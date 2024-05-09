Our Best Jell-O Mold Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Salads Jello Salads
Craving a recipe from your childhood? Step back in time with these vintage Jell-O mold recipes. They're just like the ones mom and grandma used to make!
1/19
Molded Strawberry Salad
This refreshing salad has two layers – a pretty pink bottom that includes sour cream, and a ruby red top with strawberries and pineapple. For years, Mom has included this salad in meals she prepares for our family. -Gloria Grant, Sterling, Illinois
2/19
Grandmother's Orange Salad
This orange salad dessert is slightly sweet and tangy, too. It adds beautiful color to any meal and appeals to all ages! —Ann Eastman, Santa Monica, California
3/19
Molded Cranberry-Orange Salad
When I take this dish to potlucks during the holidays, people always ooh and aah. Feel free to top with whipped cream for added appeal. —Carol Mead, Los Alamos, New Mexico
4/19
Peach Bavarian
Fruit molds are my specialty. This one, with its refreshing peach taste, makes a colorful salad or dessert. —Adeline Piscitelli, Sayreville, New Jersey
5/19
With its sunny lemon color, this gelatin mold brightens up any table. I usually make two molds for parties because it disappears so quickly. —Patricia Ryzow, Thousand Oaks, California
6/19
7/19
Pina Colada Molded Salad
My gelatin ring gets a tropical twist from coconut, pineapple and macadamia nuts. It's a wonderful anytime treat. Now that I'm retired from teaching, I have more time for kitchen experiments. —Carol Gillespie, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
8/19
Cran-Raspberry Gelatin Salad
Just like Grandma’s, this pretty gelatin salad has full berry flavor without being too tart. It’s perfect for any holiday dinner. —Rosemary Burch, Phoenix, Arizona
9/19
Orange Buttermilk Gelatin Salad Mold
A dear friend shared this recipe with me years ago. Now it's my favorite dish to take to a church meeting, shower or any potluck event—it's always a hit. Whenever I serve this salad, people ask for the recipe. They find it hard to believe it's really made with buttermilk! —Juanita Hutto, Mechanicsville, Virginia
10/19
Snowy Raspberry Gelatin Mold
This mold is always on our holiday table. The raspberry layer makes an attractive base for the creamy cream cheese layer. —Lily Julow, Lawrenceville, Georgia
11/19
Sangria Gelatin Ring
This gelatin is enjoyed by everyone because you just can't go wrong with fresh berries. —Nicole Nemeth, Komoka, Ontario
12/19
13/19
Simple Lime Gelatin Salad
Looking for a festive dish to light up the buffet? This pretty green gelatin salad is eye-catching and has a delightful, tangy flavor. —Cyndi Fynaardt, Oskaloosa, Iowa
14/19
Apricot Gelatin Mold
After my husband and I got married, he asked me to get this special holiday recipe from my mother. Mom prepared it for every family celebration, and now I make it for my family! You can replace peach with orange gelatin if you prefer. —Suzanne Holcomb, St. Johnsville, New York
15/19
Cranberry-Eggnog Gelatin Salad
Refreshing and bursting with flavor, this festive jello salad is a great choice for a holiday potluck or make ahead Thanksgiving side. The sweet pineapple-eggnog layer contrasts nicely with the cool and tangy gelatin on top. Since it has to chill overnight, it’s a good pick for those dishes you want to prepare a day ahead. —Nancy Foust, Stoneboro, Pennsylvania
16/19
Fluffy Cranberry Mousse
This is a delicious and pretty salad for the holidays, but it's so good that I serve it at other times, too. I got the recipe from a neighbor who had served it with a traditional turkey dinner. —Helen Clement, Hemet, California
17/19
Rosey Raspberry Salad
Whenever I make this pretty raspberry salad, people talk! It's a festive side dish that works well for celebrations throughout the year. —Jane Vanderground, Macedonia, Ohio
18/19
Mango Gelatin Salad
My Aunt Nannette shared this smooth and refreshing salad as a convenient do-ahead dish. The mango and apricot flavors go well with pork, chicken and beef. —Debra Sult, Chandler, Arizona
19/19
Molded Cranberry Nut Salad
We try lots of cranberry recipes, and this one is always requested when we have family get-togethers at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It has also been a favorite dish at every church potluck I've taken it to! —Eleanor Arthur, Seattle, Washington
