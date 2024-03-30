Pad Prik Haeng recipe (Thai Spicy Crispy Chicken) – Hungry in Thailand (2024)

As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.

Pad prik haeng recipe is THE BEST Thai spicy crispy chicken coated in a sweet, hot sauce. It’s a quick and easy Thai dish loaded with dried chilies, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves.

Why try this recipe

Ingredients

Short recipe video

How to make pad prik haeng

Kitchen tools

Tips for the best crispy Thai chicken

How to serve Garnishing options

How to store and reheat

More Thai chicken recipes you’ll love

This is the best Thai spicy fried chicken recipe EVER.

It’s a hidden gem you’ve probably never heard of. You won’t find this at the usual street food stalls or even in Thai restaurants.

So why isn’t this easy Thai chicken dish everywhere? Well, it ain’t a five-minute wok wonder like pad kra pao. You’re frying up chilies, lemongrass, and tender chicken until golden and crispy.

That extra stove time is totally worth it, trust me.

The chicken is crispy on the outside and so juicy and tender on the inside. Coated with the best spicy sauce ever and full of aromatic herbs, this is an absolute flavor bomb.

Lemongrass, dried chilies, and kaffir lime leaves come together in one fragrant dish that’s as fun to make as it is delicious. So good!

Quick and easy weeknight dinner. Chicken stir-fries are the way to go to get protein and everything else you need in one skillet in no time.

Chicken stir-fries are the way to go to get protein and everything else you need in one skillet in no time. Great with other food. This Thai fried chicken is amazing with rice, but can easily be served with other Thai food as well.

This Thai fried chicken is amazing with rice, but can easily be served with other Thai food as well. Customize the flavors. You can totally customize the heat and the other flavors. Taste-test as you go and make this Thai spicy crispy chicken your own!

You can totally customize the heat and the other flavors. Taste-test as you go and make this Thai spicy crispy chicken your own! It’s fun and unique. Get a break from the usual authentic chicken pad Thai and try something different. Gai pad prik haeng is spicy and simply irresistible.

Chicken – Skin-on chicken filet or thighs are my preferred choice for a juicy, tender bite. You can use other cuts as well, or peel the skin off.

– Skin-on chicken filet or thighs are my preferred choice for a juicy, tender bite. You can use other cuts as well, or peel the skin off. Crispy flour – Crispy flours like rice flour, cornstarch, or wheat flour coats the chicken with a crispy layer.

– Crispy flours like rice flour, cornstarch, or wheat flour coats the chicken with a crispy layer. Palm sugar – Palm sugar brings an authentic, caramel-like sweetness. It’s the preferred sweetener in Thai cuisine.

– Palm sugar brings an authentic, caramel-like sweetness. It’s the preferred sweetener in Thai cuisine. Oyster sauce – A blend of savory and umami, perfect for stir-fries and marinades.

– A blend of savory and umami, perfect for stir-fries and marinades. Light soy sauce – Gives the chicken a salty note.

– Gives the chicken a salty note. Thai chili flakes – Chili powder is easy-to-make at home by crushing dried chilies with a granite mortar and pestle.

– Chili powder is easy-to-make at home by crushing dried chilies with a granite mortar and pestle. Dried chilies – Add to taste.

– Add to taste. Kaffir lime leaves – Also known as makrut lime leaves. Any leftovers of these citrus flavored leaves can be frozen.

– Also known as makrut lime leaves. Any leftovers of these citrus flavored leaves can be frozen. Garlic

Salt

Water

All ingredients can be found at Asian grocery stores, or at Asian markets.

Prep the ingredients 1. Cut your chicken into bite-sized pieces. Remove the middle part of the kaffir lime leaves and chop up the garlic. Fry spices and chicken 2. In a large bowl, combine chicken, salt, and your choice of crispy flour. Knead it with your hands.

3. Quick-fry dried chilies for 10 seconds. Scoop them out with a colander.

4. Fry the kaffir lime leaves for 10 seconds.

5. Fry the chicken until golden and crisp. Make sure they don’t stick together and let excess oil leak. Stir-fry 6. Heat oil in a wok and sauté garlic and dried chili flakes until golden.

7. Pour in water, oyster sauce, light soy, and palm sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Cook until the sauce gets a sticky, bubbly top layer.

8. Add the fried chilies, kaffir lime leaves, and fried chicken. Mix it well with the sauce and serve immediately.

Kitchen tools

Deep frying pan and non-stick wok pan with spatula

Cutting board and chef’s knife

Measuring spoons and cups

Kitchen gloves

Large bowl

Colander

Tips for the best crispy Thai chicken

Maintain the ideal oil temperature. For deep-frying chicken, the ideal oil temperature is between 350°F to 375°F (175°C to 190°C). If needed, use a kitchen thermometer. Use a neutral oil with high smoke point like vegetable oil.

For deep-frying chicken, the ideal oil temperature is between 350°F to 375°F (175°C to 190°C). If needed, use a kitchen thermometer. Use a neutral oil with high smoke point like vegetable oil. Avoid overcrowding. If needed, deep-fry and stir-fry in batches.

If needed, deep-fry and stir-fry in batches. Protein variations. You can sub the chicken for pork, beef, tofu, or any seafood or other protein if you wish.

You can sub the chicken for pork, beef, tofu, or any seafood or other protein if you wish. Taste as you go. Adjust the flavors to your personal spice level.

Adjust the flavors to your personal spice level. Safety. When frying chilies and lime leaves, the oil might splash. Maintain a distance and use a lid to protect yourself.

How to serve

Serve immediately to ensure the crispiest spicy chicken. Serve with a portion of jasmine rice or sticky rice.

Garnishing options

Add fresh vegetables like sliced cucumber or a light Thai salad like Thai cucumber salad for satay .

. Chopped cilantro or green onions

Toasted sesame seeds

How to store and reheat

Pad prik haeng is best when eaten immediately, since that’s when the chicken is the most crisp.

If you do end up with leftovers, place the Thai spicy crispy chicken in an airtight container. Store it in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Reheating instructions: Reheat on the stove over medium heat until warm. Add a tablespoon of oil if needed. Avoid the microwave.

Tip: Toss the leftovers with fresh vegetables or noodles for a new dinner.

More Thai chicken recipes you’ll love

