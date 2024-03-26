Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe
Outback Steakhouse’s Bloomin’ Onion is a mouthwatering appetizer featuring a colossal onion, expertly hand-carved, coated in a savory seasoned batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection, served with a zesty dipping sauce.
Make our Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipes for the Bloomin’ Onion and Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce tastes just like Outback Steakhouse’s.
Photo by Mack Male
Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion
An Outback Steakhouse Copycat Recipe
Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe
We wanted to start our new Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes Blog off with a bang! 😉
Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion Recipe is one of the most popular family favorites on the internet.
There is a good reason. The Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion (or “Bloomin’ Onion”) is a very popular restaurant favorite. It consists of one large sweet Vidalia onion which is cut to resemble a flower, breaded and deep fried. It is served as an appetizer with a tangy dipping sauce at Outback Steakhouses — and they claim it is the most popular appetizer in America.
Now you can make it at home, anytime for a fraction of the cost with Secret Copycat Restaurant Recipes Blog’s Outback Steakhouse’s Blooming Onion Recipe.
Outback Steakhouse claims to be the dish’s inventor. However, the owners of Scotty’s Steak House in Springfield, New Jersey claim to have invented this dish in the 1970s. The dish was a charter feature of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain when it opened in 1988, and remains prominent on its menu. Its popularity has led to its adoption as an appetizer at various other restaurant chains, most notably Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon, where it is best known as the “Texas Rose” and Chili’s, where is was known as the “Awesome Blossom” (The Awesome Blossom is no longer available at Chili’s, but you can make it at home. Click HERE for the Recipe).
All different versions of these fried onions are served with a restaurant-specific signature dipping sauce.
Despite the implied association with Australian cuisine due to Outback Steakhouse’s branding, the dish is unknown in Australia and rarely served outside of the United States.
Photo by Mack Male
Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion Recipe Notes
- Note 1 – Be sure to choose a Large Sweet Onion, preferably a Vidalia, for your Blooming Onion. This is what Outback uses and they taste best when fried.
Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Recipe
Make Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Recipe at home tonight for your family. Our Secret Restaurant Recipe for their Bloomin' Onion and Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce tastes just like Outback Steakhouse's.
Prep Time45 minutes mins
Active Time5 minutes mins
Total Time50 minutes mins
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American, Australian
Keyword: Outback Steak House
Yield: 6 Appetizer Servings
Ingredients
- Large Vidalia or Texas Sweet Onion (See Note 1 Above)
- Vegetable Oil to deep fry
- Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce (See Recipe Below this Box)
Batter
- 1/3 cup Cornstarch
- 1 1/2 cup Flour
- 2 teaspoons Garlic minced
- 2 teaspoons Paprika
- 1 teaspoon Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground Black Pepper to taste
- 24 ounces Good Beer
Seasoned Flour
- 2 cup Flour
- 4 teaspoons Paprika
- 2 teaspoons Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1/4 teaspoons Cayenne Pepper
Instructions
Prepare Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce according to recipe below. Set aside.
Batter
To a large bowl add all Batter ingredients, except beer. Mix well.
Add beer. Mix well. Set aside.
Seasoned Flour
In another large bowl, add all Seasoned Flour ingredients. Mix well. Set aside.
Onion
Cut about 3/4 inch off top of onion and peel.
Cut into onion 12 to 16 vertical wedges, but do not cut through bottom root end.
Remove about 1 inch of petals from center of onion.
Dip onion in seasoned flour and remove excess by shaking.
With your hand, separate petals. Then dip onion into batter to coat thoroughly.
Cook
Gently place in fryer basket and deep-fry at 375 - 400°F for 1 1/2 minutes. Turn over and fry an additional 1 1/2 minutes.
When done to a golden brown, remove from oil and drain on paper towels.
Serve
Place onion upright in shallow bowl and remove center core with circular cutter or apple corer.
Serve hot with Creamy Chili Sauce (Recipe Below) placed in center of onion (See Photo Above).
Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion
A Outback Steakhouse Copycat Recipe
To See ALL of Our Outback Steakhouse Copycat Recipes - Click HERE
To See ALL of Our Appetizer Copycat Recipes - Click HERE
To See ALL of Our Party Copycat Recipes - Click HERE

Outback Steakhouse's Blooming Onion Creamy Chili Dipping Sauce Recipe
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Total Time10 minutes mins
Course: Appetizer, Dip, Sauce
Keyword: Blooning Onion, Outback Steak House
Yield: 4
Ingredients
- 1 pint Mayonnaise (We always use Duke’s Mayonnaise.)
- 1 pint Sour Cream
- 1/2 cup Chili Sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a small bowl. Mix well.
Pour into a serving cup small enough to fit into center of onion. Reserve excess to refill serving cup. 😉 (We wish Outback would do this!)

Photo of “Bloomin’ Onion” is by Mack Male and is used by permission under the Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Creative Commons License. Read the Full License Here – https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/legalcode. Thank you, Mack. Great Picture. Photos may be “representative” of the recipe and not the actual finished dish. All photo licenses listed were correct at the time of the posting of the page. Recipe is our adaption of several recipes formally widely-circulated on the internet – courtesy of the Wayback Machine. Outback Steakhouse information courtesy of Outback.com and Wikipedia, where it is used by permission. Additional Information Courtesy of Wikipedia and is used by permission.
