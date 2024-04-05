Our Kaiser Roll Recipe Is the Perfect Sandwich or Burger Bun (2024)

Walk by any deli, sandwich shop, or coffee counter and you’ll see Kaiser rolls stacked sky-high. Sometimes they are plain, but more often the tops are coated with thick layers of nutty sesame or poppy seeds. These crusty yeasted rolls are soft and fluffy on the inside. When sliced, they are the perfect roll to toast and spread with butter or jam. They are also used for sandwiches, layering all kinds of meats, cheese, vegetables, and dressings on each side of the roll.

What sets Kaiser rolls apart from other dinner rolls is their unique shape. Thick logs of the dough are crossed and folded into a knot that resembles a loaf of braided challah, but on a smaller scale. Make a batch of these yeasted rolls over the weekend and you’ll have delicious rolls for sandwiches all week long.

What Are Kaiser Rolls?

At the supermarket, you’ll find Kaiser rolls in the bakery bins next to the bagels and other sandwich rolls. And if you order a sandwich at your local deli or bodega, it will likely come wrapped up in a Kaiser roll.

There are a few things that make these rolls different from other rolls.The first is the Kaiser roll’s characteristic seeded topping. Before the rolls go in the oven, bakers will sprinkle the tops with an even layer of either poppy seeds or white sesame seeds. The seeds not only add flavor, but also add another layer of texture to the pillowy rolls.

Many Kaiser roll recipes will use bread flour instead of all-purpose. Bread flour has a higher protein content, which contributes to the rolls’ chewy texture and stable structure. Using bread flour means the rolls are sturdy, so you can stack sandwich toppings as tall as your heart desires.

How to Fold Kaiser Rolls

Once the dough has risen and proofed, it’s time to form it into individual rolls. Follow these simple steps: