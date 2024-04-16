Oven Scrambled Egg And Cheese Bake Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Scrambled eggs without all the scrambling. An easy breakfast casserole-style recipe.

Oven Scrambled Egg And Cheese Bake Recipe | CDKitchen.com (1)


serves/makes:

ready in:

30-60 minutes

12 reviews
5 comments


ingredients

4 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
12 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 pound grated cheese (Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss, etc)

directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Add the melted butter to a 9x13 baking dish, turning the dish to coat the bottom. Set aside.

In a bowl, whisk together the salt, pepper, mustard, and eggs until frothy. Whisk in the milk then stir in the cheese. Mix well.

Pour the egg mixture into the baking dish.

Place the dish in the oven and bake at 350 degrees F for 25-30 minutes or until the eggs are set. Remove from the oven and let sit for 2 minutes before cutting into squares and serving.

Can serve the oven scrambled egg bake topped with additional cheese or a dollop of sour cream.

recipe tips


If you're using a cheese that doesn't melt easily, consider combining it with a more meltable cheese like mozzarella for a creamier texture.

To avoid a rubbery texture, don't overcook the eggs. Remove the dish from the oven when the eggs are just set.

Don't use pre-shredded cheese. They often contain starch that keeps them from melting smoothly.

To add a bit of a kick, add a dash of paprika or cayenne pepper to the egg mixture.

common recipe questions


Can I use a different type of cheese in this recipe?

Yes, you can use various types of cheese such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss, Gouda, or even a blend of cheeses. Each type will add a slightly different flavor to the dish.

Is it possible to add vegetables to this egg bake?

You can vegetables like bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, or tomatoes. Just make sure to cook or saute them first.

How can I make this dish ahead of time?

You can prepare the egg mixture the night before and refrigerate it. The next morning, pour it into the prepared baking dish and bake as directed.

Can I add meat to this egg bake?

Cooked and crumbled bacon, sausage, or diced ham can be added. Just mix it in with the egg mixture before baking.

How should I store leftovers?

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or oven before serving.

Can I freeze this casserole?

While you can freeze it, the texture of the eggs will change a little after thawing and reheating. If you do freeze it, wrap it well and consume within a month for the best results.


nutrition data


reviews & comments

  1. kem83 October 1, 2023

    Iâd like to make this, but use a muffin pan. What would I bake it on and for how long?Thanks, it looks delicious!

    • I would keep the oven temperature the same and start checking the eggs after about 15 minutes. We haven't tested it in a muffin tin but my best guess is it should take 15-20 minutes to bake. Let us know how it turns out!

  2. mompro REVIEW:
    September 21, 2021

    I skipped butter. Love that you can use as a good base and add what you like.

  3. nunyabeezwax April 12, 2020

    I love it

  4. Guest Foodie January 26, 2020

    Can you bake the full recipe in an 8 x 8 pan

    • CDKitchen Staff Reply:

      I'd be worried about it not cooking evenly since it will be much thicker. You may want to reduce the recipe a bit to fit into a smaller pan.

  5. BrutalBRDC REVIEW:
    July 28, 2019

    My son smiles after every bite. Didnât add anything extra but will use the leftover on English muffins during the week.

  6. Guest Foodie REVIEW:
    February 17, 2019

    Great egg bake. Just needed to cook for 40 minutes and let sit. Iâve added Ham or bacon and alwYs get lots of compliments.

  7. Michelle REVIEW:
    January 6, 2019

    Made this recipe and my son and I gave it five stars. My oven runs a little too hot so I put it on one of the top racks in the oven at 350Â° for 25 minutes and it came out perfect. I will be making this again! Very flavorful too!

  8. Guest Foodie May 16, 2018

    Does this really only make 4 servings with 12 eggs? I need something for a brunch with 16 people and will have tons of other food

    • CDKitchen Staff Reply:

      If you are serving other food then, yes, this will serve more people.

  9. Guest Foodie September 26, 2017

    I have made this and will be freezing it. How do I reheat it. Should I put it in the oven frozen or defrost and then reheat?

    • CDKitchen Staff Reply:

      We have never tested freezing it. Another visitor to the site mentioned freezing it in their review but didn't mention the specifics of how to reheat it unfortunately. If you try it, please let us know how you reheat it.

  10. Howard REVIEW:
    September 23, 2017

    make it every weekend,add all the the weekday leftovers,bake it ,roll in a warm tortilla,salsa, Mex spice chz mix and jak pot..but this was the first time I used mustard in the mix/prep..was really good that way ,thanks for sharing.

  11. libbie22 REVIEW:
    August 30, 2017

    My family loves this recipe. I make it on weekends when we have more time. I often add in leftover veggies or chopped ham or something. I like that I don't have to stand at the stove.

  12. Andrea REVIEW:
    August 29, 2016

    This is a great basic recipe! I used my brownie pan to make individual servings and left some without cheese for my super picky day care kid. I'll be adding spinach and tomatoes to some of the next batch and will definitely freeze the leftovers for next time! Thanks for a great recipe!

  13. hazelnut33 REVIEW:
    July 14, 2016

    I add in cubed ham. Very easy breakfast.

  14. Guest Foodie REVIEW:
    June 3, 2016

    I make this all the time and cut it up and freeze it. My husband takes it out of the freezer, reheats it and toasts himself an English muffin and has a nice breakfast sandwich.

  15. Jan REVIEW:
    December 29, 2014

    This recipe is awesome. It is not only easy, but delicious. I served this at brunch to my son and daughter in law and their 4 children. They travel and eat out a lot and from the youngest to the oldest they all thought it was a new favorite.

  16. Megan S. REVIEW:
    January 11, 2014

    Perfect! I've been looking for a breakfast bake/casserole that didn't call for Bisquick or hash browns. I cut the recipe in half and baked using a 8-inch square pan. I rarely have butter or milk on hand, so I substituted using EVOO and water. Baked at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes.

  17. starryeyed REVIEW:
    October 12, 2013

    My mornings are insanely hectic. I mix up the eggs and ingredients the night before (I also cut this down to make one serving) and put in a jar with lid in the fridge. Next morning I have the oven programmed to come on at 6am, about 20 minutes before I get up. I put the eggs in a small baking dish and in the oven and I get in the shower. By the time I'm ready the eggs are done! I can eat them while drinking my coffee and reading my schedule for the day! No fast food for me! I sometimes add in some chopped ham or other leftover meats or veggies from the night before. Great breakfast!

