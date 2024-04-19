Our Easy Casserole Recipes Are Just Right for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner (2024)

Casseroles are the epitome of ease and simplicity, and will never go out of style. Whether a timeless favorite, like tuna noodle casserole, or an inspired take on a classic, any of our easy casserole recipes will hit the spot. Why are casseroles so popular? They're always comforting to eat and filling to boot—not to mention that most can be prepared ahead of time and baked when you need them. Better yet, you serve them right from the dish they're made in, making cleanup a snap when the meal is finished.
And casseroles aren't just for dinner. Sure, they're a welcome way to get supper on the table quickly, but we consider anything from a vegetable-packed egg bake for lunch or a sweet breakfast French toast to fit into the casserole category. Give one of these delicious recipes a try this week.
Colcannon Shepherd's Pie
A creamy combination of mashed potatoes and Savoy cabbage sits atop this classic meat-based casserole. The simple, hearty topping makes something special out of an otherwise simple dish.
Eggplant Meatball Casserole
These meatballs are made with eggplant, so they're perfect for Meatless Monday and beyond. They're cooked in an easy homemade tomato sauce before they're topped with plenty of mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pasta Bake
Pepperoni pizza meets stuffed shells? Say no more! This easy casserole recipe has a generous amount of zucchini is hidden in each bite, but you'll be too busy enjoying all of the meaty pepperoni slices and gooey mozzarella and ricotta cheeses to notice.
Cheddar, Beef, and Potato Casserole
This dish is the solution to the question, what's for dinner? Sautéed onions, ground beef, and mushrooms add bulk, along with frozen mixed vegetables and cheddar cheese. The topping, frozen hash browns, is crisped up under the broiler.
Baked Shells and Broccoli With Ham and Cheesy-Creamy Cauliflower Sauce
Plenty of broccoli (and an entire head of cauliflower) add fiber and other nutrients to this comforting casserole. A topping of crunchy, golden brown breadcrumbs is the perfect complement to the creamy texture of the dish.
Chicken Divan
A creamy, cheesy sauce brings together the chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in this classic casserole. Using panko breadcrumbs on top adds just the right amount of crunch.
Cheesy Spinach-Potato Egg Casserole
This vegetarian casserole is savory and satisfying thanks to a combination of Yukon gold potatoes, curly-leaf spinach, and plenty of fontina cheese. It can be baked and served in the same dish, which makes entertaining so much easier.
Turkey-Pastrami Croque-Madame Casserole
Feed your family this crowd-friendly casserole inspired by a French ham-and-cheese sandwich for breakfast or dinner. Swap the turkey pastrami for ham if you prefer but don't skip the fried egg on top of each portion—or the sprinkling of chives.
Broccoli-Cheddar Hash-Brown Casserole
Sure to lure even laggards out of bed in the morning, this crowd-pleaser combines shredded cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard, and Greek yogurt with grated potatoes and broccoli for an irresistible meal, morning, noon, or night.
Baked Blueberry French Toast Casserole
Making French toast casserole is so much easier than standing at the stove flipping each slice one by one. We used rich, buttery brioche for this dish. It will absorb the custard as it soaks overnight.
Salmon Noodle Casserole
Serve this twist on an all-American classic for lunch or dinner. Chopped scallions and plenty of fresh dill add brightness and color to the creamy pasta.
Broccoli Casserole
Move over, green bean casserole. The base for this popular side is made with Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, sour cream, and gouda cheese. Then, broccoli is folded into the mixture before it's topped with crackers and baked until golden brown.
Taco Casserole
Nachos meet tacos in this 30-minute casserole. Sauté ground beef, bell peppers, and onions with aromatics like tomato paste, spices, tomatoes, and pinto beans, then top with tortilla chips and a combination of Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Who could resist?
Three-Pepper Corn Casserole
Corn casserole is an all-American favorite. This recipe spices things up by adding minced chipotle in adobo and pepper jack cheese to the creamy corn mixture.
Meatball Casserole
This easy-to-make and easy-to-love casserole uses a combination of ground pork and ground beef. Plenty of mozzarella cheese is scattered on top and melted to ooey, gooey perfection.
Tuna-Noodle Casserole With Cauliflower
We've upgraded this nostalgic side dish with a better-for-you twist—cauliflower florets add texture and heft to the creamy casserole.
Cinnamon-Raisin French Toast Casserole
Make quick work of breakfast with this French toast casserole you can assemble the night before and bake the morning of. A cinnamon-spiced custard and plenty of raisins give the dish the flavor of sweet cinnamon toast.
Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole
Talk about easy! This casserole is on the table in 40 minutes. It uses favorite shortcut ingredients like pre-cooked rice, frozen peas, and store-bought rotisserie chicken to streamline prep.
Sweet Potato Casserole
This qualifies as the ultimate Thanksgiving casserole, but we love it year-round. Sweet potatoes are boiled until fork-tender, then transferred to a baking dish and topped with mini marshmallows.
Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie
Cremini mushrooms and green lentils take the place of ground beef in this cold-weather casserole. It's super savory and it will feed a crowd.
Baked Mac and Cheese With Broiled Tomatoes
Macaroni and cheese is delicious on its own, but cover it with breadcrumbs and bake it, and it's a whole new ball game. Kids and adults alike will enjoy the sliced tomato topping.
Lasagna With Meat Sauce
Making lasagna is a process, but so worth it. Our go-to recipe keeps things simple by using no-boil noodles. We use a combination of lean ground beef and sweet Italian sausage for the filling, plus a trio of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan for a creamy layer of cheese.
Panettone French Toast Casserole
Here's the delicious answer to Christmas leftovers. Slices of panettone—the Italian holiday fruit bread—are submerged in a classic French toast custard and baked until puffed and golden brown.
Sweet Potato and Sage-Butter Casserole
Whipped sweet potatoes are decadent and indulgent beneath a layer of breadcrumbs. Chopped fresh sage adds warm, earthy notes to this perfect side dish casserole.
Hash-Brown Casserole
Start your morning off with this easy-to-put-together breakfast casserole. Potatoes, scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, Cubanelle peppers, and sweet Italian sausage are combined for a truly hearty dish that's sure to satisfy.
Mushroom and Black Bean Tortilla Casserole
A mixture of cremini mushrooms, black beans, and salsa is layered with halved tortillas and shredded Monterey jack cheese for a stellar vegetarian casserole.
Susan's Manicotti
This easy casserole recipe is one you'l want to make on repeat. Manicotti pasta shells are filled with mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese and topped with marinara sauce—and a bit more cheese—for an indulgent dinner.
Sweet-Potato Shepherd's Pie
Swap the usual Yukon gold or russet potatoes topping of Shepherd's pie for sweet potatoes; it's a clever riff that tastes as good as it looks. The filling is made with ground beef, cremini mushrooms, Pilsner-style beer, and Dijon mustard
