Orange Sesame Ginger Dressing Recipe (2024)

Zesty, spicy, and savory: this salad dressing has it all!

For a long time, I only used three salad dressings: ranch, Caesar, and balsamic vinaigrette. I knew there was a whole world of dressings out there, but I never thought to use Asian-style ingredients in my dressings at home. Then, I went to a sushi restaurant where they served salads topped with an orange sesame ginger dressing. As soon as I tried it, I knew I had to replicate it at home!

The version I made achieved the perfect balance of flavors while using all healthy ingredients. The orange juice and zest brought bright, citrusy flavors, while the ginger gave the dressing a spicy kick. The sesame oil was toasted and deep-flavored, the soy sauce brought in a salty, savory element, and the honey rounded it all out with sweetness. Honestly, this may very well be the perfect salad dressing for everything from green salads to grain bowls and pasta salad!

Soy Sauce or Coconut Aminos?

You’ll notice we give you an option in the recipe below: you can choose soy sauce or coconut aminos for your orange sesame ginger dressing. What’s the difference between the two? Although they have very different ingredient profiles, they both bring a salty, savory flavor to the dish.

Soy sauce is made by fermenting soybeans. It has an umami flavor and is deep-flavored and rich. The major drawback of soy sauce is that most brands use wheat as an ingredient. If you’re following a gluten-free diet (or if you’re allergic to soy), you won’t be able to consume most soy sauce brands.

That’s why many people look to coconut aminos, a product made by fermenting coconut sap. It’s slightly sweeter than soy sauce, but you might be surprised to learn it doesn’t taste anything like coconut! Like soy sauce, it has a savory, umami flavor and a salty presence. You can use the two products interchangeably, so use whichever one you prefer in this orange sesame ginger dressing recipe.

2 large navel oranges zested and juiced (about 2 tablespoons zest and 1/4 cup juice)

2 teaspoons fresh ginger peeled and finely grated

1 tablespoon raw honey

1/4 cup toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos Instructions Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

Alternatively, you can place all ingredients in a mason jar, add a lid, and shake vigorously to combine.

Store unused dressing in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Notes Shake the dressing to re-mix it if not serving it immediately. Nutrition Information Serving: 2tbsp | Calories: 88kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 134mg | Potassium: 65mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 86IU | Vitamin C: 21mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg | SmartPoints (Freestyle): 3

Give your regular lineup of salad dressings a break with this orange sesame ginger dressing recipe. It’s citrusy, zesty, and a little spicy. This refreshing dressing is perfect for Asian-inspired meals, but it’s balanced and versatile enough that you can use it on almost anything! We like it on greens, grains, or even as a dressing for pasta salad or slaw. The possibilities really are endless!

Have you made this orange sesame ginger dressing recipe? Let us know in the comments section!

