Our Paleo Thanksgiving {50+ Recipe Ideas!} - Dana Monsees Nutrition (2024)

Are you as excited for Thanksgiving and Christmas as I am?? I hope so. Cuz they are the BEST. Sure, seeing family and friends is great…but how about the FOOD, am I right?! Holiday food is the absolute BEST. Just ask my brother, who one time literally popped the button on his pants (which then shot across the room) because he ate so much on Christmas Eve one year. Props to you, Ky. I’d like to think it was amazing cooking….wink wink. Just saying.
Needless to say, we have an appreciation for great food around here. So, want to know what’s on the Thanksgiving table in our house? P.S., it’s all gluten-and-dairy-free. We have a (mostly) paleo Thanksgiving at my house. Because feeling like sh*tballs is NOT how I’d like to spend my holidays. Instead, I serve food that tastes
greatreally freaking fantastic (says my family and friends, not just me!) and makes me feel great. Nowthat is some holiday food I can get behind.
So you have family and friends that won’t give up their traditional, gluten-and-dairy-and-whatever-else-filled staples? Totally fine. Just tell them they have to bring it themselves, because it’s not fair to ask YOU, the cook, to make food for other people that you’re not even going to eat!
So, what are we serving this year? Check out these beauties. I’ve also included some other recipe links that just look totally AMAZING that you might love for yourThanksgiving feast, soI couldn’t leave them out!
Morning butter biscuits | Caroline Potter’s All-American Paleo Table
Pumpkin, Bacon & Chive Biscuits | The Urban Poser
Grain-Free Paleo Bread Rolls | Paleo Gluten Free
Paleo honey cornbread muffins| Brittany Angell’s Every Last Crumb
Apple Cider Sangria | How Sweet Eats
The Harvest Sparkle co*cktail | Fed & Fit
Cranberry Chai Sangria | How Sweet Eats
Butterflied big bird (spatchco*cked turkey) | Nom Nom Paleo
Spatchco*cked Chicken with Herbed Ghee Rub
Easy paleo herb gravy | Nom Nom Paleo
Pie-Spiced Applesauce|Our Paleo Holiday Table
Zingy Ginger Cranberry Sauce |Our Paleo Holiday Table
Butternut Squash Stuffing | Our Paleo Holiday Table
Bread-Free Roasted Vegetable Stuffing.| How Sweet Eats
Sweet & Savory Sausage Squash Stuffing | My Uncommon Everyday
Paleo Sweet Potato Casserole | Cupcakes OMG
Savory Bacon Butternut Squash Soufflé | PaleOMG
Cranberry-Balsamic Braised Butternut Squash
Cinnamon Browned Butter Mashed Sweet Potatoes | Wicked Spatula
Paleo Green Bean Casserole | Fed & Fit
| Our Paleo Holiday Table
Paleo Carrot Soufflé
Bacon-Braised Red Cabbage with Apples
Coconut Whipped Cream| Our Paleo Holiday Table
The Perfect Grain-Free Pie Crust | The Nourishing Home
Chiffon pumpkin pie | Primal Palate
Marbled Chocolate Pumpkin Pie | Anya’s Eats
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Parfaits | The Real Food RDs
Paleo Pumpkin Coffee Cake | Jay’s Baking Me Crazy
Primal Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake Pecan Pie | The Family that Heals Together
Paleo Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars | iEatRealFood.recipes
Caramel Apple Crisp | Juli Bauer’s Paleo Cookbook
Famous Apple Crisp | Primal Palate
Maple Apple Spice Cake | A Calculated Whisk
Paleo Apple Pie | Bakerita
Cranberry Apple Crisp | Bakerita
Paleo Pecan Pie | The Healthy Foodie
Pumpkin Apple Chia Pudding
Harvest Salad with Maple Mustard Vinaigrettewith leftover turkey!
Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich. Did you see this when Steph made/invented it a couple years ago? Sweet potato buns, turkey, brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce. Good luck picking it up, let alone fitting it in your pie hole. (see what I did there??)
Cranberry Chia Pudding
Cranberry Waldorf Turkey Salad
Use leftover mashed potatoes or cauliflower to makePaleo Shepherd’s Pie!
Cashew Red Coconut Curry – add leftover turkey!
Leftovers Stuffed Acorn Squash
And the best part about all this? See all those recipes above, that say “Our Paleo Holiday Table” after them? They’reall included in my new ebook…you guessed it, titled Our Paleo Holiday Table. What’s inside? 11 gluten and dairy-free (paleo) holiday-themed recipes that are easy to make and really freaking delicious. Plus make-ahead tips and tricks to save you tons of time (and stress, and hair-pulling) on the big holiday meal day. You can print out the recipes in a pretty little PDF, so you’re already to go with an entire meal planned out for your holiday!Check out more of what’s inside here (click the image below)!Because everybody loves delicious holiday food, right??
Want more of a sneak preview to the recipes inside? I posted the Maple-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts and Paleo Carrot Soufflé recipes just to give you a little taste, since I like you guys so much and couldn’t keep them a secret for long 🙂
What’re you making for holiday meals this year?