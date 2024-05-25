Our 28 Best Thanksgiving Recipes Take the Stress Out of Menu Planning (2024)

Table of Contents
Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing Green Bean Casserole Green Beans and Lime Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes Hasselback Potatoes with Seasoned Breadcrumbs Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon Classic Dinner Rolls Buttered Stuffing with Mushrooms Creamy Macaroni and Cheese Classic Buttermilk Biscuits Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas Persimmon, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate Salad Apple Cider Punch Zesty Ranch Turkey Honey Roast Turkey Classic Roast Turkey Maple-Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies Sara's Silky Pumpkin Pie Apple Dumplings with Cider Caramel Mallow-Praline Sweet Potato Pie Pastry for Single-Crust Pie Pumpkin Brandy Alexander

We scoured our Thanksgiving dinner recipes, including apple pies and mashed potatoes, to bring you this impressive list of our best Thanksgiving dishes. These greatest hits are our top-pinned, top-liked, and top-visited Thanksgiving recipes.

01of 28

Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing

Thanksgiving is all about tradition, so be sure to add our best Thanksgiving stuffing recipe to your holiday menu. It's got everything you're looking for from this classic side, including celery, onion, carrots, and seasoned bread cubes.

02of 28

Green Bean Casserole

Frozen green beans, canned soup, and store-bought bread crumbs equal a delicious green bean casserole that is super easy and perfect for busy holidays. It's no wonder this is one of our top-rated Thanksgiving dishes!

03of 28

Green Beans and Lime

It's not green bean casserole, but this veggie dish is still one of our best Thanksgiving recipes. This zesty green bean side dish will quickly become a favorite at your table—parsley, rosemary, lime juice, and a splash of olive oil infuse flavor; chopped hazelnuts add crunch.

04of 28

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Gouda and Crispy Pancetta

Brimming with cheese, these creamy spuds are the ultimate creative mashed potato recipe. Dinner guests will love this smooth and fluffy side, so be sure to add this recipe to your Thanksgiving menu.

05of 28

Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans

Are sweet potatoes on your Thanksgiving dinner menu yet? They should be! Top creamy whipped sweet potatoes with toasted marshmallows and pecans for a new take on the classic sweet potato casserole. Bonus: The dish can be chilled for up to 24 hours ahead, then reheated for a low-stress, make-ahead recipe.

06of 28

Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Here it is: the perfect mashed potatoes recipe. One of our best Thanksgiving recipes, these potatoes are deliciously rich, creamy, and full of robust garlic flavor. Plus, it's one of our top slow cooker recipes of all time.

07of 28

Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Cranberries and potatoes are Thanksgiving dinner staples, and this Thanksgiving menu idea blends the best of the two. Filled with cranberry relish and walnuts, this six-ingredient holiday side-dish recipe boasts a hint of tangy sweetness and nutty crunch in every bite.

08of 28

Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Try a new twist on two classic Thanksgiving dinner ideas: mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes. Stir in goat cheese to make them extra creamy and delicious.

09of 28

Hasselback Potatoes with Seasoned Breadcrumbs

These wow-worthy spuds take only seven ingredients, and they can be partially prepped 24 hours in advance. Simply cut the potatoes, store in water, and bake this showy Thanksgiving dish the next day.

10of 28

Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Make your sweet potato side even sweeter with a glaze made from orange juice concentrate, brown sugar, sage, and thyme. Crumble bacon on top of this Thanksgiving dish for a savory touch that balances the sweetness of the glaze and sweet potatoes.

11of 28

Classic Dinner Rolls

Who doesn't love seeing warm, flaky dinner rolls on the Thanksgiving menu? We love these pull-apart buttery dinner rolls—they're a must-have at every Thanksgiving dinner.

12of 28

Buttered Stuffing with Mushrooms

Spice up your Thanksgiving menu with this fun take on traditional stuffing recipes. Each bite is filled with the flavors of sourdough bread, butter, mushrooms, and white wine.

13of 28

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese

We can't share our best Thanksgiving recipes without including mac and cheese. Warm and creamy, this homemade mac and cheese recipe has everything you love about the bubbly casserole: cheese, cheese, and more cheese! This casserole recipe uses cheddar cheese, American cheese, and cheese soup to give every bite rich, delicious flavor.

14of 28

Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

Flaky layers, butter-browned tops, and a smooth buttermilk flavor make these our go-to Thanksgiving menu biscuits (the fact that they require just 10 minutes of prep time doesn't hurt, either!).

15of 28

Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas

Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of your veggies, like in the carrots, sweet potatoes, and onions here. A brown sugar-rosemary dressing is the under-the-radar star of this Thanksgiving dinner idea.

16of 28

Persimmon, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate Salad

Some Thanksgiving dishes are lacking in fruit, but not this salad. This fruity and delectable side will give your holiday table a pop of color; to save time you can prepare the pine nut-persimmon vinaigrette a few days beforehand.

17of 28

Apple Cider Punch

Don't overlook festive holiday drinks when you're thinking of Thanksgiving dinner ideas; this apple cider punch can be on your table in five minutes. To make it an adults-only option, switch out the grape juice for champagne for an extra sparkly drink.

18of 28

Zesty Ranch Turkey

This Thanksgiving turkey is a must-have recipe. It has a citrusy ranch topper and bakes to golden perfection. Serve it with an extra squeeze of lime.

19of 28

Honey Roast Turkey

Give this best Thanksgiving turkey recipe a burst of flavor by injecting it with seasoned liquid—we put a mixture of honey, sage, garlic, and olive oil directly into the meat before roasting it.

20of 28

Classic Roast Turkey

Making a Thanksgiving turkey is easier than you think! For this best Thanksgiving turkey recipe, all you need is vegetable oil, salt, and pepper for a fully flavored delicious holiday entree.

21of 28

Maple-Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie

Maple-laced pumpkin pie is one of our best Thanksgiving desserts—and the best way to end any holiday feast. Just slice, top with a spoonful of maple whipped cream, and serve to your dinner guests.

22of 28

Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie

This cinnamon-spiced apple dessert may not be one of your usual Thanksgiving dessert recipes, but it's one of our most popular recipes of all time! Chopped pecans, rolled oats, and sugar make up the delicious crumb topping that takes this dish from run-of-the-mill to extraordinary!

23of 28

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

In addition to pie, serve up cookies with your spread of Thanksgiving dessert recipes. Pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg turn these cookies into absolute showstoppers. When topped with homemade frosting and a touch of cinnamon, the soft cookies become even more irresistible.

24of 28

Sara's Silky Pumpkin Pie

Nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger add classic spice to this luxurious pumpkin pie recipe, sure to be an immediate Thanksgiving favorite. One bite, and this pie just might replace all of your other go-to Thanksgiving dessert recipes.

25of 28

Apple Dumplings with Cider Caramel

Apple pie is nice, but how can you make it even better? Wrap apples with buttery pastry and serve with a homemade cider caramel.

26of 28

Mallow-Praline Sweet Potato Pie

This sweet potato pie is a great alternative (or addition) to the apple and pumpkin pies on your table. After all, your Thanksgiving menu could always use one more pie.

27of 28

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

Meet our go-to flaky pie crust recipe. Made with shortening and ready in just 15 minutes, you can skip the store bought crust this year. As one BHG reviewer raves, "This recipe turn out great."

28of 28

Pumpkin Brandy Alexander

End the meal with a sweet co*cktail! This take on a brandy alexander is loaded with pumpkin puree and a dash of pumpkin spice. Garnish each glass with a star anise pod.

