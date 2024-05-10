Over 50 Gingerbread Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, read my disclosure policy.

Gingerbread Recipes Roundup! Who doesn’t love a great gingerbread recipe? All these recipes were inspired by the classic gingerbread and will be perfect for your holiday baking. Enjoy!

Gingerbread Breakfast

Miscellaneous Recipes

Cookies

Gingerbread cookies are the classic Christmas cookie recipe!

Gingerbread Cookie Sticks This is the BEST gingerbread cookie recipe and my absolute favorite. It bakes in a sheet pan and is sliced while it’s still warm. Top it with your favorite candy, like Twix, or drizzle it with white chocolate and sprinkles! Check out this recipe

Chewy & Soft Gingerbread Cookie Recipe These easy soft and chewy gingerbread cookies are the perfect holiday cutout cookie recipe! Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Cookie Cake Recipe Gingerbread Cookies made into a cookie cake – this is a soft molasses cookie with a simple glaze. Perfect for Christmas! Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Snowballs Gingerbread Snowballs – this easy snowball cookie recipe tastes like gingerbread! It’s the easiest holiday cookie recipe and perfect for giving.

Molasses Cookies Recipe These Christmas Molasses Cookies are the BEST drop gingerbread cookies full of molasses and spices, with Christmas M&Ms on top! Get The Recipe

Salted Caramel Molasses Cookies Salted Caramel Molasses Cookies are the perfect Christmas cookie! They’re soft with gingerbread flavor and stuffed with a salted caramel chocolate candy!

Gingerbread Fudge Thumbprint Cookies Gingerbread White Fudge Thumbprint Cookies | Thank you Pillsbury for helping me come up with these delicious and simple to make cookies just in time for Christmas! Get Recipe

Gingerbread Cookie Bars Gingerbread Cookies made easy! Everything you love about gingerbread cookies with only a fraction of the work! These are delicious! Get Recipe

Molasses Cookies Soft and ChewyMolasses Cookieswith wonderful spices and rolled in sugar. A cookie that screams holiday cheer! Get Recipe

Christmas Drum Cookies I thought a drum would be the perfect shape to fill with candy. I started with my gingerbread pumpkin cookies, covered the tops with royal icing,added some bakerstwine andgold dragees, and filled them with mini M&M’s.I think they turned out pretty cute! Get Recipe

Ginger Snap Recipe This recipe tastes even better than Grandmas and is quick, easy and Paleo friendly! Perfect for healthier Christmas baking! Get Recipe

Soft & Chewy Gingerbread Boys To me a Christmas without Christmas cookies was no Christmas at all, and the crux of the Christmas cookies was Gingerbread Boys {& Girls!}. They had to be soft and chewy; they had to be my mom’s family recipe; and they had to have raisins. Get Recipe

Ginger Spice Carrot Cake Cookies Buttery, light and sweet cookies laced with carrots, orange zest and plenty of spices.This is a very unique cookie, barely crisp on the bottom with a slightly chewy cake-crumb center. Get Recipe

Ginger Molasses Cookies Molasses cookiesthat are soft and chewy on the inside and crisp around the edges. Full of delicious ginger flavor and taste just like Christmas! Drizzle or dip in white chocolate for the ultimate holiday cookie! Get Recipe

Gingerbread Turtle Thumbprint Cookies I can’t get over how addicting these little thumbprint cookies are. I’ve already made these twice since coming back home from my whirlwind weekend. Get Recipe

White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies These White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies are the best ginger cookies around! They’ll quickly become a new favorite holiday cookie! Get Recipe

Nutella Stuffed Gingerbread Cookies Soft, spicy gingerbread cookies stuffed full of Nutella. I could go on, but really I don’t feel like I need too. GINGERBREAD AND NUTELLA. I mean come on. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Cookies Recipe Soft gingerbread cookies with a touch of molasses and the wonderful flavors of ground ginger and cloves covered in a brown sugar molasses icing and gingerbread men sprinkles Get Recipe

Cake & Bars

Gingerbread Cake is a classic gingerbread recipe!

Gingerbread Poke Cake This Gingerbread Cake is poked and filled with butterscotch and topped with toffee – it's a fantastic easy holiday dessert! Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Whipped Cream Recipe A soft gingerbread cake is filled with an eggnog whipped cream! I can guarantee that even non-gingerbread and non-eggnog lovers will LOVE this cake roll. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Lemon Cupcakes Sometimes I like to jam a bunch of flavors together and then…it’s too much. But these? Were perfect. Get Recipe

Ginger Icebox Cupcakes They turned out even better than expected. Now, I don’t know if I like the chocolate or ginger ones better. But since it is the holiday season, my vote is going with ginger! Get Recipe

Eggnog Cheesecakes These mini Eggnog Cheesecakes with Gingerbread Cookie Crust are simple to make and are filled to the brim with holiday flavor. Get Recipe

Bourbon Gingerbread Cheesecake It turned out wonderfully! There are a lot of ingredients in the filling, but it’s mainly just spices and things like that. So it’s actually pretty easy. You don’t have to be a cheesecake pro or anything because I’m definitely not! Get Recipe

Gingerbread Pudding Cheesecake This Gingerbread Pudding Cheesecake with Caramel Sauce and Biscoff Cookie Crust is so delicious and a great treat for everyone! Get Recipe See Also Classic Newfoundland Christmas Cookie Recipes. All time faves!!

No Bake Gingerbread Cheesecake This no bake cheesecake has all the flavors of classic gingerbread! An easy Christmas dessert idea that is sure to please everyone with it’s smooth, creamy texture and holiday flavors. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Cake Delicious and easycakefor thisholidays season. This is ahomemade gingerbread cakedrizzled in puremaple syrupand frosted with smooth, lightcream cheese frostingmade with flavors to compliment the cake. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Magic Cake It’s hard to describe this cake, but if you’ve never heard of it here’s the skinny: Eggs yolks beaten with sugar are mixed with whipped egg whites to create a runny, curd-like batter. As it bakes in the oven the layers separate, and you end up with a cakey top layer and a custard-flan kind of base. I suppose it would belong to the brownie family if you had to categorize it. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Blondies I have been making these squares for years. And I get requests for them all the time from my family and friends. They are thick and chewy (toothsome, you might say). And perfectly spiced. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Caramel Gooey Bars Gingerbread Caramel Gooey Barsare so chewy and flavorful, it’s hard to stop eating them! These easy dessert bars are made with lots of brown sugar, molasses and sweetened condensed milk so they stay nice and soft. Get Recipe

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Gingerbread Bars They’re a simple gingerbread- oat bar with white chocolate and macadamia nuts mixed in. For ease and a lower price-point, look for the bag of chopped macadamia nuts atTrader Joe’s, if you’re lucky enough to have one in your area. Get Recipe

Frosted Gingerbread Bars These gingerbread bars are full of peppermint flavor and frosted with vanilla buttercream. Gingerbread and candy cane. It’s a thing. An amazing thing. Don’t knock it til you try it. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Breakfast

Why not have gingerbread for breakfast??

Gingerbread Spice Cinnamon Rolls Recipe A fluffy homemade cinnamon roll filled with gingerbread spices. Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Latte Instead of going to the coffee shop, make thisGingerbread Lattethat tastes just like the Starbucks version at home. Made with just brewed espresso (yes, you can absolutely use instant), ground cinnamon and cloves, and sweet syrupy molasses for that classic gingerbread flavor. Get Recipe

Keto Gingerbread Latte This Keto Gingerbread Latte is a delicious and easy holiday drink. Make your own sugar-free gingerbread syrup, add some coffee and hot milk, and enjoy this low carb hot drink all winter long. Get Recipe

Overnight Gingerbread French Toast I love a good make-ahead breakfast. Especially when it’s buttery soft French toast that tastes a lot like soft gingerbread and molasses cookies. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Muffins Sparklinggingerbread muffinshave beautiful crackly tops, robust spice flavor, and are finished with zippy lemon glaze. The combination of ginger and lemon is totally underrated and works SO well in these festive holiday muffins. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Scones Soft & tender gingerbread scones full of cozy spices. Lightened up, guilt-free & ready in just 30 minutes! Get Recipe

Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls These rolls can be prepared the night before and baked the next morning, so that you don’t have to get up early to enjoy fresh-baked cinnamon rolls!These rolls are a great addition to a holiday brunch or a fun breakfast to enjoy while opening presents on Christmas morning! Get Recipe

Pumpkin Quinoa Gingerbread Tired of plain ‘olpumpkin bread? Try thisPumpkin Quinoa Gingerbread! It has all the yumminess ofpumpkin breadandgingerbreadcombined but also hasquinoaadded in to make it more moist and healthy! Get Recipe

Miscellaneous Recipes

Gingerbread recipes can also include dips, fudge and so many more ideas.

Gingerbread Fudge Gingerbread spiced white chocolate fudge – this is an easy cooked fudge recipe with tons of holiday flavor. It sets up perfectly! Get The Recipe

Eggnog Dip Eggnog Pudding Dip is the easiest Christmas dessert recipe – just 3 ingredients to make an eggnog dip with gingerbread dippers or use it for a pie filling! Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Biscoff Rugelach I came up with a seriously simple “copycat” way to whip up some rugelach this holiday season. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Kettle Corn Gingerbread Kettle Corn | Delicious kettle corn flavored with gingerbread and drizzled with white chocolate Get Recipe

Gingerbread Granola Clusters Gingerbread Granola Clusters make the perfect festive snack with all the classic gingerbread flavors. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Cookie Dough Peanut Butter Homemade peanut butter tastes nothing like storebought. It’screamy, drippy, comfort food in a jar. Get Recipe

Homemade Gingerbread Spice Mix Try this simpleHomemade Gingerbread Spice Mix Recipeand you will never want to use the store bought variety again! This gingerbread spice blend is great for your holiday recipes. Or make a batch to give as homemade gifts. Get Recipe

Toffee Gingerbread Bread Pudding Moist, flavorful and downright scrumptious, this Sticky Toffee Gingerbread Bread Pudding has all the classic flavors of Christmas with a sticky-sweet toffee twist! Get Recipe

Gingerbread Buckeyes Gingerbread Buckeyescombine traditional creamy buckeye filling with crunchy gingerbread cookies for an irresistibly delicious holiday treat! These insanely easy bites will be a favorite on your dessert table! Get Recipe

Gingerbread Steamer With the seasonal flavors of brown sugar and molasses, these Gingerbread Steamers are the perfect warm drink for a quiet evening by the fire. Get Recipe

Gingerbread Cookie Bark used the Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cookie Mix as the base for this cookie bark, and I was thoroughly impressed with the flavor and texture it produced. The cookie is incredibly soft, which is a perfect compliment to the hardened chocolate on top. And I loved the flavor, likea lot. As I said, gingerbread has never been my favorite. Get Recipe

