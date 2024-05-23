Onion Bhajis (Kanda Bhaji Recipe) (2024)

Crispy, light, savoury and absolutely moreish – these Crispy Onion Bhajis are a must make! Thinly sliced onions are mixed and coated in a chickpea flour batter then dropped into a frying pan of hot oil and cooked until crisp.

Originally posted 5 February, 2016. Updated pictures post and recipe 14 September, 2021 with new photos, tips and simplified recipe.

What are Onion Bhajis? onion bhajis = onion fritters They’re thinly sliced onions coated in a simple, spiced batter then fried until golden and crisp. Depending on the region in India, you might find onion bhajis referred to as a number of different names including: onion pakora, kanda bhajia, kanda bhaji, and pyaz ke pakode to name a few.

onion bhajis Ingredients

Spices and fresh ingredients often vary slightly from recipe to recipe but the main ingredients usually remain the same. This onion bhaji recipe is made up of:

Onions – I used a couple of white onions here but you can also use red onions and yellow onion.

– I used a couple of white onions here but you can also use red onions and yellow onion. Gram Flour – Gram flour is often sold under a variety of different names. If you can’t find gram flour look for chickpea flour, besan flour and/or garbanzo bean flour.

– Gram flour is often sold under a variety of different names. If you can’t find gram flour look for chickpea flour, besan flour and/or garbanzo bean flour. Baking Powder – A small amount of baking powder helps to create an ultra crispy exterior crust by forming tiny air bubbles across the surface of the fritter. This is what helps to makes these onion bhajis more light and crispy than crunchy. Since this recipe includes lemon juice, you can substitute baking soda (bicarbonate of soda) here if necessary.

– A small amount of baking powder helps to create an ultra crispy exterior crust by forming tiny air bubbles across the surface of the fritter. This is what helps to makes these onion bhajis more light and crispy than crunchy. Dried Spices – A little salt, ground cumin, and turmeric powder is all you need as far as dried spices go. Feel free to spruce up the batter with additional herbs and spices if desired. Other popular kanda bhaji spices include: garam masala, curry powder, chili powder and garlic powder.

– A little salt, ground cumin, and turmeric powder is all you need as far as dried spices go. Feel free to spruce up the batter with additional herbs and spices if desired. Fresh Aromatics – You’ll need 1-2 green chillies and fresh cilantro (coriander leaves). Finely chop and add to the batter.

– You’ll need 1-2 green chillies and fresh cilantro (coriander leaves). Finely chop and add to the batter. Lemon Juice – A teaspoon of lemon adds a slight, but bright pop of flavour.

– A teaspoon of lemon adds a slight, but bright pop of flavour. Water – Mix in about 5-6 tablespoons. You just need enough water to transform the mixture into a thick batter.

– Mix in about 5-6 tablespoons. You just need enough water to transform the mixture into a thick batter. Oil for Frying – Ideally you want to use an oil with a high smoke point. The higher the smoke point the more suitable it is for frying (vegetable, peanut, rapeseed, etc). Avocado oil (though pricey) has a high smoke point making it a decent, healthier option for frying.

How to Make Onion Bhajis Altogether the process is quite simple. Whisk together the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Add the fresh and wet ingredients (except the onion). Mix into a thick pancake-like batter. Add the onions and coat in batter.

FYI: Ideal Frying Temperature

If the oil is too hot, the bhajis will burn. If it’s too cold, the bhajis will take longer to cook and end up soggy.

Ideal frying temperature is between 350°F-365°F (177°C – 185°C).

Use a cooking thermometer for them most accurate temperature read.

If you don’t have a cooking thermometer you can gauge temperature with a wooden spoon. Stick the end of a wooden spoon in your oil – if you see lots of little bubbles form around the spoon and float to the surface you’re in the right region. If the bubbles pop up fast and aggressive, lower your temperature.

Fry Until Golden and Crisp

Place a wire rack over large baking sheet and set aside.

Warm a large pan with oil over a medium heat.

Carefully drop a couple tablespoons of the mixture in to the hot oil to fry. Cook about 3-4 fritters at a time. Leave space between each bhajis so you don’t over crowd the pan.

Fry a few minutes on each side. The edges of the bhajis should be golden brown and crisp

Use a slotted spoon to remove the fritters from the oil then place on the wire rack to let the excess oil drip off.

Repeat this process until all of the batter has been fried.

Final Tips & Questions

Can I make onion bhajis in advance or save leftovers for later?

If you want them crispy, fresh is best. That being said, – you can absolutely make these ahead of time or finish at a later day. In an air fryer: Reheat in an air fry for about 4-5 minutes. This is a great method for keeping things nice and crispy. Under a medium grill: Reheat for about 5 minutes (flip halfway through). This is another great option to maintain that crisp factor. Microwave : This will warm the bhajis back up, but they won’t be crispy this way.



Freeze for Later

Cook then cool completely on a wire rack.

Line a baking sheet (one that can fit in the freezer) with parchment paper. Spread the bhajis across the baking sheet in an even layer. Place in the freezer for 2-3 hours until the firm up.

Transfer the frozen/partially frozen bhajis to an airtight container or freezer safe bag and freeze up to one month.

Thaw and reheat: Thaw the onion bhajis by placing them in fridge overnight then reheat in the oven at 400°F/205°C for 5-6 minutes. Flip the bhajis over halfway through reheating.

Enjoy as delicious side or starter to your favourite homemade Indian food or simply as a naturally gluten free and vegan snack.