

Discover More Details
What temperature do you bake Olive Garden breadsticks? ›

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately brush with melted butter. Combine the salt and garlic powder and sprinkle evenly over breadsticks.

View Details
How long to bake unbaked Olive Garden breadsticks? ›

Bake at 400°F, for 12-14 minutes - or until golden brown.

Discover More Details
Are Olive Garden breadsticks baked fresh? ›

An Olive Garden Favorite. Available Freshly-Baked or Bake-At-Home. Add an extra dozen or half dozen breadsticks to your online order.

Learn More
How unlimited are Olive Garden breadsticks? ›

The all-you-can-eat item most famously associated with the brand are its breadsticks. With the purchase of any entree, your server will refill your bread basket upon request throughout your meal free of charge.

Keep Reading
What happened to Olive Garden's breadsticks? ›

The famous Olive Garden breadsticks are once again sesame-free. The popular chain restaurant recently switched suppliers, so the customer favorite is made with flour – with no added sesame. Olive Garden was among several national eateries with bread products that suddenly contained sesame as of the end of 2022.

Learn More Now
Why does Olive Garden give out free breadsticks? ›

Olive Garden does its best to make you feel welcome with some free salad and breadsticks — you get hungry and decide to order some food, and you leave the restaurant feeling satisfied while Olive Garden makes a profit. It's a win-win situation all around.

Show Me More
Why do Olive Garden breadsticks taste so good? ›

I work at Olive Garden – everyone always wants to know the secret of the breadsticks, here's why they taste so good. AN Olive Garden worker claims the chain's “glorious” breadsticks taste so good because they're covered in liquid margarine and topped with garlic salt.

Learn More Now

What's so good about Olive Garden breadsticks? ›

Soft and Fluffy Texture: Olive Garden's breadsticks are typically soft and fluffy on the inside with a slightly crisp crust. The texture is achieved through their baking process, which includes a high-hydration dough. Consistency: Olive Garden is known for the consistency of its breadsticks.

Learn More
Does Olive Garden use frozen food? ›

In fact, many popular restaurants regularly use frozen meat and even chefs at top restaurants often use some frozen ingredients like seafood, french fries, and certain hard-to-get vegetables. So, does Olive Garden use frozen food? Of course.

Read More
How long do you cook Olive Garden breadsticks for? ›

Once oven has preheated, place the cookie sheet in oven and bake breadsticks for 6-7 minutes. While breadsticks are cooking, microwave 1/2 cup butter, 2 teaspoons garlic powder and 1 teaspoon salt. After bread sticks have cooked for 6 or 7 minutes, brush the bread sticks with half the butter mixture.

Discover More
Should you refrigerate Olive Garden breadsticks? ›

Store your Olive Garden breadsticks in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag for up to 4 or 5 days in the fridge. You can also freeze them in a freezer-safe container for up to 2 months.

Get More Info
Are Olive Garden breadsticks fresh or frozen? ›

Fresh, Never Frozen

A fresh batch of breadsticks is cooked every 15 minutes, so you're always guaranteed a hot one.

View More
Can you freeze unbaked Olive Garden breadsticks? ›

Can you freeze Olive Garden Breadsticks? Yes!

Discover More Details
Can you put Olive Garden breadstick bag in oven? ›

Sometimes, the leftover breadsticks will come home with you in a bag provided by Olive Garden. This not only comes with instructions, but it is also the perfect vessel for reheating in the oven. If you don't have it, simply use aluminum foil.

Read On
Does Olive Garden prepare their own food? ›

Our soup and sauce masters create dishes by hand and from scratch, every day. With fresh, whole ingredients like kale, peppers and squash. Because they know cooking that way – the Italian way- everything tastes better. to everything they make.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
4 Mistakes to Avoid When Making No-Bake Cheesecake
Ff14 Pointed Misgivings
Your guide to early voting in the May 28 primary runoff elections
LIVE BLOG: Tornadoes and severe weather across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley
Latest Posts
History detectives rediscover, restore 5 Revolutionary War patriot graves in Marlboro
For pupils starting Grade 7
Article information

Author: Melvina Ondricka

Last Updated:

Views: 5800

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Melvina Ondricka

Birthday: 2000-12-23

Address: Suite 382 139 Shaniqua Locks, Paulaborough, UT 90498

Phone: +636383657021

Job: Dynamic Government Specialist

Hobby: Kite flying, Watching movies, Knitting, Model building, Reading, Wood carving, Paintball

Introduction: My name is Melvina Ondricka, I am a helpful, fancy, friendly, innocent, outstanding, courageous, thoughtful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.