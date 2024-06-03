Our Readers' 14 Favorite Recipes Of 2014 (2024)

15 Comments »

Is anyone else as obsessed as I am with end-of-the-year “best of” lists?!

From best books, tobest movies, to best dressed, to best inventions, to best apps, to best viral videos, to best beauty trends, even to best new species, there’s nothing likea good ol’ list to wrap up the year. And I want to read themall. :)

Of course,as is our tradition here on the blog, we’re also chiming in withtwo “best of” lists for the year — our readers’14 Favorite Recipes of 2014, which will be followed tomorrow bymy 14 Favorite Recipes of 2014. We dished up about 180 new recipes this past year, so there was lots of deliciousness to choose from. But statistically, a few new recipes definitely pulled ahead of the pack. So if you are looking for some tried-and-true recommendations for 2015, this list would be a fantasticplace to begin.

And as always, I can’t thank each of you enough for your tremendous support this past year. This blog quite literally would not be possible without you, and I am beyondthankful for each of you who take a moment to visit the site, try some recipes, and share them with those you love. You are the best —the best! —and I am so deeply thankful for each of you.

Without further ado, here are your favorites from 2014!

Chicken Alfredo Baked Ziti— “I have a hard time finding recipes that my picky 5- and 7-year-olds both like. I just made this, and it was a hit with both of them -and my husband as well! Found your site through Pinterest -looking forward to browsing and finding some other meals to try. Thanks!” -Eren

Chicken Enchilada Casserole (Stacked Chicken Enchiladas)– “I have made lots of recipes from Pinterest, but this is the first time I have commented. That’s how good this is! I made this for dinner tonight and it was soooooo good. I think it really is because of your enchilada sauce! Delicious! This will now be in my rotation of yummy recipes that my whole family loves (even my 4 year old picky eater!).” -Christel

Skinny Fettuccine Alfredo– “My family and friends have raved!!!! They say it was better than Olive Garden’s….a huge compliment since that is one of our favorite places. We will keep this recipe as a family favorite for sure!” -Trish

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken– “I just started cooking and using a CrockPot and man, this is a great way to start! This is sure to be a great base for so many meals. It’s just absolutely delicious. Thanks!” -Lynn

Slow Cooker Chex Mix– “Made this today. Absolutely delicious! I almost wish it wasn’t this delicious because I can’t stop eating it! Thank you for the recipe!” -Vai

Crunchy Asian Ramen Noodle Salad– “Totally in love with this recipe, this is the 3rd time I have made in 2 weeks.” -Jo

Easy Cheesy Breakfast Casserole– “I made this for Mother’s Day brunch today and it was a hit! Lots of compliments and it disappeared quickly :) It turned out perfect assembling it last night and baking it this morning. Thanks for another winner, Ali!” -Jennifer

Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup– “The BEST Enchilada Chicken Soup I have ever had! Raised in AZ and have Mexican Food all the time….This was one of the best! YUM!” -Dayna

Italian Orzo Spinach Soup– “I’ve made this at least five times since my first comment back in October. It very quickly became a family favorite. We love it!” -Demelza

Fried Rice– “OMG! I made the fried rice today & added tofu & it’s the best I have ever tried! This will be my go recipe from now on. Thanks so much! The butter made it!!!” -Tracie

Candied Pecans– “Just made these for your copycat Panera Fuji Apple chicken salad recipe and they are AMAZING! I’m glad I made extra to munch on because otherwise I probably wouldn’t have had enough for my salad…” -Ashley

Slow Cooker Chili– “I have been making the same chili recipe for years. This time I decided to shake things up a bit and try this recipe. It is hands down the best chili I have had in a long, long time! (sorry mom)! If you like a little heat, this recipe is perfect. It is just warm enough, if you like a lot of heat, you can add some more chili powder or jalapeno. This will be my new chili recipe going forward. Thank you so much for sharing!” -Jody

Easy Beef Stroganoff– “Made this for dinner last night. It was DELICIOUS! My family loved it. Thanks for another great recipe!” -Traci

20-Minute Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup– “This is probably my new favorite soup! It is super easy to make and the homemade enchilada sauce is really good! Who knew? The mesa is what really makes this recipe sooo good!” -Kathy

