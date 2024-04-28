Our Favorite Sourdough Dinner Roll Recipe (2024)

If you’ve been taking care of a sourdough starter for a while, you may be looking for new ways to use it other than your favorite no-knead bread. Or, if you're lucky enough to have a friend lend you some of their starter, here’s a way to showcase it at your next dinner party. These pull-apart sourdough dinner rolls have a chewy top crust and that tangy sourdough flavor we love so much. They're sweet and buttery, soft and fluffy. Sourdough dinner rolls are equally at home with pulled pork and pickles at a summer barbecue or soaking up gravy on your Thanksgiving plate.

The best part is that they're easy to prepare and most of the time spent is hands-off, waiting for the dough to rise. Simply knead the dough in a stand mixer, let the dough rise, shape, rise again, and they're ready to bake.

Sourdough Starter Versus Yeast

While commercial yeast is one isolated strain of yeast for bread baking, sourdough is a culture of wild yeasts and good bacteria present in the environment and your flour. Compared to yeast from the store, sourdough adds extra flavor to breads and rolls, including that characteristic tangy flavor. It also adds strength to the dough and improves the texture for a chewier crust and a fluffy interior.

Baking Tips for Successful Sourdough Dinner Rolls

Sourdough baking has a reputation for being overly difficult and advanced. But that doesn't have to be the case. In addition to making this recipe easy to mix, here are some baking tips to give you some confidence.

Make sure to use softened butter . Melted butter will make the dough too greasy and cold butter will not incorporate into the dough.

. Melted butter will make the dough too greasy and cold butter will not incorporate into the dough. Use warm milk; cold milk will slow down fermentation . Heat the milk in the microwave to lukewarm. If you have an instant-read thermometer, aim for between 100°F and 110°F. It should feel warm to the touch but not scalding hot. If it's a tolerable temperature for you, it's tolerable for the starter.

. Heat the milk in the microwave to lukewarm. If you have an instant-read thermometer, aim for between 100°F and 110°F. It should feel warm to the touch but not scalding hot. If it's a tolerable temperature for you, it's tolerable for the starter. If you have one, I recommend a glass bowl for bulk fermentation (a.k.a. the first rise). It’s easy to pick up the bowl and check the progression of fermentation by looking at the underside of the dough to see how aerated it is.

How To Tell When the Dough Is Ready

With sourdough, it’s sometimes difficult to tell when bulk fermentation is finished and ready for shaping, and when it's done proofing (a.k.a. the second rise) and ready for the oven. Fermentation time also depends on how warm your kitchen is. Seeing how much the dough has risen gives a good clue, but sourdough doesn't necessarily double in size like other yeasted doughs do. The dough will have noticeably risen, look light and airy, and the surface of the dough will be smooth and feel soft to the touch. If it still looks shaggy or feels dense, it needs more time to rise. Give it another 30 minutes and check again. The shaped rolls are fully proofed when they’ve doubled in size and look very puffy. They will have spread enough to touch each other.

How to Plan Ahead

There are a few options for making these rolls ahead of time or breaking the recipe down into smaller steps over more time. You could mix the dough the day before you plan to serve, let it go through its first rise for 2 hours, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge overnight. The next day, continue with shaping and proofing. Rolls that rise in the refrigerator overnight will have a stronger, tangier sourdough flavor.

You can also make the rolls ahead of time and freeze them. I prefer to freeze baked rolls, as I find it takes a long time for the dough to thaw and proof for baking.

Homemade Dinner Roll Recipes We Love