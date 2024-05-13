Orecchiette with Sausage and Broccoli Recipe - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Orecchiette Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli is a super simple recipe that uses minimal ingredients yet packs rich, savory, satisfying flavors. It includes hearty pasta, seasoned Italian sausage, tender fresh broccoli, flavorful olive oil, and bold and nutty tasting parmesan.

What is Orecchiette?

Orecchiette is a type of southern Italian pasta shaped like little ears. The word ‘orecchia’ translates to ‘ear’ while the suffix ‘etta’ translates to ‘small’ or ‘little’.

It is made from semolina flour and can be found in two sizes, but in the U.S. usually just one size (in this recipe we use the larger size that’s about 1/2-inch, the smaller works well for soups).

Orecchiette holds sauces well with it’s bowl form, and it’s a fun unique shape to cook with.

You can purchase it online, or I’ve also found this type of pasta at Target and larger Kroger stores.

You’ll love it in this easy recipe!

Orecchiette Recipe Ingredients and Possible Substitutes

Broccoli crowns: Broccoli rabe will also work here, you’ll just want to include more stem. One large bunch of kale would be another tasty option.

If you use hot sausage, you won’t need these, unless you want it spicier. Pasta water: I include this in the ingredients list because it is critical to the recipe and we use a generous amount, so just another reminder not to drain it (most recipes will just note it in the directions section of the recipe).

How to Make Orecchiette Pasta with Sausage and Broccoli

Boil salted water in pot: Add 4 quarts of water to a large pot, bring to a boil over medium-high heat then season with salt (I use 2 Tbsp). Cook broccoli in water: Add broccoli to boiling water and cook until tender, about 4 – 5 minutes. Using a spider or a sieve, remove broccoli and transfer to a colander, while leaving water in pot. Remove broccoli, rinse: Run broccoli under cold water to stop cooking. Drain well. Chop broccoli into smaller pieces. Cook pasta in same pot: Add pasta to water in pot and boil until it’s just barely al dente, according to times listed on package. Reserve 1 1/2 cups pasta water. Heat oiled skillet: While pasta is boiling, heat 1 Tbsp olive oil into a 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage in skillet: Crumble sausage in small chunks into skillet and cook, breaking up and tossing occasionally, until cooked through, about 7 minutes. Add garlic during last 2 minutes of cooking the sausage. Simmer pasta water with sausage, toss in pasta and cook: Pour in 1 cup of the pasta water into the sausage. Let it simmer for about a minute and reduce slightly. Add al dente pasta and cook while tossing, until tender, about 2 minutes. Add olive oil and pepper flakes: Drizzle in remaining 3 Tbsp olive oil, season with red pepper flakes to taste and toss. Toss in cheese: Sprinkle in parmesan, and toss to melt into sauce. Finish with broccoli: Toss in broccoli. Season with salt as needed and pepper to taste. Thin sauce as needed, garnish servings: Loosen with more pasta water as needed. Drizzle servings with more olive oil if desired, serve with garnished with more parmesan.

Helpful Tips

Remembering pasta water: If you have a hard time remembering to reserve pasta water before draining the pasta, you can set a 2-cup glass measuring cup in the colander in the sink as a reminder to ladle out some of that pasta water and reserve before draining.

If you have a hard time remembering to reserve pasta water before draining the pasta, you can set a 2-cup glass measuring cup in the colander in the sink as a reminder to ladle out some of that pasta water and reserve before draining. Don’t sub pasta water: It is critical to use pasta water and not just tap water or even broth because it won’t have the necessary starches to help bind and emulsify the sauce – including the oil, cheese and water.

It is critical to use pasta water and not just tap water or even broth because it won’t have the necessary starches to help bind and emulsify the sauce – including the oil, cheese and water. Sear and brown the sausage: Only toss the sausage occasionally while cooking. You want it to brown and not steam. I like to begin with chunks and let them really sear on that first side then start turning and breaking up after a few minutes.

Only toss the sausage occasionally while cooking. You want it to brown and not steam. I like to begin with chunks and let them really sear on that first side then start turning and breaking up after a few minutes. Start with a hot skillet: A preheated hot skillet is also critical to achieve a nice sear on the sausage.

A preheated hot skillet is also critical to achieve a nice sear on the sausage. No soggy pasta: Set a timer for the pasta and only boil close to al dente because it will cook a second time in the skillet to your preferred texture.

Set a timer for the pasta and only boil close to al dente because it will cook a second time in the skillet to your preferred texture. Keep the sausage fat: Don’t drain that rendered sausage fat! It adds lots of flavor here.

Don’t drain that rendered sausage fat! It adds lots of flavor here. Add extra olive oil as needed: Add more olive oil to taste. I prefer to add a few extra tablespoons for richness and flavor. It can vary how much you may need depending on how fatty the batch of sausage was and how much rendered fat it gives off.

Add more olive oil to taste. I prefer to add a few extra tablespoons for richness and flavor. It can vary how much you may need depending on how fatty the batch of sausage was and how much rendered fat it gives off. Make the splurge: Use good quality parmesan such as Murray’s from the big cheese wheels at the deli.

