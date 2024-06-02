Our BEST Recipes from the Past 25 Years (2024)

It's our anniversary—and we couldn't have gotten here without you! Here are our best-loved reader-shared recipes from every year we've been around.

Moist Chocolate Cake

Go to Recipe

Premiere Issue, 1993

The cake reminds me of my grandmother, because it was one of her specialties. I bake it often for family parties, and it always brings back fond memories. The cake is light and airy with a delicious chocolate taste. This recipe is a keeper! —Patricia Kreitz, Richland, Pennsylvania

Join the Taste of Home family! Subscribe here.