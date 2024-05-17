Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (2024)

By Karrie on | Updated | 25 Comments

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (1)

My sister Beth made this Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut recipe and raved about how amazing it was. I thought it would be fun to share it. It was easy to make, beautiful and delicious. Can you imagine serving this to dinner guests? I am thinking the oohs and ahhs factor would be there. I might even try this recipe out with chicken next time since I don’t care for seafood myself.

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (2)

Basically you just take some Panko bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, olive oil and fresh lemon and turn it into something amazing.

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (3)

The secret is in using a foillined pan which makes the Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut crispy on both sides without having to turn anything.

[Original recipe source: For the Love of Cooking]

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (4)

Recipe Card

4.88 from 16 votes

love it? rate it!

Panko-Parmesan Crusted Halibut

Published By Karrie

Course Main Course

Cuisine American

Keyword fish

Servings 6

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 17 minutes mins

Total Time 27 minutes mins

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut is easy to make, beautiful and delicious!

Ingredients

  • 2 Halibut fillets remove skin
  • 1 tbsp olive oil divided
  • 1/2 fresh lemon or juice
  • 1/2 cup plain panko crumbs
  • 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
  • 1/4-1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste
  • Cooking spray

Instructions

  • Squeeze your lemon juice and olive oil over both sides of halibut. Then sprinkle sea salt and fresh pepper on both sides.

  • Line a baking sheet with foil. Add a cooling rack on the baking sheet + spray both with cooking spray.

  • Mix the panko crumbs, parmesan, fresh parsley, garlic powder, some salt and pepper in a bow or plate.

  • Dip the Halibut in the mixture on both sides. Put them on top of the cooling rack.

  • Place the baking sheet into the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes. (This will ensure the panko coating doesn't fall off when baking as much).

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spray the top of each piece of fish with olive oil cooking spray. Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 15 minutes or until the halibut is cooked through + flaky.

  • Remove from the oven and serve with a lemon wedge. Enjoy.

Nutrition

Serving: 32g | Calories: 113kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 31mg | Sodium: 139mg | Potassium: 268mg | Vitamin A: 125IU | Vitamin C: 5.6mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 0.5mg

See Also
Copycat KFC Biscuits & BEST Breads, Scones & Biscuits RecipesCreamsicle Fudge {Easy Recipe} - Miss in the KitchenGluten-Free Ravioli Recipe with Homemade PastaBetter No-Knead Bread Recipe

Loved this recipe?

Make sure to follow on Instagram @happymoneysaver and on Pinterest @happymoneysaver for more money savin' recipes!

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (5)

About Karrie

Food is my love language. But so is saving money. So I like to combine the two a lot and make thrifty make ahead and freeze meals to save time. Because life is busy, and freezer meals can come to the rescue for all of us. And yes, they actually CAN taste good. Read more...

Reader Interactions

Psssst…

Make sure to follow along with @HappyMoneySaver onInstagram, connect with me onFacebookand pin along with me onPinterest!.

    Leave A Reply!

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Comments & Reviews

  1. David says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (6)
    Great flavor but halibut, which was premium quality from a restaurant vendor, had great taste but was dry. Cooked to an internal temperature of 130 degrees measured with a very accurate Thermapen 1. Any suggestions or comments?

    Reply

  2. Ricki Lieberman says

    Can you prepare this your way and then sauté on top of stove in butter and fresh lemon? Ricki

    Reply

    • Happy-Money-Saver says

      Sure, try it out!! I think it would taste great!

      Reply

  3. JANET BLACK says

    Changed only a couple small things. Don’t have an oil sprayer so I used an egg wash before dredging it into the breading mixture. I used 2 tsps of garlic powder, zest of the lemon, a hit of chili powder and then about half way baked I drizzled some grapeseed oil to keep it moist.

    Served on bed of peas and quinoa made with chicken bouillon cube with loads of lemon. Omg it was a beautiful meal. The kid loved it too. SUCCESS. Thank you from Victoria BC.

    Reply

  4. Chris says

    My oven cooks hot. If I cook this on 350 degrees, how long will it need to cook?

    Reply

  5. Chris says

    Absolutely fantastic! Wouldn’t change a thing. Best baked halibut ever that we made at home!

    Reply

  6. Cheryl says

    Really great recipe! I’ll definately make this again.

    Reply

  7. Kaela-Bee says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (8)
    Excellent recipe! The halibut was flavorful and perfectly crispy. Making it again tonight. It was a huge hit the first time around. A very special and delicious dinner – and super quick easy. Thank you!

    Reply

  8. Kristin Martin says

    Is this fresh grated parmesan, or not please

    Reply

  9. Rosalinda Delgado says

    I give this recipe 5 stars. My family loved this it. I followed all the instructions but I used the air fryer and not the oven. Once on the basket, I sprayed olive oil and air fried for 4 minutes each side. Delish!!

    Reply

  10. Dave says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (9)
    Excellent recipe! Had slightly thicker halibut so I had to cook it for 20 minutes. But the result was amazing! Thank you!

    Reply

    • Karrie says

      Glad you liked it!

      Reply

  11. Cindy says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (10)
    Delicious. I’m not a fish eater but need to be. I like
    This with out using a lot of condiments. Thanks for the recipe

    Reply

  12. James says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (11)
    Banging. I put thin layers of butter on top. Next time I’m doing lemon zest so the acid sticks like the pablo, cheese, and spices. Good recipe for chicken too.

    Reply

    • Karrie says

      Great idea!!

      Reply

  13. Venessa says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (12)
    Great recipe. Wonderful cooking method. I used Gluten Free Panko and it turned out to be crunchy without the fat from frying.

    Reply

  14. DL says

    Why are you spraying the foil lined baking sheet if you’re cooking the halibut on top of the cooling rack?

    Reply

    • Karrie says

      Because otherwise the juices drop down and they can start to smoke, but I find with the little bit of spray they don’t do that as much.

      Reply

  15. Pamela Miller says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (13)
    Oh…my…G-d… This was extraordinary. I topped the filets with a drizzle of melted butter and… Well, it was indescribably tasty. Served with a few roasted potatoes and asparagus. Wow.

    Reply

  16. Rebecca says

    Is the calorie count for both filets?? What is being considered a serving?

    Reply

  17. Bev says

    Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (14)
    I made this Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe and it was amazing ever! Thank You very much for sharing the awesome recipe! I will definitely make it again!

    Reply

  18. dawn says

    Did you send us this recipe just for the “halibut”?!!! Hee Hee (Karrie imitation!)

    Reply

  19. C says

    could you make the picture a little smaller so we can print on one page of paper?

    Reply

Panko Parmesan Crusted Halibut Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
One Pan Keto Green Chili Chicken - The Best Keto Recipes
What Is Savory: All About The Herb and 4 Tasty Recipes - Recipes.net
What consumers should know as Philips agrees to $1.1 billion CPAP settlement
Neurovascular Stroke Position Paper - Philips
Latest Posts
10 Healthier Holiday Cookie Recipes Under 135 Calories
Kulfi Ice Cream Cake Recipe | Kitchen At Hoskins
Article information

Author: Annamae Dooley

Last Updated:

Views: 5806

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Annamae Dooley

Birthday: 2001-07-26

Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

Phone: +9316045904039

Job: Future Coordinator

Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.