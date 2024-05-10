Over 60 Healthy Weight Watchers Friendly Snack Recipes (2024)

Could you use some new healthy snack ideas? How about a list of over 60 Weight Watchers snack recipes that are low in FreeStyle Smart Points?

A while back, I shared along list of quick Weight Watchers friendly grab-and-go snacks here on Meal Planning Mommies. That list has been super popular, so I know snacks are something many of you are looking for. If you are wanting some quick snacks you can grab from your grocery store, this list will be your friend. If you are looking for some Weight Watchers snack recipes you can make at home, today’s list will help you with that.

Pulling a snack together that you love can be a lot of fun. We got an extra day this weekend because our kids have Labor Day off of school. With our extra time on Saturday afternoon, the kids and I had some fun making and eating creative snacks. It all started with a Pinterest picture we found of a banana (that looked like a dolphin) that had a grape (that looked like a ball) in its mouth.

It was so simple, and it spurred on all kinds of other creative ideas. Sometimes one great idea spurs on another and then another. That is what today’s list is for…a list of healthy snack ideas that could spur on more snack ideas.

Before I get to today’s list, I just have to show you what my eight-year-old son came up with on his own. He wanted to make a palm tree to go with his dolphins…

His palm tree was made of Snyder’s of Hanover peanut butter filled pretzels and apple slices. How cute is this? Kipton told me his idea, asked me to help him cut the apples, and then he put peanut butter between the “pretzel nuggets” to hold it together.

Let me just tell you, my son was onto something here…peanut butter pretzels and apples taste SO GOOD together! Try taking one bite of each at the same time, and you will see what I mean. In terms of WW Smart Points, nine peanut butter pretzels is 3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points and apples are 0, so you can enjoy this cute little snack for just 3 WW SP!

Side-note: We used theSnyder’s of Hanover brand, but there are lots of other brands available in the stores. Aldi even has their own brand of these. If you try a different brand, you may just want to double check that the WW SP are the same.

My 12-year-old son and I enjoyed these bananas cut in half and drizzled with melted peanut butter and melted semi-sweet chocolate chips…YUM! We called these caterpillars.

Since then, we have started making the 3-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Bites pictured below and we ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!! They are just 1 WW SP per banana bite! Plus, these are stored in the freezer, so any time we want a sweet snack we can just take out one or two and move on with our day. Talk about practical! ♥

Okay, enough about bananas, caterpillars, palm trees, and dolphins…let’s get to the list of WW snacks.

Could you use some new, healthy snack ideas? Let’s get to this list! Today’s list includes over 60 delicious Weight Watchers friendly snacks between 0-5 Weight Watchers FreeStyle Smart Points, grouped together by the number of WW SP per serving! We’ll start with the snacks that are ZERO Smart Points per serving! 🙂

Ranch Hummus with carrots and celery

0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup

Emily Bites

Frozen Candy Grapes

0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

If You Have an Egg

Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs (pictured above)

0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Meal Planning Mommies

All Natural Strawberry Fruit Snacks

0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Dashing Dish

Shrimp co*cktail

0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Recipe Diaries

Instant Pot Hummus

0 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Slap Dash Mom

Rainbow Ranch and Veggie Pinwheels (pictured above)

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point per pinwheel

Meal Planning Mommies

Pepperoni Pizza Mini Muffins

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point per mini muffin

Simple Nourished Living

Easy Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each

Recipe Diaries

PB & J Frozen Yogurt Pops

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each

Dashing Dish

Bacon Wrapped Pickle Spears

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for one spear

If You Have an Egg

Sesame Soy Edamame

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for 1 cup

Slender Kitchen

Spinach Artichoke Wonton Bites

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point per bite

Emily Bites

Baked Italian Vegetable Medley

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for 1/2 cup

Meal Planning Mommies

Skinny Jalapeño Popper Pockets

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each

Dashing Dish

Healthy Apple Crisp

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point

Snack Girl

3-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Covered Banana Bites

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each

Meal Planning Mommies

Skinny Smoked Salmon Pinwheel Appetizers

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each

Simple Nourished Living

Maple Bacon Sweet Potato Bites

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point each

Drizzle Me Skinny

Mediterranean Bean Salad

1 WW FreeStyle Smart Point for 3/4 cup

Skinny Taste

Seasoned Cheesy Zucchini and Squash (pictured above)

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 2/3 cup

Meal Planning Mommies

Hummus Veggie Tots

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 5 veggie tots

Emily Bites

Skinny 7 Layer Fiesta Dip

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/2 cup

Dashing Dish

Hot Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/3 cup

Drizzle Me Skinny

Pizza Bombs

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Recipe Diaries

Zucchini Pizza Bites

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 4 pieces

Skinny Taste

Easy Pizza Twists

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Drizzle Me Skinny

Skinny Pizza Logs

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Emily Bites

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower with Ranch Dressing

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 6 pieces

Dash of Herbs

Chickpea Egg Salad

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per cup

Skinny Taste

Barbecue Chicken Bacon and Ranch Fingers

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Drizzle Me Skinny

Chicken Egg Rolls

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per egg roll

Emily Bites

Banana Oat Energy Bites

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Recipe Diaries

Peanut Butter Blondies

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one blondie

Hungry Girl

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per egg roll

Emily Bites

Smashed Loaded Cauliflower

2 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

If You Have an Egg

Cheeseburger Phyllo Cups (pictured above)

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 5 cups

Meal Planning Mommies

Skinny Protein Puppy Chow

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup

Dashing Dish

Twirly Italian Sub Breadsticks

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Meal Planning Mommies

Cajun Roasted Chickpeas

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/3 cup

Emily Bites

Oven Baked Zucchini Chips

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Skinny Ms.

Veggie Ranch Pizza

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Recipe Diaries

Crunchy Air Fryer Chickpeas

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup

Meal Planning Mommies

Orange Julius Protein Smoothie

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Dashing Dish

Crispy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one sweet potato

Skinny Taste

Skinny Mini Corndog Nuggets

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Simple Nourished Living

Rainbow Bean and Rice Salad

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 3/4 cup

Meal Planning Mommies

Pizza Wonton Cups

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per cupcake

Emily Bites

Chicken Chickpea Chopped Salad

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Dashing Dish

Applesauce Cheerio Muffins

3 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per muffin

Meal Planning Mommies

Southwest Steak Egg Rolls (pictured above)

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one egg roll

Meal Planning Mommies

Clean Eating Pineapple Dole Whip

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points

Dashing Dish

Quinoa Stuffed Mini Peppers

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 5 pepper halves

Laa Loosh

Taco Wonton Cupcakes

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Emily Bites

Fiesta Bean Salad

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for a little over one cup

Skinny Taste

BLT Turkey Lettuce Wraps

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per wrap

Dashing Dish

Greek Snack Flats

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per snack flat

Emily Bites

Couscous and chickpea snack

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one cup

Meal Planning Mommies

Personal Taco Pizzas

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points each

Dashing Dish

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

4 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 1/4 cup

Emily Bites

Light Italian Style Couscous Salad (pictured above)

5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for one cup

Meal Planning Mommies

BLT Wraps

5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per wrap

Meal Planning Mommies

Air Fryer Shrimp Egg Rolls

5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points per egg roll

Meal Planning Mommies

Taco Stuffed Zucchini Boats

5 WW FreeStyle Smart Points for 2

Skinny Taste

