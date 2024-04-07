Paleo Soup Recipes That are Good Any Time - My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Here are 9 Healthy Paleo soup recipes to warm you up when it is cold outside. Soup is an international meal that everyone all over the world enjoys. It's fairly easy to make and especially good in the winter.

There are no stew or chili recipes here; these are all soup recipes and they're all Paleo. I love that I don't miss carbs when I eat soup and I also love how I get to eat a lot of vegetables whenever I eat soup.

With 9 healthy soup recipes, you've should be to be able to find quite a few that look good to you that you can make for dinner tonight or tomorrow night. Or - maybe you need a soup to take to that party you are planning on attending. Whatever the case, I hope you find these recipes helpful.

1. Nourishing Paleo Chicken Soup Crock Pot Kale - My Natural Family

Chicken Thighs - Carrots - Onion - Kale - Chicken Broth - Fresh Thyme - Garlic

I call this chicken soup "nourishing" because it not only has fresh hearty vegetables and juicy tender chicken. You create your own chicken broth by using bone-in chicken thighs.

This soup is made in the crockpot so of course it's made in one pot. It is loaded with fall off the bone, tender chicken, and bright vegetables. It's chocked full with juicy, tender chicken besides the hearty vegetables. This will cure whatever ails you. You could make it more nourishing by adding some additional chicken bones so you can get even more bone broth flavor if you want to.

2. Pork Chili Verde Crock Pot Recipe -My Natural Family

Tomatillos - Anaheim Peppers - Pork Roast - Onions - Garlic - Oregano - Cumin - Paprika - Chili Powder - Cilantro - Green Chilies - Chicken Broth - Lime - Avocado

This is the best soup to make and eat on a cold winter day. The meat is easy because all you do is cut a pork roast into pieces. This is made in a crock pot but you could easily simmer this in a covered pot on the stovetop for about 2 hours. You may need to add more chicken broth if too much of the liquid boils off. I made this for my brother's wedding dinner and everyone loved it. He told his new wife that I am a really good cook. Thanks Bro!

3. The Best Ever Paleo Beef Stew Slow Cooker Recipe - My Natural Family

Stew Meat - Parsnips - Carrots - Onion - Beef Stock - Tapioca Flour * - Bay Leaves - Fresh Thyme

I like making stew now because I always make it in the crockpot. I can cook it all day while I do other things. Then I can have a fantastic meal when it's dinner time. You can either cook it on low for 8-9 hours or on high for 6 hours.

That gives you flexibility but I have to admit that I prefer cooking my on low for longer. It turns out more tender and I can start it first thing in the morning and get it over with. It's a great one-pot meal.

4. Easy Cauliflower Soup - Delicious Meets Healthy

Olive Oil - Carrots - Celery - Onion - Garlic - Cauliflower - Bay Leaves - Chicken Broth - Almond Milk - Arrowroot Starch * - Cumin - Oregano - Fresh Thyme - Pancetta or Bacon

This is a light, easy and quick cauliflower soup that is gluten-free, dairy-free, Paleo and it's absolutely delicious. It's creamy and thick and licking the bowl good. It's loaded with carrots, cauliflower, onions, celery, garlic and topped with bacon or pancetta. It's a meal your whole family will love and it's made in one pot and can be ready in approximately 30 minutes.

5.Homemade Chicken Zucchini Noodle Soup - Get Inspired Everyday

Onion - Celery - Carrots - Chicken Stock - Chicken - Tapioca Starch - Zucchini

Kari says her mom used to make homemade chicken noodle soup all the time when she was growing up. Her mom even cooked the chicken and made the stock from the fresh chicken. Sometimes her mom even made homemade noodles.

Well, guess what? My mom can say the same thing. My grandma used to make homemade chicken noodle soup made with chickens she raised on the farm. Yes, she also made her own homemade noodles. My mom remembers when how she'd roll them out on the breadboard.

Then she'd lay the noddles on the breadboard on the floor in front of the heat register to get them to dry out faster. Grandma even sliced the noodles by hand with a knife. Well, this recipe is very very similar to my grandmas except it's made with zucchini or zoodles * instead of noodles. Plus you can don't have to slice your zucchini with a knife, you can use a spiralizer *.

6.Slow Cooker Taco Soup - Foraged Dish

Ground Beef - Onion - Garlic - Jalapeno - Bell Peppers - Zucchini - Tomatoes - Chipotle Peppers - Green Chiles - Chili Powder - Cumin - Coriander - Broth - Avocado - Cilantro

You don't need to cook this in the crockpot if you don't want to. I've made the same taco soup recipe for years either in the crockpot or in a pot on the stove. It just depends on what my day is like and when in the day I have time to make it. I can throw it together really fast.

After the ground beef is cooked it doesn't take very long for the peppers and zucchini to cook up. I think I actually prefer it that way. The veggies are soft and mushy when I cook it on the stove. Use canned tomatoes to make it cook up faster.

I discovered frozen cut-up onions in the vegetable freezer section at my local Winco and I'm in love. I hate chopping onions. Just open a bag and throw them in. It saves so much time and tears. I have bell peppers I cut up and froze from my garden so I can make this really fast.

7. Roasted Cauliflower Chowder Soup - The Daring Gourmet

Cauliflower - Onion - Garlic - Carrots - Celery - Red Bell Pepper - Chicken Broth - Fresh Thyme - Bay Leaf - Cashew Milk - Fresh Parsley

Apparently, if you make this with roasted cauliflower it makes all the difference in the flavor. Roasted cauliflower isn't hard to do. The oven does all the work.

You can get everything else prepared and get the soup started while the cauliflower is roasting. It's pretty easy to make. You can adjust the texture of the whole soup by how long you puree the cauliflower. Of course, the longer you puree it the smoother it will be.

8. Healing Chicken Soup - Living Well Mom

Chicken Breast - Chicken Broth - Onion - Fresh Ginger - Carrots - Garlic - Turmeric - Cauliflower - Fish Sauce * - Basil - Parsley - Coconut Aminos *

There aren't very many foods that are as comforting as a bowl of chicken soup. It literally has healing powers from turmeric, ginger, and garlic. Adults and kids alike gobble it up whether they are sick or healthy.

It's a really good way to get nutrients into you and your family's body. It's pretty easy and quick to make. It only takes about an hour but if the chicken is already cooked it will take even less time.

I like to put frozen chicken in my Instant Pot *. It only takes 10 minutes for it to cook after the pressure is up. You could have the chicken cooking in the Instant Pot * while you're putting all the other ingredients together and have a nutritious meal in 30 minutes.

See Also Recipe This | Slimming World Carrot Soup In Soup Maker

9. Roasted Autumn Squash Soup - Fixed on Fresh

Butternut Squash - Sweet Potato - Onion - Apples - Chicken Bone Broth - Garlic - Coconut Milk * - Nutmeg - Cinnamon - Pumpkin Seeds

Squash and sweet potatoes are so yummy. They are not only delicious they are also nutritious. They are packed with vitamin C, A, potassium, and fiber.

Print

Recipe

9 Paleo Soup Recipes ★★★★★5 from 1 review Author: Rebecca Baron

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Yield: 4

Category: Dinner

Cuisine: American Print Recipe Save Recipe Description Check out this assortment of Paleo soup recipes and try a new recipe today! Ingredients chicken

chili verde

beef stew

cauliflower

zucchini

squash Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Pick out a few to try today! Nutrition Calories: 200 Keywords: Hearty, Filling, Comforting

Soup is a little different way to use them but once you've tried it you'll love it. The flavors of coconut milk * and sweet potato, squash, and apples combined are heaven in a bowl.