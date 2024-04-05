Pandesal Recipe - Soft and Buttery - Foxy Folksy (2024)

RECIPE VIDEO PRINT 4.99 from 362 votes Pin It

Pandesal is a classic Filipino bread roll that is particularly eaten for breakfast. It is soft and airy and slightly sweet. Normally eaten as a sandwich with one's favorite filling.

Pandesal is probably the most popular bread in the Philippines. It is a favorite breakfast that can be eaten on its own, dunked in coffee or with filling like coconut jam, peanut butter, cheese, cheese spread, corned beef, egg, hotdogs or practically anything you can think of or whatever leftovers you have laying in your fridge.

One of my faves is mushed spicy sardines...yup! But I remembered a time when we were just small kids, my Kuya Norman's and I would haveketchup withsugar as filling...eeewww, right? But that tasted so good to us at that time! Haha! Yeah, I have to admit I tried a lot of weird stuff just because my big brother thinks it is good or cool. Hehe!

What is Pandesal?

A traditional Filipino breakfast roll, that used to be sold only in early hours at bakeries or on the streets by vendors on bicycles with loud airhorns. They would put the Pandesalsin a big insulated box to keep them warm. But, nowadays, some bakeries make them available for the entireday.

It is called Pandesalor Pan de Sal (Spanish) that translates to salted bread although it is actually sweeter than salty. It is soft and fluffy and covered with breadcrumbs.

What are the Ingredients for Pandesal?

Basically, you can already make pandesal with just 5 ingredients: flour, yeast, oil or lard, sugar, and salt. Six if you have to include water.

This recipe replaces the water with milk and adds eggs. Both of them giving these pandesalsa softer texture, both inside and to the crust, and gives a richer flavor. The eggs also help the dough rise higher.

I also use butter or sometimes margarine that adds that delicious buttery goodness.

A note about flour...

The original recipe I posted here in 2015 was made when we were still living in Germany. When I used the same recipe here in the Philippines, the outcome is different. They taste great but were a little denser and dryer.

This is because of the flour used. The flour that I used in Germany is finer or "softer" which tends to absorb lesser liquid. The recipe (way) below is the original recipe I used for that. The flour I usually use in the Philippines is similar to the ones in the US, Gold Medal APF. This one requires more liquid so I adjusted the recipe here.

Remember—different types of flour has different flour-to-water ratio. The higher the protein/gluten content, the more water it needs. Also important to note, not all-purpose flour acts the same. Different brands have different ways of processing their flour and different contents.

If the dough feels too dry then simply add more water, or if too sticky then add flour. The dough should feel pliable or easy to knead and not too sticky.

You can also use bread flour if you are looking for a chewier pandesal. Mix them in equal parts to get a moderately chewy but softer ones. But remember that bread flour absorbs more liquids so you may need to adjust.

Other Filipino Bread Recipe to Try: Spanish Bread - Similar to Pandesal but with a sweet buttery filling

- Similar to Pandesal but with a sweet buttery filling Cheese Bread - Sweet dough bread covered in milky streusel

- Sweet dough bread covered in milky streusel Ensaymada - pillowy bread topped with buttercream and grated cheese

How to Make Pandesal

Print Review Pandesal Recipe - Soft and Buttery 4.99 from 362 votes Make your own homemade Pandesal with this easy and simple Pandesal Recipe. Soft and fluffy, covered with breadcrumbs best serve while hot! Prep Time: 10 minutes mins See Also Steamed Buns 3 INGREDIENT SIOPAO FILLING RECIPE Cook Time: 15 minutes mins Rising Time 30 minutes mins Total Time: 25 minutes mins Course :Breakfast Servings =12 Ingredients 3 cups all-purpose flour - see NOTE 1 about bread flour

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk - lukewarm

1 egg

2 tablespoon butter - melted (or margarine)

1 ½ teaspoon instant dry yeast - see Note 2

¼ cup breadcrumbs Instructions In a big bowl, mix together flour, sugar, salt.

Pour in milk, beaten egg and melted butter. Mix several times until well blended. Make sure that the milk is only mildly warm and not hot.

Add the instant dry yeast and fold until a sticky dough forms.

Tip the dough on a floured surface and knead until it becomes smooth and elastic, about 5-10 minutes.

Form the dough into a ball and lightly coat with oil. Place it in a bowl and cover with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap and place it in a warm area and let it rise until it doubled in size. Depending how warm it is, could take 30 minutes to an hour.

Punch down the dough and divide into 2 equal parts using a knife or dough slicer. Roll each into a log.Cut each log into 6 smaller pieces.

Shape each piece into a ball and roll it in breadcrumbs, completely covering all sides.

Arrange the pieces on a baking sheet leaving some gaps in between (at least an inch). Leave them to rise second time until double in size.

While waiting, preheat oven 370° F /185°C. Bake the Pandesal for 15 minutes or until the sides are a bit browned.

Note 1 - You can also use bread flourif you want it on the chewy side or 50/50 APF and bread flour for soft but slightly chewy bite. Note 2 - Using Instant Dry Yeast eliminates the need to proof it with warm liquid before adding to the rest of the ingredients. Just make sure that your yeast is still active. It also lessens the rising time. Note 2- You may also use Active Dry Yeast. It needs to be proof and might take longer to rise. Take ½ cup of the lukewarm milk from the recipe and 1 stp sugar. Add the yeast to it and let it bloom for 5 minutes before adding to the flour. Nutrition Calories: 192kcalCarbohydrates: 32gProtein: 5gFat: 4gSaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 15mgSodium: 272mgPotassium: 81mgFiber: 1gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 170IUCalcium: 33mgIron: 1.8mg

This post was originally published in September 2015. Updated to include new images and some improvements on the recipe.

For those who still want to use the old recipe, here it is. The main difference is the shaping of the individual rolls. The old version is the traditional pandesal shape that is slightly elongated with pointy ends.