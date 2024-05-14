Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (2024)

Fire up the woks. We're here to make stir-frying exciting again. After all, when you need to make a quick, flavorful meal, whether that's for weeknight dinner or cooking family-style for a crowd, you can always fall back on stir-frying as a go-to technique. Sure, you can't go wrong with classics like beef and broccoli (we've got a fantastic recipe for it that uses a dark, intense sauce made with soy sauce, ginger, and rice wine), but if you want to switch things up, we've got you covered.

Traditional Chinese cuisine often feature a variety of vegetable stir-fries. Eggplant is particularly delicious, as are Asian greens like bok choy and Chinese broccoli. For something less common in the U.S., track down loofah, a slender, green gourd with tender flesh. Try it cooked with a little garlic or edamame and chicken stock. Stir-frying isn't just a Chinese technique, however: it's used throughout Indian cuisine as well, offering quick and easy vegetarian options. Bhindi masala is a north Indian okra stir-fry flavored with tomato, onion, chiles, and tons of garlic. In the southern state of Kerala you'll find a stir-fry made of papaya and coconut and spiced with cumin, turmeric, and black mustard seeds.

From Chinese classics to Filipino noodles and Korean pork belly, here are our best stir-fry recipes to try today.

ADVERTIsem*nTAD

AD

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (1)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (2)

Stir-Fried Beef with Broccoli

This simple stir-fry is flavored with soy sauce, ginger, and rice wine.

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (3)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (4)

jeyuk bokkeum stir fried pork

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (5)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (6)

Stir-Fried Breakfast Noodles

Any Chinese noodle—rice, wheat, flat, thin, or broad—can be used in this simple stir-fry from author Francis Lam; it’s one of his favorite breakfast dishes. Get the recipe for Stir-Fried Breakfast Noodles »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (7)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (8)

Bitter Melon and Tofu Stir-Fry with Pork Belly and Eggs (Goya Champuru)

Get the recipe for Bitter Melon and Tofu Stir-Fry with Pork Belly and Eggs (Goya Champuru) »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (9)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (10)

Philippine Noodle Stir-Fry (Pancit Bihon)

“Eating this dish makes me feel like I’m at home. It’s my mom’s specialty, and I remember helping her prep this as a child. It is served at every party [my family throws] and is eaten on its own for merianda, the Filipino equivalent of British Tea.” – Leah Cohen of Pig & Khao Get the recipe for Philippine Noodle Stir-Fry (Pancit Bihon) »

ADVERTIsem*nTAD

AD

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (13)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (14)

Wok-Fried Brussels Sprouts and Bacon with Crispy Chestnuts

This spin on a popular Sichuan stir-fry—with bacon, ginger, and garlic; garnished with sliced chestnuts—swaps traditional cauliflower for Brussels sprouts. Get the recipe for Wok-Fried Brussels Sprouts and Bacon with Crispy Chestnuts »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (15)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (16)

Bacon and Shrimp Fried Rice

Bacon adds smoky dimension to this stir-fry, a quick late-night snack from chef Tadashi Ono. It’s easily adapted to whatever leftovers you have in your fridge—roasted pork or chicken, egg, seafood, or just about any kind of vegetables. Get the recipe for Bacon and Shrimp Fried Rice

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (17)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (18)

Wok-Fried Shrimp with Garlic

Head-on shrimp, quickly stir-fried with garlic, are sweet, spicy and succulent. Serve over rice for an easy weeknight dinner. Get the recipe for Wok-Fried Shrimp with Garlic »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (19)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (20)

Keralan-Style Stir-Fried Green Papaya (Papaya Thoran)

When writer VK Sreelesh visits his in-laws’ house in the south Indian state of Kerala, papaya thoran is almost always on the table. Thoran is usually a dried dish that is mixed and eaten with rice; its ingredients can range from cabbage to beans to carrots to beets. For this papaya version, minced green papaya is first steamed and then mixed with robust coconut and chile paste, and spiced with cumin seeds, garlic, and turmeric. Get the recipe for Keralan-Style Stir-Fried Green Papaya (Papaya Thoran) »

ADVERTIsem*nTAD

AD

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (21)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (22)

Spicy Yuba Stir-Fry with Edamame

Spicy Yuba Stir-Fry with Edamame

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (23)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (24)

Everyday Fried Noodles (Tian Tian Chao Mian)

The silken noodles in this northern Chinese stir-fry are a perfect foil for crunchy fresh vegetables; a little ground pork gives the dish a savory depth.

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (25)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (26)

Jirou Chao Qincai (Stir-Fried Chicken with Celery)

In this dish, a mix of egg white and cornstarch coats the chicken and, after a quick blanching in a little oil in the wok, preserves its succulence—a technique called velveting. Get the recipe for Jirou Chao Qincai (Stir-Fried Chicken with Celery) »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (27)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (28)

Shanghai Stir-Fried Rice Cakes (Chao Nian Gao)

Shanghai Stir-Fried Rice Cakes (Chao Nian Gao)

See Also
Gyoza Recipe (Japanese Dumplings)

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (29)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (30)

Cong Bao Rou Si (Stir-Fried Pork with Leeks)

This recipe employs a “reverse” stir-fry technique, in which the vegetables are cooked before the meat. It tends to be forgiving for a novice stir-fryer, since vegetables release water as they cook and won’t stick the way that meat will if the wok isn’t quite hot enough. Get the recipe for Cong Bao Rou Si (Stir-Fried Pork with Leeks) »

ADVERTIsem*nTAD

AD

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (31)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (32)

Xiachao Niugan Jun

Duan Jan Pin, a cook in northwest Yunnan, makes this stir-fry with song rong mushrooms, but firm cremini are a fine substitute. Back to Season of Plenty: Yunnan’s Foraged Mushrooms »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (33)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (34)

Ma Yi Shang Shu ("Ants Climbing a Tree")

The name for this Sichuanese dish means “ants climbing a tree” because of the way the ground pork clings to the strands of glass noodles.

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (35)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (36)

Stir-Fried Celtuce Tops with Wild Mushrooms

Stir-Fried Celtuce Tops with Wild Mushrooms

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (37)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (38)

Chinese Spicy Garlic Eggplant (Yu Xiang Qie Zi)

Steaming eggplant, as opposed to deep-frying it, lightens this fragrant stir-fry adapted from a recipe in Grace Young and Alan Richardson’s The Breath of a Wok (Simon & Schuster, 2004). Get the recipe for Chinese Spicy Garlic Eggplant (Yu Xiang Qie Zi) »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (39)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (40)

North Indian Okra Stir-Fry (Bhindi Masala)

ADVERTIsem*nTAD

AD

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (41)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (42)

​Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (43)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (44)

Stir-Fried Breakfast Noodles

Any Chinese noodle—rice, wheat, flat, thin, or broad—can be used in this simple breakfast stir-fry from author Francis Lam.

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (45)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (46)

Asian Greens with Garlic Sauce

Farideh Sadeghin

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (47)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (48)

Stir-Fried Mushrooms and Bok Choy (Donggu Pei Shucai)

Bok choy undergoes a pleasing transformation when stir-fried: the crunchy white stem develops a caramelized flavor, and the leaves wilt slightly, acquiring a mild sweetness.

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (49)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (50)

Sichuan Tea-Smoked Duck

Traditionally prepared with a whole duck, this updated stir-fry lends duck breasts a gentle, caramelized smokiness.

ADVERTIsem*nTAD

AD

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (51)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (52)

Red-Cooked Eggplant (Hongshao Qiezi)

With ingredients like dill, chiles de árbol, and anchovies, this dish is far from authentic Shanghainese, but it’s totally delicious. Get the recipe for Red-Cooked Eggplant (Hongshao Qiezi) »

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (53)Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (54)

Stir-fried Chicken with Cashew Nuts

This easy stir-fry can be catered to your taste, or whatever is in your pantry and fridge.

Our 27 Best Stir-Fry Recipes to Break Your Beef and Broccoli Routine (2024)

FAQs

What is the secret ingredient in stir-fry? ›

This is why you should add ketchup to your stir fry

It just might be the easiest cooking hack to elevate your home cooking to that of your favorite take-out. Not only does the ketchup add to the complexity of the dish, but it also balances it out.

View More
What are the 3 rules of stir-frying? ›

The first is to cook your protein and your vegetable separately, and combine them only after both are fully cooked. A second rule of thumb for stir-frying: Choose one vegetable per stir-fry. Finally, always remember to add liquid only after everything is more or less finished cooking.

Get More Info Here
How do you make stir fry beef so it's tender? ›

How to tenderise beef – easily!
  1. Sprinkle 3/4 tsp baking soda (bi-carbonate soda) on 250g / 8oz sliced economical beef cuts.
  2. Toss with fingers, leave for 30 minutes.
  3. Rinse, pat off excess water.
  4. Proceed with stir fry recipe. It can be marinated with wet or dry seasonings, or cooked plain.
Feb 23, 2019

Discover More Details
What can I add to stir-fry to make it taste better? ›

5. Add flavour.
  1. Herbs: basil, oregano, cilantro.
  2. Spices: cumin, coriander, cardamom.
  3. Reduced sodium or no sodium added broth.
  4. Fresh lemongrass, garlic or ginger.
  5. 100% fruit juice.
  6. Citrus zest.
  7. Lower sodium soy sauces (<600 mg sodium per tablespoon)
Sep 16, 2019

View Details
How do you make stir-fry taste like a restaurant? ›

Aromatic ingredients like garlic, ginger, green onions, chilies and spices. These ingredients are typically added to the oil first to infuse it with flavor. You won't need much; a few teaspoons to a tablespoon of total aromatic ingredients per person adds a serious amount of flavor.

Discover More Details
What should you not do when stir-frying? ›

Read on for the 10 most popular mistakes people make when stir-frying… and how to avoid them.
  1. But first… ...
  2. #1: Using the wrong pan. ...
  3. #2: Slicing ingredients too large or thick. ...
  4. #3: Being unorganised. ...
  5. #4: Not getting the wok hot enough. ...
  6. #5: Adding the oil before the wok is hot. ...
  7. #6: Throwing every ingredient in at once.

Learn More
What is the best oil for stir-frying? ›

So many different oils, the good news is you can stick with what you know – canola is great! The best oils for stir frys are the oils with the higher smoke points. These tend to be the “thinner” oils such as peanut, grapeseed or canola.

Keep Reading
What goes first in a stir-fry? ›

Stir-fry onions first, then add hard vegetables such as carrot and broccoli. Quick-cooking vegetables, such as snow peas, leafy greens and bean sprouts, should be added towards the end of cooking. If using vegies that have a combination of both textures, such as gai laan, add the stems first and the leaves later.

Learn More Now
What order do you add vegetables to stir-fry? ›

Start with the hard vegetables like carrots and broccoli. Stir and scoop vegetables to the side to make room for more. Then add the softer vegetables, like sliced mushrooms and zucchini. Pour in some stock or water and always keep the veggies moving in the pan.

Show Me More
What thickens stir-fry? ›

Cornstarch! In his book How to Cook Everything Vegetarian, Mark Bittman recommends mixing 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch with the same amount of water, and tossing this into the stir fry just when it's almost done. It thickens in seconds, picking up the flavors of everything already in the dish and coating evenly.

Learn More Now

What is the secret ingredient to tenderize meat? ›

Whether hosting a holiday cookout, serving up some stir-fry or tackling game meats, baking soda is the go-to meat tenderizer to help make your steak, chicken or turkey silkier, juicier and yummier.

Learn More
What cut of beef is best for beef and broccoli? ›

Beef flank - Flank steaks are great for quick stir fry dishes, like beef and broccoli. It's cheap and flavorful. You can easy tenderize it as long you cut it into thin slices. Water - For hydrating the beef, making sure the meat stays as juicy as possible.

Read More
Do you drain beef for stir fry? ›

Drain beef strips well before stir-frying. usually about 5 minutes to start — before adding food. Reheat pan between batches. causes the beef to steam rather than brown.

Discover More
What are the seven common ingredients in a stir-fry? ›

Stir fry ingredients
  • Olive Oil.
  • Vegetables: red bell pepper, yellow bell peppers, sugar snap peas, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, water chestnuts.
  • Sauce: soy sauce, garlic cloves (minced), brown sugar, sesame oil, chicken broth, cornstarch.
  • Garnish: green onions and sesame seeds.
Sep 1, 2019

Get More Info
What is the crunchy thing in stir-fry? ›

What are those crunchy things in your stir-fry? They're water chestnuts, and they're surprisingly good for you! You probably already know a few things about water chestnuts. They're white and crunchy, and you'll find them in a ton of Asian-style stir fry dishes.

View More
What are the secrets to perfect stir-frying according to a Chinese restaurant chef? ›

Add the Ingredients That Take the Longest to Cook First

When stir frying, timing is key. The ingredients that take the longest to cook or tenderize should go in first to give them more time. “Very broadly, the order should be aromatics, meat, hearty vegetables, soft vegetables and seasoning,” says Sin.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
How Does VPN Work On Smart TV
Die 5 besten Pluto TV VPN im Jahr 2024
Latest Posts
5 Best VPNs for Streaming in 2024
Best Apple TV VPNs Of 2024
Article information

Author: Msgr. Benton Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 5959

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Benton Quitzon

Birthday: 2001-08-13

Address: 96487 Kris Cliff, Teresiafurt, WI 95201

Phone: +9418513585781

Job: Senior Designer

Hobby: Calligraphy, Rowing, Vacation, Geocaching, Web surfing, Electronics, Electronics

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Benton Quitzon, I am a comfortable, charming, thankful, happy, adventurous, handsome, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.