Our BEST Recipes from the Past 25 Years (2024)

Ellie Martin CliffeUpdated: Dec. 13, 2023
It's our anniversary—and we couldn't have gotten here without you! Here are our best-loved reader-shared recipes from every year we've been around.
Moist Chocolate Cake
Premiere Issue, 1993
The cake reminds me of my grandmother, because it was one of her specialties. I bake it often for family parties, and it always brings back fond memories. The cake is light and airy with a delicious chocolate taste. This recipe is a keeper! —Patricia Kreitz, Richland, Pennsylvania
Pork Chops with Scalloped Potatoes
August/September 1994
Mom always managed to put a delicious hearty meal on the table for us and for our farmhands. This all-in-one comforting pork chops recipe reminds me of home. —Bernice Morris, Marshfield, Missouri
Icebox Butterhorns
June/July 1995
These beautiful golden rolls just melt in your mouth! People will be impressed when these appear on your table. —Judy Clark, Elkhart, Indiana
Cheeseburger Soup
October/November 1996
A local restaurant serves a similar soup but wouldn’t share its recipe with me. So I developed my own, modifying a recipe for potato soup. I was really pleased with the way this all-American treat turned out. —Joanie Shawhan, Madison, Wisconsin
Zucchini Cupcakes
August/September 1997
I asked my grandmother for this recipe after trying these irresistible spice cupcakes at her home. I love their creamy caramel frosting. They’re such a scrumptious dessert you actually forget you’re eating your vegetables, too! —Virginia Lapierre, Greensboro Bend, Vermont
Rhubarb Custard Bars
April/May 1998
Once I tried these rich, gooey bars, I just had to have the recipe so I could make them for my family and friends. The shortbread-like crust and rhubarb and custard layers inspire people to find rhubarb they can use to fix a batch for themselves. —Shari Roach, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Li'l Cheddar Meat Loaves
April/May 1999
I got this recipe from my aunt when I was a teen and have made these miniature loaves many times since. My husband and three children count this main dish among their favorites. —Kathy Bowron, Cocolalla, Idaho
Flavorful Chicken Fajitas
August/September 2000
This flavorful recipe is definitely on my weeknight dinner rotation. The chicken fajita marinade in these popular wraps is mouthwatering. They go together in a snap and always get raves! —Julie Sterchi, Jackson, Missouri
Buttery Cornbread
April/May 2001
A friend gave me this recipe several years ago, and I think it’s the best cornbread recipe I’ve tried. I love to serve the melt-in-your mouth homemade cornbread hot from the oven with butter and syrup. It gets rave reviews on holidays and at potluck dinners. —Nicole Callen, Auburn, California
Bacon Macaroni Salad
June/July 2002
This pleasing pasta salad is like eating a BLT in a bowl. Filled with crispy bacon, chopped tomato, celery and green onion, the sensational salad is coasted with a tangy mayonnaise and vinegar dressing. It’s a real crowd-pleaser! —Norene Wright, Manilla, Indiana
Blueberry Banana Bread
June/July 2003
Blueberries and bananas combine in these tender, golden loaves. Whether you enjoy a slice as a snack or for breakfast, this bread is so flavorful, you won’t need butter. —Sandy Flick, Toledo, Ohio
Baked Mushroom Chicken
June/July 2004
This mushroom chicken recipe is the perfect way to dress up a standard weeknight dinner. It’s a recipe I can count on to yield tender and flavorful mushroom chicken every time. —Barbara McCalley, Allison Park, Pennsylvania
Shrimp Scampi
October/November 2005
This shrimp scampi recipe looks like you fussed, but it’s easy to prepare. Lemon and herbs enhance the shrimp, and bread crumbs add a pleasing crunch. Served over pasta, this main dish is pretty enough for company. —Lori Packer, Omaha, Nebraska
Pineapple Orange Cake
June/July 2006
This is one of my favorite cakes. It’s moist and light yet so satisfying. I’ve been adapting it for years and now it’s almost guilt-free. —Pam Sjolund, Columbia, South Carolina
Buffalo Chicken Dip
December/January 2007
Buffalo wing sauce, cream cheese and ranch or blue cheese dressing make a great party dip. Everywhere I take it, people want this chicken wing dip recipe. —Peggy Foster, Florence, Kentucky
Forgotten Jambalaya
February/March 2008
During chilly months, I fix this jambalaya recipe at least once a month. It’s so easy…just chop the vegetables, dump everything in the slow cooker and forget it! Even my sons, who are picky about spicy things, like this dish. —Cindi Coss, Coppell, Texas
Stamp-of-Approval Spaghetti Sauce
February/March 2009
My father is very opinionated, especially about food. This recipe received his almost unreachable stamp of approval. I have yet to hear a disagreement from anyone who has tried it! —Melissa Taylor, Higley, Arizona
Peanut Butter Brownie Trifle
April/May 2010
This rich, tempting trifle feeds a crowd and features the ever-popular combination of chocolate and peanut butter. Try this dessert for your next get-together. —Nancy Foust, Stoneboro, Pennsylvania
Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
February/March 2011
Creamy make-ahead mashed potatoes get even better when topped with a savory trio of cheese, onions and bacon. —JoAnn Koerkenmeier, Damiansville, Illinois
Jalapeno Popper Spread
August/September 2012
I’ve been told by fellow party-goers that this recipe tastes exactly like a jalapeno popper. I like that it can be made without much fuss. —Ariane McAlpine, Penticton, British Columbia
Coconut-Pecan German Chocolate Pie
December 2013
This pie combines the ingredients everyone loves in its classic cake cousin. It’s so silky and smooth, you won’t be able to put your fork down. —Anna Jones, Coppell, Texas
co*keCola Cake
September/October 2014
We live in Coca-Cola country, where everyone loves a chocolaty, moist sheet cake made with the iconic soft drink. Our rich version does the tradition proud. —Heidi Jobe, Carrollton, Georgia
Can't-Eat-Just-One Cinnamon Rolls
February/March 2015
My cinnamon rolls have been known to vanish quickly. Once I dropped off a dozen rolls for my brothers, and they emptied the pan in 10 minutes. —Regina Farmwald, West Farmington, Ohio
The Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup
February/March 2016
My first Wisconsin winter was so cold, all I wanted to eat was homemade chicken noodle soup. Of all the chicken noodle soup recipes out there, this one is my favorite, and is in heavy rotation from November to April. It has many incredibly devoted fans.—Gina Nistico, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bacon Pea Salad
June/July 2017
My husband absolutely loves peas. My middle son isn’t the biggest fan, but he loves bacon. So, I combined the two, and it was perfect! This pea salad is an awesome side dish, especially for barbecue. —Angela Lively, Conroe, Texas
Sausage and Pepper Sheet-Pan Sandwiches
February/March 2018
Sausage with peppers was always on the table when I was growing up. Here’s how I do it the easy way. Just grab a sheet pan and the ingredients, then let your oven do the work. —Debbie Glassco*ck, Conway, Arkansas
Originally Published: September 06, 2018
Ellie Martin Cliffe
Ellie has spent almost 20 years writing and editing food and lifestyle content for several well-known publishers. As Taste of Home's content director, she leads the team of editors sharing tasty recipes, cooking tips and entertaining ideas. Since joining Taste of Home 13 years ago, she has held roles in digital and print, editing cookbooks, curating special interest publications, running magazines, starring in cooking and cleaning videos, working with the Community Cooks and even handing out cookies and cocoa at local holiday events. Gluten- and dairy-free since 2017, she’s a staff go-to on allergy-friendly foods that actually taste good.If she's not in her plant-filled office, find Ellie in her family’s urban veggie garden, in the kitchen trying new GF/DF recipes or at a local hockey rink, cheering on her spouse or third grader.