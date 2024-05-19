Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Oven roasted turkey breast is so tender and juicy. It is seasoned to perfection and perfect for any holiday dinner.

You are going to love how amazing this is and I guarantee if you follow this easy recipe, the turkey will be SO tender. No one likes dry turkey and we have easy instructions to make sure the turkey is the best.

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Recipe

Why We Love This Recipe:

This is our favorite way to make our holiday turkey. If you are looking for a recipe for a turkey that is loaded with flavor and comes out with juicy meat, make this turkey recipe.

Ingredients:

Bone-In Turkey Breast (Skin On)

Large Onion- peeled and sliced

Butter- melted

Minced Garlic

Paprika

Dried Thyme Leaves

Salt and pepper

Variations Ideas:

Fresh Herb Butter – Feel free to use fresh herbs to make this turkey breast. We recommend fresh rosemary, fresh sage, or fresh thyme.

Feel free to use fresh herbs to make this turkey breast. We recommend fresh rosemary, fresh sage, or fresh thyme. Stuffing – You can even add a stuffing to the turkey cavity if you prefer.

Step by Step Instructions:

Step 1 – Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Then, place the turkey breast in the roasting pan with the skin side up.

Step 2 – Combine the butter, garlic, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper together in a small bowl.

Step 3 – Place turkey breast in the prepared roasting pan. Rub the butter mixture all over the outside of the turkey breast and under loosen skin. I like to use a basting brush to make this super easy.

Step 4 – Bake the turkey breast for about 13 to 15 minutes per pound. For example, I baked my 9 lb turkey breasts for 2 hours.

Step 5 – Once cooked, take the turkey out of the oven. Then cover turkey breast loosely with aluminum foil. Then let the turkey breast rest for at least 5 minutes.

Once cooked, take the turkey out of the oven. Then cover turkey breast loosely with aluminum foil. Then let the turkey breast rest for at least 5 minutes. Step 6 – Then it is ready to slice and enjoy.

Recipe Tips:

Prepare Baking Dish – You can use a lightly greased 9X13 pan if you do not have a roasting pan. However, I prefer using the roasting pan because of all the room.

You can use a lightly greased 9X13 pan if you do not have a roasting pan. However, I prefer using the roasting pan because of all the room. Meat Thermometer – You want the turkey's internal temperature to registers 165 degrees. I prefer to use a digital meat thermometer to make sure that the turkey is fully cooked. Inserted into the thickest part of the breast.

– You want the turkey’s internal temperature to registers 165 degrees. I prefer to use a digital meat thermometer to make sure that the turkey is fully cooked. Inserted into the thickest part of the breast. Rest Turkey – After turkey out of the oven, make sure to allow it to rest before slicing.

How to Make Turkey Gravy:

Homemade turkey gravy is so easy and much more flavorful than store bought.

Just take 2 cups of pan drippings from the roasting pan and put in a small saucepan. You can add chicken broth if you don’t have enough pan drippings. Set this mixture aside.

Next, use a sauce pan and melt ¼ cup butter over medium high heat. Whisk in the ¼ cup flour slowly. Gradually whisk the 2 cups of pan drippings you set aside. Bring this to a boil and reduce the heat to simmer.

Make sure to whisk it constantly. The mixture should thicken in about 5 to 10 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. It is amazing over the turkey.

What to Serve with Roasted Turkey Breast:

These side dishes are perfect to serve with your Thanksgiving meal. We even love having leftover turkey to enjoy in many different recipes.

Green Bean Casserole

Crockpot Green Bean Casserole

The Best Cheesy Potato Casserole (made with frozen hashbrowns)

Crockpot Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

Frequently Asked Questions:

Instant Pot Turkey Breast

Crockpot Turkey Breast

Slow Cooker Bone-in Turkey Breast

Air Fryer Turkey Breasts

We love hearing from you. Make sure to leave us a comment or a star review if you try this Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Recipe.