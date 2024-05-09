Our Quickest Cookie Recipes of All-Time (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Caroline StankoUpdated: Feb. 15, 2024
When cookie cravings hit, you have to act fast! Luckily these quick cookie recipes can be enjoyed in 20 minutes or less.
1/25
Amish Sugar Cookies
These easy-to-make, old-fashioned sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth! I’ve passed the recipe around to many friends. After I gave it to my sister, she entered the cookies in a local fair and won the best of show prize! —Sylvia Ford, Kennett, Missouri
Get Recipe
Also check out this 3-ingredient sugar cookie recipe that is impossible to forget.
2/25
Peanut Butter Cookie In A Mug
This peanut butter cookie in a mug is perfect for when you have a sweet tooth but don't want to make an entire batch of cookies. So quick and easy! —Rashanda Cobbins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
3/25
Butterscotch No-Bake Cookies
More like a candy than a cookie, these little butterscotch no-bake cookies are delightful. —Andrea Price, Grafton, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
4/25
Be-Mine Sandwich Cookies
This quick cookie recipe is the first thing to disappear from dessert tables. They’re cute, colorful and extremely fast to make.
—Darcie Cross, Novi, Michigan
Go to Recipe
5/25
Mint Sandwich Cookies
Canned frosting, peppermint extract and chocolate candy coating quickly turn crackers into these wonderful little no-bake cookies. My children and I like to assemble them for parties and holidays. I hope you and your family enjoy them as much as we do.-Melissa Thompson, Anderson, Ohio
Go to Recipe
6/25
Chocolate Caramel Wafers
To keep my holiday cooking quick, I’ve come to rely on this quick cookie recipe. The crunchy-chewy tidbits are our youngster’s favorite.
Go to Recipe
7/25
Easy Peanut Butter Balls
"These simple saucepan cookies are a snap to make," assures Marg Mitro of Grafton, Ontario. "In fact, I can whip them up in 10 minutes for school lunches. The little treats are a big hit with any crowd—young or old," she adds.
Go to Recipe
8/25
Flourless Peanut Butter Thumbprints
I had been searching for a dessert to make for my brother's girlfriend (who is gluten intolerant), and I came across a naturally gluten-free dessert—a flourless peanut butter cookie. After tweaking the recipe a bit and adding Nutella and a sprinkling of sea salt, I finally found the perfect cookie for her. —Dana Hinck, Pensacola, Florida
Go to Recipe
9/25
Fruity No-Bake Cookies
Keep your kitchen cool with these freezer cookies made with fruity cereal. They're extra sweet and even more fun for kids to help make.—Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
10/25
Toffee Chip Thins
In an attempt to create the "ultimate" cookie, I took the best features from my favorite recipes to create this sweet, crisp cookie. My family can't get enough of them. —Lynae Lang, Wolf Point, Montana
Go to Recipe
11/25
Pizzelle
This recipe was adapted from one that my Italian-born mother and grandmother followed. They used old irons on a gas stove, but now we have the convenience of electric pizzelle irons. These delectable cookies are still a traditional treat in our family. —Elizabeth Schwartz, Trevorton, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
12/25
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
I'm one of the cooking project leaders for my daughter's 4-H club, where these soft, delicious cookies were a huge hit with the kids. —Marietta Slater, Augusta, Kansas
Go to Recipe
13/25
Orange Dreams
A fellow teacher shared this quick cookie recipe with me. We have several great cooks on our teaching staff, and each of us takes turns bringing special treats to the lounge. These moist, chewy cookies with a pleasant orange flavor are a favorite.—Susan Warren, North Manchester, Indiana
Go to Recipe
14/25
Waffle-Iron Cookies
The recipe for these cookies is the easiest to find in my book because the page is a beautiful mess covered with fingerprints, flour smudges and memories of more than 30 Christmases! I made these with my daughters, and now I make them with my granddaughters. —Judy Taylor, Quarryville, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
15/25
Butterscotch Toffee Cookies
With its big butterscotch and chocolate flavor, my cookie stands out. I like to enjoy it with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee. It’s my fallback recipe when I’m short on time and need something delicious fast. —Allie Blinder, Norcross, Georgia
Go to Recipe
16/25
Butterscotch-Rum Raisin Treats
I love making rum raisin rice pudding around the holidays. Those flavors inspired this recipe. Crispy rice cereal adds crunch, but nuts, toasted coconut or candied pineapple could do the job, too. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado
Go to Recipe
17/25
Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars
My secret to these rich no-bake bites? Pretzels in the crust. They add a salty crunch to the classic peanut butter and chocolate pairing. —Jennifer Beckman, Falls Church, Virginia
Go to Recipe
18/25
Molasses Cookie Mix
These spicy, old-fashioned treats are sure to be a hit with your family and friends. For holiday gift giving, I put a batch of this cookie mix in an attractive basket along with the recipe and a festive tea towel. —Barbara Stewart, Portland, Connecticut
Go to Recipe
19/25
Cranberry Pecan Cookies
These are so tasty and simple to prepare! Each delightful little cookie is loaded with cranberries, nuts and vanilla, giving them the taste of a treat that’s been slaved over. —Louise Hawkins, Lubbock, Texas
Go to Recipe
20/25
Holiday Cornflake Cookies
I can't seem to make enough of these cornflake wreaths around the holidays. The cookies firm up quickly, so you'll need to place the Red Hots right away. —Kathleen Hedger, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Go to Recipe
21/25
22/25
Angel Macaroons
These chewy coconut cookies start with a boxed angel food cake mix. —Renee Schwebach, Dumont, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
23/25
Nutty Rice Krispie Cookies
My mom and I used to prepare these Rice Krispie cookies for Christmas every year. Making them with just the microwave means they're super easy and fun to mix with the kids. —Savanna Chapdelaine, Orlando, Florida
Go to Recipe
24/25
25/25
Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Pizzelle
I've experimented with different varieties of pizzelle recipes, but this is definitely a favorite. My dad likes to help make them so that we don't run out!—Aimee McCullen, Youngwood, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: January 05, 2022
Caroline Stanko
Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer co*cktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.