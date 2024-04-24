P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (2024)

By Rayzel Lam

meal components: protein + veggie

Phase 2 hCG Diet Recipe | French Egg Spinach Muffins | SP + AP

Meal Type AP - Alternate Protocol, Dinner, Lunch, Main Meals, Protein + Veggie, Rayzels Favorites, SP only - Strict Simeons, Vegetarian
Food Group Alternative Protein
Ingredients by Protein Eggs
Ingredients by Veggie Green Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato

Ingredients

  • 2 Eggs
  • 6 Egg Whites
  • 2 tbsp onion minced
  • 1/2 tsp garlic freshly minced
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 2 tbsp canned tomatoes diced
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger
  • 2 1/2 tsp Herbs de Provence
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 4 stalks green onion chopped
  • 1 tsp hot sauce optional for drizzling on top

AP Version:

  • 1 cup button mushrooms chopped - AP
Servings

servings

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add in the onion and garlic. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, until the onions are tender.

  3. Add in the spinach and tomatoes. For AP: add in mushrooms. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.

  4. Season with salt, ginger, and Herbs de Provence.

  5. Crack the eggs and egg whites into a large bowl. Whisk them together until combined. Stir in the seasoned cooked vegetables and green onion.

  6. Pour a ⅓ cup of the egg and vegetable mixture into each muffin well, for a total of 6.

  7. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the tops are firm and eggs are cooked.

  8. Cool slightly and serve immediately.

Recipe Notes

You can easily store these in airtight containers in the refrigerator to enjoy all week long! Simply reheat in the microwave and enjoy. If you like it spicy, add 1 teaspoon hot sauce to the egg and vegetable mixture, before dividing them into the muffin cups. Macros listed are for SP version.

Nutrition Facts

Phase 2 hCG Diet Recipe | French Egg Spinach Muffins | SP + AP

Amount Per Serving

Calories 148 Calories from Fat 45

% Daily Value*

Total Fat 5g 8%

Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%

Dietary Fiber 2g 8%

Sugars 2g

Protein 19g 38%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (6)Nikki

    This recipe looks so good!! I am going to try it! (It’s like a P2 version of your bacony-egg cups in the P3toLife program – yay!)

    • P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (7)Li-an

      Yay! Yes, Nikki – the lower carb, calorie & fat version! 🙂

  2. P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (8)Carla

    I didn’t realize you could have eggs on P2!

    • P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (9)Rayzel Lam

      Yes! As a meat protein serving replacement you can have 1 egg + 3 egg whites! Nice to have a little variety huh!

  3. P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (10)Sheryl

    I made a double recipe. I only used 3t of Herbs de Provence. I think 5t (2 x 2.5t as stated in recipe would be too much. I didn’t use the calculator. Next time I will double and use 2t. Great recipe!

    • P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (11)Rayzel Lam

      Awesome thanks for sharing! And I think that makes sense re the adjustments on herbs too 😉

  4. P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (12)Lyndsay Woodrum

    Hi! Going to make this today for my meal prep! So I can have 3 of these mini’s for only 148 calories? Just making sure on the servings… If I wanted to make enough to last me for the next 5 days, I would choose the recipe for 5 servings? Sorry, not good with this!!! Down 30 lbs on my first round of HCG! Starting p3 soon! 🙂

    • P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (13)Rayzel Lam

      Hello again! NP I totally understand wanting to be safe and sure! Yes so the nutrition info listed is always per serving and so yes that’s 3 muffins! It will seem like a lot but that’s because the egg whites whip up in volume and get big. It’s half air really lol! And yes, just pick 5 servings then and the recipe will update for you to what you need for that. Would love to know what you think, this was one of my more favorite recipes!

P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (2024)
