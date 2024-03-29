Outback Steakhouse Tasmanian Chili Recipe: Guide (2024)

Last Updated on February 17, 2024 by Shari Mason

Outback Steakhouse is renowned for their savory, satisfying, and tasty cuisines. The Tasmanian Chili, a favorite among many, comprises a mix of steak and vegetables submerged in a dense, spicy tomato sauce.

This dish is perfect for those cold nights when you want something warm and comforting to fill you up.

Fortunately, you don’t have to go out to enjoy this delicious Chili, as we have the recipe right here for you to make at home.

So grab your apron and prepare to cook up a delicious Outback Tasmanian Chili recipe in your kitchen.

Recipe For Outback Tasmanian Chili

Ingredients:

1 lb steak

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 small onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup water

Shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream for serving

Instructions:

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the steak and cook until browned. Add the onion, bell peppers, and garlic [1] to the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Add the diced tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to the pot. Stir to combine. Add the water to the pot and stir again. Bring the Chili to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and let the Chili simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until the flavors have melded together and the Chili has thickened. If desired, serve the Chili hot, with shredded cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream [2].

Tips & Tricks To Make The Perfect Recipe

Use high-quality ingredients: Start with fresh ingredients for the best flavor. This means using fresh vegetables, quality steak, and canned tomatoes without added salt or preservatives. Let the flavors meld: Once you’ve added all the ingredients to the pot, let the Chili simmer for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. This will give your Chili a rich, complex flavor. Adjust the spice level: Feel free to adjust the spice level to your liking. Add more cayenne pepper or chili powder if you like your Chili spicier. If you prefer a milder chili, use less. Top with your favorite toppings: The possibilities are endless for toppings for Chili. Try topping your Outback Tasmanian Chili with shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, diced onions, or fresh cilantro. This will add an extra layer of flavor and texture to your Chili.

“My mother was an enthusiastic chef but wildly disorganized, and often preferred purchasing yet another jar of mace or chili powder rather than having to hunt down its last incarnation.” – Janet Fitch, American Author

How To Serve Outback Tasmanian Chili

With cornbread: Serve the Chili with a side of warm cornbread. The sweet, crumbly texture of the cornbread pairs perfectly with the spicy, hearty flavor of the Chili. Over rice: Spoon the Chili over a bed of fluffy white rice for a filling and satisfying meal. The rice will absorb some Chili sauce and add a slightly sweet flavor. With tortilla chips: Crush up some and sprinkle them on top of the Chili for added crunch and texture. The salty, savory chips will contrast nicely with the bold flavors of the Chili. In a bread bowl: For a fun twist on the classic chili recipe, serve the Outback Tasmanian Chili in a bread bowl. Simply hollow out a round loaf of bread, spoon in the Chili, and top with your favorite toppings. With a salad: Serve the Chili with a side salad to balance the meal. A simple green salad with a light vinaigrette will complement the bold flavors of the Chili without overpowering them.

Can You Freeze Outback Steakhouse Tasmanian Chili?

Yes, you can freeze Outback Tasmanian Chili for later use. To freeze the Chili:

Allow it to cool completely at room temperature. Once cooled, transfer the Chili to an airtight container or freezer bag, removing as much air as possible. Label the container or bag with the date and freeze it for up to 3 months. When you’re ready to eat the Chili, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight and reheat it on the stove or microwave.

FAQs

u003cstrongu003eIs Tasmanian Chili spicy?u003c/strongu003e The level of spiciness in Tasmanian Chili can vary depending on the recipe and individual preferences. u003cbru003eu003cbru003eHowever, the use of chili powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper in the Outback Tasmanian Chili recipe gives it a mild to medium spiciness. See Also Versatile veggie chilli | Jamie Oliver chilli recipes u003cstrongu003eDoes Outback have mac u0026amp; cheese?u003c/strongu003e Yes, Outback Steakhouse offers mac and cheese as a side dish. It is a creamy blend of tender elbow macaroni and three cheeses, topped with a golden Parmesan breadcrumb crust. u003cbru003eu003cbru003eIt is served in a small skillet dish as a side item or can be ordered as a more significant portion as an entree.u003cbru003eu003cbru003eBut u003ca href=u0022https://eatpallet.com/how-to-make-outback-ranch/u0022u003ehow do you make an Outback ranchu003c/au003e?

Key Takeaways

Outback Tasmanian Chili is a delicious and hearty dish that can be enjoyed all year round.

Made with various spices, steak, and tomatoes, this chili recipe is flavorful and has just the right amount of heat.

Following the recipe and incorporating some tips and tricks, you can easily make a perfect bowl of Chili.

Whether you prefer to serve it with cornbread, rice, or tortilla chips, this dish is a crowd-pleaser that will leave you feeling satisfied and warmed from the inside out.

