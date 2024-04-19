Our Easy Casserole Recipes Are Just Right for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner (2024)

And casseroles aren't just for dinner. Sure, they're a welcome way to get supper on the table quickly, but we consider anything from a vegetable-packed egg bake for lunch or a sweet breakfast French toast to fit into the casserole category. Give one of these delicious recipes a try this week.

Casseroles are the epitome of ease and simplicity, and will never go out of style. Whether a timeless favorite, like tuna noodle casserole, or an inspired take on a classic, any of our easy casserole recipes will hit the spot. Why are casseroles so popular? They're always comforting to eat and filling to boot—not to mention that most can be prepared ahead of time and baked when you need them. Better yet, you serve them right from the dish they're made in, making cleanup a snap when the meal is finished.

01of 28 Colcannon Shepherd's Pie A creamy combination of mashed potatoes and Savoy cabbage sits atop this classic meat-based casserole. The simple, hearty topping makes something special out of an otherwise simple dish.

02of 28 Eggplant Meatball Casserole These meatballs are made with eggplant, so they're perfect for Meatless Monday and beyond. They're cooked in an easy homemade tomato sauce before they're topped with plenty of mozzarella cheese.

03of 28 Pepperoni Pasta Bake Pepperoni pizza meets stuffed shells? Say no more! This easy casserole recipe has a generous amount of zucchini is hidden in each bite, but you'll be too busy enjoying all of the meaty pepperoni slices and gooey mozzarella and ricotta cheeses to notice.

04of 28 Cheddar, Beef, and Potato Casserole This dish is the solution to the question, what's for dinner? Sautéed onions, ground beef, and mushrooms add bulk, along with frozen mixed vegetables and cheddar cheese. The topping, frozen hash browns, is crisped up under the broiler.

05of 28 Baked Shells and Broccoli With Ham and Cheesy-Creamy Cauliflower Sauce Plenty of broccoli (and an entire head of cauliflower) add fiber and other nutrients to this comforting casserole. A topping of crunchy, golden brown breadcrumbs is the perfect complement to the creamy texture of the dish.

06of 28 Chicken Divan A creamy, cheesy sauce brings together the chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in this classic casserole. Using panko breadcrumbs on top adds just the right amount of crunch.

08of 28 Turkey-Pastrami Croque-Madame Casserole Feed your family this crowd-friendly casserole inspired by a French ham-and-cheese sandwich for breakfast or dinner. Swap the turkey pastrami for ham if you prefer but don't skip the fried egg on top of each portion—or the sprinkling of chives.

09of 28 Broccoli-Cheddar Hash-Brown Casserole Sure to lure even laggards out of bed in the morning, this crowd-pleaser combines shredded cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard, and Greek yogurt with grated potatoes and broccoli for an irresistible meal, morning, noon, or night.

10of 28 Baked Blueberry French Toast Casserole Making French toast casserole is so much easier than standing at the stove flipping each slice one by one. We used rich, buttery brioche for this dish. It will absorb the custard as it soaks overnight.

11of 28 Salmon Noodle Casserole Serve this twist on an all-American classic for lunch or dinner. Chopped scallions and plenty of fresh dill add brightness and color to the creamy pasta.

12of 28 Broccoli Casserole Move over, green bean casserole. The base for this popular side is made with Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, sour cream, and gouda cheese. Then, broccoli is folded into the mixture before it's topped with crackers and baked until golden brown.

13of 28 Taco Casserole Nachos meet tacos in this 30-minute casserole. Sauté ground beef, bell peppers, and onions with aromatics like tomato paste, spices, tomatoes, and pinto beans, then top with tortilla chips and a combination of Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Who could resist?

14of 28 Three-Pepper Corn Casserole Corn casserole is an all-American favorite. This recipe spices things up by adding minced chipotle in adobo and pepper jack cheese to the creamy corn mixture.

15of 28 Meatball Casserole This easy-to-make and easy-to-love casserole uses a combination of ground pork and ground beef. Plenty of mozzarella cheese is scattered on top and melted to ooey, gooey perfection.

16of 28 Tuna-Noodle Casserole With Cauliflower We've upgraded this nostalgic side dish with a better-for-you twist—cauliflower florets add texture and heft to the creamy casserole.

17of 28 Cinnamon-Raisin French Toast Casserole Make quick work of breakfast with this French toast casserole you can assemble the night before and bake the morning of. A cinnamon-spiced custard and plenty of raisins give the dish the flavor of sweet cinnamon toast.

18of 28 Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole Talk about easy! This casserole is on the table in 40 minutes. It uses favorite shortcut ingredients like pre-cooked rice, frozen peas, and store-bought rotisserie chicken to streamline prep.

19of 28 Sweet Potato Casserole This qualifies as the ultimate Thanksgiving casserole, but we love it year-round. Sweet potatoes are boiled until fork-tender, then transferred to a baking dish and topped with mini marshmallows.

20of 28 Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie Cremini mushrooms and green lentils take the place of ground beef in this cold-weather casserole. It's super savory and it will feed a crowd.

21of 28 Baked Mac and Cheese With Broiled Tomatoes Macaroni and cheese is delicious on its own, but cover it with breadcrumbs and bake it, and it's a whole new ball game. Kids and adults alike will enjoy the sliced tomato topping.

22of 28 Lasagna With Meat Sauce Making lasagna is a process, but so worth it. Our go-to recipe keeps things simple by using no-boil noodles. We use a combination of lean ground beef and sweet Italian sausage for the filling, plus a trio of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan for a creamy layer of cheese.

23of 28 Panettone French Toast Casserole Here's the delicious answer to Christmas leftovers. Slices of panettone—the Italian holiday fruit bread—are submerged in a classic French toast custard and baked until puffed and golden brown.

24of 28 Sweet Potato and Sage-Butter Casserole Whipped sweet potatoes are decadent and indulgent beneath a layer of breadcrumbs. Chopped fresh sage adds warm, earthy notes to this perfect side dish casserole.

25of 28 Hash-Brown Casserole Start your morning off with this easy-to-put-together breakfast casserole. Potatoes, scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, Cubanelle peppers, and sweet Italian sausage are combined for a truly hearty dish that's sure to satisfy.

26of 28 Mushroom and Black Bean Tortilla Casserole A mixture of cremini mushrooms, black beans, and salsa is layered with halved tortillas and shredded Monterey jack cheese for a stellar vegetarian casserole.

27of 28 Susan's Manicotti This easy casserole recipe is one you'l want to make on repeat. Manicotti pasta shells are filled with mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese and topped with marinara sauce—and a bit more cheese—for an indulgent dinner.