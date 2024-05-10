Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Our Crusty OvernightSourdough Baguetteshave a soft and airy interior and that classic crispy crust! This is an overnight French bread recipe, but the actual hands-on time isn’t long! Delicious served warm, smothered in butter with a hearty stew or a soup. What is more, slice into rounds for bruschetta, or simply fill with your favourite sandwich fillings for an ultimate baguette sandwich!

Jump to:
  • What Are French Baguettes?
  • ​Versatility: How To Serve Sourodugh Baguettes?
  • Equipment Needed
  • Ingredients and Substitutes
  • ​Baker’s Schedule
  • Step-by-Step Sourdough Baguette Recipe
  • Other Sourdough Recipes To Try
  • Christmas Sourdough ebook
  • Crusty Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases, at no extra cost for you! Thank you!

If your favourite part of a classic sourdough loaf is its crust, I’m glad you’re reading this recipe! Homemade Sourdough Baguettes have LOTS of crusty goodness! And paired with their airy and slightly chewy interior, they are absolutely delicious!

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (1)

What Are French Baguettes?

Baguette is a long thin French bread, distinguishable by its shape and crusty exterior. Popular in France since the 18th century, baguettes are enjoyed all over the world these days. Rightly so, these loaves have it all: they are soft and light on the inside and have a deliciously crunchy crust when freshly out of the oven. And let’s be honest, they are fun!

The word baguette simply means, a wand or a stick in French and works perfectly to summarise the slim looks of the loaf!

​Versatility: How To Serve Sourodugh Baguettes?

The iconic French bread – baguettes – have so many uses. Not only can you simply dip it in olive oil and balsamic vinegar, but the crisp crust of the baguettes perfectly complements various soups and stews. What is more, you can serve sourodugh baguettes with prawn appetizers, like Gambas Pil Pil or Prawn Saganaki, or dip them in Baked Camembert.

Try the baguettes with:

  • One-Pan Spanish Fish Stew Recipe
  • Roasted Butternut Squash and Red Pepper Soup
  • West African Vegan Peanut Stew with Butternut Squash
  • Easy Carrot and Coriander Soup

What is more, they make a great sandwich of base for bruscetta!

Equipment Needed

Sourdough Baguettes aren’t hard to make. And if you’ve been baking sourdough bread for a while, you will find baguettes are quite uncomplicated both in ingredients and method. The only thing that’s different is baking them in abaguette pan. It’s a wonderful piece of equipment for making bread rolls: the dough doesn’t stick, it has a perforated surface that lets the hot air circulate more evenly and the rolls hold their shape well.

You will also ideally need a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment, as the baguette dough will be rather wet. To score the baguettes, you can use an extra sharp thin-bladed knife, a dough scorer or a razor blade.

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (6)

Ingredients and Substitutes

  • active sourdough starter: 100% hydration. Since you won’t use any commercial yeast, your strong starter will act as the sole leavening agent in making these baguettes rise, so make sure your sourodugh starter is low in acidity and is used at its peak.
  • water:we use luke warm water to give the bread dough a head start, especially when the kitchen is on the cooler side.
  • strong bread flour:we used strong white flour, but you may substitute up to 20% with spelt or whole grain flour if you wish.

If you don’t yet have a sourdough starter, here’s an article on how to make sourdough starter from scratch. Have a look at our Sourdough Maintenance Tips as well.

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (7)

​Baker’s Schedule

Before I start with the step-by-step recipe, here’s my timeline for making Overnight Sourdough Baguettes for the next day’s lunch:

Day 1:

  • 7:00 am:I feed my starter in the ratio 1part starter :1 part flour :1 part water and leave it at room temperature to at least double.
  • 12:00 pm:My starter is almost doubled, so I start theautolyse.
  • 1:00 pm:Mix in the rest of the flour, salt, sourdough starter and knead in the stand mixer for 10 minutes. Tip the dough in a greased bowl and cover.
  • 1:30 pm:First set of coil folds
  • 2:00 pm:Second set of coil folds.
  • 2:30 pm: Third set of coil folds.
  • 3:00 pm: Fourth set of coil folds.
  • 3:30 pm: Fifth set of coil folds
  • 4:00 pm:Sixth set of coil folds. Then cover and leave for 1 hour undisturbed.
  • 5:00 pm:Pop the dough in the fridge, well covered and leave it there overnight.

Day 2:

  • 7:00 am: Shape the baguettes. Leave them in thebaguette panto proof for 2-3 hours or until doubled in size.
  • 10:00 am:Score and bake the baguettes.

Step-by-Step Sourdough Baguette Recipe

Day 1: Dough, Bulk Fermentation & Coil Folds

When your starter has almost doubled in size, in a stand mixer bowl, mix water and half of the flour into a shaggy dough, cover andleave to autolyse for 30-60min(autolyse simply means letting the flour and water dough rest before adding extra ingredients. Learn more about the benefits of sourdough autolyse here).

Add the active sourdough starter, salt, the rest of the flour and, with a dough hook attachment, knead on medium speed for about 10 minutes in astand mixer. The dough should clear the sides of the bowl but it will be a much wetter dough compared to most usual sourdough breads.

Tip the dough into a lightly greased bowl. Cover with a tea towel and leave it in a warm place to proof. For the next 4 hours, every 30 minutes, uncover the bowl andperform a set of coil foldswith wet hands. After the last fold, cover the bowl and leave it to proof for an hour. Coild Folds are paramount for the airy crumb of the baguettes (you can watch a video of coil folds in the recipe card).

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (8)
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (9)

Place the dough in the fridge and leave overnight for cold bulk fermentation.

Day 2:

Dust yourbaguette panwith flour (we used semolina flour). Take the dough out of the fridge and tip onto a floured surface. Divide the dough into two and shape two tight balls.

Place the ball of the dough seam side up. Gently stretch it out into a horizontal rectangle. Take the top third of the dough and fold it down to meet the middle. Use your paml to push it down. Take the bottom third and fold it up. Push down again. With the heel of your hand, start rolling the dough to lengthen it to approx 35cm (14in) long. Here’s agood video on how to shape baguettes.

Swiftly lift the shaped baguettes onto thepan, sprinkle with flour (we use semolina flour, as it seems to prevent the dough from sticking better) and lightly cover with a tea towel or clingfilm. Leave them in a warm spot for their final proof for approximately 2 hours or until doubled in size.

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (10)
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (11)

Preheat the oven to 240°C Fan (the highest setting on most ovens). Just before cooking the baguettes, place an oven-proof dish with boiling water in the bottom of the oven to create lots of steam (this is paramount to crisp sourdough baguettes).

See Also
Roasted Red Cabbage Recipe (+Video) | Seeking Good EatsCrispy Baked Latkes - Healthy Recipes BlogGingerbread Brownie RecipePhilly Cheesesteak Recipe (VIDEO)

Sprinkle some more flour on your baguettes. Using a very sharp knife or a bread scorer, make three diagonal lines fairly deep into the dough on each baguette.

Place the baguettes in the oven for 15-20 minutes. The crust will open up where you scored the surface and your baguettes will be beautifully golden brown!

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (12)
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (13)

Place the baked sourodugh baguettes on a wire rack to cool down.

Tips & Secrets To A Perfect Baguette

First time making baguettes? Read through some of these important tips:

  • Always use a kitchen scale for best results: baking requires a certain precision that cups and spoons cannot provide.
  • If you have a Dutch oven that would comfortably fit your baguettes, you may bake them in it. You won’t need to create steam in the oven in that case. Bake the baguettes in the Dutch oven with a lid on for 15 minutes, then take the lid off and continue baking for 10 more minutes until they’re golden brown.
  • If you have a steam oven, you can skip the water in the oven too!
  • Do not skip the autolyse – it will strengthen the gluten network and your dough will be so much easier to work with later!
  • Retain surface tension in the final shaping of the baguettes, otherwise, they will spread out in your tray and will look more like flat ciabatta.
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (14)

Troubleshooting & Recipe FAQs

Why Are My Baguettes Not Crunchy?

This typically happens when there is not enough steam in the oven. If you don’t have a steam oven the best way is to place plenty of hot water at the bottom of the oven to create an extra humid steamy environment for your sourdough baguettes to bake in.

Why Are My Sourdough Baguettes Dense?

The holy trinity of the open crumb are: strong active starter that is low in acidity, not under-proofing the dough, and creating enough steam in the oven.

Can I Use Plain (All-Purpose) Flour To Make Baguettes?

Yes, you absolutely can! We tested this recipe with both strong flour and the usual plain flour and both worked fine. However, if you’re using flour with lower gluten content (plain flour), give the dough a couple more minutes of kneading to really develop the gluten that’s there. It will make the dough more elastic and easier to work with!

Storage & Refreshing Baguettes

Just like with most other bread, Sourdough French Baguettes are at their best on the day that they are baked. However, if you want to keep them for an extra day, it is best to wrap them in a brown paper bag or plastic wrap. Alternatively, you can tightly wrap the baguettes in a clean dry kitchen towel.

For longer storage, we recommend freezing your sourdough baguettes. Wrap the baguettes tightly in either foil or cling film and then place them in an airtight box or freezer bag for extra protection from drying out.

To refresh the baguettes, thaw them first (if frozen). Lightly spritz the surface with water and place them in a preheated oven for 4-5 minutes. The crust will regain most of its crunchiness.

Other Sourdough Recipes To Try

We love making sourdough. For other recipes, have a look at:

  • Sourdough Yorkshire Puddings
  • Soft Sourdough Pretzels
  • Overnight Sourdough Focaccia with Herbs and Olives
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (15)

Christmas Sourdough ebook

Celebrate the holiday season with a unique twist this year with our 24 Christmas Sourdough recipes! Discover the magic of using active sourdough starter, sourdough discard, and leftover baked sourdough bread to create a memorable and flavoursome Christmas feast.

Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (16)

Crusty Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe

Our Crusty Sourdough Baguettes have a soft and airy interior and that classic sourdough crust! This is an overnight recipe, but the actual hands-on time isn't long! Delicious served warm, smothered in butter with a hearty stew or a soup. What is more, slice into rounds for bruschetta, or simply fill your favourite sandwich fillings for an ultimate baguette sandwich!

4.79 from 19 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 1 hour hr

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Fermenting & Proving: 12 hours hrs

Total Time 13 hours hrs 20 minutes mins

Course Baking, Bread

Cuisine French, Sourdough

Servings 6 portions (2 baguettes)

Calories 160 kcal

Equipment

Ingredients

  • 220 g (0.88 cups) active sourdough starter 100% hydration
  • 120 ml (0.51 cups) water
  • 210 g (1.68 cups) strong bread flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Day 1:

  • When your starter has almost doubled in size, in a stand mixer bowl, mix water and half of the flour into a rough dough, cover and leave to autolyse for 30-60min.

  • Add the active sourdough starter, salt, the rest of the flour and, with a dough hook attachment, knead on medium speed for about 10 minutes. The dough should clear the sides, but will be quite sticky.

  • Tip the dough into a lightly greased bowl. Cover with a tea towel and leave it in a warm spot to prove. For the next 4 hours, every 30 minutes, uncover the bowl, and perform a set of coil folds (see video below). After the last fold, cover the bowl and leave to prove for an hour.

  • Place the dough in the fridge and leave overnight.

Day 2:

  • Dust your baguette pan with flour (we used semolina flour). Take the dough out of the fridge and tip onto a floured surface. Divide the dough into two and shape two tight balls.

  • Place the ball of the dough seam side up. Gently stretch it out into a horizontal rectangle. Take the top third of the dough and fold it down to meet the middle. Use your palm to push it down. Take the bottom third and fold it up. Push down again. With the palms of your hands, start rolling the dough to lengthen it to approx 35cm (14in) long.

  • Swiftly lift the baguettes onto the pan, sprinkle with flour and lightly cover with a tea towel or clingfilm. Leave in a warm spot to prove again for approx 2 hours or until doubled in size.

  • Preheat the oven to 240°C Fan (the highest setting on most ovens). Just before cooking the baguettes, place an oven-proof dish with boiling water on the bottom shelf.

  • Sprinkle some more flour on your baguettes. Then make three diagonal lines fairly deep into the dough.

  • Place the baguettes in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

Video

Notes

Sourdough Baguettes are best served on the day they are baked.

Nutrition

Calories: 160kcalCarbohydrates: 32gProtein: 5gFat: 1gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 196mgPotassium: 35mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 1IUCalcium: 6mgIron: 1mg

Keyword Baguettes with Sourdough, Crusty Sourdough Baguette, French Baguettes with Sourdough, How to Make Baguettes with Sourdough, How to Make Sourdough Baguettes, Overnight Baguette Recipe, Sourdough Baguette recipe, Sourdough Baguette recipe UK, Sourdough Baguettes

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

See Also
The Best Sugar Cookies (Recipe & Video) - Sally's Baking Addiction
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (17)
Overnight Sourdough Baguette Recipe (Iconic French Bread) (2024)

FAQs

What's the difference between a French baguette and a sourdough baguette? ›

Traditional baguettes are made with commercial yeast as the leavening agent. However, sourdough baguettes use active sourdough starter (which contains wild yeast) as the leavening agent.

View More
What is the secret of French baguette? ›

One of the secrets of a great baguette is to start with a sponge (a mix of flour, water, and yeast), which gives the yeast time to mature and combine with the other ingredients, creating the mildly sour and nutty flavors and chewy texture.

Get More Info Here
Can you proof a baguette overnight? ›

it's nothing complicated, you mix the yeast, flour and water, and leave that to ferment overnight for about 12-36 hours. This is great for adding extra flavour to your dough and helping to build the structure. In my opinion, it's very difficult to get close to a good baguette if you skip this stage.

Discover More Details
What is the best flour for baguettes? ›

King Arthur all-purpose is actually more than suitable, and it's even a bit stronger than many French flours used for baguettes, so there's no need to turn to bread flour or high-gluten flour. Pitfall 4: Be wary of frustration impeding your success.

View Details
Which is healthier French bread or sourdough bread? ›

Sourdough bread is healthier than baguette bread. The higher amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in sourdough bread due to the slow fermentation process make sourdough more nutritious than baguette bread.

Discover More Details
What is so special about French baguette? ›

While most bread has a fairly high water content (usually around 40 percent), the water content of baguettes is much higher — usually about 50 percent. That gives baguettes their light and airy texture, which also means they dry out quickly.

Learn More
What is the difference between a French Baguette and a classic baguette? ›

In France, you can choose between an ordinary baguette and one made in the traditional French way (Baguette de Tradition). The choice has a 20 cent impact on the price, and also the taste. For true bread-lovers, only traditional baguettes will do, as these bring out the real aromas of quality bread.

Keep Reading
What is the most famous French Baguette? ›

The Best Paris Baguettes – 2023 Winners
  • Le Grenier de Félix, 4 avenue Félix Faure, 75015.
  • Boulangerie Kilani, 191 Rue du faubourg Saint-Antoine, 75011.
  • Les Saveurs de Lévis, 41 Rue de Lévis, 75017.
  • 41 Rue de Lévis, 75017, 4 boulevard de Port-Royal, 75005.
  • Le Délice de Bagnolet, 42 boulevard Mortier, 75020.

Learn More Now
What is the baguette rule in France? ›

The French bread law

The law states that traditional baguettes have to be made on the premises they're sold and can only be made with four ingredients: wheat flour, water, salt and yeast. They can't be frozen at any stage or contain additives or preservatives, which also means they go stale within 24 hours.

Show Me More
What does overproofed sourdough look like? ›

Note: As loaves begin to overproof they lose their height and shape. The crumb becomes more dense. The holes become more ragged and irregular in shape. The crust begins to thin and separate from the crumb.

Learn More Now

How do you keep baguettes crispy overnight? ›

Wrap the baguette in aluminum foil.

Tear off a large sheet of aluminum foil and lay the baguette on it lengthwise. Fold the long sides of the foil over the baguette and tuck the ends of the foil under. Crimp the aluminum foil so it's sealed shut.

Learn More
What is the best flour for sourdough bread? ›

The best flour blend for creating a new sourdough starter is 50% whole-meal flour (whole wheat or whole rye) and 50% bread flour or all-purpose flour. I recommend a 50/50 mix of whole wheat flour and bread flour. Why do you need to use these two types of flour?

Read More
Why do you put water on baguettes? ›

Spraying water when putting the the dough in the. oven helps keep the crust soft to allow maximum. oven spring.

Discover More
What is the difference between t45 and T55 flour? ›

A: The t45 is soft white flour and t45 is hard white flour; the t rating refers to amount of ash residue left after burning the flour. T45 is the finest of flours, commonly used to make cakes; t55 is next and is used commonly to make croissants. T150 is the other end of the scale and is whole wheat flour.

Get More Info
What is the difference between a French baguette and a classic baguette? ›

In France, you can choose between an ordinary baguette and one made in the traditional French way (Baguette de Tradition). The choice has a 20 cent impact on the price, and also the taste. For true bread-lovers, only traditional baguettes will do, as these bring out the real aromas of quality bread.

View More
What are the two types of baguettes? ›

Of the four main types of baguettes — baguette ordinaire, baguette moulée (moulded baguette), baguette farinée (floured baguette), and baguette de tradition (traditional baguette) — the baguette de tradition is the true artisanal loaf, calling on the skills of the baker as outlined in the Bread Law.

Discover More Details
What does sourdough baguette taste like? ›

The crust is thin and crispy and the open crumb inside is moist and delicate, just like a baguette should taste! If you have never eaten a sourdough bread before, it is time. Once you have had a slice of freshly baked sourdough bread you can almost taste the flavours of adventure and passion.

Read On
What is sourdough bread called in France? ›

Pain de campagne ("country bread" in French), also called "French sourdough", is typically a large round loaf ("miche") made from either natural leavening or baker's yeast.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
VPN Test 2024: Die 7 besten VPN-Anbieter im Vergleich
Die 7 besten (wirklich KOSTENLOSEN) VPNs für Windows-PCs (2024)
Amoeba Sisters Handouts
Battling brain-eating amoeba: Enigmas surrounding immunity to Naegleria fowleri
Latest Posts
7 Best FREE VPNs for Windows PCs (2024): Fast & Unlimited
5 besten WIRKLICH kostenlosen VPN für Windows (Stand 2024)
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6496

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.