Our 28 Best Thanksgiving Recipes Take the Stress Out of Menu Planning (2024)

We scoured our Thanksgiving dinner recipes, including apple pies and mashed potatoes, to bring you this impressive list of our best Thanksgiving dishes. These greatest hits are our top-pinned, top-liked, and top-visited Thanksgiving recipes.

01of 28 Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing View Recipe Thanksgiving is all about tradition, so be sure to add our best Thanksgiving stuffing recipe to your holiday menu. It's got everything you're looking for from this classic side, including celery, onion, carrots, and seasoned bread cubes.

02of 28 Green Bean Casserole View Recipe Frozen green beans, canned soup, and store-bought bread crumbs equal a delicious green bean casserole that is super easy and perfect for busy holidays. It's no wonder this is one of our top-rated Thanksgiving dishes!

03of 28 Green Beans and Lime View Recipe It's not green bean casserole, but this veggie dish is still one of our best Thanksgiving recipes. This zesty green bean side dish will quickly become a favorite at your table—parsley, rosemary, lime juice, and a splash of olive oil infuse flavor; chopped hazelnuts add crunch.

04of 28 Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta View Recipe Brimming with cheese, these creamy spuds are the ultimate creative mashed potato recipe. Dinner guests will love this smooth and fluffy side, so be sure to add this recipe to your Thanksgiving menu.

05of 28 Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans View Recipe Are sweet potatoes on your Thanksgiving dinner menu yet? They should be! Top creamy whipped sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows and pecans for a new take on the classic sweet potato casserole. Bonus: The dish can be chilled for up to 24 hours ahead, then reheated for a low-stress, make-ahead recipe.

06of 28 Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes View Recipe Here it is: the perfect mashed potatoes recipe. One of our best Thanksgiving recipes, these potatoes are deliciously rich, creamy, and full of robust garlic flavor. Plus, it's one of our top slow cooker recipes of all time.

08of 28 Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Try a new twist on two classic Thanksgiving dinner ideas: mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes. Stir in goat cheese to make them extra creamy and delicious.

09of 28 Hasselback Potatoes with Seasoned Breadcrumbs View Recipe These wow-worthy spuds take only seven ingredients, and they can be partially prepped 24 hours in advance. Simply cut the potatoes, store in water, and bake this showy Thanksgiving dish the next day.

10of 28 Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon View Recipe Make your sweet potato side even sweeter with a glaze made from orange juice concentrate, brown sugar, sage, and thyme. Crumble bacon on top of this Thanksgiving dish for a savory touch that balances the sweetness of the glaze and sweet potatoes.

11of 28 Classic Dinner Rolls View Recipe Who doesn't love seeing warm, flaky dinner rolls on the Thanksgiving menu? We love these pull-apart buttery dinner rolls—they're a must-have at every Thanksgiving dinner.

12of 28 Buttered Stuffing with Mushrooms View Recipe Spice up your Thanksgiving menu with this fun take on traditional stuffing recipes. Each bite is filled with the flavors of sourdough bread, butter, mushrooms, and white wine.

13of 28 Creamy Macaroni and Cheese View Recipe We can't share our best Thanksgiving recipes without including mac and cheese. Warm and creamy, this homemade mac and cheese recipe has everything you love about the bubbly casserole: cheese, cheese, and more cheese! This casserole recipe uses cheddar cheese, American cheese, and cheese soup to give every bite rich, delicious flavor.

14of 28 Classic Buttermilk Biscuits View Recipe Flaky layers, butter-browned tops, and a smooth buttermilk flavor make these our go-to Thanksgiving menu biscuits (the fact that they require just 10 minutes of prep time doesn't hurt, either!).

15of 28 Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas View Recipe Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of your veggies, like in the carrots, sweet potatoes, and onions here. A brown sugar-rosemary dressing is the under-the-radar star of this Thanksgiving dinner idea.

16of 28 Persimmon, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate Salad View Recipe Some Thanksgiving dishes are lacking in fruit, but not this salad. This fruity and delectable side will give your holiday table a pop of color; to save time you can prepare the pine nut-persimmon vinaigrette a few days beforehand.

17of 28 Apple Cider Punch View Recipe Don't overlook festive holiday drinks when you're thinking of Thanksgiving dinner ideas; this apple cider punch can be on your table in five minutes. To make it an adults-only option, switch out the grape juice for champagne for an extra sparkly drink.

18of 28 Zesty Ranch Turkey View Recipe This Thanksgiving turkey is a must-have recipe. It has a citrusy ranch topper and bakes to golden perfection. Serve it with an extra squeeze of lime.

19of 28 Honey Roast Turkey View Recipe Give this best Thanksgiving turkey recipe a burst of flavor by injecting it with seasoned liquid—we put a mixture of honey, sage, garlic, and olive oil directly into the meat before roasting it.

20of 28 Classic Roast Turkey View Recipe Making a Thanksgiving turkey is easier than you think! For this best Thanksgiving turkey recipe, all you need is vegetable oil, salt, and pepper for a fully flavored delicious holiday entree.

21of 28 Maple-Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie View Recipe Maple-laced pumpkin pie is one of our best Thanksgiving desserts—and the best way to end any holiday feast. Just slice, top with a spoonful of maple whipped cream, and serve to your dinner guests.

22of 28 Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie View Recipe This cinnamon-spiced apple dessert may not be one of your usual Thanksgiving dessert recipes, but it's one of our most popular recipes of all time! Chopped pecans, rolled oats, and sugar make up the delicious crumb topping that takes this dish from run-of-the-mill to extraordinary!

23of 28 Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies View Recipe In addition to pie, serve up cookies with your spread of Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg turn these cookies into absolute showstoppers. When topped with homemade frosting and a touch of cinnamon, the soft cookies become even more irresistible.

24of 28 Sara's Silky Pumpkin Pie View Recipe Nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger add classic spice to this luxurious pumpkin pie recipe, sure to be an immediate Thanksgiving favorite. One bite, and this pie just might replace all of your other go-to Thanksgiving dessert recipes.

25of 28 Apple Dumplings with Cider Caramel View Recipe Apple pie is nice, but how can you make it even better? Wrap apples with buttery pastry and serve with a homemade cider caramel.

26of 28 Mallow-Praline Sweet Potato Pie View Recipe This sweet potato pie is a great alternative (or addition) to the apple and pumpkin pies on your table. After all, your Thanksgiving menu could always use one more pie.

27of 28 Pastry for Single-Crust Pie View Recipe Meet our go-to flaky pie crust recipe. Made with shortening and ready in just 15 minutes, you can skip the store bought crust this year. As one BHG reviewer raves, "This recipe turn out great."