Pan Fried Lamb Chops with Miso Butter (20-Minute Recipe!) (2024)

This 20-minute pan fried lamb chops recipe will give you restaurant-quality juicy chops topped with melted miso butter cooked on a hot cast iron skillet. It’s infused with garlic and sage that take it to the next level! Perfect for a busy weeknight!

Dust off your skillet cast iron pan, we will be searing these Japanese inspired lamb shoulder chop instead of grilling them!

This miso pan-fried lamb shoulder chop is delicious, especially when you brown the sage and garlic with the butter and the lamb chops get infused with those flavors. When you top it off with the miso butter, it really completes the flavor with a nice salty umami flavor. The melted miso butter will be SO worth it. I promise.

Read on to learn exactly how to make this delicious pan fried lamb chops recipe today!

What are Pan Fried Lamb Chops?

Pan fried lamb chops are a super delicious dish that brings together the tender and juicy flavors of lamb with the richness of a pan-seared technique. Searing on a hot cast iron skillet will give you the best flavors and create a mouthwatering crust you’ll love with the Millard reaction!

If you’re craving a restaurant-quality dish, then this recipe is perfect for you! The best part is how simple it is, from start to finish in just 20 minutes - perfect for dinner dates at home, or when you have family and friends coming over.

The miso butter is a recipe by Mr. David Chang from Momof*cku and truly takes these lamp chops to the next level. You’ll be surprised at just how easy it is to make it!

You'll feel like you're dining at a fancy restaurant without leaving your kitchen and the mix of flavors - juicy lamb, aromatic herbs, and velvety miso butter - makes every bite perfectly delicious. You have got to try it to know what I mean!

Why You’ll Love This Pan Fried Lamb Chops Recipe

Quick and Easy: Need a meal in a jiffy? This recipe is the perfect solution. It's not only packed with flavor, but it's super quick and easy to make! You'll have this dish ready in just 20 minutes!

Family Favorite: With its incredibly savory flavors of sage, garlic, and miso butter, this lamb chops recipe is sure to become a favorite among your family members. The delicious combination of ingredients will have everyone asking for seconds.

No Grill Required: These pan fried lamb chops are seared over a hot cast iron pan to get that beautiful browning from the Millard reaction which give it even more flavor.

Loaded with Umami Thanks to the Miso Butter: These lamb chops are loaded with umami salty flavors. Once the miso butter melts over the chops, they are ready to serve!

Ingredients You’ll Need to Make Pan Fried Lamb Chops

All you need are some incredibly simple, pantry-staple ingredients to make this delicious pan fried Japanese lamb chops recipe at home. Here's an overview of the specific ingredients for this recipe. For the exact ingredients and measurements, please scroll to the recipe card below. Lamb Chops: This is definitely the star of the show. I like to use lamb shoulder chops for this recipe because it's the 'dark meat', and it's more flavorful and not as dry.

This is definitely the star of the show. I like to use lamb shoulder chops for this recipe because it's the 'dark meat', and it's more flavorful and not as dry. Garlic and Sage: Cloves: Garlic and sage are the aromatics of this recipe. You can substitute it with other aromatics such as thyme or rosemary as well but definitely keep the garlic in.

Garlic and sage are the aromatics of this recipe. You can substitute it with other aromatics such as thyme or rosemary as well but definitely keep the garlic in. Miso - I like to use red miso for this miso butter but you can use any type of miso for it. White and yellow miso is more commonly found and has a lighter sweeter flavor. You can find miso at any Asian grocery store and sometimes regular grocery store as well. If you cannot find it you can buy it online.

- I like to use red miso for this but you can use any type of miso for it. White and yellow miso is more commonly found and has a lighter sweeter flavor. You can find miso at any Asian grocery store and sometimes regular grocery store as well. If you cannot find it you can buy it online. Oil: The oil will help to create a golden, crisp crust on the lamb chops. It also aids in transferring heat evenly across the surface of the meat and helps drop the smoking point so that the butter doesn’t burn.

Miso Butter

I take no credit here for this wonderful creation. Miso butter is Mr. David Chang's creation from Momof*cku. It's really easy to make. Leave some butter out to soften and then mix the miso in. That's it. The ratio he uses is 2:1, butter to miso.

You can also make a bigger batch to store in the fridge to use in a variety of different things, such as:

Any type of grilled or pan-fried steaks.

Cooked vegetables that need a pick-me-up. Just dollop a little bit on to melt over the vegetables

How to Make Pan Fried Lamb Chops (Step by Step)

Making this incredible pan fried lamb chops recipe at home is super easy and will give you great results every single time. Here's how to make it step by step. Preparation Remove Sage Leaves: Start by detaching the leaves from the stem of the sage and put them aside for later use. Discard the stems. Prepare Garlic: Next, peel the garlic cloves and give them a good smash with the side of your knife. You'll want to keep these intact but sufficiently crushed. Put these aside as well. Making the Miso Butter Soften Butter: Allow your butter to soften at room temperature or warm it in a microwave for about ten seconds. Mix Miso and Butter: Add miso to the softened butter and mash it together until well combined. Chill Butter: Pop the butter back in the fridge for about fifteen minutes to solidify while you're preparing the lamb chops. Alternatively, you can wrap it in saran wrap, roll it into a log, and chill. When you're ready to use it, just unwrap and slice it into medallions.

Pan Frying the Lamb Chops

Heat Oil and Butter: Heat up your cast iron skillet on medium-high heat. (If you're using a frying pan, set it to high heat instead). Add a bit of oil and butter to the pan. Once the butter has melted and the pan is hot, you're ready for the next step. Add In the Lamb Chops: Add in the lamb chops and sear it on one side for 2-3 minutes. Add Garlic and Sage: Put three smashed garlic cloves per lamb chop into the pan, along with a few sage leaves (about five per chop is a good rule of thumb). Flip and Sear: Flip your lamb chops to the second side and sear for another two to three minutes. Plate and Serve: Once done, remove your lamb chops from heat and plate them. While they're still hot, top them with some of your chilled miso butter to melt over the meat. The amount you use will depend on your preference for saltiness. Now, all that's left is to enjoy your delicious pan-seared lamb chops!

Serving Suggestions

Compliment your pan fried lamb chops with a side of cumin beef fried rice . The hearty flavors of the rice and beef beautifully balance the richness of the lamb and miso butter . Alternatively, you can also use a simple egg fried rice , or garlic fried rice as well.

. The hearty flavors of the rice and beef beautifully balance the richness of the lamb and . Alternatively, you can also use a simple , or as well. For a lighter option, pair your lamb chops with Curtido (Salvadoran pickled cabbage slaw) . The tangy, crunchy slaw cuts through the richness of the lamb, making for a balanced meal.

. The tangy, crunchy slaw cuts through the richness of the lamb, making for a balanced meal. Add a touch of freshness to your meal by serving your pan-fried lamb chops with an easy Korean cucumber salad (Oi Muchim) . The cool, crisp salad pairs wonderfully with the warm, savory lamb.

. The cool, crisp salad pairs wonderfully with the warm, savory lamb. Serve your lamb chops with Chinese stir-fried cabbage with ginger soy . The cabbage's crunch and the ginger soy's sweet umami sauce add a delicious contrast to the lamb's savory taste. Alternatively, you can also pair it with a simple pan fried honey soy brussel sprouts as well.

. The cabbage's crunch and the ginger soy's sweet umami sauce add a delicious contrast to the lamb's savory taste. Alternatively, you can also pair it with a simple as well. For a comforting, hearty meal, serve your pan-fried lamb chops with garlic noodles or garlic chili oil noodles . The noodles' garlicky, savory flavors perfectly complement the lamb's rich taste. I like to also serve this with hakka noodles as well.

or . The noodles' garlicky, savory flavors perfectly complement the lamb's rich taste. I like to also serve this with as well. You can also serve them with some classic roasted potatoes and any of the above dishes to have a satisfying, hearty meal!

Recipe Variation Ideas for Pan Fried Lamb Chops

This delicious pan fried lamb chops recipe is so flavorful and easy to make, you'll want to try out some of these delicious variations! Here are some great ideas: Spice it Up: If you like your food with a bit of a kick, add chili flakes to your lamb chops while they're cooking, or mix in some cayenne pepper to the miso butter. Try other Herbs: If you're a fan of fresh herbs, consider adding some fresh thyme or rosemary to your lamb chops while they're cooking. This will give the meat a fragrant, herbaceous flavor that is sure to impress. Go for Medium-Rare: If you prefer your meat medium-rare, use a meat thermometer to make sure that the lamb chops are cooked to perfection. This will result in a tender, juicy chop that is pink in the middle and browned on the outside.

Frequently Asked Questions Why shouldn't I salt the lamb chops before pan frying them? Salting the lamb chops before pan frying them would make the dish overly salty. The miso butter used in this recipe already contains enough salt to add a savory flavor to the dish. How do I get a brown crust on the lamb chops? To achieve a brown crust on your lamb chops, make sure to flip the chops only once or twice during the cooking process. The long exposure to the heat helps to form the crust. Why can't I add the herbs and garlic right away? Adding the herbs and garlic at the beginning of the cooking process may cause them to burn due to the high heat. It is best to add them once one side of the lamb chop is done to avoid burning. How much miso butter should I use? The amount of miso butter you use depends on your taste preference. If you prefer a saltier flavor, feel free to add more. Just remember, the butter will melt over the hot lamb chops, enhancing the overall flavor. What type of pan should I use for this recipe? A cast iron skillet is recommended for this recipe as it retains heat well and gives the lamb chops a nice sear. However, if you don't have one, a regular frying pan on high heat will work too. Can I use lamb loin chops instead of shoulder chops for this recipe? Yes, you can use lamb loin chops in this recipe. Just keep in mind that cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of the chops. Use a meat thermometer to make sure that they are cooked to your preferred doneness.

How to Store Leftover Pan Fried Lamb Chops

To store these lamb chops, let them cool down to room temperature before placing them in an airtight container. You can keep them in the fridge for up to three days. When you're ready to enjoy those juicy lamb chops again, take them out of the refrigerator and let them come to room temperature. This helps to prevent them from drying out during reheating. The best way I've found to reheat lamb chops is in on the stovetop.Lamb dries out really easily when you reheat it, so I like to throw a little butter in the pan again to re-sear it, too to keep everything moist. See Also Woman's recipe for marshmallow lemon jelly cake is the perfect treat for summer Microwaving works in a pinch as well; place the chops in a microwave-safe plate with some butter. Heat it for a minute or two to heat it through. Either way works fine, so do whatever is easiest for you!

Did You Make This Miso Lamb Shoulder Chop Recipe?

Recipe Card

Pan Fried Lamb Shoulder Chops with Miso Butter A quick and easy recipe for pan-fried lamb shoulder chops topped with melted miso butter cooked on a cast iron skillet Print Pin Rate Course: Main Cuisine: American, Asian Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 20 minutes minutes 4 Servings 5 from 7 votes Made with ♡ by Joyce Lee Joyce's Recipe Notes Do not add salt to the lamb chops when you are cooking it. The miso butter has enough salt in it to add the savory flavor at the end.

To get a brown crust on the lamb chops, flip it only a once or twice. The long exposure to the heat is what allows the crust to form on the lamb.

Miso Butter recipe is adapted from David Chang's from Momof*cku Cookbook Ingredients ▢ 4 lamb chops

▢ 12 cloves garlic (3 whole cloves per lamb chop)

▢ 2-3 sprigs sage

▢ 2 tablespoons oil

▢ 1 tablespoon butter Miso Butter ▢ 4 tablespoons butter

▢ 2 tablespoons miso Instructions Preparation Remove the leaves from 2-3 sprigs sage and discard the stems. Set them aside

Peel the garlic (I use 3 cloves per lamb chop) and whack it with the side of your knife. You want to keep these intact but smashed. Put them aside Making the Miso Butter Soften 4 tablespoons butter at room temperature or in a microwave for 10 seconds

Add 2 tablespoons miso into the butter and mash it together with a fork until it is well combined

Put the butter back in the fridge for 15 minutes to solidify it while you are cooking the lamb chops

You can also saran wrap and roll it into a log before putting it back into the fridge and when you are ready to use it remove it from the saran wrap and slice it into medallions. Pan Frying the Lamb Chops Set the stove to medium-high heat and place a cast iron pan on it. If you're using a frying pan, set it to high heat instead.

Add 2 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter in the pan. When the butter has melted and the pan is hot, add the lamb chops and sear for 2-3 mins on one side.

Add 3 cloves of garlic per lamb chop in the pan and a few sage leaves (we added about 5 sage leaves per lamb chop)

Flip the lamb to the other side and sear for another 2-3 mins

Remove from heat and plate it. Add some miso butter on top while it's still hot to melt it. (Add as much as you like, this will depend on how salty you like your chops). Enjoy! Nutrition Serving: 1Serving | Calories: 401kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 27g | Sodium: 441mg | Sugar: 1g *Nutritional information is calculated using online tools and is an estimate* Did you try this recipe?I'd love to hear from you! Let me know how it was and consider giving it a rating! Tag me on Instagram with @pupswithchopsticks to show me!

