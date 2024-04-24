P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (2024)

By Rayzel Lam 8 Comments
meal components: protein + veggie
Phase 2 hCG Diet Recipe | French Egg Spinach Muffins | SP + AP
AP - Alternate Protocol, Dinner, Lunch, Main Meals, Protein + Veggie, SP only - Strict Simeons, Vegetarian
Alternative Protein
Eggs
Green Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato
Ingredients
- 2 Eggs
- 6 Egg Whites
- 2 tbsp onion minced
- 1/2 tsp garlic freshly minced
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 2 tbsp canned tomatoes diced
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 2 1/2 tsp Herbs de Provence
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 stalks green onion chopped
- 1 tsp hot sauce optional for drizzling on top
- 1 cup button mushrooms chopped - AP
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add in the onion and garlic. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, until the onions are tender.
Add in the spinach and tomatoes. For AP: add in mushrooms. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.
Season with salt, ginger, and Herbs de Provence.
Crack the eggs and egg whites into a large bowl. Whisk them together until combined. Stir in the seasoned cooked vegetables and green onion.
Pour a ⅓ cup of the egg and vegetable mixture into each muffin well, for a total of 6.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the tops are firm and eggs are cooked.
Cool slightly and serve immediately.
Recipe Notes
You can easily store these in airtight containers in the refrigerator to enjoy all week long! Simply reheat in the microwave and enjoy. If you like it spicy, add 1 teaspoon hot sauce to the egg and vegetable mixture, before dividing them into the muffin cups. Macros listed are for SP version.
Nutrition Facts
Phase 2 hCG Diet Recipe | French Egg Spinach Muffins | SP + AP
Amount Per Serving
Calories 148 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 2g
Protein 19g 38%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Nikki
This recipe looks so good!! I am going to try it! (It’s like a P2 version of your bacony-egg cups in the P3toLife program – yay!)
Li-an
Yay! Yes, Nikki – the lower carb, calorie & fat version! 🙂
Carla
I didn’t realize you could have eggs on P2!
Rayzel Lam
Yes! As a meat protein serving replacement you can have 1 egg + 3 egg whites! Nice to have a little variety huh!
I made a double recipe. I only used 3t of Herbs de Provence. I think 5t (2 x 2.5t as stated in recipe would be too much. I didn’t use the calculator. Next time I will double and use 2t. Great recipe!
Rayzel Lam
Awesome thanks for sharing! And I think that makes sense re the adjustments on herbs too 😉
Lyndsay Woodrum
Hi! Going to make this today for my meal prep! So I can have 3 of these mini’s for only 148 calories? Just making sure on the servings… If I wanted to make enough to last me for the next 5 days, I would choose the recipe for 5 servings? Sorry, not good with this!!! Down 30 lbs on my first round of HCG! Starting p3 soon! 🙂
Rayzel Lam
Hello again! NP I totally understand wanting to be safe and sure! Yes so the nutrition info listed is always per serving and so yes that’s 3 muffins! It will seem like a lot but that’s because the egg whites whip up in volume and get big. It’s half air really lol! And yes, just pick 5 servings then and the recipe will update for you to what you need for that. Would love to know what you think, this was one of my more favorite recipes!
