Oven Scrambled Egg And Cheese Bake Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Add the melted butter to a 9x13 baking dish, turning the dish to coat the bottom. Set aside.

In a bowl, whisk together the salt, pepper, mustard, and eggs until frothy. Whisk in the milk then stir in the cheese. Mix well.

Pour the egg mixture into the baking dish.

Place the dish in the oven and bake at 350 degrees F for 25-30 minutes or until the eggs are set. Remove from the oven and let sit for 2 minutes before cutting into squares and serving.

Can serve the oven scrambled egg bake topped with additional cheese or a dollop of sour cream.