Original German Gingerbread Recipe | Eatable gifts for Christmas (2024)

Table of Contents
Original German Gingerbread Recipe – Lebkuchen Ingredients for Original German Gingerbread Recipe: Preparation of dough for Original German Gingerbread Recipe: Homemade sugar flowers and icing: Preparation of sugar flowers: Preparation of icing: Ideas for decorating the hearts: Ideas for decorating the ovals: Ideas on how to wrap the gingerbread hearts: Ideas how to wrap the gingerbread ovals: FAQs

Original German Gingerbread Recipe – Lebkuchen

This Original German Gingerbread Recipe makes about 12 hearts of 8 cm – 3.14 in (measured in the center) and 6 ovals 17 cm x 11 cm — 6.69 in x 4.33 in. The dough could be used as well for gingerbread houses or gingerbread cookies. I have also included instructions on how to make icing sugar flowers and how to beautifully wrap the gingerbreads to use them as a gift. Gingerbread is called Lebkuchen in Germany.

Ingredients for Original German Gingerbread Recipe:

  • 700 g (1.54 lb) of unbleached all purpose flour
  • 250g (8.81 oz) of honey
  • 200 g (7.05 oz) of sugar
  • 100 g (3.52 oz) of margarine
  • 2 eggs size XL
  • 50 g (1.76 oz) of Zitronat ORcandied lemon peel
  • 50 g (1.76 oz) of Orangeat ORcandied orange peel
  • 1 ½ tablespoons of cocoa
  • ¼ teaspoon of ground cloves
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon of ground cardamom
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of Hirschhornsalz ORbaking soda dissolved in 2tablespoons of water

Ingredients for decoration:

  • eatable sugar flowers find them here ORhomemade sugar flowers see instruction below.
  • icing
  • almond halves
  • paper scraps – die cuts vintage find them here
  • paper doilies

Preparation of dough for Original German Gingerbread Recipe:

Mix lemon peel and orange peel, chop in a food chopper and put aside. Place a saucepan on the stove and melt margarine with honey and sugar until the ingredients are dissolved. Transfer the honey mixture immediately into a bowl and let it cool down. Add dissolved baking soda (dissolve in 2 tablespoons of water), salt, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom and mix with your electric handheld mixer. Add one egg at atime and mix. In a different container mix flour with cacao. Add the flour mix to the honey and knead with the electric handheld mixer using the kneading hooks. Add the chopped lemon and orange peel and knead the dough, until it is smooth. Cover your gingerbread dough and let it rest for 2-8 days in the refrigerator.

Sprinkle some flour on your working surface. Place the dough on top of it and roll the dough out until it is about 0.5 cm – 0.2 in thick using a rolling pin. Keep the dough covered with cellophane wrap while rolling it out. Remove the cellophane wrap and cut shapes using cookie cutters. Place the hearts and oval shapes on a baking sheet covered with baking paper.

See Also
Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta + Bacon | Easy Butternut Squash RecipeFastnachts Donut Recipe Pennsylvania Dutch30 Heirloom Potluck Recipes We Got from GrandmaSweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows Recipe - Dessert for Two

Preheat the oven to about 170°C – 338°F. Bake the hearts and the ovals for about 15-18 minutes on the middle rack. Take them out and let them cool down on a cooling rack. Make two holes in heart shaped cookies before they cool down so you can pull a ribbon or twine through (optional).

Homemade sugar flowers and icing:

  • 1 egg white size XLOR2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons of water
  • 200g – 250g (7.05oz – 8.81oz) of powdered sugar
  • sugar pearls gold and silver or your favorite color
  • decoration bag 12in
  • decoration tip star with connector
  • baking paper

Preparation of sugar flowers:

Beat the egg white with your electric handheld mixer until stiff. Add powdered sugar to it, one spoonful at a time, until it has reached a consistency to keep the shape of a star. If it is too liquid, add more powdered sugar. If it is too dry, carefully add some drops of cold water. Fill your decorating bag with the icing and start making your stars in rows on the baking paper. Place the sugar pearlsin the center of each star. Place the stars on a sheet of baking paper and let them dry for about two days.

Preparation of icing:

Beat about 200 g – 250 g (7.05 oz – 8.81 oz) of powdered sugar with 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons of water.If it is too liquid, add more powdered sugar. If it is too dry, carefully add some drops of cold water.

See Also
Fluffy Cranberry Salad Recipe

Ideas for decorating the hearts:

Start to decorate in the center of the heart. Attach a paper scrap or picture you like to the heart with icing. Add a few of the sugar flowers and some almond halves. Draw some lines with the icing or write a name or Christmas wish. Pull a ribbon or twine cord through the holes. Let the icing dry completely before wrapping.

Ideas for decorating the ovals:

Spread icing on the back of the gingerbread oval to attach the oval to the paper doily. To decorate the top, start in the center of the oval. Use icing to attach a paper scrap or picture you like on the top. Add a few of the sugar flowers and some almond halves. Draw some lines with the icing or write a name or Christmas wish. Let the icing dry completely before wrapping the gingerbread.

Ideas on how to wrap the gingerbread hearts:

Use some cellophane wrap. Place the heart in the middle and gather the cellophane on top of the heart. Close it with some silver or golden twine cord or ribbon.

Ideas how to wrap the gingerbread ovals:

You will need Christmas boxes 11 in x 8 in, cellophane wrap, tissue paper, glue, elastic cord, stickers, scissors, and a craft knife. Cut out a rectangle along the lines of the folded edges of the top of the box using a craft knife. Cut and glue cellophane wrap on the inside to cover the rectangle you cut. Line the bottom of the box with tissue paper. Place the oval gingerbread in the box and close it.

Use the elastic cord, to bind it over the corners in a diagonal and make a bow. Placea sticker on the front side with for a name or Christmas wishes.

When my children went to school, I used to make these for their classmates. Each gingerbread heart had the name of a child written on it. The children proudly hung their hearts around their necks before they left school on the last day before Christmas. For the teachers, I used to make boxes filled with an assortment of homemade cookies to show them how much I appreciated the work they did with our children. I can assure you; it became a tradition, and each year children and teachers were looking forward to the Original German Gingerbreads and Christmas cookies. Find more of Oma’s traditional German Christmas cookies recipes here.

Original German Gingerbread Recipe | Eatable gifts for Christmas (2024)

FAQs

What is the famous German gingerbread? ›

Lebkuchen (pronounced leyb-koo-kuh n) is a centuries-old German spiced treat traditionally baked during the winter holiday season. While lebkuchen is often translated to English as gingerbread, it's not exactly what most Americans envision when they think of gingerbread.

View More
Is Lebkuchen the same as gingerbread? ›

What is Lebkuchen? Most dictionaries translate Lebkuchen as “gingerbread”, but that's not quite right. “Gingerbread-like”, perhaps. Consider it a rich, dry, soft biscuit pastry that traditionally uses plenty of honey and spices.

Get More Info Here
Is gingerbread a German tradition? ›

Soft, moist and nutty German gingerbread was invented by medieval monks in Franconia, Germany in the 13th century. Lebkuchen bakers were recorded as early as 1296 in the city of Ulm and in 1395 in Nürnberg (Nuremberg).

Discover More Details
What is the traditional German holiday selection Lebkuchen? ›

Traditionally, you'll find the Nürnberger Lebkuchen, the Elisen Lebkuchen, the Lebkuchenherzen, the chocolate-filled ones, the ones with candied citron, the ones with ground nuts, and the list goes on. These are among the many of the traditional German Christmas cookies found at Christmas markets throughout Germany.

View Details
Why is German gingerbread special? ›

German Gingerbread is soft and moist, unlike the hard gingerbread that is known in North America. It is made with nuts and a special spice mixture called Lebkuchen spice that is similar to Pumpkin Pie Spice and gives them their unique flavor.

Discover More Details
What is the German gingerbread heart tradition? ›

The gingerbread heart: Sweet Oktoberfest tradition

Gingerbread is not only in great demand during Advent and Christmas, but also during Oktoberfest in Munich. Countless sizes and variations with declarations of love or typical Bavarian Grant slogans out of sugar writing hang on the stands in the Oktoberfest alleyways.

Learn More
What is on the bottom of German gingerbread cookies? ›

Another easy-to-find in Germany 'round Christmas time, also for making lebkuchen, is back-oblaten, or baking wafers, which typically line the bottom of lebkuchen. They're helpful in keeping the sticky cookie from sticking while baking, and a fun bit of texture to the cookie itself.

Keep Reading
What are the three types of gingerbread? ›

The three distinct types of gingerbread are brown gingerbread, wafer-based gingerbread and honey gingerbread.
  • BROWN GINGERBREAD.
  • WAFER GINGERBREAD.
  • HONEY GINGERBREAD.

Learn More Now
What is typically not used for traditional German Lebkuchen gingerbread? ›

The addition of a few spices to regular buttery pastry does not make a Lebkuchen. Traditionally, gingerbread is baked with potassium carbonate as a raising agent. Regular baking powder or baking soda is not really suitable for gingerbread dough that needs to rest for several days.

Show Me More
Do Germans make gingerbread houses at Christmas? ›

Modern times. In modern times, the tradition has continued in certain places in Europe. In Germany, Christmas markets sell decorated gingerbread before Christmas. (Lebkuchenhaus or Pfefferkuchenhaus are the German terms for a gingerbread house.)

Learn More Now

What country has the best gingerbread? ›

The making of these holiday cookies are a time-honored tradition in many families across the world. But, the one country that takes gingerbread making to a whole other level, especially for the holidays, is Germany.

Learn More
How long does German gingerbread last? ›

There are many regional variations to the Lebkuchen, but the most well-known is the Nürnberger Lebkuchen from the city of Nürnberg. Unlike the Brown Lebkuchen variety, the Oblaten Lebkuchen have a relatively short shelf life. They will hold their aroma and softness for about 6 to 8 weeks.

Read More
What is a unique German Christmas tradition? ›

The advent calendar is long part of the German tradition to help children countdown the days until Christmas Eve. The calendar has 24 doors with little surprises inside and starts Dec. 1. Each day, children open a calendar door until Christmas Eve arrives.

Discover More
What is the most famous German Christmas decoration? ›

Step into any German house at Christmastime and you'll find an abundance of Christmas angels (Weihnachtsengel) around the home. One of the most popular decorations, the angels are either put on the tree or placed on sideboards.

Get More Info
What is classic German Christmas food? ›

Treat guests to a traditional German Christmas dinner with classic dishes like roasted goose legs, braised red cabbage. and dumplings, and don't forget the mulled wine and platter of gorgeous, festive cookies.

View More
What is the most famous Lebkuchen? ›

Lebkuchen was invented by monks in Franconia, Germany, in the 13th century. Lebkuchen bakers were recorded as early as 1296 in Ulm, and 1395 in Nürnberg (Nuremberg). The latter is the most famous exporter today of the product known as Nürnberger Lebkuchen (Nuremberg Lebkuchen).

Discover More Details
What is the best brand of Lebkuchen? ›

We believe Leckerlee lebkuchen is hands-down the highest-quality lebkuchen you can buy in the States, and we stand by our product with a 100% money-back guarantee.

Read On
What is the difference between Lebkuchen and Pfeffernusse? ›

Pfeffernusse and lebkuchen are both similarly flavored with honey and lots of warm baking spices but pfeffernusse are almost always small, rounded cookies coated with a powdered sugar glaze, while lebkuchen may be shaped like regular cookies or cut in bars and are generally glazed with chocolate.

Learn More Now
What is a German gingerbread house called? ›

Modern times. In modern times, the tradition has continued in certain places in Europe. In Germany, Christmas markets sell decorated gingerbread before Christmas. (Lebkuchenhaus or Pfefferkuchenhaus are the German terms for a gingerbread house.)

Explore More
Top Articles
Best wireless earbuds 2024 — reviewed by audio experts
11 Best Cheap VPN Services in 2023 – Affordable VPN Excellence!
Ratatouille 123Movies
Starting a business while receiving unemployment benefits | KVK
Latest Posts
Best true wireless earbuds of 2024, tried and tested | CNN Underscored
The best cheap monthly VPN plans in 2024
Article information

Author: Allyn Kozey

Last Updated:

Views: 5707

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Allyn Kozey

Birthday: 1993-12-21

Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

Phone: +2456904400762

Job: Investor Administrator

Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.