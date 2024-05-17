Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (2024)

By Karrie on | Updated | 25 Comments
My sister Beth made this Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut recipe and raved about how amazing it was. I thought it would be fun to share it. It was easy to make, beautiful and delicious. Can you imagine serving this to dinner guests? I am thinking the oohs and ahhs factor would be there. I might even try this recipe out with chicken next time since I don’t care for seafood myself.
Basically you just take some Panko bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, olive oil and fresh lemon and turn it into something amazing.
The secret is in using a foillined pan which makes the Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut crispy on both sides without having to turn anything.
[Original recipe source: For the Love of Cooking]
Recipe Card
4.88 from 16 votes
love it? rate it!
Panko-Parmesan Crusted Halibut
Published By Karrie
Course Main Course
Cuisine American
Keyword fish
Servings 6
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 17 minutes mins
Total Time 27 minutes mins
Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut is easy to make, beautiful and delicious!
Ingredients
- 2 Halibut fillets remove skin
- 1 tbsp olive oil divided
- 1/2 fresh lemon or juice
- 1/2 cup plain panko crumbs
- 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
- 1/4-1/2 tsp garlic powder
- Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste
- Cooking spray
Instructions
Squeeze your lemon juice and olive oil over both sides of halibut. Then sprinkle sea salt and fresh pepper on both sides.
Line a baking sheet with foil. Add a cooling rack on the baking sheet + spray both with cooking spray.
Mix the panko crumbs, parmesan, fresh parsley, garlic powder, some salt and pepper in a bow or plate.
Dip the Halibut in the mixture on both sides. Put them on top of the cooling rack.
Place the baking sheet into the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes. (This will ensure the panko coating doesn't fall off when baking as much).
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spray the top of each piece of fish with olive oil cooking spray. Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 15 minutes or until the halibut is cooked through + flaky.
Remove from the oven and serve with a lemon wedge. Enjoy.
Nutrition
Serving: 32g | Calories: 113kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 31mg | Sodium: 139mg | Potassium: 268mg | Vitamin A: 125IU | Vitamin C: 5.6mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 0.5mg
Loved this recipe?
Make sure to follow on Instagram @happymoneysaver and on Pinterest @happymoneysaver for more money savin' recipes!
About Karrie
Food is my love language. But so is saving money. So I like to combine the two a lot and make thrifty make ahead and freeze meals to save time. Because life is busy, and freezer meals can come to the rescue for all of us. And yes, they actually CAN taste good. Read more...
Reader Interactions
Psssst…
Make sure to follow along with @HappyMoneySaver onInstagram, connect with me onFacebookand pin along with me onPinterest!.
David says
Great flavor but halibut, which was premium quality from a restaurant vendor, had great taste but was dry. Cooked to an internal temperature of 130 degrees measured with a very accurate Thermapen 1. Any suggestions or comments?
Reply
Ricki Lieberman says
Can you prepare this your way and then sauté on top of stove in butter and fresh lemon? Ricki
Reply
Happy-Money-Saver says
Sure, try it out!! I think it would taste great!
Reply
JANET BLACK says
Changed only a couple small things. Don’t have an oil sprayer so I used an egg wash before dredging it into the breading mixture. I used 2 tsps of garlic powder, zest of the lemon, a hit of chili powder and then about half way baked I drizzled some grapeseed oil to keep it moist.
Served on bed of peas and quinoa made with chicken bouillon cube with loads of lemon. Omg it was a beautiful meal. The kid loved it too. SUCCESS. Thank you from Victoria BC.
Reply
Chris says
My oven cooks hot. If I cook this on 350 degrees, how long will it need to cook?
Reply
Chris says
Absolutely fantastic! Wouldn’t change a thing. Best baked halibut ever that we made at home!
Reply
Karrie says
YAY!! So happy you loved this recipe! It’s a fam fav for sure here too!
Reply
Greg Hunter says
We Love it as well Karrie. Thank you.
Cheryl says
Really great recipe! I’ll definately make this again.
Reply
Kaela-Bee says
Excellent recipe! The halibut was flavorful and perfectly crispy. Making it again tonight. It was a huge hit the first time around. A very special and delicious dinner – and super quick easy. Thank you!
Reply
Kristin Martin says
Is this fresh grated parmesan, or not please
Reply
Rosalinda Delgado says
I give this recipe 5 stars. My family loved this it. I followed all the instructions but I used the air fryer and not the oven. Once on the basket, I sprayed olive oil and air fried for 4 minutes each side. Delish!!
Reply
Dave says
Excellent recipe! Had slightly thicker halibut so I had to cook it for 20 minutes. But the result was amazing! Thank you!
Reply
Karrie says
Glad you liked it!
Reply
Cindy says
Delicious. I’m not a fish eater but need to be. I like
This with out using a lot of condiments. Thanks for the recipe
Reply
James says
Banging. I put thin layers of butter on top. Next time I’m doing lemon zest so the acid sticks like the pablo, cheese, and spices. Good recipe for chicken too.
Reply
Karrie says
Great idea!!
Reply
Venessa says
Great recipe. Wonderful cooking method. I used Gluten Free Panko and it turned out to be crunchy without the fat from frying.
Reply
DL says
Why are you spraying the foil lined baking sheet if you’re cooking the halibut on top of the cooling rack?
Reply
Karrie says
Because otherwise the juices drop down and they can start to smoke, but I find with the little bit of spray they don’t do that as much.
Reply
Pamela Miller says
Oh…my…G-d… This was extraordinary. I topped the filets with a drizzle of melted butter and… Well, it was indescribably tasty. Served with a few roasted potatoes and asparagus. Wow.
Reply
Rebecca says
Is the calorie count for both filets?? What is being considered a serving?
Reply
Bev says
I made this Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe and it was amazing ever! Thank You very much for sharing the awesome recipe! I will definitely make it again!
Reply
dawn says
Did you send us this recipe just for the “halibut”?!!! Hee Hee (Karrie imitation!)
Reply
C says
could you make the picture a little smaller so we can print on one page of paper?
Reply
Leave A Reply!
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.