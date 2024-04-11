Pan-Fried Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Recipe - Grits and Pinecones (2024)

This blue-ribbon recipe for Crispy Pan-Fried Buffalo Shrimp Recipe is a spicy twist on my classic Pan-Fried Shrimp. With its simple preparation and bold flavors, buffalo shrimp is the perfect marriage of sweet, briny, breaded shrimp and spices.

Your taste buds will be doing a happy dance after the first bite of jumbo shrimp, dredged in a seasoned flour coating, pan-fried in olive oil in a skillet on the stove, and then drenched in tangy, spicy buffalo sauce.

Serve it with blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping, and you will see why this dish has become such a popular favorite among seafood lovers everywhere.

Like my Fried Oysters, Chicken Egg Rolls, and Fried Crab Claws, crispy buffalo shrimp is a perfect crowd-pleasing game-day or party appetizer. This versatile recipe is also ideal for any gathering of friends and family and is one of my favorite “go-to” last-minute dinner entrées.

Quick to make like my Lemon Pepper Salmon and Blackened Mahi-Mahi, it only takes 15 minutes from start to finish to get this delicious seafood dish on the table. And you won’t believe how easy it is to prepare. Unlike Hooter’s famous buffalo shrimp, these crustaceans are not deep-fried, so you don’t even need a deep fryer!

Check out the easy step-by-step instructions below and a short video to see how simple they are to make.