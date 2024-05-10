Over 60 Healthy Weight Watchers Friendly Snack Recipes (2024)

Could you use some new healthy snack ideas? How about a list of over 60 Weight Watchers snack recipes that are low in FreeStyle Smart Points?
A while back, I shared along list of quick Weight Watchers friendly grab-and-go snacks here on Meal Planning Mommies. That list has been super popular, so I know snacks are something many of you are looking for. If you are wanting some quick snacks you can grab from your grocery store, this list will be your friend. If you are looking for some Weight Watchers snack recipes you can make at home, today’s list will help you with that.
Pulling a snack together that you love can be a lot of fun. We got an extra day this weekend because our kids have Labor Day off of school. With our extra time on Saturday afternoon, the kids and I had some fun making and eating creative snacks. It all started with a Pinterest picture we found of a banana (that looked like a dolphin) that had a grape (that looked like a ball) in its mouth.
It was so simple, and it spurred on all kinds of other creative ideas. Sometimes one great idea spurs on another and then another. That is what today’s list is for…a list of healthy snack ideas that could spur on more snack ideas.
Before I get to today’s list, I just have to show you what my eight-year-old son came up with on his own. He wanted to make a palm tree to go with his dolphins…
His palm tree was made of Snyder’s of Hanover peanut butter filled pretzels and apple slices. How cute is this? Kipton told me his idea, asked me to help him cut the apples, and then he put peanut butter between the “pretzel nuggets” to hold it together.
Let me just tell you, my son was onto something here…peanut butter pretzels and apples taste SO GOOD together! Try taking one bite of each at the same time, and you will see what I mean. In terms of WW Smart Points, nine peanut butter pretzels is 3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points and apples are 0, so you can enjoy this cute little snack for just 3 WW SP!
Side-note: We used theSnyder’s of Hanover brand, but there are lots of other brands available in the stores. Aldi even has their own brand of these. If you try a different brand, you may just want to double check that the WW SP are the same.
My 12-year-old son and I enjoyed these bananas cut in half and drizzled with melted peanut butter and melted semi-sweet chocolate chips…YUM! We called these caterpillars.
Since then, we have started making the 3-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Bites pictured below and we ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!! They are just 1 WW SP per banana bite! Plus, these are stored in the freezer, so any time we want a sweet snack we can just take out one or two and move on with our day. Talk about practical! ♥
Okay, enough about bananas, caterpillars, palm trees, and dolphins…let’s get to the list of WW snacks.
Could you use some new, healthy snack ideas? Let’s get to this list! Today’s list includes over 60 delicious Weight Watchers friendly snacks between 0-5 Weight Watchers FreeStyle Smart Points, grouped together by the number of WW SP per serving! We’ll start with the snacks that are ZERO Smart Points per serving! 🙂
Ranch Hummus with carrots and celery
0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup
Emily Bites
Frozen Candy Grapes
0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
If You Have an Egg
Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs (pictured above)
0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Meal Planning Mommies
All Natural Strawberry Fruit Snacks
0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Dashing Dish
Shrimp co*cktail
0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Recipe Diaries
Instant Pot Hummus
0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Slap Dash Mom
Rainbow Ranch and Veggie Pinwheels (pictured above)
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point per pinwheel
Meal Planning Mommies
Pepperoni Pizza Mini Muffins
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point per mini muffin
Simple Nourished Living
Easy Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each
Recipe Diaries
PB & J Frozen Yogurt Pops
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each
Dashing Dish
Bacon Wrapped Pickle Spears
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for one spear
If You Have an Egg
Sesame Soy Edamame
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for 1 cup
Slender Kitchen
Spinach Artichoke Wonton Bites
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point per bite
Emily Bites
Baked Italian Vegetable Medley
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for 1/2 cup
Meal Planning Mommies
Skinny Jalapeño Popper Pockets
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each
Dashing Dish
Healthy Apple Crisp
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point
Snack Girl
3-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Bites
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each
Meal Planning Mommies
Skinny Smoked Salmon Pinwheel Appetizers
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each
Simple Nourished Living
Maple Bacon Sweet Potato Bites
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each
Drizzle Me Skinny
Mediterranean Bean Salad
1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for 3/4 cup
Skinny Taste
Seasoned Cheesy Zucchini and Squash (pictured above)
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 2/3 cup
Meal Planning Mommies
Hummus Veggie Tots
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 5 veggie tots
Emily Bites
Skinny 7 Layer Fiesta Dip
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/2 cup
Dashing Dish
Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/3 cup
Drizzle Me Skinny
Pizza Bombs
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Recipe Diaries
Zucchini Pizza Bites
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 4 pieces
Skinny Taste
Easy Pizza Twists
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Drizzle Me Skinny
Skinny Pizza Logs
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Emily Bites
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower with Ranch Dressing
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 6 pieces
Dash of Herbs
Chickpea Egg Salad
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per cup
Skinny Taste
Barbecue Chicken Bacon and Ranch Fingers
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Drizzle Me Skinny
Chicken Egg Rolls
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per egg roll
Emily Bites
Banana Oat Energy Bites
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Recipe Diaries
Peanut Butter Blondies
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one blondie
Hungry Girl
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per egg roll
Emily Bites
Smashed Loaded Cauliflower
2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
If You Have an Egg
Cheeseburger Phyllo Cups (pictured above)
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 5 cups
Meal Planning Mommies
Skinny Protein Puppy Chow
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup
Dashing Dish
Twirly Italian Sub Breadsticks
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Meal Planning Mommies
Cajun Roasted Chickpeas
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/3 cup
Emily Bites
Oven Baked Zucchini Chips
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Skinny Ms.
Veggie Ranch Pizza
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Recipe Diaries
Crunchy Air Fryer Chickpeas
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup
Meal Planning Mommies
Orange Julius Protein Smoothie
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Dashing Dish
Crispy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one sweet potato
Skinny Taste
Skinny Mini Corndog Nuggets
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Simple Nourished Living
Rainbow Bean and Rice Salad
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 3/4 cup
Meal Planning Mommies
Pizza Wonton Cups
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per cupcake
Emily Bites
Chicken Chickpea Chopped Salad
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Dashing Dish
Applesauce Cheerio Muffins
3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per muffin
Meal Planning Mommies
Southwest Steak Egg Rolls (pictured above)
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one egg roll
Meal Planning Mommies
Clean Eating Pineapple Dole Whip
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points
Dashing Dish
Quinoa Stuffed Mini Peppers
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 5 pepper halves
Laa Loosh
Taco Wonton Cupcakes
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Emily Bites
Fiesta Bean Salad
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for a little over one cup
Skinny Taste
BLT Turkey Lettuce Wraps
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per wrap
Dashing Dish
Greek Snack Flats
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per snack flat
Emily Bites
Couscous and chickpea snack
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one cup
Meal Planning Mommies
Personal Taco Pizzas
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each
Dashing Dish
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup
Emily Bites
Light Italian Style Couscous Salad (pictured above)
5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one cup
Meal Planning Mommies
BLT Wraps
5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per wrap
Meal Planning Mommies
Air Fryer Shrimp Egg Rolls
5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per egg roll
Meal Planning Mommies
Taco Stuffed Zucchini Boats
5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 2
Skinny Taste
