P2 hCG Diet Lunch or Dinner Recipe: French Egg Spinach Muffins (2024)

Rayzel Lam April 4, 2018 at 5:34 pm

Hello again! NP I totally understand wanting to be safe and sure! Yes so the nutrition info listed is always per serving and so yes that’s 3 muffins! It will seem like a lot but that’s because the egg whites whip up in volume and get big. It’s half air really lol! And yes, just pick 5 servings then and the recipe will update for you to what you need for that. Would love to know what you think, this was one of my more favorite recipes!