Over 30 Sourdough Recipes to Make with a Sourdough Starter (2024)

If you’ve ever made your own sourdough starter from wild yeast for making homemade sourdough bread you’ve probably found yourself wondering what else you can use it for besides just bread. And if you’ve been maintaining a sourdough starter for any length of time, then you know that it can multiply pretty quickly when you feed it and you can end up with a lot of extra. But rather than just throwing away the extra sourdough starter, it’s nice to be able to use it to bake with, so I decided to gather up a big list of ideas for sourdough recipes to make with a sourdough starter.

These recipes all use homemade wild yeast for a sourdough flavor and for a rising agent. Some of the recipes use only sourdough yeast with no other types of yeast or rising agents like baking powder and soda and they are slowly fermented overnight. Some of the recipes use a mix of sourdough yeast and regular store bought yeast to give the sourdough flavor and to help give the dough a better rise. And a couple of the recipes use the sourdough starter mostly for the flavor and use primarily other rising agents. I’ve tried to indicate how the sourdough starter is used for each of the recipes listed below.

This list has a little bit of everything, including breakfast items like waffles and donuts, several different bread options, and other baked goods like rolls. There are also a couple of recipes for making different types of sourdough starters like rye and gluten free ones, too.

So if you’re like me and you’ve ever found yourself wondering what to make with your homemade sourdough starter, here’s a list of over 30 different recipes to make with your sourdough starter:

If you love sourdough baking, and you're looking for more recipes to try, here are some great ideas for recipes that you can make with a sourdough starter. Breakfast Recipes Here are some great sourdough breakfast recipes to try: Overnight Sourdough Spelt Waffles Photo Credit:www.occasionallyeggs.com These vegan waffles are made with spelt flour and you can prepare the batter the night before so it's ready to go in the morning when you wake up. Overnight Sourdough Waffles Photo Credit:savorthebest.com These overnight sourdough waffles use similar ingredients to traditional waffles, but they use a sourdough starter as the leavening agent rather than baking powder or soda. Red, White and Blueberry Sourdough Waffles Photo Credit:www.cookingwithcarlee.com These waffles are made with buttermilk and plenty of blueberries and served with strawberries or other fresh berries. Sourdough Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com These sourdough yeast donuts are fermented with sourdough yeast rather than commercial yeast, and they have a delicious cinnamon sugar coating on them. Bread Recipes Bread is what we often think of when we think of sourdough baking. Here are some great sourdough bread recipes to try: Easy Homemade Sourdough Bread Recipe from 1869 This old-fashioned sourdough bread recipe from 1869 is an easy recipe for beginner bakers because you only have to knead the dough once and you can let the dough rise in the same pan you bake the bread in. Honey Whole Grain Sourdough Bread Photo Credit:www.butterforall.com This honey whole grain sourdough bread uses heirloom and ancient grains, and it is naturally fermented and leavened. Pain de Méteil ~ 45% Rye Sourdough Hearth Bread Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com This sourdough rye bread uses enough rye flour to give the bread a nice flavor but not so much that it is difficult to bake with. It also uses a blend of sourdough yeast and standard yeast to help the bread rise. See Also 38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet)The Best Sourdough Soft Pretzels RecipeOma's Butterkuchen (Zuckerkuchen) – German Butter Cake RecipeBraided Pesto Bread Recipe - Pesto Wreath Bread - Tickling Palates Kaylen's Bread Photo Credit:thegoodheartedwoman.com This simple sourdough bread recipe is easy to make and has just five basic ingredients. No Knead Sourdough Bread Photo Credit:www.earthfoodandfire.com This simple and basic sourdough bread recipe can be made without having to knead the dough. Sourdough Rye Bread Bowls Photo Credit:soupaddict.com These sourdough rye bread bowls are made with a blend of sourdough and standard yeast, and they are a fun way to serve homemade soups and stews. How to Make Sourdough Focaccia: a Step-by-Step Tutorial Photo Credit:heartbeetkitchen.com This sourdough focaccia recipe is made with olive oil and includes a drizzle of butter, garlic, and oregano on the top. Sourdough Pumpernickel Bread Recipe Photo Credit:www.baking-sense.com This dark sourdough pumpernickle bread is made with rye flour, whole wheat flour, and other flavorful ingredients like coffee, cocoa, and molasses. Hokkaido Milk Sandwich Loaf Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com This hokkaido milk sandwich loaf is made with a slow fermentation from sourdough yeast and the texture is very soft and pillowy. Sourdough Rye Bread Photo Credit:www.carolinescooking.com This sourdough rye bread recipe is made with a blend of rye and wheat flours and is traditionally fermented using a rye sourdough starter. Country Sourdough Bread Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com This country sourdough bread recipe uses a blend of whole wheat and all purpose flour and it has a long fermentation with a traditional sourdough starter. See Also Authentic Polish Paczki Recipe | Seasons and Suppers Einkorn Sourdough Bread Photo Credit:savorthebest.com This rustic sourdough bread recipe uses ancient einkorn flour for a nice depth of flavor and a soft texture in the crumb. How to Make Sourdough Focaccia Photo Credit:flouronmyface.com This step by step recipe for sourdough focaccia gives detailed instructions with photos and a video to show the process of preparing and kneading the dough. Whole Wheat Sourdough Bread Photo Credit:www.lanascooking.com This recipe uses a blend of whole wheat and white bread flour, and it uses both wild sourdough yeast and packaged yeast. There are also instructions for making your own wild yeast starter Other Sourdough Baked Goods These non-bread baked goods are made with sourdough yeast. Sourdough Crescent Rolls Photo Credit:www.cookingwithcarlee.com These crescent rolls have a slightly sweet flavor with a bit of a sourdough taste and they are leavened with a blend of sourdough yeast and standard yeast. Sourdough English Muffins Photo Credit:www.beyondthechickencoop.com These English muffins have a nice flavor from the sourdough starter but they rise quickly because of the addition of standard yeast. They are perfect for spreading with homemade jam or jellies. Old Hartford Election Cake This old-fashioned 19th century recipe was once very popular to serve at elections. It is a spice cake with raisins and currents that is leavened with traditional sourdough yeast. Sweet And Buttery Sourdough Pie Crust - Traditionally Fermented For A Nourished Diet Photo Credit:www.butterforall.com This sweet and buttery sourdough pie crust recipe is made with a traditional slow fermentation with sourdough yeast and it is perfect for making pies and other recipes that call for pastry dough. Japanese Hokkaido Milk Hotdog Buns Photo Credit:thisoldgal.com These Japanese Hokkaido milk hot dog buns are soft and fluffy and made with a traditional slow fermentation with sourdough yeast. Vegan Sourdough Banana Bread Photo Credit:www.theroastedroot.net This vegan sourdough banana bread recipe has a nice flavor from the addition of the sourdough starter but it also has baking soda for additional leavening to allow it to still be a quickly made bread. Vegan Fried Chicken and Sourdough Biscuits – Vegan Yack Attack Photo Credit:veganyackattack.com These vegan sourdough biscuits are made with a mix of all-purpose four and whole wheat pastry flour and they use both sourdough yeast and baking powder for leavening so they are quickly made. Winter Root Vegetable Pizza with Spelt Sourdough Crust Photo Credit:www.occasionallyeggs.com This winter root vegetable pizza recipe has a spelt crust traditionally fermented with a sourdough starter and you can top it with root vegetables or with any toppings of your choice. Sourdough Cheese Crackers - Taste Love and Nourish Photo Credit:www.tasteloveandnourish.com These sourdough cheese crackers are made with whole wheat flour, olive oil, and nutritional yeast to give them a cheese flavor, and they are made with only sourdough yeast. Rye Sourdough Spaetzle with Caramelized Cipollini & Sautéed Mushrooms Photo Credit:thegoodheartedwoman.com This rye sourdough spaetzle recipe uses a rye sourdough starter, and it can be made quickly in just 30 minutes. Other Sourdough Recipes These other sourdough recipes include a drink made with a sourdough culture and recipes for how to make your own sourdough starters. How to Make Kvass Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com This traditional probiotic drink recipe is made with a sourdough starter and leftover bread to create a refreshing beverage. How to Make Homemade Yeast This recipe gives detailed instructions for how to make your own homemade sourdough yeast using just flour and water. Homemade Rye Sourdough Starter Photo Credit:practicalselfreliance.com This recipe explains how to make a sourdough starter using rye flour rather than using wheat flour and show the step by step process. Gluten-free Sourdough Starter--{Grain-free too!} Photo Credit:wholenewmom.com This recipe describes how you can make a gluten-free sourdough starter to use in gluten-free baking, and there are options for making it grain-free too. How To Make Sourdough Starter From Wild, Natural Yeast Photo Credit:craftinvaders.co.uk This recipe shows the step by step process for how you can make your own sourdough starter from wild natural yeast.

