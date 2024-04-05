Our Kaiser Roll Recipe Is the Perfect Sandwich or Burger Bun (2024)

Walk by any deli, sandwich shop, or coffee counter and you’ll see Kaiser rolls stacked sky-high. Sometimes they are plain, but more often the tops are coated with thick layers of nutty sesame or poppy seeds. These crusty yeasted rolls are soft and fluffy on the inside. When sliced, they are the perfect roll to toast and spread with butter or jam. They are also used for sandwiches, layering all kinds of meats, cheese, vegetables, and dressings on each side of the roll.
What sets Kaiser rolls apart from other dinner rolls is their unique shape. Thick logs of the dough are crossed and folded into a knot that resembles a loaf of braided challah, but on a smaller scale. Make a batch of these yeasted rolls over the weekend and you’ll have delicious rolls for sandwiches all week long.
What Are Kaiser Rolls?
At the supermarket, you’ll find Kaiser rolls in the bakery bins next to the bagels and other sandwich rolls. And if you order a sandwich at your local deli or bodega, it will likely come wrapped up in a Kaiser roll.
There are a few things that make these rolls different from other rolls.The first is the Kaiser roll’s characteristic seeded topping. Before the rolls go in the oven, bakers will sprinkle the tops with an even layer of either poppy seeds or white sesame seeds. The seeds not only add flavor, but also add another layer of texture to the pillowy rolls.
Many Kaiser roll recipes will use bread flour instead of all-purpose. Bread flour has a higher protein content, which contributes to the rolls’ chewy texture and stable structure. Using bread flour means the rolls are sturdy, so you can stack sandwich toppings as tall as your heart desires.
How to Fold Kaiser Rolls
Once the dough has risen and proofed, it’s time to form it into individual rolls. Follow these simple steps:
- Divide the dough into pieces: If you have a small food scale, this can be helpful in making sure all of your pieces of dough are roughly the same size. When your rolls are all the same size, they will bake through at the same rate.
- Fold the dough: Working on a lightly floured surface, pat each piece of dough into a rectangle. Position the dough so that a long side is facing you. Fold the dough in thirds like you’re closing a letter, then use your fingertips or the edge of your palm to pinch the dough along the seam to seal.
- Roll dough into a rope: Roll each piece of dough into a 12-inch long rope.
- Tie a knot: Gently thread the rope into a simple knot, leaving a few inches of length on each end for you to work with. Fold one loose end of the rope over the knot, tucking it into the center of the roll. Fold the other end under the knot, pushing it up through the center.
Directions
Make the dough:
In the bowl of an electric mixer, whisk flour and salt to combine. Attach bowl to mixer fitted with a dough hook.
Combine water, yeast, and honey:
In a glass measuring cup, whisk together water, yeast, and honey; let stand 5 minutes.
Add eggs:
Add eggs and whisk to combine.
Add egg mixture to flour mixture:
Add to flour mixture and knead on low speed until it forms a soft, stretchy dough, 6 to 8 minutes. If necessary, add more water, a tablespoon at a time.
Add butter:
Add butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until thoroughly incorporated, about 4 minutes.
Transfer to buttered bowl and leave to rise:
Transfer to a buttered bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
Remove dough and pat into rectangle:
Punch down dough and remove from bowl. On a lightly floured surface, pat dough into a 14-by-12-inch rectangle.
Fold dough:
Fold dough into thirds like a business letter. Rotate dough 90 degrees on work surface and fold into thirds once more.
Let dough rise again:
Return dough to bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
Divide dough into pieces:
Divide dough into 12 equal pieces and cover lightly with plastic wrap.
Form one piece of dough into a rectangle:
On a lightly floured work surface, pat one piece of dough at a time into a 5-by-3-inch rectangle.
Fold rectangle:
With a long side facing you, fold dough into thirds as you would a business letter. With the edge of your hand, pat dough along length of seam to seal.
Roll into a rope:
Using your hands, roll dough into a 12-inch rope.
Tie rope into a knot:
Tie rope into a simple knot, leaving a bit of length at each end.
Finish the knot:
To finish the knot, pull one end up and over and tuck it into the center. Take remaining end and pull it down and under, pushing it through the bottom of the knot and up into the center.
Place on baking sheet; Repeat with remaining dough:
Place on parchment-lined baking sheets, 3 inches apart. Repeat process with remaining pieces of dough.
Let rise:
Let rise, covered, in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.
Make the topping and bake:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly brush tops of rolls with egg wash and sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake, rotating sheet pans between racks halfway through, until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
Cool:
Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.
Storage
Baked Kaiser rolls can be stored in an airtight container or resealable bag at room temperature for up to 3 days. They will also keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
How to Use Kaiser Rolls
Kaiser rolls are perfect for both sweet and savory applications. A buttered roll is a classic deli breakfast, where a pat or two of butter is allowed to melt between the two warmed ends of the roll. You can also add nut butter, chocolate-hazelnut spread, sliced bananas or strawberries, or a fruity jam or jelly.
Kaiser rolls are the ideal roll for sandwiches of all kinds, especially ones with hearty meats and cheeses. Roast beef and smoked turkey are both perfect for piling onto the rolls, and we also like to use them to hold together fluffy slices of frittata.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I make Kaiser rolls without a stand mixer?
A mixer isn’t completely necessary–after all, people were making bread dough long before stand mixers existed. If you don’t have a stand mixer, you can knead the dough by hand. It will take more time and effort, but it will get the job done. If you do have a stand mixer, it’s worth using for this recipe, especially when it comes to incorporating the butter into the dough.
What is the difference between Kaiser rolls and hamburger buns?
Kaiser rolls tend to be larger than the standard burger bun. They also have a different texture–hamburger buns are soft throughout, but Kaiser rolls have soft insides and crusty outsides.
Can you use Kaiser rolls as hamburger buns?
Absolutely! Kaiser rolls are a great substitute for burger buns. Keep in mind they are bigger than a standard bun or pre-shaped burger patty, so adjust accordingly.
How do you keep Kaiser rolls soft?
Kaiser rolls will stay soft when properly stored at room temperature.
