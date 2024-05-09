Our Quickest Cookie Recipes of All-Time (2024)

When cookie cravings hit, you have to act fast! Luckily these quick cookie recipes can be enjoyed in 20 minutes or less.

Amish Sugar Cookies

These easy-to-make, old-fashioned sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth! I’ve passed the recipe around to many friends. After I gave it to my sister, she entered the cookies in a local fair and won the best of show prize! —Sylvia Ford, Kennett, Missouri

