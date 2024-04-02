Our Ultimate List Of The Best Kitchen Appliances For 2023 - Australia's Simpler And Smarter (2024)

In this ultimate list of the best kitchen appliances for 2023, you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the kitchen cooking appliances that make life in the kitchen easier and simpler. This guide is not only a list of all the best cooking appliances you need for a well functioning kitchen, but also information on the best kitchen appliance brands so you can buy kitchen appliances that will last the distance.

With this electrical kitchen appliances list, no matter what sort of cooking or baking you do, you will have all the cool kitchen appliances you need. So if you’re wondering what are the top kitchen appliances, or are looking for inspiration on the best kitchen appliances 2023 Australia has – look no further!

The best home appliances in my experiences are not only ones which are best in their category, but also are examples of a best all in one kitchen machine. When space is tight and you don’t want to be buying too many things, the best kitchen machine is often an all in one kitchen appliance which saves you space, time and money too!

In this guide you’ll find the best small kitchen appliances, energy efficient appliances, high end kitchen appliances and I’ll also let you know when the cheap kitchen appliances will do the trick.

Whether you’re looking for new cooking appliances or just the best home appliances 2023 has to offer – you’ll love this handy list I have put together!

Table of Contents 20 Of The Best Kitchen Appliances To Have 1. Dishwasher 2. Air Fryer 3. Oven 4. Juicer 5. Blender 6. Slow Cooker 7. Ice Cream Maker 8. Deep Fryer 9. Pressure Cooker 10. Smoothie Blender 11. Home Coffee Machine 12. Food Processor 13. Rice Cooker 14. Portable BBQ 15. Cold Pressed Juicer 16. Espresso Machine 17. Coffee Grinder 18. Vacuum Sealer 19. Stick Blender 20. Bread Maker

Get The Best Out Of Your Kitchen Appliances

20 Of The Best Kitchen Appliances To Have

This latest kitchen appliances list takes all the guess work out of what you need. Simply print the article out and tick off the appliances as you buy them. Or, if you want to make it even easier on yourself, simply click the link and purchase each of the appliances directly from this article. Let’s get started with my best appliances 2023 list!

1. Dishwasher

Life in the kitchen is so much easier with a good quality dishwasher. This is not the appliance to go with the cheapest option; a quality dishwasher will have your dishes sparklingly clean and dry with minimum effort by you.

However not everybody has the space for a dishwasher.

This Midea Benchtop Dishwasher is the perfect solution! At 51 x 55.5 x 60.5 cm, this freestanding, 6 place setting dishwasher and can be installed independently on your kitchen bench. It comes with a 3.5 star WELS rating, so it’s efficient on water usage and also has a 3 year warranty for peace of mind.

Benefits:

An easy to install dishwasher

3.5 star WELS rating meaning efficient water usage

Comes with a 3 year warranty

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Midea Benchtop Dishwasher.

2. Air Fryer

Read any kitchen appliance reviews and you will note that air fryers are all the rage in 2023. Due to their ability to fry food with the smallest amounts of oil, people are loving the ability to cook their favourite foods such as fries, crispy chicken and fried fish in a healthier way.

With this air fryer from Philips there’s no need for pre heating; just pop your ingredients straight in. It’s also multi functional as not only does it fry but this compact appliance can also grill, bake and even roast.

It’s so easy to clean too as the removable non stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe.

Benefits:

No need for preheating

Easy to clean

Non stick coating

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Philips Airfryer Turbostar. You can also find our complete guide to the best air fryers here.

3. Oven

Do you love cooking so much that you find yourself running out of space in your oven? Or do you want to bake and roast at the same time? A small bench top oven is just what you need.

This 2400 W Smart Countertop Oven by Breville has all the features of your traditional oven and will have you whipping up dinner and dessert at the same time. Not only is this a traditional conventional oven, but it also can slow cook too. Other features include a keep warm function after slow cooking and 10 pre set cooking functions such as toasting, grilling, pizza, cookies and reheat.

And being made by Breville (one of the top 10 kitchen appliance brands), you know your getting a quality product.

Benefits:

Keep warm function

10 pre-set cooking functions

All the features of a traditional oven

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville Smart Countertop Oven.

4. Juicer

If you love the taste of freshly squeezed juice, then you definitely need to get yourself a juicer! There is nothing better than a fresh juice drink on a hot summer’s day. Not to mention it’s an easy way to get the kids to eat their daily intake of fruit and vegetables!

The Sunbeam Double Sieve Juicer Pro features a double sieve which allows you to get the maximum juice out of your fruit and veggies, and the wide fruit chute means you don’t need to chop up your fruit and veggies – just pop it in whole, and the juicer does the rest. It also has 2 different speeds for different types of products – ‘Soft and Squeezy’ and ‘Hard and Crunchy’.

Benefits:

Double sieve feature

Wide fruit chute, no need to chop fruit/veg

2 different speeds

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Sunbeam Double Sieve Juicer Pro on eBay.

5. Blender

A blender is a must-have for any kitchen. You can use it to make so many different recipes. From smoothies to soups, to butter and soy milk, the possibilities are (almost) endless!

The Boss Blender by Breville really is ‘the boss’. It features a high velocity blade that will blend your ingredients into tiny particles – in fact, 50% smaller particles compared to other blenders.

The LCD display is super handy as it shows the speed settings, pre-programmed settings and also includes a pause button. This Breville blender has a blending action that is designed to return maximum nutrients with tests showing that a smoothie made in the Boss Blender has 24% more Vitamin C than another leading blender.

Benefits:

LCD display for extra convienice

High velocity blade for great blending

Designed to return maximum nutrients

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville BBL915BAL The Boss Blender.

6. Slow Cooker

The Breville Fast Slow Pro Cooker is a multicooker with sensors on the top and bottom of the unit which monitors the ingredients and allows for more accurate temperature and pressure control.

The interactive LCD screen contains a menu which shows the most popular slow and pressure cooked foods and automatically adjusts the temperature, time and pressure between slow and pressure cooking.

With 8 pressure levels, the LCD will tell you when it’s building pressure, cooking and using the hands-free steam release. The Fast Slow Cooker allows you to slow cook, pressure cook, steam, reduce, saute and sear at the touch of a button.

Benefits:

Versatile; slow and pressure cook, steam, reduce, sauté and sear

LCD display screen

Menu of popular cooked foods available on the LCD screen

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville Fast Slow Pro Cooker. You can also find our complete guide to the best slow cookers here.

7. Ice Cream Maker

Having an ice cream maker at home not only saves you money (no more expensive ice cream outings!), it also lets you make healthy and fresh desserts in the time it takes to drive to the ice cream parlour.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is a simple machine that makes ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet in 20 minutes or less. Choose your flavors, add them to the bowl, press the on button, and away you go. The machine does the rest for you. With a large 1.5 litres capacity, you’ll make enough for the whole family…with leftovers for that midnight snack.

Benefits:

A more affordable option than other machines available

Makes ice cream or sorbet in 20 minutes or less

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Cuisinart ICE-22XA Ice Cream Maker. You can also find our complete guide to the best ice cream makers here.

8. Deep Fryer

If you love the idea of being able to freshly fry your own fish and chips at home, make delicious snacks that are perfect for parties and entertaining, or make churros for the kids, a deep fryer is one of the best multi purpose kitchen appliance options out there in my opinion.

The Kambrook KDF560BSS Deep Fryer has a 4 Litre oil capacity and comes in a compact design to make sure it doesn’t take up too much space in your home. All the important features are there from cool touch handles, included frying basked, large viewing window on top (essential for seeing how those fries are coming along!). It also has a stylish stainless steel exterior.

So if you love freshly made snacks, this is definitely one of my must have kitchen appliances 2023.

Benefits:

Comes in compact design, taking up less space in your kitchen

An affordable fryer

Stylish stainless steel exterior

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Kambrook KDF560BSS Deep Fryer. You can also find our complete guide to the best deep fryers here.

9. Pressure Cooker

Cut down on cooking times by using a pressure cooker. In case you didn’t know, a pressure cooker works by building up a high pressure inside a sealed pot of steam. The high pressure helps the food cook faster. You probably see these used a lot on cooking shows as it saves the chef an immense amount of cooking time.

The Philips Premium All In One Cooker is one of the best on the market. This cooker allows you to pressure cook, slow cook or multi-cook. The dual sensor makes for better cooking results as it controls the temperature accurately, while ‘add ingredient’ function allows you to add ingredients midway through the pressure cook.

There is also a sauté/sear and sauce thickening function, along with an automatic keep warm function for up to 12 hours and reheat function.

Benefits:

Versatile; pressure cook, slow cook or mutli-cook

The dual sensor for great temperature control

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Philips Premium All In One Cooker. You can also find our complete guide to the best pressure cookers here.

10. Smoothie Blender

The smoothie blender is a convenient way to make healthy and nutritious drinks for on-the-go. They are a great way to boost your daily intake of fruit and vegetables, in a simple and tasty manner.

With the NutriBullet 1200W Series Blender, you get a super powerful blender that can blitz through ice, veggies and fruit to blend the perfect smoothie every time. Take advantage of the pre-programmed “auto blast” setting that powers down the motor automatically for optimum usage and nutrition. There are two included cups for drinking on the go plus a stainless steel one to keep your drinks or shakes cool.

If you’re short on space, a mini blender like the Nutribullet is one of my best kitchen appliances 2023 Australia has because you can also use it for small-scale blending, too. I use my nutribullet to mix small quantities of pancake batter, dips and more! It’s no wonder this is on the top 10 kitchen appliances list for so many Australians!

Benefits:

Very powerful blender

Two cups included for drinking on the go

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the NutriBullet 1200W Series Blender.

11. Home Coffee Machine

Don’t feel awake until you’ve had your morning coffee? With a home coffee machine you can satisfy your craving for a flat white, cappuccino, espresso or latte anytime. This is one of the must-have designer kitchen appliances for the coffee lover.

The DeLonghi Magnifica S Fully Automatic Coffee Machine is the perfect addition to your kitchen. It has all the features of a full sized coffee machine, but in a compact design. It has a grinder, a frother and programmable water hardness. You can use either coffee beans or ground coffee in this machine, and you can prepare 2 cups with a single brewing.

The integrated coffee grinder has 13 adjustable settings, and it’s silent, so it’s great for when you are up early while the rest of the house sleeps in. It’s easy to maintain due to the auto-programmes for rinsing and decalcification, and the removable drip tray is dishwasher safe.

Benefits:

Compact design with all the features of a full sized coffee machine

Comes with grinder and frother

13 adjustable settings

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the DeLonghi Magnifica S Fully Automatic Coffee Machine.

12. Food Processor

A food processor is like having 10 kitchen utensils in a machine. They can do almost anything related to food preparation. They can slice, peel, mix, knead, zest, grate, chop, shred, puree, grind and emulsify. They are the must-have kitchen appliance if you want to make your life in the kitchen easier.

The Kitchen Wizz by Breville can do everything. The 8 cup bowl capacity has two versatile feed chute size options, and 2 speeds, including pulse. The four blades can process tough cuts of meat, the adjustable slicer can slice from 0.3mm thin to 8.0mm thick, and the dough blade means no more mixing and kneading dough on the bench. It can even peel up to 7 potatoes in 30 seconds! Imagine how much time The Kitchen Wizz can save you with your food prep!

Benefits:

A versatile device for food preparation

8 cup bowl capacity

Adjustable slicer

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville BFP580SIL The Kitchen Wizz. You can also find our complete guide to the best food processors here.

13. Rice Cooker

Another kitchen staple is the rice cooker. With one of these, you no longer have to worry about burning the rice to the bottom of the saucepan. Or was that just me? A rice cooker gives you perfectly cooked rice, every time.

The Rice Box Cooker by Breville is the ultimate in rice cookers. It’s not only a rice cooker, it’s a steamer as well! On top of making ‘normal’ rice, it can also make steamed rice, sushi, crispy rice, porridge, soup and congee. No matter which type of rice you use, the Smart Rice Cooker automatically adjusts the temperature throughout the various cooking stages, And with a huge 10 cup capacity, you’ll have loads of perfect fluffy rice in no time at all. Other functions include fast cook, reheat and automatic keep warm.

Benefits:

Rice cooker and steamer in one

Can cook many varieties of rice dishes

Large 10 cup capacity

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville BRC460WHT The Rice Box Cooker.

14. Portable BBQ

The portable BBQ is the convenient way to have a BBQ without taking up a lot of space. Perfect for small areas such as balconies, the portable BBQ is becoming one of the most popular outdoor kitchen appliances. You can also easily take them camping or to the beach, due to their lightweight and compact nature.

The Gasmate Voyager Portable BBQ is a great example of a portable BBQ. To setup, just fold out the legs and attach to the gas cylinder. The stainless steel burner delivers 12MJ/h of heat, making it quite efficient. It’s also compatible to a caravan LPG bayonet. To top it off, the cast iron grill and plate has a cooking area of 1600cm2, which means you can fit a lot of sausages on it!

Benefits:

A portable and compact BBQ

A lightweight BBQ

Easy to set up and cook with

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Gasmate Voyager Portable BBQ. You can also find our complete guide to the best portable BBQs here.

15. Cold Pressed Juicer

With a cold pressed juicer you get 100% of the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and nutrients but it does have a short shelf life which is why you’d benefit from having your own cold pressed juice at home.

A great entry-level juicer is the Biochef Synergy Slow Juicer. With its quiet operation and easy to clean parts, it makes juicing effortless and easy. It comes with a juice outlet cap, pulp storage cap and 2 different sized juicing strainers. It is made from quality BPA-free materials and has a recipe book.

Benefits:

Quiet operation

Easy to clean parts

Easy to use

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the BioChef Synergy Slow Juicer.

16. Espresso Machine

Considered one of the luxury kitchen appliances, the espresso machine is a high-end machine that caters to a specific breed of coffee lovers – the espresso lover.

The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine takes fresh beans and turns it into an espresso in under a minute. The 18 adjustable grind settings, interchangeable filters, dosage control and choice of automatic or manual operation lets you make a café style espresso at home in less time than it takes to spell your name out to a barista.

Benefits:

Takes fresh beans and turns it into an espresso in under a minute

18 adjustable grind settings, dosage control, interchangeable filters

Automatic or manual operation

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine.

17. Coffee Grinder

A lot of coffee machines have built-in grinders for coffee beans, but if you don’t have a coffee machine, what do you do? You buy a coffee grinder, of course. A coffee grinder is easy to use – fill the hopper, choose your grind size, and off you go.

This Sunbeam Cafe Series coffee grinder is my recommended type of coffee grinder for anyone looking for the best kitchen appliances Australia has to offer. It’s a burr grinder, which means you can control how coarse the grind is plus the ultimate in freshness for the best tasting coffee when you want it, in your own home. Although I don’t drink coffee myself, my friends who visit and drink coffee tell me they are so grateful for the coffee grinder I recently bought!

Benefits:

Stainless steel body, making it heavy duty

24 grind settings

Good quality item

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Sunbeam Cafe Series Coffee Grinder.

18. Vacuum Sealer

Next on my list of best appliances for kitchen is a vacuum sealer – and if you’re wondering why one of those would be on my best cooking appliances 2023, read on! The vacuum sealer has long been seen as anindustrial kitchen appliances – but it’s now being recognisedas adding value to the domestic kitchen.

A vacuum sealer is a great way to keep your food fresh and reduce food waste. A vacuum sealer can keep your food fresh up to 5 times longer than a regular zip lock bag by removing the air in the package. And you’re not limited to sealing food; you can seal important papers to protect from water damage, or even seal matches to keep dry while camping.

The Geryon Vacuum Sealerremoves air from specially made bags and create a commercial quality vacuum. There’s a built in cutter design which means you can make a customised bag quickly and easily, and there are two different sealing modes depending on the type of food you want to seal. Best of all, cleaning these machines can be tricky, but with this model you can remove the top lid, making cleaning a breeze.

If you love to cook in bulk and freeze food for later, or just want to get the maximum goodness from your food, a vacuum sealer is definitely one of my must have kitchen appliances 2023.

Benefits:

Built in cutter design

Two different sealing modes

Easy cleaning

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the GERYON Vacuum Sealer. You can also find our complete guide to the best vacuum sealers here.

19. Stick Blender

The stick blender is known as the swiss army knife of the kitchen. Why? Because it can blend, mash, chop and slice! I bet even MacGyver has one of these in his kitchen. Cut your food prep time down by using a stick blender, and you’ll have more time to…watch MacGyver reruns.

A perfect example is the Breville The Control Grip Stick Blender. This wonderful mini food processor and stick blender in one will save space in your kitchen and is super easy to use – making it one of my best kitchen cooking appliances. The bell shaped base of the stick blender reduces suction and blends more efficiently, and there’s a variable speed control with 15 different settings.

Other features of this handy device include a non scratch blade guard, included wire whisk for perfect egg whites, and compact storage – the chopper bowl fits inside the jug to save on space.

The multiple functions of a stick blender makes it a great addition to any kitchen and a must for any list of kitchen appliances that are worth having.

Benefits:

Variable speed control with 15 different settles

Compact design saves space in the kitchen

The stick blender reduces suction and blends efficiently

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville The Control Grip Stick Mixer. You can also find our complete guide to the best stick blenders here.

20. Bread Maker

There is nothing quite like waking up to the smell of freshly baked bread in the morning. A bread maker for the home is the best thing since sliced bread. There are endless possibilities on what type of breads you can create, and with a bread maker, it’s all at the touch of a button.

The Custom Loaf Pro Bread maker by Breville calculates the correct temperature and baking time when you make your selection using the ‘turn and confirm’ dial. You can program it to add fruits, nuts and jams at a certain time, and using the 13 hour delay start timer, you can select when you want the bread to ready, all via the smart LCD screen. There are manual and automatic programs included, and 9 custom settings so you can save your own recipes. The unique kneading blade mixes the ingredients, then collapses so it’s not stuck in the middle of the loaf, maximising the loaf slices and making it easier to remove from the pan.

Benefits:

Smart LCD screen

A fruit and nut dispenser

Unique kneading blade for efficiency

Click here for more information and the latest prices for the Breville BBM800BSS The Custom Loaf Pro Bread Maker.

Get The Best Out Of Your Kitchen Appliances

Always consult the manual (for proper use & precautions).

Keep your receipt for warranty purposes (photocopy or take a photo of the receipt, as it will probably fade over time).

Always clean the appliance after each use – make sure to consult the manual for the proper cleaning practices.

If you have issues with the appliance, google kitchen appliance reviews to see if other customers are having the same issues. They may tell you how to resolve the issue

Shop around, make sure to check alternative options from our list above, sometimes it isn’t smart to go with the best kitchen appliances brand in the world ; as they may not be the best for you.

Most commercial kitchen appliances have a multitude of uses (check out the manual!); for example a toaster oven with its horizontal opening is not only good for browning bread, it is also great for baking potatoes, pizza, cookies and much more.

Quick List Of The Best Kitchen Appliances 2023

I hope you find this list helpful for your kitchen appliance must haves. Let me know your thoughts and ideas by writing a comment below!

Read more home and kitchen essentials buying guide and reviews here.

