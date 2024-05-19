Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Oven roasted turkey breast is so tender and juicy. It is seasoned to perfection and perfect for any holiday dinner.
You are going to love how amazing this is and I guarantee if you follow this easy recipe, the turkey will be SO tender. No one likes dry turkey and we have easy instructions to make sure the turkey is the best.
Why We Love This Recipe:
This is our favorite way to make our holiday turkey. If you are looking for a recipe for a turkey that is loaded with flavor and comes out with juicy meat, make this turkey recipe.
Ingredients:
- Bone-In Turkey Breast (Skin On)
- Large Onion- peeled and sliced
- Butter- melted
- Minced Garlic
- Paprika
- Dried Thyme Leaves
- Salt and pepper
Variations Ideas:
- Fresh Herb Butter – Feel free to use fresh herbs to make this turkey breast. We recommend fresh rosemary, fresh sage, or fresh thyme.
- Stuffing – You can even add a stuffing to the turkey cavity if you prefer.
Step by Step Instructions:
- Step 1 – Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Then, place the turkey breast in the roasting pan with the skin side up.
- Step 2 – Combine the butter, garlic, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper together in a small bowl.
- Step 3 – Place turkey breast in the prepared roasting pan. Rub the butter mixture all over the outside of the turkey breast and under loosen skin. I like to use a basting brush to make this super easy.
- Step 4 – Bake the turkey breast for about 13 to 15 minutes per pound. For example, I baked my 9 lb turkey breasts for 2 hours.
- Step 5 – Once cooked, take the turkey out of the oven. Then cover turkey breast loosely with aluminum foil. Then let the turkey breast rest for at least 5 minutes.
- Step 6 – Then it is ready to slice and enjoy.
Recipe Tips:
- Prepare Baking Dish – You can use a lightly greased 9X13 pan if you do not have a roasting pan. However, I prefer using the roasting pan because of all the room.
- Meat Thermometer – You want the turkey’s internal temperature to registers 165 degrees. I prefer to use a digital meat thermometer to make sure that the turkey is fully cooked. Inserted into the thickest part of the breast.
- Rest Turkey – After turkey out of the oven, make sure to allow it to rest before slicing.
How to Make Turkey Gravy:
Homemade turkey gravy is so easy and much more flavorful than store bought.
Just take 2 cups of pan drippings from the roasting pan and put in a small saucepan. You can add chicken broth if you don’t have enough pan drippings. Set this mixture aside.
Next, use a sauce pan and melt ¼ cup butter over medium high heat. Whisk in the ¼ cup flour slowly. Gradually whisk the 2 cups of pan drippings you set aside. Bring this to a boil and reduce the heat to simmer.
Make sure to whisk it constantly. The mixture should thicken in about 5 to 10 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. It is amazing over the turkey.
What to Serve with Roasted Turkey Breast:
These side dishes are perfect to serve with your Thanksgiving meal. We even love having leftover turkey to enjoy in many different recipes.
- Green Bean Casserole
- Crockpot Green Bean Casserole
- The Best Cheesy Potato Casserole (made with frozen hashbrowns)
- Crockpot Cranberry Sauce
- Cranberry Sauce
Frequently Asked Questions:
Can I Make Turkey in a Bag?
Yes, you can. We have full instructions on how to cook a turkey in a bag that you can follow. The step by step is for a whole turkey so make sure to adjust the cooking time for a turkey breast.
How to Store Leftovers:
Store your leftovers in an airtight container for up to 4 days once turkey is at room temperature.
Can I Freeze?
Yes, you can freeze by placing leftovers in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months.
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
4.76 from 53 votes
Oven roasted turkey breast is so tender and juicy. It is seasoned to perfection and perfect for any holiday dinner.
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 2 hours hrs
Rest at room temperature 5 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Servings 12
Cuisine American
Course Main Course
Calories 382
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 9 lb Bone-In Turkey Breast Skin On
- 1 Large Onion peeled and sliced
- 4 Tbsp Butter melted
- 2 tsp minced Garlic
- 1 tsp Paprika
- 1 tsp Dried Thyme Leaves
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1/2 tsp Pepper
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place the turkey breast skin side up in a rack on a roasting pan. You can use a lightly greased 9X13 pan as well if you do not have a roasting pan.
Combine the butter, garlic, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper together in a small pan.
Rub the butter mixture on the outside of the turkey breast using a basting brush.
Place the sliced onion on the bottom of the pan. Then place the turkey on top.
Bake for 13-15 minutes per pound (so I baked the 9 lb turkey breasts for 2 hours) until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F. I use a meat thermometer to ensure that the turkey is cooked to the current temperature.
Remove the oven, loosely cover with foil and allow the turkey breast to rest for at least 5 minutes.
Slice and then serve. Enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Calories 382kcal, Carbohydrates 1g, Protein 73g, Fat 9g, Saturated Fat 3g, Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 194mg, Sodium 929mg, Potassium 846mg, Fiber 1g, Sugar 1g, Vitamin A 275IU, Vitamin C 1mg, Calcium 53mg, Iron 2mg
