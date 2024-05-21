Original Fantasy Fudge Recipe (2024)

Original Fantasy Fudge doesn’t have to be just a fantasy! It’s a no-fail fudge that is loaded with chocolate chips and walnuts for a perfectly sweet treat. If you love fudge, try my Butter Pecan Fudge or Mint Chocolate Oreo Fudge!

Original Fantasy Fudge

Fudge has been around for over 100 years, and it’s believed that it was an accident. Someone had ‘fudged’ a bunch of caramels, which could be how we got the term fudge. It doesn’t matter how we got the name, but rather that fudge is around and there are so many fun recipes for it. It’s also great for gifts, especially around the holidays. (And I have eggnog fudge and sugar cookie fudge that would be delicious treats to share at Christmas time and New Year’s Eve.)

This is definitely a no-fail fudge recipe! Original Fantasy Fudge has been passed down from generation to generation, and I am lucky that I was in line to get it. I’ve come to find out it comes from a Kraft recipe. It has definitely stood the test of time!

Can I Make Fudge Without a Candy Thermometer?

A candy thermometer, also known as a deep-fry thermometer or sugar thermometer, is used to measure the temperature of a sugar solution. You can find them in most grocery stores and houseware stores. Just make sure you don’t let the bulb hit the bottom or sides of the pan.

If you do not have a candy thermometer, you can always do the ‘cold water test’. Just (carefully) drop a small amount of the hot liquid fudge into a glass of cold water. As it falls to the bottom of the glass, the syrup cools and forms into a ball. Remove the ball from the water and check its consistency with your fingers.

Some readers have also suggested that after 5 minutes at a full boil the fudge is perfect.

How to Harden Fudge

Allowing fudge to come to room temperature will solidify it and make it easy to handle. You can also pop it into the refrigerator for a couple of hours or even the freezer for about 30 minutes. Fudge is best consumed at room temperature though, so be sure to take it out a few minutes before you want to eat it.

Do You Have to Use Walnuts?

Nope! You can use pecans or whatever nut you prefer. You can even do a combination of your favorites. The original uses walnuts, but as this recipe is easily adaptable, I love the idea of pecans.

Can You Use a Different-Sized Pan?

Absolutely! You can use an 8×8-inch pan or a 9×9-inch pan if you want a thicker fudge.

How to Store Fudge

If you are planning on eating it within 2 weeks, you can store the fudge in an airtight container at room temperature. I like to separate the layers with parchment or wax paper. You can also store fudge in the refrigerator for a few weeks. Again, an airtight container with separated layers is best.

If you need longer storage, like months, the freezer is the best option. Tightly wrap the fudge with plastic wrap and then place it in an airtight container or freezer-safe plastic bag. Be sure to label and date.